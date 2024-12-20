Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

There’s A “Cyberpunk Dystopian” City Housing 32 Million People That No One Has Heard Of
News, World

There’s A “Cyberpunk Dystopian” City Housing 32 Million People That No One Has Heard Of

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

It is normally cities like New York and Tokyo that take center stage during conversations about big urban landscapes. But there’s one particular city so colossal that it is roughly the size of Austria; yet, most people haven’t even heard of it.

With multi-level highways, trains that casually slice through residential buildings, and a skyline studded with brightly lit skyscrapers, the city has an otherworldly kind of futuristic charm.

Highlights
  • There is one city, roughly the size of Austria, that is home to a staggering 32 million people.
  • The city has an otherworldly kind of futuristic charm with multi-level highways and trains that slice through residential buildings.
  • TikToker Jackson Lu often calls it “the most cyberpunk dystopian city in the world.”
  • “I can’t decide if it’s cool or terrifying,” one social media user commented.
RELATED:

    There is one city, roughly the size of Austria, that is home to a staggering 32 million people

    There’s A “Cyberpunk Dystopian” City Housing 32 Million People That No One Has Heard Of

    Image credits: Erin With / Unsplash

    There’s A “Cyberpunk Dystopian” City Housing 32 Million People That No One Has Heard Of

    Image credits: Jackson Lu

    Welcome to the city of Chongqing, a major hotspot in southwest China and one of the biggest cities in the world. It was given the title of the world’s fastest-growing tourism city in a 2017 report released by the World Travel & Tourism Council, according to CNN.

    The city has been gaining popularity in recent times, especially with plenty of travel vloggers and influencers adding the megacity to their bucket list.

    YouTuber PPPeter explored Chongqing’s unique urbanscape, showing his 1 million subscribers how the city’s concept of a “ground floor” is very “flexible.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Full of urban chaos, the city of Chongqing in southwest China is one of the world’s biggest cities

    There’s A “Cyberpunk Dystopian” City Housing 32 Million People That No One Has Heard Of

    Image credits: Jackson Lu

    There’s A “Cyberpunk Dystopian” City Housing 32 Million People That No One Has Heard Of

    Image credits: Jackson Lu

    “Getting lost is just part of the fun,” he said as he navigated through the city’s “layers.”

    He explained that what may seem like solid ground could actually be the 20th floor of an office or residential building.

    “The story of this Chinese megacity starts and also kind of ends in 1997,” the YouTuber said in his video. “Back then Chongqing was just a big city somewhere in South Western China.”

    “Getting lost is just part of the fun,” said YouTuber PPPeter, who explored the city’s unique urban landscape

    There’s A “Cyberpunk Dystopian” City Housing 32 Million People That No One Has Heard Of

    Image credits: PPPeter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There’s A “Cyberpunk Dystopian” City Housing 32 Million People That No One Has Heard Of

    Image credits: Ang Lee / Pexels

    There’s A “Cyberpunk Dystopian” City Housing 32 Million People That No One Has Heard Of

    Image credits: 英杰 郑 / Pexels

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “To boost the economy and make administration smoother Chinese government added three districts of Fuling, Wanxian, and Quanjiang to Chongqing,” he continued. “This step made Chongqing the biggest city proper in the world with a population of 32,000,000 people and the area of 82,403km², which is about the size Austria.”

    Another content creator named Jackson Lu also showed the internet what it’s like to live in the megacity.

    In his own video, TikToker Jackson Lu explained how commuting can be a bit of a nightmare in the massive city

    There’s A “Cyberpunk Dystopian” City Housing 32 Million People That No One Has Heard Of

    Image credits: Jackson Lu

    There’s A “Cyberpunk Dystopian” City Housing 32 Million People That No One Has Heard Of

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Jackson Lu

    “Why is commuting to work in Chongqing so hard?” he began his video.

    “So I start by heading down my 18-story apartment with no elevator, but thankfully, I only need to go down a few stories because the ground floor is on the 12th floor,” he told his viewers.

    “Then comes the subway that looks like a roller coaster ride, and the train casually goes through a residential building,” he added.

    The city has multi-level highways and trains slicing through residential buildings

    There’s A “Cyberpunk Dystopian” City Housing 32 Million People That No One Has Heard Of

    Image credits: 琛茜 蒋 / Pexels

    There’s A “Cyberpunk Dystopian” City Housing 32 Million People That No One Has Heard Of

    Image credits: Ningyu He / Unsplash

    The TikToker then shows a clip of himself walking on what appears to be a paved public area—but it actually isn’t.

    “Finally, I get over the city square, solid ground at last right? Nope, I’m actually on the 22nd floor of my office building. There’s heavy traffic all the way down there by the riverside,” he said.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Jackson often calls Chongqing “the most cyberpunk dystopian city in the world” on social media.

    “I can’t decide if it’s cool or terrifying,” one viewer said about the chaotic city

    There’s A “Cyberpunk Dystopian” City Housing 32 Million People That No One Has Heard Of

    Image credits: Henry Chen / Unsplash

    Viewers were stunned to see the marvelous—but also confusing—infrastructure of the unique city.

    “I can’t decide if it’s cool or terrifying,” one said, while another described it as “so dystopian but so cool at the same time.”

    Jackson Lu called Chongqing “the most cyberpunk dystopian city in the world”

    @journeyofjackson Why is commuting to work in Chongqing so hard? #chongqing #重庆 #chinatravel #cyberpunk ♬ original sound – Jackson Lu

    There’s A “Cyberpunk Dystopian” City Housing 32 Million People That No One Has Heard Of

    Image credits: KE ATLAS / Unsplash

    “I feel this is a perfect set for a dystopian movie,” one said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another wrote, “The logistical puzzle of designing, building, and maintaining this is mind boggling.”

    “This is like a horror movie for me,” one admitted.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shanecaraher avatar
    Pedantic Panda
    Pedantic Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whilst this sounds like a massive city, it is not as big a it sounds as it includes a lot of rural area. From Wikipedia, " However, more than 70% of its 30-million population are agricultural workers living in a rural setting."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't usually like cities, but this has a certain aesthetic appeal.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    shanecaraher avatar
    Pedantic Panda
    Pedantic Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whilst this sounds like a massive city, it is not as big a it sounds as it includes a lot of rural area. From Wikipedia, " However, more than 70% of its 30-million population are agricultural workers living in a rural setting."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't usually like cities, but this has a certain aesthetic appeal.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda