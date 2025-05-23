#1

Steve Jobs smiling in a black turtleneck, holding up a white smartphone during a product presentation. Steve Jobs. Everyone only remembers him as the guy who created and then saved Apple and “invented” the iPhone. People don’t remember how he f****d over his best friend, knocked up his girlfriend and left her as soon as he found out she was pregnant, refused to give the mother of his first child any money, refused to show any outward affection to his daughter, and (although this one is a bit milder in scale) refused to take showers and would put his bare feet up on the conference table.

Oh, also, he refused cancer treatment in favor of new-age healing until it was too late, and then he spent a buttload of money to leapfrog his name on the organ donor list.

    #2

    Black and white photo of an elderly man wearing round glasses and a white shawl, reflecting on legacy like Steve Jobs. Gandhi was a woman beater and made teenage girls sleep in his bed to “help him learn to resist temptation” or some s**t like that.

    #3

    Young man in a white shirt standing in front of a car with a crowd behind, reflecting on Steve Jobs and celebrity legacy. Paul Walker dated an actual teenager when he was famous and everyone loves to forget that because of Fast and The Furious.

    #4

    Black and white portrait of a serious man in a suit, representing Steve Jobs among celebrities praised after passing. Surprised nobody said Hitchcock. Guy was a total a*****e perv. Genius who made absolutely terrific films and expanded the very vocabulary of visual storytelling, but what a twisto.

    Abuse of performers, especially women, used to be expected from directors in pursuit of incredible performances (which frequently worked).

    #5

    Man with tattoos wearing a black shirt with a skull design, sitting in a blue chair against colorful wall art. Hes not dead yet, but chris brown. Its like everyone has forgotten what he did to rihanna.

    #6

    Portrait of an elderly woman in a white and blue headscarf, symbolizing saints praised after passing like Steve Jobs. Mother Teresa was a horrible person to those she supposedly cared for.

    #7

    Black and white portrait of a male celebrity with round glasses and long hair, illustrating Steve Jobs celebrity contrasts. John Lennon. Musical talent aside, the way he treated his ex wife and Julian is appalling. And people let him off far too lightly for the break up of the band, blaming it all on Yoko Ono. He was a grown a*s man who could think for himself.

    Not that Yoko is any better. She couldn't be bothered to lift a finger or contribute a single cent towards Julian after John's passing. She inherited John's entire estate worth an estimated $800M at the time of his death. A million would've meant nothing to her, so she obviously was being needlessly petty and spiteful.

    On the other hand, Paul looked out for both Julian and his mother. When Cynthia put John's old love letters up for auction because they needed money, Paul bought them and gifted them back to her. He's a class act who deserves his celebrity recognition.

    #8

    Illustration of a saintly figure with a staff, symbolizing the contrast of celebrities praised like saints after passing. Literally, "Saint" Patrick (and his predecessor, Palladius)

    Following the Standard Operational Patterns of the era, Cardinal Patrick and his forces committed religious genocide across Ireland at the behest of the then current Pope Celestine I, converting the Island at the point of the sword from paganism to Catholicism (aka "driving out the Snakes"), using converts to his beliefs to force others to either convert or be killed.

    #9

    Black and white photo of a smiling woman at a desk, relating to Steve Jobs and controversial celebrity reputations. Coco Chanel.

    #10

    Oprah Winfrey seated in a chair wearing glasses and a dark top, in a well-lit modern interview setting. Not dead, but Oprah’s legacy will definitely be more complicated. She contributed to the hysteria surrounding the Satanic Panic. She’s the reason Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil became famous.

    #11

    Man with arms crossed standing in front of abstract art, illustrating Steve Jobs and celebrities praised after passing. Jackson Pollack. He lived off his wife’s work and killed his mistress/gf while driving drunk.

    #12

    John F. Kennedy speaking at a crowded stadium event, symbolizing public figures praised after passing. Pretty much ANY Kennedy. They probably have the most sanitized public reputation of any American political family.

    #13

    Basketball player in Lakers jersey dribbling the ball during a game, illustrating sports and celebrity culture. Kobe Bryant was a r*pist. I said what I said.

    #14

    Three people posing at an event, showcasing celebrities often praised posthumously like Steve Jobs in life and legacy discussions. Hugh Hefner. Hefner's former male and female employees and partners made claims of systematic sexual misconduct and manipulation, recreational and manipulative d**g use.

    #15

    Black and white photo of a male singer passionately performing on stage, highlighting celebrity fame and legacy. James Brown. Regularly beat his wife over 25 years until she k*lled herself.

    #16

    Portrait of an elderly man in a suit and bow tie, representing historical figures linked to Steve Jobs and celebrity legacy. Thomas Edison, y'know for not really inventing what he's most famous for.

    #17

    Actor wearing a white shirt and striped tie, portraying Steve Jobs in a film scene inside an office cubicle. Not dead but Mark Wahlberg as a teen beat an Asian man and blinded him while hurling racist epithets.

    #18

    Older male musician performing at a piano with a microphone, representing celebrities praised after passing including Steve Jobs. Jerry Lee Lewis married his 13-year-old cousin and almost everyone remembers him for that other than his music.

    When he died, fellow musicians were full of nothing but praise for him and conveniently overlooked this as well as his other misdemeanours.

    #19

    John F. Kennedy with family outdoors at sunset, representing famous celebrities remembered differently after passing. John F Kennedy cheated on Jackie Kennedy repeatedly. His father was a philanderer as well.

    #20

    Young man and woman posing in a vintage black and white photo, evoking stories of celebrities like Steve Jobs. Elvis. He literally was having s*x with a minor.

    #21

    Michael Jackson wearing a white suit and fedora hat, performing under dramatic lighting in a vintage setting. How is Michael Jackson not top comment lol.

    #22

    Former President Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan waving to a crowd during a public event, smiling and dressed formally. Ronald Reagan

    He was a piece of s**t human being, but got away with a lot of it due to his personal celebrity appeal.

    He obviously knew about Iran-Contra and lied about it, disparaged Nelson Mandela and supported South Africa's apartheid government, ignored the AIDS crisis, was instrumental in the current wealth inequality that we have today by bringing about "Trickle Down Economics", defunded mental health care and education, gave weapons to the Taliban, busted unions, threw out the Fairness Doctrine, and my personal favorite: sabotaged the Iran Hostage Negotiations behind the scenes so that he could use it against Carter in the 1980 election.

    He shouldn't be on Mount Rushmore, he should be under it.

    #23

    Religious leader in ceremonial attire holding a crucifix staff, symbolizing influence and reverence after passing. Pope John Paul II. He oversaw one if not the most disturbing cover-ups in human history and he was made an actual saint.

    #24

    Hulk Hogan lifting dumbbells at a gym, showcasing strength and intensity related to Steve Jobs celebrity contrasts. Not dead yet but Hulk Hogan would easily fit this category.

    #25

    Black and white portraits of two famous men, one wearing a flat cap, the other holding a wild cat with stylized mustache. Picasso was a woman beater. Dali sold out his friends to the fascists, if I remember correctly he was responsible for Lorca’s death.

    #26

    Group of celebrities posing on red carpet at an event, showcasing glamorous fashion and elegant attire, Steve Jobs topic. Not dead yet but the director Roman Polanski was convicted of r**e and/or sodomy of a 13 year old drugged up girl. He fled before sentencing and has been treated as a genius since. He's even won several awards. Several female actresses who were part of the "me too" movement were called out (barely) for signing a petition to have his conviction overturned so he could come back to America. Should be dead.

    #27

    Black and white photo of a young man standing in front of a vintage airplane with Spirit of St. Louis written on it. I believe it depends on who you talk to, but I'd say Charles Lindbergh.

    "Lucky Lindy" was adored for his solo transatlantic flight from New York to Paris in 1927. And the nation mourned the kidnapping and murder of his infant son, Charles Lindbergh Jr., in 1932. (Kidnapping was designated a federal crime because of this case.)

    However, Lindbergh was a N**i sympathizer and headed the America First Committee, which was dedicated to keeping the United States out of WWII. He socialized with Nazis during one of his many trips to Germany and received a medal from Hermann Göring, who headed the Luftwaffe, the German Air Force.

    Lindbergh also had a secret family in Germany while he was married to Anne Morrow Lindbergh. He had children with two women in Bavaria: Brigitte and Marietta Hesshaimer, and with his European secretary, Valeska. He kept these relationships secret from his wife and his children in America. .

    #28

    Black and white image of two vintage actors in costume sitting on a bed, illustrating Steve Jobs celebrity contrasts. Charlie Chaplin. Married and divorced multiple teenage girls who he abused.

    #29

    A man in a black tuxedo with a red rose, reflecting on legacy and public praise after passing. Marlon Brando

    Was an a*s on set and people hated working with him. And SA'd the actress on the set of The Last Tango In Paris by using butter which he had discussed with the director on the day of shooting and did not inform Maria Schneider before to discuss it with her. He also suggested to "write his lines on Maria's rear end" instead of memorizing his lines but it was rejected.

    #30

    Young man in a suit reviewing papers at a desk, representing Steve Jobs and celebrities praised after passing. Walt Disney. Built a global empire but also had a history of racism, sexism, and antisemitism that people conveniently forget the moment they walk into Disneyland.

    #31

    Split image showing two male celebrities in casual settings, representing Steve Jobs and other famous controversial figures. Not dead yet but it baffles me how nobody seemingly knows that conor McGregor was convicted for r*ping a Woman so brutally, the tampon had to be surgically removed.

    Christiano Ronaldo was accused of r**e but the case didnt go through because the transctipt of him admitting it to his lawyers, detailing the brutality of it, was acquired illegally.

    Both still have a significant following.

    #32

    Steve Jobs speaking on stage wearing a black turtleneck and jeans during a presentation with blue curtains backdrop Steve Jobs

    The way he treated his Daughter and her Mother is appalling.

    #33

    Black and white photo of a man in a suit gesturing with hands, representing Steve Jobs and celebrity perception. L Ron Hubbard. He still has a billion dollar cult.

    #34

    Game show host standing near a spinning wheel on a colorful set, related to Steve Jobs celebrity comparisons. Bob Barker.


    Lived to 99, beloved gameshow host who brought lovely memories to millions of television viewers for many decades.


    Also fostered a toxic work environment behind the scenes. Very dismissive and demeaning to his female workers. And of course, most of the models known as "Barker's Beauties" all sued him when they left the show. They couldn't keep up and eventually settled, but Holly Hallstrom went the distance. Her legal fight lasted 10 years, she ended up homeless, but then she won and got her payout of several millions. Way to go Holly!


    Seems like during his tenure it was the "old boys club" attitude and the women staff couldn't fight for their rights or defend themselves, because they were up against Barker and CBS.

    #35

    Steve Jobs standing with arms crossed on stage during a presentation, wearing a black turtleneck and jeans. Steve Jobs

    He had a daughter with his high school girlfriend. Repeatedly denied paternity despite DNA tests showing otherwise. Claimed that he was sterile which was a lie. That girl lived in poverty while he went on to become incredibly wealthy. He later finally allowed her into his life and (according to her) was a*****e and distant and she said that he frequently would be manipulative and insult her appearance or hygeine

    He was also really temperamental towards his employees. Publicly humiliated staff. Close friends even called him self-centered and difficult to work with.

    Apple worked with Foxconn, which was a Chinese manufacturing partner that is accused of Harsh Working Conditions, Long Hours, Poor Wages etc. That obviously isn't something unique to Apple. But Jobs was dismissive of these concerns

    Apple was also part of a wage-fixing scandal. Conspiring with other Silicon Valley Companies to not poach employees which suppressed salaries across the industry.



    He really wasn't a good dude. Apple in general is not a good company. Yet there is very little negative press towards him or the company. A lot more praise than criticism.

    #36

    A young man with a beard speaking into a microphone during a podcast discussing Steve Jobs and celebrities. Liam payne. 1d sub bans ppl for even saying he cheated on his gf with s*x workers he refused to pay the night before he died.

    #37

    Portrait of a historical figure in dark robes and hat, illustrating celebrities who were awful in life but praised after passing. Christopher Columbus.

    #38

    Black and white portrait of an elderly man with a white beard and suit, representing notable historical celebrities. Alexander graham bell

    Tried to outlaw sign language and thought that Deaf people shouldn't have their native language. EVEN THO HIS WIFE WAS DEAF. AGB even today is an oralist Deaf organization against any use of sign language.

    #39

    Man in a white suit with black lapels singing into a microphone, with a drummer in the background, related to Steve Jobs topic. Chuck Berry was a total pervert.

    #40

    Man in a suit reading The Cat in the Hat book, surrounded by children’s books in a room with bookshelves. Dr. Seuss had a barely-concealed extramarital affair while he was married to Helen Palmer, who was struggling with a chronic illness that left her disabled. She killed herself in 1967, and Seuss married his mistress eight months later.

    He was also heavily in favor of the internment of Japanese-Americans during WWII, and drew many political cartoons during the war in which Japanese people were depicted in an incredibly racist, stereotypical manner.

    #41

    Black and white portrait of a man in a cowboy hat and scarf, representing celebrities praised after passing, including Steve Jobs. I highly suggest looking up "Behind the Bastards" podcast episodes on celebrities. The episode on John Wayne was the first that came to mind.

    #42

    Portrait of a smiling man in a suit and tie, highlighting celebrities who were praised after their passing. JFK and the Kennedys in general.

    #43

    Black and white portrait of a serious man in a suit, representing celebrities like Steve Jobs praised after passing. Henry Ford and his views on Jews.

    #44

    Man wearing a brown bandana and camouflage jacket smiling and talking outdoors in a casual setting. Tupac - he r***d a woman and was convicted of 1st degree sexual a*****t for it.

    #45

    Black and white photo of an older man in a suit, representing Steve Jobs and celebrities praised after passing. All the poineers of America. Henry Ford, Rockefeller, Edison, Carnegie, J.P. Morgan, Vanderbilt, Ray Croc anyone that became successful climbed over a lot of people to get to the top.

    #46

    Steve Jobs event with fans and photographers in a bookstore, capturing moments and book signings. Roald Dahl. Fervent antisemite who thought Hitler was spot on with his final solution.

    #47

    Blonde woman in a patterned dress smiling on a stage with flowers, related to Steve Jobs and celebrity reputation discussion. Caroline Flack. She domestically abused her boyfriend by hitting him with a lamp while he slept. She couldn't take the heat of, rightfully, being called an a****r and committed s*****e. Her s*****e is promoted as a tragedy, while her abuse is swept under the rug. She even has a memorial bench in her hometown.

    #48

    Smiling man with facial tattoo wearing a light blue shirt at an event with a blue background featuring logos. I mean mike tyson committed r**e and he's pretty much beloved again now.

    #49

    Black and white vintage Western scene with a man in a cowboy hat and a woman leaning on a wooden fence, reflecting on Steve Jobs. John Wayne. Way after civil rights movement win, he advocated back the other way and was a massive racist. He wanted full Jim Crow stuff back in force.

    Now people only ever remember him fondly for his bang average cowboy films.

    #50

    Bing Crosby, known - along with his wife - for terribly abusing his children.

    I had a friend whose parents worked as contract background players on the sets, lots and scenes of movies during Hollywood's "Golden Age" when she was a little girl. Every once in a while, they would take her with them and she would be in awe of the various stars she saw, including the ones in the films in which her parents worked and appeared. One of them was one of the "Road" pictures with Bing Crosby and Bob Hope. Even though her parents usually did not bother those in the main cast, they gave in to their daughter - again, just a little girl, maybe seven, eight or nine years old - who pleaded to meet Hope and Crosby. They took her to Bob Hope first and introduced her. He pulled her onto his lap and immediately treated her as if she was the most important little girl in the world, asking all the usual questions one would of a little girl: what's your favorite school subject?, etc. When he was finished, they - and she later remembered, *very* reluctantly - took her over to Bing Crosby. With their voices shaking, they asked him if their daughter could meet him. He looked at them, looked down at her, and back at them, and then asked with an expression as cold as ice: "Do I have to touch her?".

    #51

    Kirk Douglas destroyed more than a few Hollywood actresses without punishment.

    #52

    Portrait of a man in 19th-century attire, representing complex legacies like Steve Jobs in public perception. Joseph Smith. Ever heard of Mormonism?

    #53

    Prince. Read Sinead O’Connor’s memoir.

