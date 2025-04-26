What Melania Whispered To Donald Trump At The Pope’s Funeral, According To A Lip Reader

ADVERTISEMENT

Pope Francis’ funeral earlier today, April 26, was a highly publicized event given world leaders such as President Donald Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron being present. And now, a particular moment between the former and his wife Melania is being scrutinized by lip readers.

The sun shone high above Rome as hundreds of thousands gathered at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City to honor the former head of the Catholic Church.

Highlights Melania suggested Trump shake hands with the ones beside him during the funeral as a sign of peace.

Trump agreed to Melania's prompt and shook hands with world leaders.

The Pope's funeral coincided with Melania's 55th birthday.

Other notable names in attendance included President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of the UK Keir Starmer and Prince William, among others.

A lip reader has decoded a brief conversation between President Donald Trump and his wife Melania

Image credits: realDonaldTrump

Donald Trump and first lady Melania flew out from Washington, D.C. on Friday, as reported by New York Post, and were seen having a quiet conversation, allegedly regarding manners.

Reportedly, attendees were invited to turn to those next to them and shake hands as a “sign of peace” during the service.

Lip reading expert Nicola Hickling from Lip Reader Limited told Express that it seemed as if Melania turned to her husband and said, “You should go do it.”

Apparently, she repeated herself before Trump allegedly said, “Oh, alright,” which prompted him to shake hands with the President of Finland Alexander Stubb and the President of France.

Image credits: Europa Press News / Getty

Image credits: Savanna221988

At another point during the ceremony, Hickling claimed the businessman had turned to Melania and uttered, “I’ll go over and speak to him,” although it is unclear who he was referring to.

His wife’s response, according to the lip reader, was just a “side eye.”

The Pope’s funeral happened to also fall on Melania’s 55th birthday, who is the first practicing Catholic in the position since Jackie Kennedy, according to PEOPLE.

The two were reportedly speaking about etiquette

Image credits: ArtCandee

Blue Suit Donald Trump and Melania were smiling and talking to each other during the funeral of Pope Francis. Could they be any more disrespectful and disgraceful? pic.twitter.com/kxECIA9RQJ — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 26, 2025

Attending the papal funeral, regardless of its timing, was an “honor” for Melania.

“She respected the people,” a social source told the outlet. “It is a sad time for Catholics around the world, and the first lady is honored to go to the funeral.”

The first lady also met the Pope back in 2017 during her and her husband’s first trip abroad in their current positions, a memory that has proven to hold a lot of weight and significance as she greatly “admired” him, mentioning “how he was loved by so many different kinds of people.”

Image credits: picture alliance / Getty

Image credits: Dan Kitwood / Getty

The source added, “Melania is an open-minded person with respect for all different types of people and their opinions. They shared a love for children and their welfare. [The pope’s funeral] is a significant event for her, a life experience few are able to share.”

Another insider shared that Melania is “quiet” about her faith and it was “not a chore for her to go to the funeral.”

The ceremony was multiple hours long as Pope Francis’ wooden coffin was carried by 14 pallbearers out the main doors of St Peter’s Basilica, thunderous applause filling the area.

Melania, who is religious herself, attended the funeral on her birthday

Image credits: melaniatrump

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who officiated the event, gave a touching tribute as the former leader of 1.4 billion Catholics was laid to rest at last.

“Faced with the raging wars of recent years, with their inhuman horrors and countless deaths and destruction, Pope Francis incessantly raised his voice imploring peace and calling for reason and honest negotiation to find possible solutions,” he said, adding that he bore an “open heart towards everyone.”

Those present defined the ceremony as an “utterly beautiful service,” and a historic moment that was witnessed by an “enormous crowd.”

Comments poked fun, giving parodies of what Melania could have said to her husband

