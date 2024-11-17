The members of the AskReddit online community spilled the beans about which celebrities they have personally lost any and all respect for due to their atrocious behavior. You’ll find their thoughts below. Feel free to chime in with your own opinions in the comments.

Reputation is a fickle thing. It can take years—if not decades—to build up. But it only takes moments to destroy. Most stars know that they’re always in the spotlight, so whatever they do is going to have consequences . This is why it’s so important to have high moral standards and behave respectably when you’re a public figure.

#1 Elisabeth Moss - how do you play the main character in a show like The Handmaid's Tale, yet practice Scientology in your personal life? I don't get it.

#2 I'll mention a group: Actor Scientologists. When the whole Scientology news exploded roughly 8 years ago, I lost all respect.

#3 Tom Hanks



...isn't on this list because he's wholesome as f**k and a world-class gentleman.

#4 Chris Brown. How does he even still have fans or followers.

#5 Jared Leto. Huge huge huge piece of s**t.

#6 Idk if he counts as a celebrity, but i f*****g dispise doctor phil now. Not only did he send trouble kids to a child labor and endangering camp, made an excuse for it, but he also literally told a male abuse victim that he was abusive for fighting back and that hes a scumbag



Edit: ok these comments are getting overwhelming, but for those who asked "why did you even respect him in the first place?" I first knew phil from the catch me outside girl and i thought he was doing something good for her. As well as helping family members with their destructive family lives. I didnt realize what he was REALLY doing to these people til recently.

Give yourself some time to think things over if you feel like you’re in a situation where you’re very emotional and about to potentially make a mistake. Try to consider the consequences of your actions, both immediate and long-term. Run your decision by the people you trust the most. If you have a public relations expert or a manager on your payroll, definitely get in touch with them. Forbes notes that something you should always think twice before responding to someone in anger or frustration. Especially in a work context.

#7 Madonna, ever since I found out she dumped her three chihuahuas at a dodgy kill shelter and one of them died after having its face mauled while the other two were basically starving by the time they were rescued. She was literally Madonna, she could have found them a good home. Or you know, literally hired someone just to care for them.

#8 Gwyneth Paltrow - Goop



The medical information, that's just wrong, the $100 dollar vagina candle, the Recipies it's just nonsense and she's not a bad actress.

#9 Bill Cosby.



He wasn't like Cliff Huxtable at all.

What celebrities have you personally lost all respect for and why, Pandas? On the other hand, who are some public figures that you genuinely look up to? Are there any stars who messed up who you think eventually managed to move past their sullied reputations? Let us know what you think.

#10 T.I. That dude was cool until he said he was getting his daughter checked for her virginity.

#11 Elon Musk, I got caught up in romantisizing the progress he was apparently making towards space travel. I remember saying I thought he was the closest we'd get to a real-life Zefram Cochrane. When I came to realise he was just another billionaire buying ideas and taking credit for them I stopped respecting him pretty quickly.

Marilyn Manson, I don't think I need to really explain why.

#12 Whoopi Goldberg for saying the Holocaust wasn't about race and downplaying Jews as a race and a discriminated people.

#13 For someone not already listed here, I’ll go with Ellen - used to respect her a lot for being a trailblazer before everything came to light in 2020.

#14 Danny Masterson



Thought he was cool but later found out he is a higher up in scientology and got away with raping the wife of Cedric Bixler-Zavala (singer of the mars volta) and poisoned 2 of his dogs.

#15 Drake Bell. I loved Drake and Josh growing up so I thought he was a pretty cool guy. Then ofc everything came forth recently about him being a p***phile, and apparently he has also been grifting people with cryptocurrency even more recently. I have no respect left for the man at all



Edit: NFT’s not crypto, my bad.

#16 Connor mcgregor punching old c***s.

#17 Mariah Carrey is a complete c**t to food service workers.

#18 Elle McPherson. She chose the lying conman Andrew Wakefield? What the actual f**k?

#19 Pissed with Robin Williams for dying before I could hug him.

#20 James Corden, Ellen and “Dr”. Phil.

#21 Steven Seagal. Because he is the world’s worst actor bar none.

#22 John Cena after apologising to China for calling Taiwan a country. I like him in the Peacemaker and he seems like a decent guy, but my god that apology was cringe and spineless.

#23 Tom Cruise is the first that comes to mind cause of his affliation with Sciencetology. Come one guys the reason why he is making bank with the Mission Impossible movies is cause he in big dept with that cult.

#24 Not really a celebrity, but Rudy Giuliani.



I was 28 when 9/11 happened. He honestly and truly was America's Mayor during that time. We had no clue about who the dude actually was. These were the innocent times when social media was little more than a fever dream in Tom Anderson's mind.



I can honestly not think of a single person who was so widely held in such high regard, and has since fallen so low.

#25 I think the overall take away from this thread is don't put anyone on a pedestal. You don't know anyone 100% besides yourself and even that can change. Everyone's flawed in some way.

#26 I'm still utterly furious at Mason Greenwood.



Edit: Manchester United footballer whose girlfriend published evidence of him beating, abusing, and threatening her with r**e last weekend.

#27 This pandemic showed a lot of celebs to be self centred and out of touch.



I lost respect for everyone in that awful Imagine rendition.



"Imagine no possessions" they sing while sitting in their billion dollar mansions. Meanwhile the rest of us are losing our jobs.

#28 O.J. Simpson



He was so clearly phoning in his performance in The Naked Gun 33 1/3, and didn't do Nordberg justice. I was so put off that I completely stopped following his career after that.

#29 Travis Scott, couldn't even fathom to say "I'm sorry".

#30 I would say Jeffree Star but I never had respect for him in the first place.

#31 Oprah. She did a special once on the Holocaust but made it all about her. It was very distasteful. We watched it back in high school, and even the teacher turned it off. To be fair, I had never watched her or her show before, but that experience soured her for me.

#32 Chris Brown. The whole "he hit Rihanna" thing was downplayed in the media. Read the actual police report and you'll see that he tormented and even attempted to kill her. And this man is still walking and making music and garnering fans. Really does make me sick.

#33 Prince Andrew.....for minor reasons.

#34 Emma Roberts. I love American Horror Story. But I have such a beef with her after she beat up her ex boyfriend. I just hate all abusers, but nobody talks about it enough.

#35 Allison Mack from Smallville. She was a leader in a cult that exploited women and made them sex slaves. Currently in prison.

#36 Dan Schneider. He crated a ton of shows on nickelodeon that I loved growing up but he's a disgusting man that *more than likely* molested a lot of young female stars growing up.

#37 Mason greenwood. As a Manchester United fan, heartbroken. But hope his ex gets the justice and recovers.

#38 Lizzo, after she started sexually harassing Chris Evans. Talking about her sexually explicit fantasies about him during an interview was just uncomfortable. If he’d made the comments about her that she made about him, he’d be cancelled immediately.



Then she ran into Chris Brown backstage somewhere and was filmed fangirling over him and called him her favourite person. Yeah, the same Chris Brown who nearly killed Rihanna, whose other ex has a restraining order against him, who has continuously proven since the Rihanna incident that he’s a violent piece of s**t and a danger to women…that’s your favourite person?



Not as bad as most of the answers on here, but I absolutely lost any respect I had for her after that point.



Edited to add: I may have lost respect for her, but a lot of these replies are gross. I feel the need to clarify that I don’t agree with any of the comments calling her names and talking s**t about her appearance.

#39 Zach Braff. This was many years back when scrubs was still an ongoing show and also was one of my favorite shows.



We got a great chance to go on set during a shooting and meet some staff. Got to a point where we got to watch Donald Faison and Zach Braff film a scene. We stood and watched in silence, it was pretty awesome.



After they cut they asked us if we wanted to meet them and we said yes of course. Started walking over and we heard Zach say, "are those those f*****g highschoolers, Jesus christ get them away from me." Paraphrase cuz memory sucks. This is literally while we are in earshot. While we are walking towards them. He abruptly turns around and just storms off. We were shocked we thought he was joking. Never saw him again the rest of the day.



Donald Faison became one of my favorite actors after that day. He saw our disappointment and literally opened up his arms to us and welcomed us and shook all of our hands and made an effort to ask and rememeber each of our names. When we asked him a question he would answer starting with our name and if he forgot he would apologize and ask to repeat their name one more time. You could tell he was busy and had to go film or do more work but he would stop after answer and pause to give time for more questions. I got his autograph and I have a picture with his big arm around my shoulders. It was such a great day and I am hoping to meet him once more in the near future so I can shake his hand and tell him the type of influence he is



Edit: everyone has bad days but this was my only interaction I have with Zach ever. He lost my respect based on that one incident as I have lost respect from my peers in the past based on one mistake. Life goes on and if your so mad about my respect for Zach, maybe you should just go outside and smell the flowers...

#40 Tyra Banks. The ways she exploits and abuses vulnerable contestants for views. Disgusting. It goes deeps. She's as bad as Wendy in her own way.

#41 Mark Wahlberg. Dude is a straight up scumbag. He has committed multiple hate crimes, attempted murder, assaults, dealing d***s… list goes on.



The cherry on top of the cake is his comments about 9/11, and how he could have stopped the attacks if he was on one of the aircraft. Get f****d Mark.

#42 I find it difficult to really feel connected to someone who sings about how "we're all in this together" yet they need to drive a small vehicle to go from one side of their property to the other so they can enjoy their pool.

#43 John Mulaney. Not for his d**g addiction but for his cheating on his wife and having a baby (when he previously always said he never wanted kids) with Olivia Munn (who is also the worst, check out her book) shortly after suddenly leaving his wife.

#44 Kat von D. I looked up to her so much as a kid and early teenager. She’s just gross. Dates gross people. Doesn’t believe in vaccines. Ugh.

#45 Lance Edward Armstrong (né Gunderson; born September 18, 1971) is an American former professional road racing cyclist. Armstrong was stripped of his seven consecutive Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005 after a doping investigation and his admission to using performance enhancing d***s. Also heard he was a wife beater. Little kid me used to heard about him all the time.

#46 Lori Loughlin from full house, she's no aunt Becky in real life..

#47 At 13 I thought Onision was alright. HAHAHAHA god was I wrong. I've lost all respect for him and more.

#48 Amber Heard, she manipulated the whole media, caused that Johnny got his career DESTROYED while some what innocent, and I never truly respected her even before.





Edit: I did some extra findings and now I basically am disgusted by both. But I hate Amber more still since she abused "feminism" to be still seen as good.

#49 Chad Michael Murray



I waited in line for a Nintendo Wii the day they came out. It was outside of a Best Buy. Some people camped out. I got there before sunrise, but not crazy early. It was a fun environment. Once the staff got there, they told everyone how the sale would work, got everyone excited, and I think handed out some stuff.



About 20 minutes before the store opened, Chad Michael Murray pulled up in a black SUV, right to the front of the line. Like, literally parked his car in the fire lane right at the front of the line, and got out. It was summer and he was wearing a leather jacket. He was clearly expecting people to be excited to see him. I was close enough to the front to hear him. He went up to the employee who was coordinating everything, and said he was here for his Nintendo. The guy was nice, and basically said what he would to anyone - great! ￼you’re in the right place. Get in line. CMM says that he was told there would be one saved for him. The guy didn’t know what he was talking about. After a little back and forth and another employee getting involved, he walks away with his Nintendo. He clearly thought everyone would cheer for him as he walked away. But, they ran out of Nintendos that day. Some kid went home empty handed. I still get furious thinking about it.



F**k CMM.

#50 Nick Cannon.

#51 Marilyn Manson. He used to be my hero when I was a teen and up into adulthood. He is a talented artist and someone I used to respect and sort of look up to. His music, poems, and paintings inspired me many times throughout my life with my own art and self expression. While I saw behavior from him before the allegations were made public that was questionable I always excused it by saying he was an "eccentric artist" and that deep down he's actually a good guy. In my early teens I read his biography Long Hard Road Out of Hell and took most of it to be work of fiction, but as a teenager I didn't realize how misogynistic and sadistic his writing was. As an adult I read the book again and it was kind of disturbing to me the things I noticed that I didn't notice back then. It's hard to see your heros true colors. I guess there's a reason people say "Don't meet your heros".

#52 Vin Diesel. My dad's close friend used to work for a filming company and they worked on Fast and Furious 9. He said that out of all of the people he have worked with Vin Diesel is the worst. Very unfriendly and at one point something minor (can't remember the exact thing) happened that made Vin Diesel so mad he just went home. It took letters and emails from the corporate side to get him to finish filming. On the other hand Vin Diesel's stunt double was one of the best people my dad's friend has worked with. He was very co-operative.



Edit: The only reason my dad's friend doesn't work for the company anymore is due to covid.

#53 Nicki Minaj. She seems like a bully to other celebs (Cardi B) who she thinks is trying to steal her "crown" and also the alleged allegations about her baby's father and her defending his criminal activity.

#54 So, this one is an entirely personal issue. But I used to work at a hotel and Jerry Seinfeld was staying there while doing a show and he was incredibly rude. Yelling at staff about mild inconveniences and stuff. Basically he went full Karen, even said that he'll never use this hotel chain again.



In his defense, this all happened late at night after he was returning from a show, so maybe he just was having a bad night, so I don't want to say he's a terrible person. Just he was very rude to me and my coworkers and it's left a bad taste in my mouth ever since.

#55 Allison Mack. Need I say more?

#56 Anyone that we find had ties with Epstein.

#57 Dr Phil after seeing him tell a victim of domestic violence "You don't ever, never, ever, put your hands on a woman in anger" and telling him to just walk away if she attacks him because he tried to defend himself.

#58 Kevin Spacey.

#59 James Franco. I’ve thought of him as a good actor but after I’ve seen that he’s a sexual predator, my respect gone downhill.

#60 Nick Cannon. Stop impregnating women bro



*edit: not only is he a serial impregnator but also he has been known for his anti Semitism and generally just kinda being pretentious so yeah no. Sad thing is I have fond memories of watching the guy on reality shows and such when I was little but now, naaah.

#61 Billy Corgan. The Smashing Pumpkins was one if my all time favorites but god... he is such a douchebag.

#62 Chrissy teigen. I'm embarrassed I was so fond of her persona, even bought her cook book.. Related to her struggles with alcohol. Now I just see her as a cringe worthy try hard who needs a never ending amount of validation. Oh and she told a teenager to kill themselves, tried to hide the media storm behind it and when it finally came out THEN gave a stupid public apology. SHE TOLD A TEENAGER WHO WAS BEING GROOMED TO TAKE A DIRT NAP, there's no public apology for that. Go away and work on yourself. Just..gross.

#63 Mariah Carey after her tea meltdown at the new years rockin eve fest and how we had to wait for her to perform the LAST song of the evening and this b***h wouldn't come out because she didn't get her tea and had to restart the song at least once if I remember correctly it was a while ago. But I absolutely can't stand her!

#64 Travis Scott, as an avid rap fan i never liked him much in the first place, but after seeing him do the robot while children get trampled, well, yeah that tiny bit of respect he got from me from dropping a catchy hit is gone.

#65 F****n Jared Leto. As a kid he was great in 30 seconds to mars, like goddamn what a voice. Then I found out he could act when I saw requiem for a dream. Now he's a cringe fest at best.

#66 Elon Musk. I've been a huge space fan my whole life and a proponent for electric vehicles and sustainable energy. There is no doubt SpaceX and Telsa have made huge strides in those industries, he should be a no-brainer idol for me, but his recent stance on Covid has really made me conflicted.

#67 Nick Cannon for expounding the racist conspiracy theory that Israel stole the Jewish identity from African people.

#68 Michael Peña, when I heard he was a Scientologist.

#69 I used to be a huge Demi Lovato fan (see username). I mean HUGE. But it seems like they continue down the same path of self destruction. It goes - releases new album - claims they are sober - mid era they will either relapse or something happens - they get help - new music again - talks about how they’ve changed and are better. It’s an endless cycle. I think if they disappeared from the industry, I would respect them more. They still likely have millions and can retire quietly to never work again. Demi surrounds themselves around yes men. Also Demi is an a*****e (google demi lovato froyo) and thinks the world revolves around them.

#70 Tiger Woods. Cheats on his wife and repeatedly drives under the influence. He got away from his last crash without a warrant for a blood test even though the facts and circumstances clearly show some sort of impairment.

#71 Kevin Hart.



I handled his table at the Casino I worked for, guy was a total d**k. My wife (even before my interaction) says he’s the biggest piece of s**t she ever dealt to. Other service industry employees have told me he’s the worst also.



Kevin Hart is a grade A a*****e AND a f*****g stiff. I used to like his comedy but after meeting him? F**k him.

#72 JK Rowling. All she had to do was stfu and enjoy that Harry Potter money.

#73 Any celebrity who endorses NFTs.