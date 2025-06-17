ADVERTISEMENT

Fame can distort reality to a massive extent. When somebody becomes a globally beloved singer, actor, athlete, or artist, some of their fans might start ignoring all the messed up, unethical things they’ve done in the past.

In a thread on AskReddit, u/aesthetic3 urged everyone to share which celebrities have done unspeakable things that the rest of the world kind of ‘forgot’ about after they became famous. Scroll down for a peek behind the scenes, into the dark recesses of these stars’ lives.

A note of warning: many of the topics here can be very triggering and disturbing.

#1

Blonde woman at an event, wearing elegant dress and earrings, representing famous people with past evil actions ignored by the world. Gwyneth Paltrow

Shes a con artist and manages a MLM, as well as recommending women treat their illness by putting rocks up their V****a and steaming their privates causing harm to people.

You can say shes an idiot.
Or just that shes a sociopath that loves making money off hurting other people.

Aevum1 , Andrea Raffin / Wikipedia Report

yho12 avatar
veirdbuttrue
veirdbuttrue
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She certainly charges a arm and a leg for her unnecessary shite.

    #2

    Famous person with tattoos and cap performing on stage, representing famous people who did evil things ignored by the world. Chris brown.

    He beat the daylights out of Rhianna and everyone made that excuse that "she had a bad mouth", or "he was young and needs time to grow". People still make music with him now even though he's been caught stalking the mother of his child and allegations of abuse.

    But the guy still has a thriving career.

    Anthem2243 , Lunch Break Photography / Wikipedia Report

    elizabethbeilharz avatar
    ynyrhydref56
    ynyrhydref56
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At the time he was certainly condemned in the media. But somehow his career has recovered.

    #3

    Man sitting on a couch, wearing a blue shirt and dark vest, representing famous people who did evil things in the past. Jerry Seinfeld dated a 17 year old girl in highschool, when he was 39 years old.

    Edit : I know it isn't illegal. He had money, fame, and was at the height of his show. And he chooses to date a 17 year old who is still in highschool ? It might not be illegal and as bad as murder/r**e/kidnapping/etc. , but it's still pretty scummy.

    poopsoutofmydick , imdb Report

    yho12 avatar
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not illegal but dating a literal schoolgirl? dodgy AF

    While people can change for the better and make amends for their past misdeeds, it would be naive to take their apologies at face value. Sometimes, it’s all for show. And this can be dangerous. According to one recent paper, there are moral dangers associated with celebrity apologies.

    According to the author of the paper, there are are few main lessons to learn about celebrity apologies. “First, we should not trust celebrity apologies so easily. Second, even a good celebrity apology can still further harm victims,” they said.

    “Third, celebrities should be wary of placing too much importance on their fame, as doing so can block their moral redemption.”

    The last lesson, according to the author, is that prioritizing maintaining one’s fame is a moral danger that can stop celebrities from achieving actual moral redemption. This, in turn, makes celebs more likely to exacerbate two other moral dangers: setting the narrative in a way that’s favorable for them and using narrative disempowerment on the victims.

    #4

    Older man with white hair holding a large award trophy at an indoor event, related to famous people controversies. Here's a list I compiled earlier this year:

    Jimmy Page was 26 when he started calling 14 year old Lori Maddox his girlfriend.

    Mick Jagger had a few rounds with Maddox around the same time.

    Also of the rolling Stones, Bill Wyman started dating 13 year old Mandy Smith when he was 47. He got her mother's permission.

    Jerry Lee Lewis of course married his 13 year old cousin - she still believed in Santa on their honeymoon.

    Elvis Presley, the king of rock and roll himself was routinely in trouble with underage girls and even the fabled romance with Priscilla is a tale of sexual interference... She was 14 when they met.

    Courtney Love says she gave Ted Nugent a b*****b when she was 12. He also adopted a 17 year old so he could bang her without getting charged with kidnapping. He even wrote a song about avoiding p********a charges.

    Anthony Kiedis (red hot chili peppers) wrote songs about it too, "Catholic school girls rule" is about his hooking up with a 14 year old at 23.

    Marvin Gaye knocked up his wife's 15 year old niece.

    Don Henley (the Eagles) was charged after paramedics found him with two naked girls, aged 15 and 16.

    deekaph , Simon Fernandez / Wikipedia Report

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    David Bowie bragged about f*****g a 15 year old. And Woodie Allen's stepdaughter has been VERY clear as an adult about the specific times and ways he molested her. There are a more that need to be added to the list but I can't remember them all.

    #5

    Two damaged cars in a crash accident with one vehicle overturned on its side in an urban parking area after collision. In my country there is a TV host that k**led several people in a car accident. TWICE. It was his fault both times. You can still see him on TV.

    NotAnActivePerson , Anthony Maw / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Older man in a black suit and patterned tie smiling at an event related to famous people with past controversies. I guess noones really forgotten, but Roman Polanski's still getting awards and standing ovations for his films.

    SuicidalPelican , Georges Biard / Wikipedia Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It amazes me how many actors will still work with him. Same with Woody Allen.

    Fame, power, beauty, money, and influence can massively change the public’s opinion in your favor. Suddenly, the evil, unethical, dubious things you’ve done in the past might not matter to society as much because here you are, seemingly adored and celebrated by all.

    That’s one of the dangers of the so-called Halo Effect. This is a cognitive bias where people have positive initial impressions about a person based on a single attribute. For instance, human beings tend to think that someone who is beautiful is also virtuous, ethical, smart, kind, skilled, capable, etc. When, in fact, this might not necessarily be the case.

    According to Verywell Mind, one of the ways that the Halo Effect is used in, for example, marketing, is to sell products and services. “When a celebrity spokesperson endorses a particular item, our positive evaluations of that individual can spread to our perceptions of the product itself.”

    The Halo Effect can be felt in other areas, too, like education and the workplace. Someone who’s seen as warm, positive, friendly, attractive, etc., can be perceived as more knowledgeable, intelligent, competent, qualified, and skilled.
    #7

    Man in a dark suit and blue tie sitting and smiling indoors, representing famous people who did evil things ignored by the world. Piers Morgan
    Was the Editor of the Daily Mirror during the Iraq War,
    Published photos that he knew were fake of American and British Troops abusing Iraqi prisoners.
    He was fired but somehow managed to make a successful media career out of it.

    redbar7 , Number 10 / Wikipedia Report

    #8

    Black and white photo of a famous person wearing glasses and a black shirt, related to famous people who did evil things. John Lennon beat his wife.

    anon , Tony Barnard, Los Angeles Times / Wikipedia Report

    #9

    Close-up of a soccer cleat stepping on a colorful soccer ball on grass, illustrating famous people who did evil things. There's a soccer player in Brazil who k**led his wife, quartered her body and gave it to dogs eat (to make it harder to police found out). He went to jail for a few years and now he is paying again and making tones of money again like nothing happened.

    EDIT: ok he is not making a tone of money, what a meant is that he's probably gonna have a pretty confortable life and have his carrer back

    also the woman wasn't his wife, it was his mistress but they have a children together and still, she was a person

    his name is Bruno Fernandes de Souza.

    lelelex , Connor Coyne / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Despite the distorting effects of fame, when you’re well-known, you can never truly run away from your past. Potentially, there’s always room for genuine redemption and regret, sure. And people do sometimes change for the better, making amends. However, in this day and age, with the entire world’s information at your fingertips, public figures find it harder than ever to hide any proverbial skeletons in their closets.

    Someone who is dedicated to uncovering the truth can find hints about a celebrity’s dark past online, in the news, and on social media. Fans should try to have a nuanced, full picture of their favorite stars' lives. They shouldn’t ignore the awful things they’ve done simply because they like their work. Shutting your eyes to the truth is unhealthy.
    #10

    Close-up of a famous person with long wavy hair and a patterned jacket highlighting famous people who did evil things. Steven Tyler became the guardian for a 16 year old he was dating when he was 25 so he could bring her on tour...knocked her up too.

    ohthethrill , Gage Skidmore / Wikipedia Report

    #11

    Male singer wearing sunglasses and red jacket performing on stage, related to famous people who did evil things. Jared Leto’s been accused of r**e by half-a-dozen 13-15 years old girls.

    ShabbatShalomSamurai , Stefan Brending / Wikipedia Report

    #12

    Man wearing glasses and a dark blazer speaking into a microphone, representing famous people involved in evil actions ignored by the world. Charlie sheen once had unprotected s*x with his girlfriends (plural) when he has HIV.

    anon , Angela George / Wikipedia Report

    What celebrities and public figures do you think have behaved in ways that you think are beyond redemption? On the other hand, do you think there are any stars out there who have genuinely changed and made amends for their dark pasts?

    What celebs have fallen from grace in your eyes? Let us know what you think in the comments below.
    #13

    Young man wearing a black cap and sports jersey, representing famous people who did evil things ignored by the world. Logan Paul going to the s*****e forest in Japan and laughing at a dead guy hanging in the tree while showing the corpse.

    ahartlage4 , Erik Drost / Wikimedia Report

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's only one of the many many terrible things he's done.

    #14

    Male performer with tattoos and red cap singing on stage, representing famous people who did evil things ignored by the world. Chris brown. Probably one of the biggest pieces of s**t out there in the celebrity world and still somehow has a career after the things he’s done. It blows my mind how so many people still support this guy.

    KingTrentyMcTedikins , Eva Rinaldi / Wikipedia Report

    #15

    Famous man in black suit posing in front of leafy background, representing famous people who did evil things ignored by world Salman Khan, a very famous Indian actor. (Edit, It's not the guy from Khan Academy)
    He killed someone by driving his car over them. I forget the specifics, but he drove his car over one or more people who where sleeping on the side of the road, killing at least one of them.
    He carried on with his acting career and on Indian TV because he is famous.
    He ran over 4 people, killing one of them.
    He was later found guilty, 13 years after the incident, then appealed and the was cleared and charges quashed.
    You can read more here:
    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/dec/10/bollywood-star-salman-khan-cleared-over-hit-and-run-death

    papercut2008uk , Bollywood Hungama / Wikipedia Report

    #16

    Older man with white hair and pink glasses smiling in a crowd, representing famous people who did evil things in the past. Jimmy Savile.

    For those unaware, huge TV and radio star in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Still popped up now and again until he died in 2011.

    After he died, massive allegations about him came out, the vast majority of which were proven to be true - abused and r***d multiple children (both sexes, many ages) while working on TV shows, etc, but also was known as a "charity man" who did actually raise millions for children's hospitals, etc but it was just a cover to gain access. He even had keys and an official advisory position at Broadmoor, a high security psychiatric hospital in the UK, which allowed him to abuse and r**e patients at will. Unproven, but he's also had connections with children's homes were kids "went missing", quite possibly m******d.

    What is staggering about this is that it was "known" and often talked about while he was alive. He even makes admissions in his autobiographies, people took him to task over it, he was even questioned by police multiple times, but he managed to get away with it.

    Still astounding looking back, and there were massive investigations into everything from the BBC to the NHS after he died.

    aegeaorgnqergerh , Jmb / Wikipedia Report

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rich, white, British, male can get away with anything. Just look at Prince Andrew still walking free.

    #17

    Blonde woman being interviewed on a red carpet event, representing famous people who did evil things in the past. Jenny McCarthy helping to push the anti vaccination movement.

    TKA94 , MingleMediaTVNetwork / Wikipedia Report

    yho12 avatar
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is she an actress? She should stick to acting and stay out of science

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Man in gray suit and tie talking about famous people who did evil things in the past in a dimly lit office setting. Matthew Broderick k**led two women in a car accident caused by gross negligence by driving on the wrong side of the road in Ireland in 1987 and got off with a $175 fine.

    losermakesgood , imdb Report

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mother and daughter. Broderick has never faced any real consequences and the incident was entirely his fault.

    #19

    Person wearing headset and glasses piloting an aircraft, related to famous people who did evil things in the past. Caitlin Jenner caused a car crash that killed Kim Howe.

    the_nuclear_man , Mike Patey / Wikipedia Report

    annk4444 avatar
    Ann Kapoxeet
    Ann Kapoxeet
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She should be canceled for her part in creating the Kardashian trainwreck.

    #20

    Close-up of a man with short hair and facial stubble smiling, representing famous people known for evil actions ignored by the world. Mark Wahlberg beat and blinded a Vietnamese guy just because he was Vietnamese.

    gaenji , U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales / Wikipedia Report

    #21

    Black and white photo of a famous person smiling, representing famous people who did evil things in the past Coco Chanel was a n**i. Tila Tequila is a n**i.

    spottieottie93 , Los Angeles Times / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    Close-up of a smiling man in a black shirt, representing famous people involved in past evil actions and controversy. Floyd Mayweather beats his wife with hands that are registered as lethal weapons in front of his children. But because he wins nobody cares.

    hagerbomz , DEWALT POWER TOOLS FIGHT NIGHT CLUB 2010 / Wikipedia Report

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many wresters and fighters beat or sometimes even k**l their families and the industry and the fans refuse to address it.

    #23

    Black and white photo of a famous person performing on stage, illustrating famous people who did evil things. Johnny Cash walked out on his wife and kids saying that his career was more important to him than they were, then went on to eventually settle down with June Carter and start a whole new family while still ignoring the kids he already had.

    MeEvilBob , Heinrich Klaffs / Wikipedia Report

    #24

    Famous person performing on stage wearing a black outfit and holding a microphone, related to evil things past topic. Beyonce Knowles Carter.

    She preaches empowerment and is lauded for it, but behind the scenes utilizes sweatshop labor that pays 54 cents an hour.

    https://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2017/02/04/beyonce-clothing-line-sweatshop/.

    anon , Raph_PH / Wikipedia Report

    #25

    Famous person performing on stage wearing a black jacket and camo pants, related to famous people who did evil things. I mean it seems to most that Drake is actively grooming young girls but it seems to be forgotten as soon as new evidence surfaces.

    dieSchnapsidee , musicisentropy / Wikipedia Report

    #26

    Black and white portrait of a man with curly hair and mustache, related to famous people who did evil things. Charlie Chaplin and Edgar Allan Poe both had s*x with and married underage girls. Both are considered icons and pioneers in their fields.

    Knuckles316 , Unknown author Report

    #27

    Male performer with glittery eye makeup and white hat singing into a microphone, representing famous people who did evil things. Boy George

    He beat a guy with a metal chain after cuffing him to a radiator. Should make for an interesting sequence in his forthcoming biopic...

    ollynch , Paul Carless / Wikipedia Report

    yho12 avatar
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Watching him and that awful blond woman that he used to stay with on RHOBH was enough to put me off him for life. And RHOBH for that matter

    #28

    Young man smiling in dim light, representing famous people who did evil things but were ignored by the world. There was that time James Franco tried to f**k a teenager. After she posted the exchange on social media of her telling him how old she was and him not caring and still wanting to see her, all he had to do was go on a few morning talk shows a couple days later and say, "You don't always know who you're talking to online," and everyone instantly forgot about it. He framed it like he was the one who was deceived and people just let it slide even though that clearly wasn't the case.

    anon , imdb Report

    #29

    Man wearing red cap backwards, dark sunglasses, and gold chains, representing famous people who did evil things in the past R Kelly married Aaliyah when she was 15 years old in the mid 90's and yet it took like two decades for people to start boycotting him as a sexual predator. He was still making songs with beyonce and lady gaga etc for a looooong time.

    gracevturner , R. Kelly (Groovin in the Park) - come chat wid mi / Wikipedia Report

    #30

    Two women in black dresses holding hands at an event, representing famous people involved in past evil things ignored by the world. Kurt Cobain's mother regularly goes on talk shows and interviews where she talks about how supportive she was of Kurt and how she new how famous he would become from the moment she heard his music. Yup, it's the same mom that abused Kurt and kicked him out multiple times making him live at his grandparents, friends and sometimes (not confirmed)sleep under a bridge.

    PapaGynther , imdb Report

    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If Kurt Cobain had a normal mom, I doubt he would have been the same artist.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    Close-up of a man with shoulder-length hair wearing a white shirt, green tie, and gray vest, representing famous people. Jim Carrey allegedly gave his ex partner 3 STDS and then broke up with her. She committed s*****e because she couldn't ever see herself being with anyone or happy with herself as she was now stuck with these diseases for life. Her family filed a wrongful death suit against him and last year Jim was cleared on the charges because the 2011 STD test stating the gf was clean before dating Jim was "forged" meaning she had apparently contracted the diseases before meeting him. Not sure what to believe here tho. He paid her off in 2013 because she was blackmailing him saying she would go to the press, but he apparently regretted doing that. Quite a sad story, whatever the truth may be.

    vClimax , SHOWTIME / Wikipedia Report

    #32

    Man in a suit speaking at a podium with microphone, representing famous people who did evil things in the past ignored. George Wallace—the infamous pro-segregation Governor of Alabama in the 60s—did not inform his wife that her doctor diagnosed her with cancer (doctors during this time often told patient’s relatives of their cancer diagnosis instead of the patient, especially if the patient was female). The reason was that she was running for governor as a surrogate for him since he had reached his term limits and he thought that the diagnosis would negatively affect her chances of winning. She ended up finding out about it 4 years later during a visit to a gynecologist, but unfortunately the cancer had progressed to the point that she died from it 3 years after learning that she had cancer and that her husband had known about it.

    He ended up successfully getting the term limits repealed and went on to serve a few more terms as governor. People forget about this, I’m assuming, because of all of the other s****y things he did.

    Edit: Her name was Lurleen Wallace, for those interested.

    Arma_Diller , Warren K. Leffler / Wikipedia Report

    #33

    Young woman with blonde hair wearing a floral dress sitting indoors, representing famous people who did evil things. Emma Roberts beat the s**t out of her then boyfriend Evan Peters, then continued to co-star in the same show as him.

    slusho55 , imdb Report

    #34

    Man in a blue shirt indoors, representing famous people who did evil things but the world ignored it. Karl malone got a 13 yr old pregnant and refused to take care of that child.

    anon , Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Wikipedia Report

    #35

    Rock musician with tattoos and chains performing on stage, representing famous people who did evil things in the past. Vince Neil was driving drunk and caused a crash that killed his passenger.

    TS750 , Andreas Lawen, Fotandi / Wikipedia Report

    #36

    Chef playfully pressing sandwich bread on a colleague in a kitchen, referencing famous people who did evil things. Gordon Ramsay slapped on two pieces of bread and made the poor girl call herself an idiot sandwich.

    ryanflrx , imdb Report

