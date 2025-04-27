White House Posts Glam Pics Of Melania Trump For Her 55th Birthday, And People Have A Lot To Say

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House celebrated Melania Trump’s 55th birthday yesterday by posting a series of glamorous pictures, showcasing snippets of the First Lady’s time in her position.

Safe to say, people had a lot to say.

Melania had spent her birthday with President Trump and the rest of the world leaders as they all gathered to honor Pope Francis during his funeral in Vatican City. The couple gave each other a parting kiss before splitting up at Newark airport later in the day.

Conversation sparked after The White House released photos of Melania Trump for her 55th birthday

Image credits: The White House

While neither posted on social media, the official account of The White House marked the occasion on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Celebrating America’s incredible First Lady, Melania Trump — 20 of our favorite photos below. Happy Birthday, @FLOTUS!” they wrote.

The pictures included moments of Melania at the White House Easter Egg Roll, touring the pyramids in Egypt, dancing with the president, arriving at Sicily’s Sigonella Air Force Base, promoting her Be Best initiative, and flying on Marine One, as reported by New York Post.

Image credits: The White House

The comments were flooded with people either poking fun at the photos or avid supporters.

“WHY DOES SHE LOOK LIKE CAITLYN JENNER!!!!!” one person exclaimed.

“Dam I thought she was in her late 60’s,” another stated.

A third seemed to think the same, writing, “Oh man, I always thought she was much older.”

“That’s Bruce Jenner stop lying,” someone joked.

Some social media users were surprised at her age

Image credits: The White House

“She looked different at the funeral,” a netizen pointed out, while another mentioned the photos were probably heavily filtered.

But, of course, there were a handful of people who thought the negative comments were unnecessary.

“So many hateful comments,” one person scolded. “Shame on you all and look in the mirror and what your woman looks like. Quit being judgmental.”

Image credits: The White House

Image credits: The White House

“So many people are so Mean,” another echoed. “In this world. You’re a beautiful, Lovely classy, lady. God bless. You don’t listen to the trolls that are just jealous.”

A user on Instagram wrote, “America is luck to have her. True Beauty.”

“Wishing Melania Trump a very happy birthday! Our first lady with class style and compassion!” someone said.

The First Lady spent her birthday in Rome as she attended the funeral of Pope Francis

Image credits: The White House

According to the abovementioned outlet, the First Lady has kept to herself, not wanting to be in the center of the public eye often.

She has attended major events such as the president’s address to a joint session of Congress last month, but Melania has made it a priority to turn her attention to other causes she feels are important to her — making a visit to Capitol Hill to champion bipartisan legislation combating revenge p–rn in March.

Her Be Best initiative also aims to help children with their well-being and online safety.

And before her husband was sworn into office for his second term, she secured a deal amounting to $40 million with Amazon, aiming to film a documentary on her life.

“She’s been very savvy about what she says… Melania has gotten more comfortable speaking in front of people and on TV,” a source told Page Six regarding the project.

“She is more confident and has taken full control of her public image which she knows is worth millions and she’s ready to be paid for the work she puts into the doc and revealing more about herself.”

Alongside being the main focus of the documentary, she is set to also be the executive producer — setting up a pathway for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to have a better relationship with President Trump.

Mixed reactions flooded the comments section

