ADVERTISEMENT

“Habemus Papam,” the words that mark the announcement of a new Pope are soon to be uttered by the Vatican as St. Peter’s Square erupts in joy after white smoke signaled the arrival of a new era for the Catholic Church.

Though the decision has been made, tradition dictates that there may still be up to an hour before the world hears the new Pope speak.

Highlights White smoke signals that the Vatican conclave has chosen a new Pope, bringing a new era for the Catholic Church.

The conclave reunited 133 cardinals, breaking records in size and national diversity for the papal election.

Over 80% of cardinals were appointed by Pope Francis, suggesting his successor may continue his legacy.

Behind closed doors, the man chosen to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics is being prepared—physically and spiritually—for one of the most consequential appearances of his life.

The historic event is marked by the reunion of 133 cardinal-electors, a conclave that broke records in both size and diversity of nationalities.

UPDATE: the new pope is Cardinal Robert Prevost, the first American Pope.

RELATED:

The faithful wait with bated breath for their new pope as white smoke announces he’s been elected

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

“Peace be with all of you,” those were the first words that the new pope uttered to the excited audience at St. Peter’s Square. “Evil will not prevail. We are all in the hands of God.”

In a historic decision, the College of Cardinals has elected Cardinal Robert Prevost as the next pope—making him the first American-born pontiff in the Catholic Church’s 2,000-year history.

As Pope Leo XIV, the former Augustinian friar from Chicago now steps into a role shaped by global political tension, internal Church reform, and a shifting moral landscape.

Share icon

Image credits: Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Born in 1955 and raised in the Midwest, Prevost became an Augustinian priest in 1982 and later served in Peru, where he spent nearly two decades ministering to marginalized communities.

“We must build bridges with dialogue, becoming one single people in peace,” the new pope continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you Pope Francis.”

Share icon

Image credits: Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis/Getty Images

Fluent in Spanish and deeply engaged in Latin American theology, his long-term missionary work earned him the respect of progressive and conservative factions alike. His leadership eventually led him to Rome, where he was appointed by Pope Francis in 2023 to head the powerful Dicastery for Bishops—effectively overseeing the appointments of bishops worldwide.

Share icon

Image credits: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Prevost is widely seen as a bridge figure between Pope Francis’ reformist agenda and more traditional voices within the Church. Though not known for fiery public statements, he has emphasized pastoral care, transparency, and global inclusivity, aligning him with Francis’ priorities while maintaining theological orthodoxy.

ADVERTISEMENT

His papal name is a reference to Pope Leo XIII, the “Pope of the Workers”

White smoke! The 133 Cardinal electors gathered in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel have elected the new Pope. He will appear soon at the central window of St. Peter’s Basilica. pic.twitter.com/XejI7mY43m — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 8, 2025

Observers note that, like Leo XIII before him, the new pope may seek to articulate the Church’s role in shaping the moral framework of politics, labor rights, and economics in a way that honors human dignity without bending to secular ideologies.

Leo XIII had the third-longest verified reign of any documented pope behind Peter the Apostle, Pius IX, and John Paul II.

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 5 New York

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 5 New York

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote the 1891 Rerum Novarum, a document that outlined the rights of workers to a fair wage, safe working conditions, and the formation of trade unions, while at the same time affirming the rights to property and free enterprise.

Born in the United States and serving for most of his life in Peru, the new pope represents the entire American continent

#ÚLTIMAHORA | 🕊️ 🔴¡Habemus Papam! ⛪️‼️El Vaticano confirma la elección del nuevo Papa Tras dos días de deliberaciones, el cónclave ha concluido y el Vaticano ha emitido fumata blanca, señal de que los cardenales han alcanzado un acuerdo Más información en breve… pic.twitter.com/UDkNjjBKa2 — RADAЯ News 107.5 FM (@RadarNews1075) May 8, 2025

Prevost inherits a Church grappling with declining attendance in the West, explosive growth in the Global South, and ongoing internal debate over clerical celibacy, women’s roles, and LGBTQ+ inclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s considered a moderate voice inside the Church and is expected to continue Pope Francis’ legacy. His election is expected to boost catholic adherence in the United States and North America.

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 5 New York

ADVERTISEMENT

The fact that he lived in Peru for most of his life also makes him an important figure of Latin American adherents, providing continuity to the Argentinian-born Pope Francis.

“Can’t wait.” Netizens are excitedly waiting for the official announcement

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon