#2 Gandhi was a woman beater and made teenage girls sleep in his bed to “help him learn to resist temptation” or some s**t like that.

#3 Paul Walker dated an actual teenager when he was famous and everyone loves to forget that because of Fast and The Furious.

#4 Surprised nobody said Hitchcock. Guy was a total a*****e perv. Genius who made absolutely terrific films and expanded the very vocabulary of visual storytelling, but what a twisto.



Abuse of performers, especially women, used to be expected from directors in pursuit of incredible performances (which frequently worked).

#5 Hes not dead yet, but chris brown. Its like everyone has forgotten what he did to rihanna.

#6 Mother Teresa was a horrible person to those she supposedly cared for.

#7 John Lennon. Musical talent aside, the way he treated his ex wife and Julian is appalling. And people let him off far too lightly for the break up of the band, blaming it all on Yoko Ono. He was a grown a*s man who could think for himself.



Not that Yoko is any better. She couldn't be bothered to lift a finger or contribute a single cent towards Julian after John's passing. She inherited John's entire estate worth an estimated $800M at the time of his death. A million would've meant nothing to her, so she obviously was being needlessly petty and spiteful.



On the other hand, Paul looked out for both Julian and his mother. When Cynthia put John's old love letters up for auction because they needed money, Paul bought them and gifted them back to her. He's a class act who deserves his celebrity recognition.

#8 Literally, "Saint" Patrick (and his predecessor, Palladius)



Following the Standard Operational Patterns of the era, Cardinal Patrick and his forces committed religious genocide across Ireland at the behest of the then current Pope Celestine I, converting the Island at the point of the sword from paganism to Catholicism (aka "driving out the Snakes"), using converts to his beliefs to force others to either convert or be killed.

#9 Coco Chanel.

#10 Not dead, but Oprah’s legacy will definitely be more complicated. She contributed to the hysteria surrounding the Satanic Panic. She’s the reason Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil became famous.

#11 Jackson Pollack. He lived off his wife’s work and killed his mistress/gf while driving drunk.

#12 Pretty much ANY Kennedy. They probably have the most sanitized public reputation of any American political family.

#13 Kobe Bryant was a r*pist. I said what I said.

#14 Hugh Hefner. Hefner's former male and female employees and partners made claims of systematic sexual misconduct and manipulation, recreational and manipulative d**g use.

#15 James Brown. Regularly beat his wife over 25 years until she k*lled herself.

#16 Thomas Edison, y'know for not really inventing what he's most famous for.

#17 Not dead but Mark Wahlberg as a teen beat an Asian man and blinded him while hurling racist epithets.

#18 Jerry Lee Lewis married his 13-year-old cousin and almost everyone remembers him for that other than his music.



When he died, fellow musicians were full of nothing but praise for him and conveniently overlooked this as well as his other misdemeanours.

#19 John F Kennedy cheated on Jackie Kennedy repeatedly. His father was a philanderer as well.

#20 Elvis. He literally was having s*x with a minor.

#21 How is Michael Jackson not top comment lol.

#22 Ronald Reagan



He was a piece of s**t human being, but got away with a lot of it due to his personal celebrity appeal.



He obviously knew about Iran-Contra and lied about it, disparaged Nelson Mandela and supported South Africa's apartheid government, ignored the AIDS crisis, was instrumental in the current wealth inequality that we have today by bringing about "Trickle Down Economics", defunded mental health care and education, gave weapons to the Taliban, busted unions, threw out the Fairness Doctrine, and my personal favorite: sabotaged the Iran Hostage Negotiations behind the scenes so that he could use it against Carter in the 1980 election.



He shouldn't be on Mount Rushmore, he should be under it.

#23 Pope John Paul II. He oversaw one if not the most disturbing cover-ups in human history and he was made an actual saint.

#24 Not dead yet but Hulk Hogan would easily fit this category.

#25 Picasso was a woman beater. Dali sold out his friends to the fascists, if I remember correctly he was responsible for Lorca’s death.

#26 Not dead yet but the director Roman Polanski was convicted of r**e and/or sodomy of a 13 year old drugged up girl. He fled before sentencing and has been treated as a genius since. He's even won several awards. Several female actresses who were part of the "me too" movement were called out (barely) for signing a petition to have his conviction overturned so he could come back to America. Should be dead.

#27 I believe it depends on who you talk to, but I'd say Charles Lindbergh.



"Lucky Lindy" was adored for his solo transatlantic flight from New York to Paris in 1927. And the nation mourned the kidnapping and murder of his infant son, Charles Lindbergh Jr., in 1932. (Kidnapping was designated a federal crime because of this case.)



However, Lindbergh was a N**i sympathizer and headed the America First Committee, which was dedicated to keeping the United States out of WWII. He socialized with Nazis during one of his many trips to Germany and received a medal from Hermann Göring, who headed the Luftwaffe, the German Air Force.



Lindbergh also had a secret family in Germany while he was married to Anne Morrow Lindbergh. He had children with two women in Bavaria: Brigitte and Marietta Hesshaimer, and with his European secretary, Valeska. He kept these relationships secret from his wife and his children in America. .

#28 Charlie Chaplin. Married and divorced multiple teenage girls who he abused.

#29 Marlon Brando



Was an a*s on set and people hated working with him. And SA'd the actress on the set of The Last Tango In Paris by using butter which he had discussed with the director on the day of shooting and did not inform Maria Schneider before to discuss it with her. He also suggested to "write his lines on Maria's rear end" instead of memorizing his lines but it was rejected.

#30 Walt Disney. Built a global empire but also had a history of racism, sexism, and antisemitism that people conveniently forget the moment they walk into Disneyland.

#31 Not dead yet but it baffles me how nobody seemingly knows that conor McGregor was convicted for r*ping a Woman so brutally, the tampon had to be surgically removed.



Christiano Ronaldo was accused of r**e but the case didnt go through because the transctipt of him admitting it to his lawyers, detailing the brutality of it, was acquired illegally.



Both still have a significant following.

#33 L Ron Hubbard. He still has a billion dollar cult.

#34 Bob Barker.





Lived to 99, beloved gameshow host who brought lovely memories to millions of television viewers for many decades.





Also fostered a toxic work environment behind the scenes. Very dismissive and demeaning to his female workers. And of course, most of the models known as "Barker's Beauties" all sued him when they left the show. They couldn't keep up and eventually settled, but Holly Hallstrom went the distance. Her legal fight lasted 10 years, she ended up homeless, but then she won and got her payout of several millions. Way to go Holly!





Seems like during his tenure it was the "old boys club" attitude and the women staff couldn't fight for their rights or defend themselves, because they were up against Barker and CBS.

#35 Steve Jobs



He had a daughter with his high school girlfriend. Repeatedly denied paternity despite DNA tests showing otherwise. Claimed that he was sterile which was a lie. That girl lived in poverty while he went on to become incredibly wealthy. He later finally allowed her into his life and (according to her) was a*****e and distant and she said that he frequently would be manipulative and insult her appearance or hygeine



He was also really temperamental towards his employees. Publicly humiliated staff. Close friends even called him self-centered and difficult to work with.



Apple worked with Foxconn, which was a Chinese manufacturing partner that is accused of Harsh Working Conditions, Long Hours, Poor Wages etc. That obviously isn't something unique to Apple. But Jobs was dismissive of these concerns



Apple was also part of a wage-fixing scandal. Conspiring with other Silicon Valley Companies to not poach employees which suppressed salaries across the industry.







He really wasn't a good dude. Apple in general is not a good company. Yet there is very little negative press towards him or the company. A lot more praise than criticism.

#36 Liam payne. 1d sub bans ppl for even saying he cheated on his gf with s*x workers he refused to pay the night before he died.

#37 Christopher Columbus.

#38 Alexander graham bell



Tried to outlaw sign language and thought that Deaf people shouldn't have their native language. EVEN THO HIS WIFE WAS DEAF. AGB even today is an oralist Deaf organization against any use of sign language.

#39 Chuck Berry was a total pervert.

#40 Dr. Seuss had a barely-concealed extramarital affair while he was married to Helen Palmer, who was struggling with a chronic illness that left her disabled. She killed herself in 1967, and Seuss married his mistress eight months later.



He was also heavily in favor of the internment of Japanese-Americans during WWII, and drew many political cartoons during the war in which Japanese people were depicted in an incredibly racist, stereotypical manner.

#41 I highly suggest looking up "Behind the Bastards" podcast episodes on celebrities. The episode on John Wayne was the first that came to mind.

#42 JFK and the Kennedys in general.

#43 Henry Ford and his views on Jews.

#44 Tupac - he r***d a woman and was convicted of 1st degree sexual a*****t for it.

#45 All the poineers of America. Henry Ford, Rockefeller, Edison, Carnegie, J.P. Morgan, Vanderbilt, Ray Croc anyone that became successful climbed over a lot of people to get to the top.

#46 Roald Dahl. Fervent antisemite who thought Hitler was spot on with his final solution.

#47 Caroline Flack. She domestically abused her boyfriend by hitting him with a lamp while he slept. She couldn't take the heat of, rightfully, being called an a****r and committed s*****e. Her s*****e is promoted as a tragedy, while her abuse is swept under the rug. She even has a memorial bench in her hometown.

#48 I mean mike tyson committed r**e and he's pretty much beloved again now.

#49 John Wayne. Way after civil rights movement win, he advocated back the other way and was a massive racist. He wanted full Jim Crow stuff back in force.



Now people only ever remember him fondly for his bang average cowboy films.

#50 Bing Crosby, known - along with his wife - for terribly abusing his children.



I had a friend whose parents worked as contract background players on the sets, lots and scenes of movies during Hollywood's "Golden Age" when she was a little girl. Every once in a while, they would take her with them and she would be in awe of the various stars she saw, including the ones in the films in which her parents worked and appeared. One of them was one of the "Road" pictures with Bing Crosby and Bob Hope. Even though her parents usually did not bother those in the main cast, they gave in to their daughter - again, just a little girl, maybe seven, eight or nine years old - who pleaded to meet Hope and Crosby. They took her to Bob Hope first and introduced her. He pulled her onto his lap and immediately treated her as if she was the most important little girl in the world, asking all the usual questions one would of a little girl: what's your favorite school subject?, etc. When he was finished, they - and she later remembered, *very* reluctantly - took her over to Bing Crosby. With their voices shaking, they asked him if their daughter could meet him. He looked at them, looked down at her, and back at them, and then asked with an expression as cold as ice: "Do I have to touch her?".

#51 Kirk Douglas destroyed more than a few Hollywood actresses without punishment.

#52 Joseph Smith. Ever heard of Mormonism?

#53 Prince. Read Sinead O’Connor’s memoir.