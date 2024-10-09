A person who goes on Reddit by the nickname Jackytobacky asked everyone on the platform to describe their rudest celebrity encounters and people delivered — in less than a week, their post has received over 15,000 comments. From condescending remarks to blatant disrespect, these stories paint a colorful picture of the often-mythologized lives of famous individuals. (However, it's essential to remember that they are anecdotal and based on personal experiences. So as with any online discussion, take these anonymous tales with a grain of salt.)

#1 The rudest celebrity I ever met was Jack Nicholson. I asked him for an autograph and he growled at me that he only signs autographs for “chicks with huge tits”.



Flip side nicest celebrity I ever met was Lemmy Kilmeister from Motörhead. I was at a bar and he sat down beside me. I was in awe and stammered out, “Let me buy you a drink”. He said, “Nah, you can’t do that”. I was a little dejected and hung my head. He immediately burst out in laughter and said, “Kid I’m a gawddamed rock star. Let ME buy YOU a drink.”



I then spent the night with Lemmy buying me Long Island Iced Tea while we talked about 60s British science fiction.

#2 Tommy Lee Jones. I was working as a security guard on the movie shoot for The Hunted. My 2nd week on the job, I was posted in front of Tommy Lee Jones’ and Benicio Del Toro’s trailers on this side street in a residential area. Basically just stand there all day and make sure nobody f***s with anything.



Day 1 was fine. I was there all day and never saw Tommy Lee Jone’s. Benicio came and went throughout the day and was super nice. He even came out and had a chat once. It was a trip because I had just seen him on TV the prior week accepting an Oscar. I congratulated him on that and he was thankful. Just seemed like an all right dude that wasn’t all up his own a*s.



Day 2 was a different story. I come in at 10am and relieve the overnight person. I’m standing there and this dog comes trotting up to me. Super friendly. I assumed it was a neighborhood dog that got out. It just kind of hung out with me for about 20 minutes until an SUV comes flying down the street and stops right before the barricade. I see an old man hop out of the back. He points and yells “HEY!” And is walking toward me with a purpose. “GET THE F**K AWAY FROM MY DOG!”



It’s at this point that I realize it’s Tommy Lee Jones. I put my hands up and I say, “Oh I’m so sorry I didn’t know it was your dog.”



I don’t know if he heard me but he walked right up to me with his driver right behind him ready to pull him back if he has to. He puts his finger in my chest and says “Why is she out? Who let my dog out?”



I tried to tell him she was out when I got there and I had no idea it was even his dog, but I was only 20 and just completely scared out of my mind so I was stuttering and stammering and he kept interrupting me demanding answers. By then a few more of his people had gathered around and someone got a hold of my boss. Then my phone rang and it was my boss telling me to just go home for the day and it would get handled.



I went home and called him later asking if I should still come in tomorrow. He said “Nope, you don’t work here anymore.” I tried explaining everything, but there was no getting through.



So Tommy Lee Jones got me fired from a job for something I was not responsible for.

#3 I used to live in the same city as Tommy Lee Jones, and there was a point in time where if you worked in the service industry you either had your own story about him or knew someone who did. I have a few of my own. Celebrity or not he is, hands down, one of the rudest people I’ve ever come across. Very demanding and hateful; he looks down on service workers and treats them like s**t but at the same time expects them to simultaneously 1. Know who he is, 2. Not acknowledge who he is, but 3. Give him special treatment because of who he is.

#4 This happened in the early 1990’s. I handled security at a large Corporate hotel in a Canadian city. Any big name group that performed in our city, stayed at our hotel. I was escorting Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers from their guest floor to the lobby for their limo one morning at 0430. I am 6’5” and when Ms Parton approached me as I stood outside of the elevator, she said, in her sweet Southern Belle voice, *”Y’all sure grow ‘em big up here in Canada”.* She touched my arm in a friendly manner. She was just as sweet as pie! I blushed and instantly forgot everything about my job.



Kenny did not even look at me as he boarded the elevator.



I had put the elevator into individual use so it would stay on the floor with the doors open, but taken the keys with me. When it was time to descend to the lobby, in my flustered state I had forgotten which of the roughly 30 keys on the ring controlled that elevator, despite having worked there for several years. There was a long pause while I searched the key ring, key by key, two or three times. Kenny was glaring at me the whole time, barely concealed rage bubbling just under the surface.



I finally found the right key, but when I went to put the elevator back into group service, in my haste I fumbled and dropped the keys. Kenny made a louder exasperated sound, but Dolly came to my defence, touching my arm again and saying; *”Sugar, you just take your time, we’re in no hurry!”* Kenny made another noise but Dolly shushed him.



We eventually made it to the lobby and I escorted them to the carport and their waiting limo. Kenny never even looked at me as he walked out the door and got into the car. Dolly however, stopped to chat with me for a bit, thanking me and then tipped me a $100USD bill. That was more than I made in a day back then! She did the same for the bellman who had brought their luggage down. Total Class Act!



That was my most favourite and least favourite celebrity at the same time!

#5 I have some clients that interact with celebs and I get fun stories



One client is a private pilot. He said the loveliest he’s flown is Green Day. Like, he just went on and on about how sweet and genuine and thankful they are. He said Mike pence was extremely polite- a true gentlemen even though he can’t stand his politics. He said Ariana grande was a raging c**t and literally one of the worst people he’s ever met. Trashed his plane. Insanely rude and demanding. He refuses to fly her anymore



I have a few clients that work in film. My god do they love working with Nicolas cage. Very professional and extremely personal. Likes to have deep conversations and connect with everyone on set & remembers everyone’s names. I love hearing Nic cage stories.

#6 Rudest by far, Toby Keith. Absolute bag of f**k to deal with and then would flip the “switch” to patriotism pornographer when the camera’s were on. He was a running joke for anyone who had to deal with him in the service industry.



Nicest though, Sir Paul McCartney. I delivered his dinner to him and I have zero expectations in these situations other than a guy who is hungry wants room service. He answered the door and told me to come in, proceeded to have about a ten minute conversation where he couldn’t have come across more genuinely interested in my life, I felt embarrassed, which I don’t normally, but we had a quick chat. Talked about a good place to get a coffee in the morning and he shook my hand telling me it wad a pleasure. I have to believe there are thousands of stories about that man in that regard.

#7 Haven't met too many celebs, but I gotta say that Bill Nye the Science Guy was the rudest. I grew up in Seattle and I ran into him with my dad when I was really young and he was setting up for a shoot for that show down on Alki Beach. I was a huge nerd, and he was one of my heroes because of that show. My pops told me to go say hello, so I did, and Bill responded something along the lines of "Get out of here, kid! We're busy! Where are your parents at?" and I pointed at my pa across the beach and was like "Right over there!" Bill told me to leave him alone, I was devastated (mind you I was like 6 or 7).



On the other hand, I met Woody Harrelson and Willy Nelson on separate occasions when I was a bit older (22 or 23) and living on my own in Maui. They were both super nice! They were both stoned, as was I, when I met them. When I met Woody I was working at Mana Foods stocking shelves, and Woody walked down the aisle I was stocking. His eyes were squints that were red as hell, and when I saw him coming I just said "Hey, Woody! How's it going?" and he responded "Hey, what's up, man? It's good! How are you?" We had a little conversation before he got back to what he was doing and I got back to work. It felt like a genuine chill meeting with someone I respect.

#8 I hung out with Charles Barkley once in Philly and for some reason he took a liking to me and was very candid and open. He told me you have to be nice to every single person you meet and it can be exhausting but if you meet 100 people and are nice to 99 but not to 1, then that 1 will bash you and tell everyone what a terrible person you are and people will believe them. Awesome guy.

#9 Stephen Baldwin and Chad Michael Murray both tried to get stuff for free and pulled the do you know who I am, for something that was $5. Baldwin also gave his number to a teenage co worker and we called it to see if it was real not even thinking about caller Id. He spent the next year randomly calling her.



My favorite celebrity encounter was making a smoothie for Gordon Ramsey. He was super nice and said he would be back later to get his friend something. The friend was David Beckham who was also super nice and they stayed and took pictures with everyone.

#10 I interned at a music management company in college, and one of the clients was Meat Loaf. I answered the phone, and he asked for his manager - I told him the manager was on a call, and he started screaming “he’s on a f*****g conference call? Are you f*****g kidding me??!! I’m meatloaf!!! You know what, f**k you.” Then hung up.



As a 19 year old trying to get into the music industry, my face went white, thinking my career was over. To his credit, the manager - who had a famously bad temper himself - walked over to me, told me that meatloaf was a buffoon who nobody respected anymore, and to not worry.

#11 Ralph Nader.



I was his PR representative once. He's arrogant, condescending, rude, and demanding.



OTOH, I also represented Martin Sheen at one time and he was the nicest, kindest, warmest person I have ever met. He knew he was being hosted by a nonprofit, so he insisted on paying for his own rent car rather than let them get him a car and driver and after his event, he insisted on taking his entire local PR team to dinner and picked up the tab. When he left, he publicly thanked me and shook my hand.

#12 Jared Leto is a piece of s**t.



Aside from being an outright weirdo and an awkward human being he is a predator and groomer.



He harassed, stalked, and attempted to sexually prey on a friend of mine. When she refused his advances he turned the dial from 100 to 1000 and mind you this was after 1 meeting and no sexual contact or lead on from her. When she tried to inject a male friend in the situation he was vehemently opposed to this. 100’s of phone calls and texts.



Avoid at all costs.



EDIT: I didn't get on Reddit for a day and am overwhelmed by the comments so I'll up some questions here.



This happened 10+ years ago in a Midwest city. She was approached the day of (or before, I'm not sure) his band was playing, was a bit starstruck by him, and was invited to his show.



The situation rattled her, but she made it out of this situation relatively unscathed for how things could have gone. Being who she is, she was able and equipped to handle stuff like this. However, it has always bothered me that any woman younger, more impressionable, or in a different state of mind could have quickly been taken advantage of and assaulted in much worse ways.

As a man, this gave me a lot of perspective and made me a lot more diligent about being aware of my surroundings when I am in public and with my woman friends. Be careful out there. Not everyone has bad intentions, but make sure you are safe.

#13 I met Jared Leto in Nashville in the early 2000s with my female friend who was very attractive and also 16. Didn’t stop J-dawg from asking her if “she wants to go f**k” in the first few minutes of meeting. She declined and was very grossed out by it so we left. True story.

#14 Justin Timberlake. We were staying at the same hotel and he wouldn’t let my elderly grandmother on the elevator with him and two others. He stuck out his hand and said “No”and closed the door. On the other hand, Jessica Beil who was in the restroom was very friendly and talkative to my little sister while they were washing their hands together. My grandmother asked later, “who was that a*****e?”. I laughed.

#15 Bill Cosby was the most egotistical m**********r I've ever met. Billionaire tipped a buck and an autograph and kept looking my trainee (room service) up and down. Massive main character issues and was a pain in the a*s to everyone.



And the NICEST? George Carlin, hands down. Complete gentleman and loved his coffee. Gd, I miss that guy. It was such a mindfuck to stand there in front of my favorite comedian ever and have a whole convo with him for like 5 minutes, and there he was. I cried afterwards. Once in a lifetime experience.

#16 Not so much rude but here’s two times my family’s had run ins with celebrities.



My family sold a boat to Jack Hannah several years ago, he came with his wife to our home to check it out and bought it with cash (it was a John boat so like $300, nothing crazy) they hung out with us and shot the s**t like any regular person would. I had a pet tarantula at the time and he saw it and was like “awesome set up for a rose hair” I get it, he’s literally a zoologist but it blew my adolescent mind he knew what species it was off hand. Him and his wife were super down to earth and nice people.



My dad installed a car phone in the tour bus of David Copperfield many, MANY moons ago. His staff timed it where my dad would be in the bus while David was in rehearsals for his show, but the rehearsals didn’t last as long as they anticipated and he came back to the bus while my dad was finishing the install. He waited outside and when my dad came out of the bus there he was; now mind you this is middle of afternoon, dead a*s July summertime heat in a deep southern state. Copperfield is wearing a full length fur coat. My dad in all his awkward glory asks “ain’t you hot in that?” My dad says he looked at him dead in the eyes all serious like and goes “You never know what’s up my sleeves” and gives a small smile. 4 months later we received a manilla envelope with 5 hand signed and personalized headshots of him. My dad was blown away because after the sleeve comment he chatted with my dad for a little bit then whisked off back to rehearsals. My dad says he only mentioned the family in passing during the conversation and didn’t remember giving Copperfield or his staff our names and especially our home address, yet each headshot had our names correctly spelled and each had a different little personal message. Absolutely BONKERS and this was in the late 90’s before social media and the internet became what it is today.

#17 A relative of mine had an interesting interaction with LaToya Jackson. He was in the same elevator as her in another country. She didn't think he spoke English, so she started talking trash about how dumpy the country was and how much she hated the fans in that country. Then my relative asks her, "So, do you ever go back to Gary?" Apparently the look on her face was priceless.

#18 Two gems and a horror:



Judi Dench who was lovely, quite a twinkle in her eye and just totally charming and just as you'd imagine and hope her to be.



Going back a long time, but in the early 1990s I had a friend in London, HIV+, who was in hospital and very very unwell - not really thought he'd be alive for more than a month or two. Hospital staff were lovely and visiting was pretty much as and when, just as long as you were quiet if it was late. I'd gone to visit him after a very long work day, and was gowned up and chatting quietly to him. It was probably around midnight and one of the nurses asked if he was up to another visitor which he was. Princess Diana turned out to be the other visitor and she was lovely beyond belief. Absolutely beautiful, very compassionate and all on her own - one security guard who was with the nurse. She stayed for around an hour and was obviously a regular. The nurses said she often came in late at night, just slipping in with no fuss or fanfare and staying several hours at a time. I met her several times before my friend finally died and she was always unfailingly kind and gentle. I summoned up the courage to ask why she did this so much - in those days gay men, particularly HIV+ ones, were often sidelined and looked down on. She was quite matter of fact in that she felt she could offer something to people who didn't have much else and it made her feel grounded in what was a very turbulent life to do it. After David had died and I went to collect his belongings there was a card with a letter in it from her for me. I don't think I'll ever forget it and I used to get angry with people who took against her. She wasn't perfect I'm sure, but to me she was a lovely and wonderful lady.



To keep up with the general theme though, and to echo others, Cilla Black was a complete b***h of the first order and I don't really know anyone who ever had a good word to say about her - she lived not that far from my parents when I was a teenager and was notorious in the village for her appalling attitudes.

#19 Got a call to David Spade's room at like 2 a.m. because he had issues with his WiFi. When I told him I couldn't fix it and he had to wait for I.T. in the morning he said in the most deadpan David Spade way "I figured you wouldn't be able to fix it, I didn't figure they put their best and brightest on the graveyard shift." Lmao.

#20 Met George Lopez at a Dodger game, complete a*****e. Told a buddy who works at the stadium about it and he was like “oh yeah, he’s rude to everyone down here and doesn’t tip, f**k that guy.”.

#21 My husband worked for a very popular ski resort and got to meet a lot of celebrities. He said Leonardo Dicaprio was one of the rude ones to staff and a stingy tipper on huge bills.



On the flip side, he said Adam Sandler was actually really nice and pretty generous on tips.



Edit: I'm not going to debate if tipping is right or wrong. That's not the point of the question.

#22 I think it’s way more funny than rude but Allen iverson



I was young, probably 9-10 years old. My dad and I were coming back home from a soccer tourney in NC. We stopped at an Applebees in Newport News for lunch quick.



We walked in & 3/4 of the restaurant was blocked off with people. My dad goes “oh hey that’s Allen iverson, go say hi”. I walk over and say something along the lines of “hey I like basketball, you’re really good. Wanted to say hello!” And he goes “not now lil man, see how many b****es are up in here?!”.

#23 Dennis Hopper didn’t smile once or make eye contract or tip. Not even after he forgot his cell phone and it had to be kept *under guard* for him for six hours. Not even a thank you. Crushed me.



Best: Billy Zane. I pull out the Billy Zane story every chance I get so I’ll spare you the long version this time, that guy was a legend. Hung out us the entire night and *came out again* the next week just to hang out with us some more.

#24 Rihanna.



I worked at her show as a stage builder. We got instructions from the tour manager that we were not allowed to look at her, speak to her AND we had to give way to her if she was walking in our path. A former colleague of mine that was pushing a huge crate down a corridor, blocked her path and she acted like a complete child.

#25 William Shatner said he would give me an autograph in Hawaii when I was about 10 . He said ‘lemme get a pen’, got in his limo and drove off.

#26 Oprah! Went to see her show in Chicago; her staff as well as Oprah herself were so arrogant , unfriendly, rude! When the camera turned on, Oprah was very different than when the camera turned off. I was so disappointed!

#27 Actually Diddy. Came in to a very popular place I worked after closing time. We kept the kitchen open with all of the staff there for his entourage. They came in 45 minutes late, ordered chicken teriyaki (cooked to order) and got up and left without paying because it took too long. World class piece of s**t and here for all of it. Karma is an absolute b***h.

#28 R. Kelly. He and his entourage were at the casino I bartended at and sat at my bar for hours playing the bar slots and drinking Henry VIII like crazy. Racked up a $50K tab. They left a mess and gave a $15 tip

#29 My wife works at a 5 star hotel in Beverly hills and has served so many celebrities. Her and her Co workers all agree, Jennifer Lopez is the most vile bottom feeding human of all time.

#30 Met all of Destiny's Child when i was younger at a restaurant with my dad



Michelle Williams was the rudest most disrespectful person I have EVER met in my life. Signed my book and nearly threw the book at Kelly to sign. Also refused to awnser any of my questions, young me was heartbroken because she was my favorite.



Beyoncé was SUCH a sweetheart true class act. I signed my book and gave me a nice conversation. Also held my baby sister just because my sister smiled at her she said "now I have to hold her" (Fun fact: my sister's name is Ivy so it is a joke in my family that that's where Beyoncé got the name 😂😂)



Kelly Rolland was also super nice and sang a little. She got me ice cream so I loved her and always will 😂😂.

#31 The wrestler Shawn Michaels when I was around 11. My mom and I were out running errands and I saw him in the same area as us. I went up to him to let him know I was fan of his during his WWF (precursor to WWE) days and he told me to f**k off.

#32 I smoked weed with Huey Lewis and some of the News.



They were playing a show at a casino so we went earlier in the day to gamble a bit before the show. My buddy lost all his money quick so we wandered around for a while and saw the band getting set up for the show. We watched for a minute until Huey happened to come out. He thought we were just lined up super early for the show and invited us to the back (it was all outdoors, so behind the stage).



We lit up and hung out for about 20 minutes. Huey was awesome, very friendly. But one of the News (no idea which, this was almost 20 years ago) was an a*****e for no reason. Then we left so they could finish getting ready.



We didn't have up front tickets to the show, but between songs, Huey noticed us and called us up right to the front saying something like "these guys have been here's all day, true fans!"



It was awesome.

#33 Uma Thurman tried cutting me in line at a health food store but I didn't let her.

#34 Not me, but my sister ran a coffee shop in London and it was James Cordons local.



Apparently every staff member thought he was a total d******d.



He scoffed at my sister for and I quote "yeah, you know who I am" then walked off, when she asked for his name.



She was like, "yo wtf?!" to a coworker and the coworker told her who he is and that he's "a wanker".

#35 I'll always take an opportunity to s**t on this guy, Val Kilmer.



My friends went to his speaking tour, which was essentially a q&a when he came to Australia. It was f*****g Val Kilmer so tickets weren't exactly cheap. Out comes Val looking like he doesn't want to be there. First thing he says? Not hello but literally "don't take photos of me".



My friend was lucky enough to be first on the mic to ask the first question, but he didn't get to because Val spent the next 5-8 minutes trying to bully my friend into asking his question using a Japanese school girls voice. My friend kept refusing, but Val just wouldn't let up. My friend was disappointed and f*****g hates Val now.



For the rest of the q&a, Val had this hostile attitude because it was clear he didn't want to be there and answered every question in that same tone. One person asked if he liked the doors music before he played Jim Morrison. Val responded by saying he only took that role for the money. I've heard him talk about that role in the past many times, every time he was quite enthusiastic, so he was clearly just f*****g with this crowd.



I usually don't judge celebs when they give not so enthusiastic interviews because press seems like a chore, but this was his speaking tour. The disrespect towards his fans who paid money to see him is such a c**t move.



I know he goes on reddit quite a bit so I hope he sees this.



Hey Val, f**k you.

#36 Many years ago, I had a chance meeting with actor Sean Penn in Paris. It was late night, and he was all by himself at the hotel bar in the lobby. I happened to be in the bar as well. I recognized him just approached and said hello and told him that I admired his work, he asked me take the seat, and then we spoke about things for about 5-10 mins (may be more but I don’t remember as I was in absolute awe of a major Hollywood star). He was polite and seemed interested in my views as he listened to them, I felt like I could have stayed for some more time, however, I thought it’s best not to overstay my welcome, so, I got up and I thanked him for his time, and left.



Over the years, I have read accounts and anecdotes of people on the internet which makes me think Sean is a recluse and a grumpy guy, so, I thought I should share a rather pleasant experience with him, who knows may be I caught him on a good day lol.

#37 Chris Brown. I had the misfortune of hanging out with him one on one for a few hours. Absolutely insufferable and dimwitted No surprise there.

Taryn Manning was a huge twat. Sis needs to humble her D-list self.

Renée Zellweger is an absolute sweetheart though. Smoked a joint on FaceTime with snoop dog and he was super cool.

#38 When working in Mariah Careys home we had to stop what we were doing and stand staring into a corner like we were in time out if she entered the room, nick cannon on the other hand would bring us drinks, order us lunch, ask us questions about our families, genuinely nice guy.

#39 Tommy Lee Jones was awful. Worked with him doing press on a film he was in and we had to keep him plied with alcohol to even acknowledge the reporters. He’d also grope the female staffers with regularity. Just nasty.

#40 B.J. Novak. I used to cook/bartend at a local dive bar when I was in college. He came and did a comedy set for the students (he bombed, it was awful). After the show, I went in for the late night shift. As I'm standing there behind the bar clocking in and getting ready to head back to the kitchen, in walks B.J. and sits down at the bar looking completely bummed. Our main bartender goes over to talk to him. He sneered at our menu and asked for things that he knew we would never have. This was where the broke college kids and even more broke townies drank. The fact that we offered more than one vodka was a miracle. He finally picked something and the bartender asked to see his ID. Keep in mind that this is a college town bar. We carded everyone that ordered a drink, regardless of how old they looked. There were signs saying this in about 8 different places. B.J. lost it. He completely blew up on our bartender, cussing him out and saying things like, "Do you know who the f**k I am? I'll buy this place and fire the whole f*****g staff!" Our bartender knew exactly who he was but was quick enough to say, "You look like some sort of off-brand Seth Meyers. Either show me your ID or get the f**k out."



He did eventually show his ID and went to sit in some corner. Every now and then he'd make a rude comment to a server walking by. When he tried to order another round the bartender cut him off and kicked him out.

#41 I worked in entertainment for while so I’ve met dozens of “A-list” celebs and like 1000 one-hit-wonders.



Celebs themselves are usually pretty cool, it’s their random a*s entourage and family members that think they matter who get really annoying and treat you the worst.



Usher was the opposite, his label people were cool but he was a diva.



Nicest celeb I’ve met: Matt Ryan the QB. For sure. Spent a whole day with him, dude talked to everyone and made sure everyone was included and had a good time. One of the most fun work days I’ve had. This was during 2011 lockout I think.

#42 It's neck-and-neck between Demi Morre and Robert Duval for me, but I'll tell the Robert Duvall story. He was in Jacksonville filming part of Days of Thunder or staying here related to the movie circa 1989/early 1990. I was 10 years old, my family and I were out to a rare for us dinner at one of the nicer restaurants in the Jacksonville Landing (RIP). My dad (a huge Godfather I/II fan) immediately recognized him, leaned in to the table, and excitedly but quietly said to my mom, "That's Robert Duvall! From The Godfather!" He saw my parents look over and made a nasty face. Waved the waiter over and whispered something to him. The waiter shook his head and Robert Duvall became visibly angry and slammed his fist on the table. The waiter said something back to him and shook his head again and then Robert Duvall stood up, threw some money on the table, and left.



I can only assume that Robert Duvall was an incredible a*****e to the waiter before we got there because the waiter later came over with a bottle of wine for my parents and said, "Complements of Mr. Duvall. He overpaid." On the way out my dad and the waiter chatted for a few minutes and on the way home in the car my dad told my mom that Robert Duvall tried to get us kicked out because my dad recognized him and he didn't want to be bothered. All we did was look in his direction.

#43 I ran into Vince Vaughn about 10 years ago and I didn't want to bother him so I just smiled and waved and he smiled back and actually came over to me to give me a fist bump. It was a cool and quick little interaction.

#44 Tom Cruise.





I worked security for Top Gun (the original) at NAS Miramar.





He was arrogant and rude to everyone, including officers. (Being rude to fighter pilots is a bad idea.)





Refused to dress properly to dine in the Officer's Mess. He got into a huge confrontation with some of the higher ups and almost got the entire movie crew thrown off of the base.





Put his foot through the side of a Tomcat because he wouldn't listen to the Plane Captain telling him how to properly get in the aircraft.





No one wanted to drive for him or be his escort.





Goose, (Anthony Edwards) on the other hand, was an amazing person and everyone loved him. .

#45 Richard Dean Anderson. He came into my mom's salon in the 80s and he was just a huuuge piece of-



Nah. Nah, I'm kidding. He was lovely.

#46 Justin Bieber. My family was staying at a beach resort in Capri. My sister and I got up early to walk on the beach. This guy and his entourage came out of nowhere walking on the beach. They said all the guests had to leave. A few guests went and asked the front desk about this and they said a VIP had requested the beach for himself the whole day. I was like RU kidding? We found out later it was Justin Bieber. His entourage was so rude too!

#47 I was an extra in a movie starring Matthew McConaughey. He made sure every single person on and around the set ate lunch, had enough to drink, and was comfortable. After shooting, everyday, he pretty much rented out a bar/restaurant and everyone ate and drank free. He also took the time to make sure he had a conversation with everyone, no matter the importance of the role you had on set.

#48 I’ve heard Mike Myers is an a*****e but around 2008 I ran into him at a bar and he just hung out with me for like an hour. He was fine - a little awkward but seemed like he just wanted to be normal for a night.



Robert England is a genuine guy. Loves his fans and makes sure to be personable with them, especially kids.



Jackie Earl Haley - I ran into him as I was dressed as Rorshach from Watchmen. He wished me a happy birthday and paid for my tab. It was incredible. I want to point out HE approached ME.



Actually now that I’m typing this I realized all my celebrity interactions have been pretty good.

#49 Ozzy Osbourne once wandered drunkenly into my workplace, asked to use the bathroom, didn’t close the door, pissed all over the toilet, and left me with that mess to clean up. Rock and roll, I guess.

#50 Honestly I hated Dr. Oz. I happened upon his show being recorded in NYC and he was having a meltdown because they asked him to redo his entrance multiple times. It was a live show but they kept restarting. He acted arrogant and combative.

#51 Gallagher 🍉 by far. Always came into the grocery store I worked at with his super bratty daughter. She’d wreak havoc in the store, and say “My daddy’s Gallagher, I can do anything I want!” And he would agree with her. Basically let everyone know that he thought his s**t didn’t stink. Gallagher. The watermelon smashing idiot. Rude rude rude. And such a “nobody” of a person.

#52 I've encountered a lot of mid-level authors in my line of work over the past 20 years and something about that not wildly famous, but not completely unknown level of notoriety just brings something sad and desperate and nasty out of them.







One of the more notable ones was Winston Groom, author of Forrest Gump and a bunch of other books . Dude gave us, a small rural public library, a rider beforehand like we were expecting John Grisham or Nora Roberts. When he showed up and we were like sorry we couldn't match all these demands he was just really an a*****e about it and talked s**t about the area we lived in during his presentation and Q&A.

#53 I met Zack De La Rocha after he literally ran into me at a Marie Callendars restaurant once. I just politely said I am a fan (I was like 22) and his response was to just stare at me like he wanted to eat my face off.

#54 Back in Los Angeles in the late 1980s, Robert Downey Jr. and Sarah Jessica Parker ran into me with a shopping cart. Downey Jr. was super nice and said he was sorry. Sarah Jessica Parker ignored me and walked away with the cart.

#55 I’ve met a bunch of famous people but Michael Jordan is by far the worst and rudest person out there, also super cheap confirmed from multiple sources.

#56 I work in Corrections. Nicki Minajs brother was on trial for child molestation and rape (found guilty doing life). Nicki, real name Onika Miraj, was the most entitled visitor I’ve ever had to deal with. She expecting unlimited time with her brother as well as a private section to not be with the public.



She was extremely condescending and expected her personal bodyguards to enter the room with her. She had become so insufferable that we had to find officers who knew her from back in the day to come have a little talk with her to straighten out her attitude. Or else we were going to bar her from Visiting.



Just to clarify how officers would know her. Nikki is from Hempstead Long Island which is one town over from the Jail. So a fair amount of officers who lived in Hempstead their whole lives know her from childhood.



This is Jail. We don’t give a c**p who you are on the outside. i in here you’re a visitor like everyone else. You have to pass a metal detector. You have to give us your ID. And if you don’t have a reason to be here, then you cannot stay. You don’t get extra time no inmate gets privileged because of who you are.

In fact, on a sidenote, the other inmates broke her brother’s arm and ruptured his spleen because they know what he did.



So overall, my experience with her was not positive. And if I never run into her again, that would be just fine.

#57 My grandpa met Jim Carrey when he was filming for a few days in an alley right behind his job site. All the kids in my family were huge fans of Jim's and my grandpa knew it. Basically, Jim just ignored everyone and seemed really mad the entire time he was there and refused to interact with people. We didn't find out until we watched the movie at home and my grandpa told us the story years later.



For me? The Kardashians. I didn't know who they were at the time. My coworkers told me who they were after they had left.



The mom came into my job at the time and was on her cell the entire time and would wave off people asking her if she needed help. Meanwhile, the younger two-- Kylie and Kendall-- destroyed the store. They kept grabbing things and asking their mom to buy it for them and then tossing it on the floor. Even big items, they hauled from the back of the store to the front and left it there. She didn't even try to parent her kids.



And at checkout, she didn't load the items onto the conveyor belt at all so I scanned her stuff and left it in her cart. She said she wanted bags so I begrudgingly bagged the items and left them in the bagging area for her to put into her cart. She then took out her card to pay and tapped it and tried to hand it to me. I pointed to the machine and told her she had to use it. Then she slid her card and stood there as if there was nothing else to do. I think she asked me, "Why is this taking so long?" Because you have to enter your PIN and say okay to the amount, girl.



I think she filmed an episode of her show a few years later where she's shopping at a grocery store with her daughter. And they're having the best time because it's so "new" and "fun". They're so fake.

#58 John Elway. Two s****y encounters that demonstrated just how full of himself he is, and growing up in Denver have heard many more similar stories. He came in to the pizza restaurant I worked at in high school on a busy Friday night and pulled staff aside and said that we had to let all the other customers know that he was there but “wouldn’t be signing autographs or talking to fans”



Then a few years later, was at a Bon Jovi concert in Denver and he and his entourage were in the row in front of us. They showed up 10 minutes after the band started, they stood in the aisles, took their own time sitting down and moving out of everybody’s way, then sat down the entire show and talked loudly and barely paid attention the entire 2.5 hour show and left early, again taking their time and blocking everybody’s view as they gathered their things and left.

#59 Ran into billy corgan once told him I was a fan and stuck out my hand to shake his and he said he was a germophobe and god bless and then later I saw him shaking hands with other people.

#60 Met Steve Allen once and he was a total POS. Forgot about it, decades pass. Then I’m in the theater with my wife watching the Elvis movie, and they made a much bigger deal than the story really warranted about Steve Allen being a condescending a*****e to Elvis. After the movie I was thinking about it and I realized that someone probably held onto their own Steve Allen experience for decades and put it into that movie lol.

#61 I met Bill Murray. Of note is that I didn’t want to be there and was forced to because my sister was going through a huge Bill Murray phase at age 10, for some reason. Bill asked me some questions and then said “you’re not making a lot of eye contact. What, do you have Asperger’s or something?”



The answer was yes.

#62 Probably not much of a surprise, but a friend and her employer had dealings with Naomi Campbell a couple years ago. Apparently, a complete see you next tuesday. Reduced several staff to tears while they were legitimately just trying to serve her needs..

#63 21 Savage. I’ll never miss the chance to talk about how I met 21 savage.



I was working at a Washington dispensary, when this man shows up with about 8 people behind him. I asked to check his ID, and with the stiffest upper lip he could muster he said “I don’t carry no ID”. Then his posse behind him told me “Just google him. He’s 21 savage”.



Needless to say, I looked him up and down, and said “you’re obviously not that famous if your friends have to tell me to google you”.



My manager ran over, let him in, and let me know we would NOT be the shop known for denying him entry.



He then proceeded to look at all of our high end weed, before buying a $10 8th of s****y outdoor, and left.



21 Savage is a f*****g wad, and he smokes s**t weed.

#64 I didn't meet him personally but my wife was at an event that Rod Stewart attended. He and his wife were rude the entire time. They fat shamed one of the employees and demanded that she be fired for something minor.

#65 Didn't meet him myself but photographed a meet & greet with 30 Seconds To Mars. Leto had big sunglasses on and plastic gloves so fans could barely see and touch him. I can understand the gloves (this was waaay pre covid though) but he really seemed... not there.



On a similar event I did meet Chester and Mike from Linkin Park and they were both very very nice. Chester had the softest hands when he shook mine.





Troy van Leeuwen from QOTSA was also a super nice guy and remembered my name after our convo which I thought was impressive.

#66 Danny masterson. I was an extra in a commercial for that 70d show. I saw him and Wilmer talking during a break so I walked up and said I had recently seen a vh1 movie he was in and it was great and I admired his work. He mocked me and said it’s just tv it’s not real don’t take it so seriously. Then rolled his eyes to Wilmer and walked off. I was just trying to give him props for making a good show and he basically gave me the finger. F**k that guy.

#67 Rosie O'Donnell got an old immigrant lady fired from a housekeeping job because she broke a rule by asking for an autograph. Rosie demanded this lady be fired, and the resort complied.



I've hated her ever since.

#68 No surprise but bill Cosby. a few months before all the allegations came out he did a show at the place i worked at. he refused to do sound and lighting checks or even leave his dressing room before the show. when the show started he came out and berated the sound and lighting guys for about 15 minutes until it was to his liking. it wasn't like a humor thing it was him basically yelling and the techs while the crowed kinda looked on in horror.



he was also a huge d**k to all of us crew. my bosses took their job seriously because on a small show like that we might make 5k in profit after all the bills were settled. we had pictures in our lobby of all the past performers. Cosby had performed before but a few days after the show we took down his picture in the lobby. on a side note, someone stole the picture of bill clinton we had hanging up.





Zac Brown Band was probably one of the nicest groups to come through while i was there. was nice and respectful to all us local crew and even invited some of the students that were in the building on stage during sound check to get autographs and hang out for a few minutes.

#69 I can't say it was him because it was whoever was trying to set up the reservation for him but the rudest interaction was Neil Patrick Harris.



They tried to reserve the private room at the restaurant I managed at the time, and got told no, it was already reserved that evening. The person making the reservation gave the whole "do you know who this is" and got super pissy when the 16 year old girl working the host stand told them honestly she had no clue who that was.

#70 Not me but my coworker (we work in film production). Julia Roberts is apparently a crazy rude diva type.

#71 I have posted this a few times and do so again here. Henry winkler story. i was a 12 year old boy in NYC. Im a HUGE Fonz fan. Fonz poster, Fonz lunchbox, Fonz t-shirt, etc. Block party on West 90th street and who do I see walking but Henry Winkler. I run up and say, “Please Mr. Winkler, can I have an autograph?”. He, still walking, turns quickly to me and snarls, “GET AWAY!” and keeps on walking. I stood there stunned. A nice woman who was with him stops and asks for my address. I go home and take down that Fonz poster and tell my mom I dont want the t-shirt anymore. 2 weeks later a signed 8x10 of The Fonz shows up in the mail. I looked at that glossy for a long time before I tore it up and threw it away. 100% true.



i’m an adult now and get people have bad days. I know people who have worked with him and they say he is a fantastic human being. But 12 year old me will never forget.

#72 I met Bobby Flay while working at the Kentucky Derby. He actually won a pretty decent sum of money at some point, because when he went to the cashier, he demanded to be paid in cash. Except he had won too much for the cash payment, and would have to be mailed a check. He then proceeded to berate the poor cashier for roughly 20 minutes, calling them every name under the sun and ranting and raving about who he was and what he could do until someone from his suite came and got him. I hope no one ever eats at one of his restaurants. Dude is a trash human.

#73 I was unwittingly standing next to Gisele Bündchen at airport security about 12 years ago. Honestly I didn’t recognize her as anything other than very attractive. We were both in line with five other people. Gisele was the sixth and I was the seventh in line with no one else behind me. An official looking person in uniform comes over to hand out some kind of paperwork, and he only had six sheets of paper, and gave her the last paper and then doesn’t even look at me or say anything about the fact that I’m the only person without paperwork now. She turned to look at me and I said, “I wonder what I did wrong?” And she rolled her eyes so f*****g hard at me and made the tsk-ugh sound, as if that was the worst and most embarrassing thing I could have possibly said to her. As I was stewing at her reaction and trying to come up with something funny or s****y to say, she got waved thru ahead of everyone else. When I got up to the security folks they were still like, “oh my god I wonder if Tom Brady is here too”, and that’s when I realized who she was. It wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but I could tell she thought she was better than everyone else and couldn’t be bothered to act with a shred of humanity.

