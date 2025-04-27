Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
White House Posts Glam Pics Of Melania Trump For Her 55th Birthday, And People Have A Lot To Say
News, US

White House Posts Glam Pics Of Melania Trump For Her 55th Birthday, And People Have A Lot To Say

The White House celebrated Melania Trump’s 55th birthday yesterday by posting a series of glamorous pictures, showcasing snippets of the First Lady’s time in her position.

Safe to say, people had a lot to say.

Melania had spent her birthday with President Trump and the rest of the world leaders as they all gathered to honor Pope Francis during his funeral in Vatican City. The couple gave each other a parting kiss before splitting up at Newark airport later in the day.

Highlights
  • The White House shared glam photos of Melania Trump's for her 55th birthday.
  • The photos sparked mixed reactions; some praised her while others criticized her appearance.
  • Melania spent her birthday at Pope Francis's funeral in Vatican City.
    Conversation sparked after The White House released photos of Melania Trump for her 55th birthday

    Melania Trump smiling in elegant attire at a White House event, surrounded by applauding guests.

    Image credits: The White House

    While neither posted on social media, the official account of The White House marked the occasion on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    “Celebrating America’s incredible First Lady, Melania Trump — 20 of our favorite photos below. Happy Birthday, @FLOTUS!” they wrote.

    The pictures included moments of Melania at the White House Easter Egg Roll, touring the pyramids in Egypt, dancing with the president, arriving at Sicily’s Sigonella Air Force Base, promoting her Be Best initiative, and flying on Marine One, as reported by New York Post.

    Woman in floral jacket and sunglasses sits in a vehicle, talking on a phone, with a soldier in the doorway, White House birthday event.

    Image credits: The White House

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

    The comments were flooded with people either poking fun at the photos or avid supporters.

    “WHY DOES SHE LOOK LIKE CAITLYN JENNER!!!!!” one person exclaimed.

    “Dam I thought she was in her late 60’s,” another stated.

    A third seemed to think the same, writing, “Oh man, I always thought she was much older.” 

    “That’s Bruce Jenner stop lying,” someone joked.

    Some social media users were surprised at her age

    Woman in stylish outfit stands before pyramids, wearing a fedora. Glamorous setting evokes White House flair.

    Image credits: The White House

    “She looked different at the funeral,” a netizen pointed out, while another mentioned the photos were probably heavily filtered.

    But, of course, there were a handful of people who thought the negative comments were unnecessary.

    “So many hateful comments,” one person scolded. “Shame on you all and look in the mirror and what your woman looks like. Quit being judgmental.”

    Melania Trump in White House interior with a person in a bunny costume, sitting on a blue and gold couch.

    Image credits: The White House

    Melania Trump walks through the White House colonnade, showcasing glamorous style.

    Image credits: The White House

    “So many people are so Mean,” another echoed. “In this world. You’re a beautiful, Lovely classy, lady. God bless. You don’t listen to the trolls that are just jealous.”

    A user on Instagram wrote, “America is luck to have her. True Beauty.”

    “Wishing Melania Trump a very happy birthday! Our first lady with class style and compassion!” someone said.

    The First Lady spent her birthday in Rome as she attended the funeral of Pope Francis

    A woman sitting in a black car at night, with a historic building in the background, related to White House events.

    Image credits: The White House

    According to the abovementioned outlet, the First Lady has kept to herself, not wanting to be in the center of the public eye often. 

    She has attended major events such as the president’s address to a joint session of Congress last month, but Melania has made it a priority to turn her attention to other causes she feels are important to her — making a visit to Capitol Hill to champion bipartisan legislation combating revenge p–rn in March.

    Her Be Best initiative also aims to help children with their well-being and online safety.

    And before her husband was sworn into office for his second term, she secured a deal amounting to $40 million with Amazon, aiming to film a documentary on her life.

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

    “She’s been very savvy about what she says… Melania has gotten more comfortable speaking in front of people and on TV,” a source told Page Six regarding the project.

    “She is more confident and has taken full control of her public image which she knows is worth millions and she’s ready to be paid for the work she puts into the doc and revealing more about herself.” 

    Alongside being the main focus of the documentary, she is set to also be the executive producer — setting up a pathway for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to have a better relationship with President Trump.

    Mixed reactions flooded the comments section

    Comment reacting to White House glam photos of Melania Trump, using emojis for emphasis.

    Comment by Eric Bynon expressing surprise at someone's age, thinking she was in her late 60s.

    Comment on Melania Trump's glam birthday post, expressing surprise at her age.

    Comment by Connie A. Tawney on Melania Trump's glam birthday photos, stating "They're called filtered photos," with 7 likes.

    Comment about White House glam pics of Melania Trump for her birthday.

    Comment on Melania Trump's birthday photo from the White House: "She looked different at the funeral.

    Comment on Melania Trump birthday post expressing curiosity about her appearance.

    Comment on Melania Trump's birthday post, discussing plastic surgery.

    Social media user comment on White House glamorous pics of Melania Trump with a laughing emoji.

    Comment questioning Melania Trump's age on her 55th birthday, expressing surprise.

    Winston Nelson comments humorously on a 55th birthday post, saying, 'She don’t look a day over 78!

    Comment on White House glam pics of Melania Trump, addressing negative remarks and promoting self-reflection.

    Melania Trump's glamour and grace praised in a supportive social media comment.

    Comment by Julie Pitruzzello: "Always elegant and beautiful!" in response to White House glam pics.

    Comment with the words "Absolutely gorgeous" and a heart-eyed cat emoji, referencing Melania Trump's birthday.

    Comment about Melania Trump with a smiling emoji.

    Comment from Brandon Polen saying 'She looks good' about Melania Trump's birthday glamour photos.

    Comment from Jacki Halbasch saying 'Stunning,' reacting to Melania Trump's 55th birthday images.

    Comment praising Melania Trump as a "Beautiful First Lady" with a heart emoji.

    Comment wishing Melania Trump a happy birthday and complimenting her youthful appearance.

    Suzanne Parker comments on Melania Trump's classy style, using a joyful emoji.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    marystirling5950
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    Surprised they didn't post her *ahem* other photos...

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    thedinkydreads
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    I don't care what she looks like. If she willingly married that psycho, there's clearly something wrong with her as a human being

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    christophercrockett
    Chris the Bobcat
    Chris the Bobcat
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    That gold diggnig Slovenian whôre is a disgrace to my country. She can go fvck off, and then keep right on fvcking off. And when she comes to a fence with a sign that says "No Fvcking Off Allowd", she can climb that fence and continue to fvck off into the sunset or over a cliff.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    stephaniem_5
    Stephanie M
    Stephanie M
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Bitter much. You don't have to like the President, but maybe tone down the hatred towards her. She also made alot of money on her own, before she met him.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
