Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“We’re Going To Slap A Tariff On It”: Chinese Impersonator Becomes Global Sensation With Trump Parody
Chinese TikToker performing a viral impression of U.S. President with expressive facial gestures and a microphone.
News, World

“We’re Going To Slap A Tariff On It”: Chinese Impersonator Becomes Global Sensation With Trump Parody

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

He has never been to America, never studied abroad, and works a regular marketing job in China.

But in front of a camera, he can transform into Donald Trump so convincingly.

Chen Rui, a TikToker from Chongqing, has a knack for channeling the US president so precisely that his videos almost feel like live broadcasts from the White House.

Highlights
  • Chen Rui has been making the internet laugh with his impressions of Donald Trump.
  • The TikToker from China has never been to the US and is not a native English speaker.
  • In one video, he was captured in McDonald’s, which is known to be one of the US president's favorite fast food joints.
  • “l think this is the best impression so far,” said one fan.
RELATED:

    Chen Rui, a TikToker from China, has been making the internet laugh with his impressions of Donald Trump 

    Chinese TikToker dressed as U.S. president with blond wig and red tie, performing viral impression in front of wave artwork.

    Image credits: trumpbyryan

    From the exaggerated hand gestures to the signature cadence, Rui has been giving social media a regular dose of Trump.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans believe his impersonations are so uncanny and spot on.

    With classic Trump-style gestures, he said in one video, “Folks, you’re in Chongqing CHAI-na.”

    Close-up of a man resembling Donald Trump wearing a blue suit and tie with an American flag pin and background.

    Image credits: Daniel Torok/United States Library of Congress

    Rui, who described himself as a typical Chongqing native, has never studied abroad or traveled to the US.

    He did, however, work in a foreign country for a while at some point.

    “I started out as a pretty ordinary person just learning English in China,” he told the South China Morning Post.

    The star from Chongqing has never been to the US and is not a native English speaker 

    @trumpbyryan How does America sound in Chinese? ##trump##donaldtrump##China##chinese♬ YMCA – Happy Sound Band

    With time, he noted that he “slowly honed” his grasp over English.

    Now, he not only speaks the language with fluency but also almost perfectly mimics Trump’s cadence to the delight of his viewers.

    He delivers Trump’s signature lines, like “you haven’t even said thank you” and “you don’t have the cards” with such accuracy, it’s almost as if the former president is speaking through him.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Chinese content creator almost perfectly mimics the US president’s hand gestures and cadence

    Image credits: trumpbyryan

    Among his numerous Trump-style videos, there are clips where Rui is captured having McDonald’s. The president’s love for the fast food chain is well-documented and kind of legendary.

    “All right folks, it’s lunch time. And what do we have for lunch? Of course we’re eating McDonald’s… This McDonald’s is from made in… China,” he said.

    @trumpbyryan How does America sound in Chinese? ##trump##donaldtrump##China##chinese♬ YMCA – Happy Sound Band

    As he mimicked the real estate mogul-turned-politician, the TikToker went on to say, “This spoon is very good quality by the way, take a look. I wonder if it’s made in China… Yes it is. It better be. If it was not, we’re going to slap a tariff on it.”

    Another video shows American YouTuber IShowSpeed overcome with shock at Rui’s Trump impersonation, which he nails to a T.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The viral star was captured in one video with American YouTuber IShowSpeed

    Chinese TikToker performing viral impression of U.S. President inside a car with a surprised passenger beside him.

    Image credits: IShowSpeed

    Fans have dubbed him “Chinese Trump” for his viral videos.

    “l think this is the best impression so far,” one said, while another wrote, “Chinese Trump for President!”

    “Wow. So you speak Mandarin, English AND Trump!! Those are 3 of the hardest languages to master in the world, very impressive! The Best, Even!” another wrote.

    ‘“DONALD TRUMP MADE IN CHINA,” said another.

    “You are the best Trump ever,” commented one social media user 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by DREDD.TV (@dredd.tv)

    The content creator believes English could be an “important tool” to tell the world about the Chinese city of Chongqing.

    “I was born and raised in Chongqing and I think English could be a very important tool to introduce Chongqing to the world,” he was quoted telling Chinese media.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    He asserted that learning the language allows him to proudly show off his roots to his international friends.

    Chinese TikToker performing a viral impression of U.S. President while standing at a podium and speaking into a microphone.

    Image credits: trumpbyryan

    “I really like the personality of the Chongqing people. I think I am also a typical Chongqing native,” he continued. “As a Chongqing native who can speak English too and introduce my hometown to international friends, I think that’s a very good thing.”

    In addition to making comedy videos, Rui also shares clips with the aim of teaching his non-English-speaking fans the language.

    “In the long run I still want to do some English training,” he said, “because a lot of fans privately message me asking me to explain how I learned English.”

    Rui expressed interest in sharing English training videos with his audience

    @trumpbyryan Exposing the fake#trump#fraud#scam#DOGE♬ original sound – Chinese Trump (瑞哥英语）

    With 633.7K followers on TikTok and counting, the comedian is mindful of the responsibility that comes with a large fan base.

    He recently spoke about wanting to lose weight in a video.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Nowadays when I go out to shoot something, even walking makes me tired,” he said.

    “I think health should come first. And now that I’ve gradually gained some fans, I feel I should be a role model,” he continued. “After all, being unhealthy isn’t a good image. So I’m planning to start a weight loss channel this year.”

    “This is the best impression of Donald Trump I’ve seen yet,” one fan said about Rui’s videos

    Comment from TikTok user SandFlower praising a Chinese TikToker’s impression of U.S. President going viral.

    Chinese TikToker’s viral impression of U.S. president sparks widespread attention and online discussion on social media platform.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a Chinese TikToker’s viral impression of U.S. President Donald Trump.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    TikTok comment by Viviana praising a viral impression of U.S. President by a Chinese creator as hilarious and really good.

    Comment praising Chinese TikToker’s impression of U.S. president for hand gestures, facial expressions, and voice accuracy.

    Comment on TikTok video saying cannot tell the difference in sound, related to Chinese TikToker’s impression of U.S. President.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a Chinese TikToker’s impression of U.S. President, praising the great mimicry shown in the video.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media saying Is that you Donald, relating to Chinese TikToker’s impression of U.S. President going viral.

    Comment on TikTok by user mysticwaves saying "Hahaha, this is Trump," related to Chinese TikToker’s impression of U.S. President.

    Comment on Chinese TikToker’s impression of U.S. President Trump going viral, expressing amazement and surprise.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on TikTok saying no way as if seeing Donald, related to Chinese TikToker’s impression of U.S. President going viral.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Shalisha Marie expressing laughter with text about stomach hurting, related to Chinese TikToker’s Donald Trump impression.

    Comment praising a Chinese TikToker’s viral impression of U.S. president as a very talented performance.

    Comment from Flow Rider expressing doubt about identifying a person in a viral Chinese TikToker’s impression of U.S. president.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a Chinese TikToker’s impression of U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting viral attention.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chinese TikToker with short hair reacts in video, going viral for impression of U.S. President Donald Trump.

    Comment on a social media post reacting to a Chinese TikToker’s impression of U.S. President Donald Trump.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is hilarious. Another way for the Chinese to laugh at us! So spot on!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is hysterical! My husband discovered him several weeks ago and just hoots when he sees him.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is hilarious. Another way for the Chinese to laugh at us! So spot on!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is hysterical! My husband discovered him several weeks ago and just hoots when he sees him.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda