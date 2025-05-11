“We’re Going To Slap A Tariff On It”: Chinese Impersonator Becomes Global Sensation With Trump Parody

He has never been to America, never studied abroad, and works a regular marketing job in China.

But in front of a camera, he can transform into Donald Trump so convincingly.

Chen Rui, a TikToker from Chongqing, has a knack for channeling the US president so precisely that his videos almost feel like live broadcasts from the White House.

Highlights Chen Rui has been making the internet laugh with his impressions of Donald Trump.

The TikToker from China has never been to the US and is not a native English speaker.

In one video, he was captured in McDonald’s, which is known to be one of the US president's favorite fast food joints.

“l think this is the best impression so far,” said one fan.

Image credits: trumpbyryan

From the exaggerated hand gestures to the signature cadence, Rui has been giving social media a regular dose of Trump.

Fans believe his impersonations are so uncanny and spot on.

With classic Trump-style gestures, he said in one video, “Folks, you’re in Chongqing CHAI-na.”

Image credits: Daniel Torok/United States Library of Congress

Rui, who described himself as a typical Chongqing native, has never studied abroad or traveled to the US.

He did, however, work in a foreign country for a while at some point.

“I started out as a pretty ordinary person just learning English in China,” he told the South China Morning Post.

With time, he noted that he “slowly honed” his grasp over English.

Now, he not only speaks the language with fluency but also almost perfectly mimics Trump’s cadence to the delight of his viewers.

He delivers Trump’s signature lines, like “you haven’t even said thank you” and “you don’t have the cards” with such accuracy, it’s almost as if the former president is speaking through him.

The Chinese content creator almost perfectly mimics the US president’s hand gestures and cadence

Image credits: trumpbyryan

Among his numerous Trump-style videos, there are clips where Rui is captured having McDonald’s. The president’s love for the fast food chain is well-documented and kind of legendary.

“All right folks, it’s lunch time. And what do we have for lunch? Of course we’re eating McDonald’s… This McDonald’s is from made in… China,” he said.

As he mimicked the real estate mogul-turned-politician, the TikToker went on to say, “This spoon is very good quality by the way, take a look. I wonder if it’s made in China… Yes it is. It better be. If it was not, we’re going to slap a tariff on it.”

Another video shows American YouTuber IShowSpeed overcome with shock at Rui’s Trump impersonation, which he nails to a T.

The viral star was captured in one video with American YouTuber IShowSpeed

Image credits: IShowSpeed

Fans have dubbed him “Chinese Trump” for his viral videos.

“l think this is the best impression so far,” one said, while another wrote, “Chinese Trump for President!”

“Wow. So you speak Mandarin, English AND Trump!! Those are 3 of the hardest languages to master in the world, very impressive! The Best, Even!” another wrote.

‘“DONALD TRUMP MADE IN CHINA,” said another.

“You are the best Trump ever,” commented one social media user

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DREDD.TV (@dredd.tv)

The content creator believes English could be an “important tool” to tell the world about the Chinese city of Chongqing.

“I was born and raised in Chongqing and I think English could be a very important tool to introduce Chongqing to the world,” he was quoted telling Chinese media.

He asserted that learning the language allows him to proudly show off his roots to his international friends.

Image credits: trumpbyryan

“I really like the personality of the Chongqing people. I think I am also a typical Chongqing native,” he continued. “As a Chongqing native who can speak English too and introduce my hometown to international friends, I think that’s a very good thing.”

In addition to making comedy videos, Rui also shares clips with the aim of teaching his non-English-speaking fans the language.

“In the long run I still want to do some English training,” he said, “because a lot of fans privately message me asking me to explain how I learned English.”

Rui expressed interest in sharing English training videos with his audience

With 633.7K followers on TikTok and counting, the comedian is mindful of the responsibility that comes with a large fan base.

He recently spoke about wanting to lose weight in a video.

“Nowadays when I go out to shoot something, even walking makes me tired,” he said.

“I think health should come first. And now that I’ve gradually gained some fans, I feel I should be a role model,” he continued. “After all, being unhealthy isn’t a good image. So I’m planning to start a weight loss channel this year.”

“This is the best impression of Donald Trump I’ve seen yet,” one fan said about Rui’s videos

