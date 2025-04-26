Thunderous Applause Fills St. Peter’s Square As Thousands Bid Final Farewell To Pope Francis

The world paid its respects to Pope Francis this Saturday, April 26 as the leader of 1.4 billion Catholics was laid to his final resting place in Rome following an hours-long funeral rite at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

The former sovereign had passed away earlier this week from a stroke and cardiac arrest.

It was a bright, sunny day in Rome, with tens of thousands of people showing up to honor the Argentinian pontiff, with queues beginning during the early hours of the day. The ceremony was officiated by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

Highlights Pope Francis' funeral drew tens of thousands to St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.

Security was tight, with 2,500 police and 1,500 soldiers present.

World leaders like Trump and Macron attended the ceremony.

Pope Francis was remembered for advocating peace and helping refugees.

RELATED:

Countless people gathered to honor Pope Francis as he was laid to rest

Share icon

Image credits: Korea.net / Korean Culture and Information Service

Unsurprisingly, security surrounding the Vatican was plentiful and on high alert. As local media reported, Italian authorities had made sure more than 2,500 police officers and 1,500 soldiers were present.

Planes were also prohibited from flying in the airspace above Vatican City, while a torpedo ship was stationed off the coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

And as Pope Francis’ wooden coffin, inlaid with a large cross in its center, was carried out by 14 pallbearers through the main doors of St Peter’s Basilica, a deafening applause could be heard by those in the area.

As per Aljazeera, countless world leaders and royals were in attendance, such as United States President Donald Trump, whose views on immigration differed greatly with the Pope’s.

Share icon

Image credits: Dan Kitwood / Getty

Share icon

Image credits: Marco Ravagli / Getty

French President Emmanuel Macron, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres, European Union leaders, Prince William from the United Kingdom, and members of the Spanish royal family had also shown up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had previously informed he could not be present due to the ongoing Russian attacks, but was seen paying his respects. He had reportedly held a meeting with Trump before the commencement of the ceremony, which marked their first face-to-face since their tense encounter at The Oval Office in February.

Joe Biden, the States’ former President and other leaders such as Argentina president Javier Mileil and Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were additionally among the mourners.

Multiple world leaders attended the ceremony, with security at unprecedented levels

Share icon

Image credits: Dan Kitwood / Getty

Pope Francis’ coffin has been entombed. The Pope’s final resting place is the Basilica of St. Mary Major in central Rome. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets to watch as his coffin was brought from the Vatican to the Basilica. The Pope is the first in over a… pic.twitter.com/50HhHs9LIP — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 26, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re delivered a moving speech so that those who didn’t personally know the Pope could get a glimpse of the person he was.

“Faced with the raging wars of recent years, with their inhuman horrors and countless deaths and destruction, Pope Francis incessantly raised his voice imploring peace and calling for reason and honest negotiation to find possible solutions,” Battista Re announced.

Share icon

Image credits: lafiguradelpadre Congreso

Francis’ papal letter on climate change as well as his visits to places like Lampedusa and Lesbos were praised in advance, the meetings with migrants and refugees in detention camps a great reflection of his character.

“His gestures and exhortations in favour of refugees and displaced people are countless,” as he was known as someone who bore an “open heart towards everyone.”

A reporter via the outlet named Jonah Hull said the entire ceremony was an “utterly beautiful service” as the historic moment was witnessed by an “enormous crowd.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pope was described as someone who had an affinity for peace

Share icon

Image credits: EWTN Vatican

Share icon

Image credits: EWTN Vatican

ADVERTISEMENT

After the service came to an end, the Pope’s coffin made a 2.5 mile journey to the center of Rome where he was finally laid to rest in his burial site at St Mary Major Basilia, rather than St Peter’s — a deeply personal decision that was made by Francis himself in his last will.

“It was a deep personal significance to Pope Francis and the Jesuit faith, which he was part of,” Hull stated.

White roses now decorate the steps of St Mary Major Basilica, laid down by a group of 40 people that included migrants, homeless individuals, prisoners, and transgender people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes from all over the world poured in

Share icon

Image credits: dinhoaugustto

Share icon

Image credits: MaheshaSamarat2

Share icon

Image credits: ayebabilly98

Share icon

Image credits: PLongoTonilas

Share icon

Image credits: PhilHen29918920

Share icon

Image credits: firdosefathimaa

Share icon

Image credits: josepassarosp

Share icon

Image credits: Emekaelenwoke

Share icon

Image credits: ParisSorel

Share icon

Image credits: DtBonar