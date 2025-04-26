What Melania Whispered To Donald Trump At The Pope’s Funeral, According To A Lip Reader

Pope Francis’ funeral earlier today, April 26, was a highly publicized event given world leaders such as President Donald Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron being present. And now, a particular moment between the former and his wife Melania is being scrutinized by lip readers.
The sun shone high above Rome as hundreds of thousands gathered at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City to honor the former head of the Catholic Church.
- Melania suggested Trump shake hands with the ones beside him during the funeral as a sign of peace.
- Trump agreed to Melania's prompt and shook hands with world leaders.
- The Pope's funeral coincided with Melania's 55th birthday.
Other notable names in attendance included President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of the UK Keir Starmer and Prince William, among others.
A lip reader has decoded a brief conversation between President Donald Trump and his wife Melania
Image credits: realDonaldTrump
Donald Trump and first lady Melania flew out from Washington, D.C. on Friday, as reported by New York Post, and were seen having a quiet conversation, allegedly regarding manners.
Reportedly, attendees were invited to turn to those next to them and shake hands as a “sign of peace” during the service.
Lip reading expert Nicola Hickling from Lip Reader Limited told Express that it seemed as if Melania turned to her husband and said, “You should go do it.”
Apparently, she repeated herself before Trump allegedly said, “Oh, alright,” which prompted him to shake hands with the President of Finland Alexander Stubb and the President of France.
Image credits: Europa Press News / Getty
Image credits: Savanna221988
At another point during the ceremony, Hickling claimed the businessman had turned to Melania and uttered, “I’ll go over and speak to him,” although it is unclear who he was referring to.
His wife’s response, according to the lip reader, was just a “side eye.”
The Pope’s funeral happened to also fall on Melania’s 55th birthday, who is the first practicing Catholic in the position since Jackie Kennedy, according to PEOPLE.
The two were reportedly speaking about etiquette
Image credits: ArtCandee
Blue Suit Donald Trump and Melania were smiling and talking to each other during the funeral of Pope Francis.
Could they be any more disrespectful and disgraceful? pic.twitter.com/kxECIA9RQJ
— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 26, 2025
Attending the papal funeral, regardless of its timing, was an “honor” for Melania.
“She respected the people,” a social source told the outlet. “It is a sad time for Catholics around the world, and the first lady is honored to go to the funeral.”
The first lady also met the Pope back in 2017 during her and her husband’s first trip abroad in their current positions, a memory that has proven to hold a lot of weight and significance as she greatly “admired” him, mentioning “how he was loved by so many different kinds of people.”
Image credits: picture alliance / Getty
Image credits: Dan Kitwood / Getty
The source added, “Melania is an open-minded person with respect for all different types of people and their opinions. They shared a love for children and their welfare. [The pope’s funeral] is a significant event for her, a life experience few are able to share.”
Another insider shared that Melania is “quiet” about her faith and it was “not a chore for her to go to the funeral.”
The ceremony was multiple hours long as Pope Francis’ wooden coffin was carried by 14 pallbearers out the main doors of St Peter’s Basilica, thunderous applause filling the area.
Melania, who is religious herself, attended the funeral on her birthday
Image credits: melaniatrump
Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who officiated the event, gave a touching tribute as the former leader of 1.4 billion Catholics was laid to rest at last.
“Faced with the raging wars of recent years, with their inhuman horrors and countless deaths and destruction, Pope Francis incessantly raised his voice imploring peace and calling for reason and honest negotiation to find possible solutions,” he said, adding that he bore an “open heart towards everyone.”
Those present defined the ceremony as an “utterly beautiful service,” and a historic moment that was witnessed by an “enormous crowd.”
Comments poked fun, giving parodies of what Melania could have said to her husband
T "Any chance of a $h*g later?" M "Only if you've got a clean nappy".
There are many things to criticise him for. But the sad reality that we will all grow old and lose function is not one of the those things.
