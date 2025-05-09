ADVERTISEMENT

The Vatican said habemus papam, and the internet said hold my beer.

History was made as the first-ever American popeCardinal Robert Francis Prevost—was elected to be the new leader of the Catholic Church.

As the Chicago native ascended to the papacy, the internet did what it does best: turn the historical moment into a meme.

#1

Where there is smoke, there will be a Snoop Dogg

Meme showing a man in red pope attire next to smoking chimney, referencing Simpsons artist and first U.S. pope election.

In Vatican tradition, white smoke signals the election of a new pontiff.

In meme tradition, if there’s smoke, then Snoop Dogg is meant to be around.

When a new pope is elected, white smoke is released from a chimney by burning the ballots, along with special chemicals, in a specially designed stove within the chapel.

If the color of the smoke is black, it means no pope has been elected.

RELATED:
    #2

    Habemus baby!

    Tweet by Mollie Goodfellow humorously mentioning the Vatican and Conclave chimney, amid Simpsons artist drew him memes flooding the internet.

    In order to maintain secrecy with the election process, the tradition of burning ballot papers dates back to at least the 15th century.

    When a chimney was installed in the Sistine Chapel in the 18th century, the smoke that billowed out from the burning of ballot papers was not intended to be a public signal. But onlookers eventually began interpreting it as an outcome of the selection process.

    With time, the smoke became customary, and it's color became deliberate. Specific chemicals are used to create the black (for “no pope yet”) and white smoke (for we have a pope!).

    Now, can pink smoke for a gender reveal be created? Well, chemically it should be possible. But what might the Vatican say? Habemus no thanks!

    C L
    C L
    C L
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Nope you missed with your timing. That chimney will be taken down now that a pope has been chosen. With him born in 1955 you next chance will be i 10 to 20 years. Good luck with that!

    #3

    The new pope gave off some major Springfield energy to some

    Man in red religious attire with gray hair, resembling Simpsons artist drew him in memes about Pope election.

    Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who will be known as Pope Leo XIV, will be the 267th occupant of the throne of St Peter.

    He was born in Chicago in 1955 to parents of Spanish and Franco-Italian descent. After serving as an altar boy, he was ordained in 1982 and moved to Peru a few years later.

    #4

    The Vatican City got a taste of the American dream

    Aerial view of Vatican City edited with Costco and Waffle House stores, reflecting memes about first U.S. Pope election.

    Chicago fans are already imagining new menu items taking over the Vatican.

    Photoshoppers gave the city a makeover, with its own Costco and Waffle House.

    #5

    The seagulls got front row seats to the papal election

    Meme of seagulls on Sistine Chapel roof reacting loudly, referencing first U.S. Pope election and Simpsons artist drew him.

    “Habemus Papam”—Latin for “We have a Pope”—is the traditional, sacred declaration made by the senior cardinal deacon following the papal conclave.

    The announcement is made from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City to proclaim the election of a new pope.

    #6

    A Chicago-born pope is “just aesthetically wrong”

    Text message exchange about opinions on the new pope, shared in a group chat, tied to Simpsons artist drew him memes.

    Some people are struggling to wrap their heads around the Pope being from Chicago.

    It’s “just aesthetically wrong,” one said.

    #7

    Trisha Paytas and Pope Leo XIV now share the same birthday

    Tweet showing a birthday meme of Trisha Paytas with reactions, related to Simpsons artist and first U.S. Pope election memes.

    Two huge events in one day: the Pope’s election and Trisha Paytas celebrating her 37th birthday.

    Divine timing or divine intervention? You decide.

    #8

    A hearty dose of deep dish pizza for the first blessing?

    Deep dish pizza slice being lifted with cheese stretch, featured in Simpsons artist memes after first U.S. Pope is elected.

    Memes ran wild on X with Chicagoans excitedly claiming that the new papacy means all things will be served with a hearty dose of deep dish pizza.

    Some joked that the Pope’s first blessing will be delivered with a side of Chicago’s finest!

    #9

    Rome’s pizza standards just got a divine upgrade

    Tweet by Rory Cooper humorously commenting on Rome's first U.S. Pope election, sparking Simpsons artist memes online.

    With a Chicago-born Pope in charge, it’s only a matter of time before the Vatican’s food menu includes deep-dish pizza, or at least some netizens thought so.

    #10

    The Vatican—where global news is delivered via chimney smoke

    Cardinals in red robes grilling meat emitting smoke on left, right side shows chimney smoke, Simpsons artist memes flood internet.

    The Vatican is the only place where global news is delivered via chimney smoke and nobody questions it.

    When the cardinals enter the Sistine Chapel to elect a pope, they are locked inside with no phones, no recorders, and no contact with the outside world.

    #11

    Who knew seagulls would be the real stars of the Conclave?

    Seagull perched on a rooftop during the Conclave as memes about Simpsons artist drew him and first U.S. Pope circulate online

    Moments before the Sistine Chapel’s chimney began billowing white smoke, a seagull appeared on the roof, prompting the crowd at St. Peter’s Square to squeal with joy. 

    Some Catholics believed it was an “omen.”

    #12

    Even the mayor of Chicago couldn't resist getting in on the fun

    Social media post showing Chicago Pope memes inspired by Simpsons artist after the first U.S. Pope election.

    It wasn't just ordinary, humble social media users that churned out memes and jokes.

    Even Brandon Johnson, the mayor of Chicago, didn't miss out on the fun.

    “Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago!” the mayor wrote on X.

    “Congratulations to the first American Pope Leo XIV! We hope to welcome you back home soon,” he added.

    #13

    No time like the present to make fun of your rivals

    Cardinal dressed in religious attire with red accents, memes flood internet after first U.S. pope is elected

    The Wisconsin city of Green Bay, home to the Green Bay Packers, couldn't catch a break amid the flood of memes.

    The Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears have one of the most legendary rivalries in American sports history, and Chicagoans often joke about disliking everything Green Bay.

    “God bless everyone in the world, except Green Bay,” one said.

    #14

    Seagulls came this close to upstaging the most awaited moment

    Moments before white smoke emerged from the Sistine Chapel chimney, a family of seagulls appeared to be entertaining onlookers in the Vatican.
    “Our #Conclave distraction … seagull family on our roof in Rome,” one said.

    “He’s been up there for hours. Is he guarding? Is he judging? Is he... campaigning? You know what? BIRD FOR POPE. He's got the hat vibes already,” wrote another.

    #15

    May 8 was an episode of 'Keeping Up With The Cardinals'

    Tweet from user Kuri mentioning FOMO from the conclave, with reactions and engagement shown on social media platform.

    It was an episode of 'Keeping Up with the Cardinals' for some netizens, as they sat scrolling on social media for the latest papal updates.

    #16

    Chicago is going down in meme history

    Twitter post showing a meme with a papal-style chair on a snowy street celebrating the first U.S. Pope election.

    May 8 was declared the “best meme day in Chicago,” courtesy of someone from the South Side of the city becoming the Supreme Pontiff.

    Cardinal Robert Prevost not only became Pope Leo XIV, but also meme royalty.

    #17

    Mr. Bean made a bit of a cameo during the Conclave, sort of

    A video of Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa looking distracted amid a sea of red hats and robes went viral online. The internet felt he was giving “main character energy.”

    “Wow he’s literally me,” read one comment, while another said, “Can't believe he managed to become a cardinal.”

    #18

    The pope's loyalties as a sports fan were in serious question

    NBA memes featuring the new U.S. Pope and Knicks players with references to Simpsons artist drawings and viral memes.

    Robert Francis Prevost is a graduate from Villanova—the only Augustinian Catholic university in the US.

    He earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Pennsylvania University, and then went on to receive his diploma in theology from the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago.

    Villanova is also the alma mater of three Knicks players: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges.

    #19

    St. Peter’s Square turned into a live-tweeting arena

    Crowd watching large screen showing cardinals in red robes at a Vatican event after first U.S. pope is elected.

    Meme-makers reported live from St. Peter’s Square.

    Netizens turned one of the Vatican’s most solemn moments into a live-tweeting event as the world waited to see the next successor.

    #20

    It's was all about the Conclave, no room for anything else

    Woman dressed as a cardinal from The Simpsons sitting at a computer with memes referencing the first U.S. Pope election.

    Cozy, caffeinated, and watching history unfold from their bedroom—this was every papal watcher on May 8.

    One didn't have to be a cardinal or a Catholic to refresh their feed nonstop.

    #21

    Not many resisted tuning into one of the biggest events of the year

    Since the passing of Pope Francis, the world held its breath and wondered who would be the next Supreme Pontiff.

    From Rome to the Chicago's South Side, people kept their eyes on the Vatican, waiting and speculating.

    And when it turned out to be a Chicago native? The memes practically wrote themselves.

    #22

    Nothing like a new version of the Pope's first speech entirely dedicated to bashing Chicago's NFL rivals

    The irony behind all the Chicago-centric memes is that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was considered by many as one of the least American of all the U.S. cardinals.

    The new pope—a duel citizen of the US and Peru—worked in the South American country for a decade and then served as the bishop of Chiclayo, another Peruvian city, from 2014 to 2023.

    During his first address to the public in St. Peter’s Square, he was able to display his fluency in Spanish and Italian as well.

    #23

    The Pope is a Villanova University alumnus and people just can't let that go

    Meme images showing Knicks players and a photoshopped first U.S. Pope in a hallway with basketball posters.

    Villanova has produced many greats, but now it's giving us Pope Leo XIV.

    The election of the new pope gave an endless supply of Knicks memes, as players like Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart also went to Villanova.

    #24

    It's hard to let it sink in that the Pope is Chicagoan

    Portillo’s sign photoshopped onto the dome of a famous Vatican building, referencing Simpsons artist memes online.

    You can take the cardinal out of Chicago, but you can't take the Chicago out of the cardinal.

    While some obsessed over his American roots, others believed his experience outside of the US would make him attuned to global needs.

    “He's somebody that, even though he's from the West, would be very attentive to the needs of a global church,” CNN's Vatican analyst Elise Allen said. “You're talking about somebody who spent over half of his ecclesial career abroad as a missionary in Peru.”

    #25

    Pizzaballa was a fan-favorite, sadly it didn't quite work out

    Internet meme specialists reacting to the first U.S. Pope election with Woody and Andy from Toy Story.

    Before Pope Leo XIV took the throne of St Peter, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa was a strong favorite among netizens for the role.

    The Italian Catholic prelate in Jerusalem spurred several memes online himself over the last few days.

    “If Pizzaballa becomes pope, we are officially in the Spaceballs timeline,” one said online.

