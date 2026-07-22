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Most street signs exist to keep order. The ones installed by ‘A Sign of Humour,’ however, are there to bring a little innocent disorder into the world. Behind these convincing parodies is an anonymous Glasgow-based guerrilla artist who specializes in humorous signs and public installations. By placing them in ordinary streets, parks, and other public spaces, the artist hopes to encourage people to look up from their phones, notice their surroundings, and encounter something unexpected during their day. The works borrow the familiar visual language of official road and safety signage: bold lettering, warning triangles, prohibition symbols, and simple pictograms.

A closer look, however, reveals instructions that become increasingly ridiculous. Drivers are advised to watch out for squirrels behind the wheel, pedestrians are warned about extraterrestrial districts, and visitors may discover that a perfectly ordinary park has somehow become an “AI-free zone.” Although the signs are designed to make people smile, their subjects are not limited to harmless absurdity. Some play with technology, politics, popular culture, and contemporary habits. The artist has acknowledged comparisons to Banksy but considers his own approach distinct, using seemingly official signage to interrupt people’s routines and encourage them to pay closer attention to the city around them.

Scroll down to explore these funny unofficial additions to Scotland’s public spaces. You can also follow the artist’s socials to keep up with the latest installations, and, of course, let us know which sign would make you stop for a second look.

More info: asignofhumour.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

An absurd sign with a torn section and a warning not to let pets chew on road signs.

A Sign of Humour Report

13points
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A particularly timely part of this collection is dedicated to the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which return to Glasgow from July 23 to August 2. To mark the event, 'A Sign of Humour' recently installed a new series of Games-inspired pieces around the city. Several of the signs featured below are as of yet unreleased on the artist's social media pages, giving our readers an early look at these playful additions to Glasgow’s streets.
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    #2

    An absurd sign on a metal gate warning about Glaswegians giving directions.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    11points
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    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once confidently directed a man about a mile to his hotel, in a town I'd lived all my life. Problem was that the hotel was about 100 metres away across a park. I woke up and realised this at about two the next morning.

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    #3

    An absurd sign beneath a low bridge warning giraffes to find an alternative route.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    11points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    even Lisa the Rainbow Giraffe? 🍁🍂🍃🦒

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    #4

    Absurd signs: An AI-free zone sign on a park gate, discouraging AI-powered filters for selfies.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    10points
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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww thanks 🤗

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    #5

    Absurd signs: A street sign warning against asking Scotsmen what they wear under their kilt.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    10points
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "What's worn under the kilt?" "Nothing, it's all in perfect working order!"

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    #6

    A split image features an official EV charging station on the left and an absurd sign about not re-animating monsters on the right.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    9points
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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Carry on Screaming. Screenshot...311f1.jpeg Screenshot_2026-07-22-11-44-36-531-1-6a609f77311f1.jpeg

    #7

    Absurd signs: A funny sign prohibiting reindeer from being tethered to a bike stand.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    9points
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    #8

    Absurd signs: A One Way sign with song lyrics about being found below it.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    9points
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    #9

    An absurd sign encouraging sharing space with people, bikes, horses, and sea monsters.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    9points
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    #10

    An absurd sign on a wall warning of spinosauruses hiding, with a wooden fence behind.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    9points
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    #11

    Absurd signs: A funny sign about outrunning zombies next to a river.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    8points
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    jeffhunt avatar
    Jeff Hunt
    Jeff Hunt
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First rule of Zombieland: Cardio.

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    #12

    An absurd sign on a metal fence giving a public service notice about being rich and entitled.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    8points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you sure about that? A lot of IQ tests lie.

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    #13

    Absurd signs: Road signs in Balmaha, one warns drivers to drive slowly for red squirrels.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    8points
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    #14

    Absurd signs: A nuclear power station sign featuring Godzilla, warning of rampages during decommissioning.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    8points
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    #15

    A split image shows two absurd signs: one warning about toupees in high winds, and another about cleaning up after elephant pets.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    7points
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    olape avatar
    Ola Pe
    Ola Pe
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it only me, or is this Trump?

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    #16

    Absurd signs: A street sign with an upward arrow, reminding people to appreciate the architecture on a city street.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    7points
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    #17

    Absurd signs: A sign near a pond with a pink flamingo, asking not to share kebabs with flamingos.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    7points
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    seanbaron avatar
    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww, but they really like them.

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    #18

    Absurd signs: A sign with a warning about a road cone on a statue.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    7points
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    #19

    Absurd signs: A warning sign depicting a person chased by midges, for seventy-five miles.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    7points
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    #20

    A brilliant absurd sign warning of Time Lords appearing, next to a blue police box.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    7points
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    seanbaron avatar
    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, 4 of them have been Scottish.

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    #21

    A brilliantly absurd sign showing a sun behind a rain cloud, with text encouraging optimism.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    7points
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    #22

    Absurd signs: A brilliant artist created a road sign depicting Darth Vader crossing the street.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    7points
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    #23

    Absurd signs: A brilliant artist created a street sign pointing to D.I.S.C.O.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    7points
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    #24

    Absurd sign on a metal railing, stating a public service notice about not doing racist things.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    7points
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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly

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    #25

    Absurd signs: A street pole with a sign warning about Victorian time-travellers outside a chocolate shop.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    6points
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    #26

    An absurd CCTV warning sign with a humorous Scottish phrase, next to a painted building column.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    6points
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    #27

    Absurd signs: A humorous sign prohibiting robots from recharging at an EV charging point.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    6points
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    #28

    An absurd sign on a metal fence for District G9 stating No Humans Allowed with a stylized figure.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    6points
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    #29

    Absurd signs: A roundabout sign with song lyrics underneath about spinning right round like a record.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    6points
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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now I have this stuck in my head.

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    #30

    Absurd signs: A brilliant artist created a road sign warning about a hidden dip with a humorous addition.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    6points
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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mmmmm salsa

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    #31

    Absurd signs: A brilliant artist created a sign warning about security walruses on patrol in water.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    6points
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    #32

    Absurd sign for Clyde Tunnel, asking to hold breath, overlooking a busy tunnel entrance.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    6points
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    #33

    Absurd sign cautioning against unaccompanied giraffes wandering in Shettleston, with a giraffe mural in the background.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    6points
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    #34

    Absurd signs: A warning sign about low flying Scotsmen with a soccer player silhouette near a stadium.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    5points
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    #35

    Absurd signs: A brilliant artist created a traffic light sign using billiard balls for the lights.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    5points
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    #36

    Absurd sign warning of giant squid in a lake, with green trees and water in the background.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    5points
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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Black lake at Hogwarts.

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    #37

    Absurd sign with a gorilla knitting, warning about guerrilla knitting on the street, near a red post box.

    A Sign of Humour Report

    4points
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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cute

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