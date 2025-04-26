Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
What Melania Whispered To Donald Trump At The Pope’s Funeral, According To A Lip Reader
News, US

What Melania Whispered To Donald Trump At The Pope's Funeral, According To A Lip Reader

20

2

Pope Francis’ funeral earlier today, April 26, was a highly publicized event given world leaders such as President Donald Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron being present. And now, a particular moment between the former and his wife Melania is being scrutinized by lip readers.

The sun shone high above Rome as hundreds of thousands gathered at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City to honor the former head of the Catholic Church.

  • Melania suggested Trump shake hands with the ones beside him during the funeral as a sign of peace.
  • Trump agreed to Melania's prompt and shook hands with world leaders.
  • The Pope's funeral coincided with Melania's 55th birthday.

Other notable names in attendance included President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of the UK Keir Starmer and Prince William, among others.

    A lip reader has decoded a brief conversation between President Donald Trump and his wife Melania

    Guests, including a couple, stand at a funeral, attended by Swiss Guards, inside an ornate cathedral.

    Image credits: realDonaldTrump

    Donald Trump and first lady Melania flew out from Washington, D.C. on Friday, as reported by New York Post, and were seen having a quiet conversation, allegedly regarding manners.

    Reportedly, attendees were invited to turn to those next to them and shake hands as a “sign of peace” during the service.

    Lip reading expert Nicola Hickling from Lip Reader Limited told Express that it seemed as if Melania turned to her husband and said, “You should go do it.”

    Apparently, she repeated herself before Trump allegedly said, “Oh, alright,” which prompted him to shake hands with the President of Finland Alexander Stubb and the President of France.

    Man and woman in formal attire at an outdoor ceremony.

    Image credits: Europa Press News / Getty

    A woman whispers to a man in a suit at a formal event, with their heads close together, in a crowded setting.

    Image credits: Savanna221988

    At another point during the ceremony, Hickling claimed the businessman had turned to Melania and uttered, “I’ll go over and speak to him,” although it is unclear who he was referring to.

    His wife’s response, according to the lip reader, was just a “side eye.”

    The Pope’s funeral happened to also fall on Melania’s 55th birthday, who is the first practicing Catholic in the position since Jackie Kennedy, according to PEOPLE.

    The two were reportedly speaking about etiquette

    Donald Trump listens as Melania whispers during Pope Francis' funeral, captured by a lip reader.

    Image credits: ArtCandee

    Attending the papal funeral, regardless of its timing, was an “honor” for Melania.

    “She respected the people,” a social source told the outlet. “It is a sad time for Catholics around the world, and the first lady is honored to go to the funeral.”

    The first lady also met the Pope back in 2017 during her and her husband’s first trip abroad in their current positions, a memory that has proven to hold a lot of weight and significance as she greatly “admired” him, mentioning “how he was loved by so many different kinds of people.”

    Melania in black, with Trump at a formal event. Lip reader speculation about whispered words at a significant gathering.

    Image credits: picture alliance / Getty

    Man in a suit whispering to another man at a formal event, focusing on lip reader keywords.

    Image credits: Dan Kitwood / Getty

    The source added, “Melania is an open-minded person with respect for all different types of people and their opinions. They shared a love for children and their welfare. [The pope’s funeral] is a significant event for her, a life experience few are able to share.”

    Another insider shared that Melania is “quiet” about her faith and it was “not a chore for her to go to the funeral.” 

    The ceremony was multiple hours long as Pope Francis’ wooden coffin was carried by 14 pallbearers out the main doors of St Peter’s Basilica, thunderous applause filling the area.

    Melania, who is religious herself, attended the funeral on her birthday

    Melania in black suit stands poised at a table.

    Image credits: melaniatrump

    Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who officiated the event, gave a touching tribute as the former leader of 1.4 billion Catholics was laid to rest at last.

    “Faced with the raging wars of recent years, with their inhuman horrors and countless deaths and destruction, Pope Francis incessantly raised his voice imploring peace and calling for reason and honest negotiation to find possible solutions,” he said, adding that he bore an “open heart towards everyone.”

    Those present defined the ceremony as an “utterly beautiful service,” and a historic moment that was witnessed by an “enormous crowd.”

    Comments poked fun, giving parodies of what Melania could have said to her husband

    Text message joking about what Melania whispered to Trump at a funeral.

    Comment questioning Trump's prominence over the funeral.

    Text conversation with joke about making the Vatican great again, using SEO keyword "lip reader.

    Text bubble with comment on lip reading accuracy and visibility angle.

    Lip reader suggests what Melania said to Donald Trump, humorously referencing Jeffrey Epstein in a social media comment.

    Comment by Deirdre Feeney about what Melania whispered to Trump at the Pope's funeral.

    Comment about lip reader watching at event with Melania and Donald Trump.

    Lip reader suggests Melania said, "You can’t be the pope!

    Text from Paul Woods about what Melania whispered to Donald Trump.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning what Melania whispered to Donald Trump.

    Text comment saying, "I didn't turn off the iron," related to lip reader keywords.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    T "Any chance of a $h*g later?" M "Only if you've got a clean nappy".

    There are many things to criticise him for. But the sad reality that we will all grow old and lose function is not one of the those things.

