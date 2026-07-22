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Most street signs exist to keep order. The ones installed by ‘A Sign of Humour,’ however, are there to bring a little innocent disorder into the world. Behind these convincing parodies is an anonymous Glasgow-based guerrilla artist who specializes in humorous signs and public installations. By placing them in ordinary streets, parks, and other public spaces, the artist hopes to encourage people to look up from their phones, notice their surroundings, and encounter something unexpected during their day. The works borrow the familiar visual language of official road and safety signage: bold lettering, warning triangles, prohibition symbols, and simple pictograms.

A closer look, however, reveals instructions that become increasingly ridiculous. Drivers are advised to watch out for squirrels behind the wheel, pedestrians are warned about extraterrestrial districts, and visitors may discover that a perfectly ordinary park has somehow become an “AI-free zone.” Although the signs are designed to make people smile, their subjects are not limited to harmless absurdity. Some play with technology, politics, popular culture, and contemporary habits. The artist has acknowledged comparisons to Banksy but considers his own approach distinct, using seemingly official signage to interrupt people’s routines and encourage them to pay closer attention to the city around them.

Scroll down to explore these funny unofficial additions to Scotland’s public spaces. You can also follow the artist’s socials to keep up with the latest installations, and, of course, let us know which sign would make you stop for a second look.

More info: asignofhumour.com | Instagram