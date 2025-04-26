Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Thunderous Applause Fills St. Peter’s Square As Thousands Bid Final Farewell To Pope Francis
News, World

Thunderous Applause Fills St. Peter’s Square As Thousands Bid Final Farewell To Pope Francis

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

The world paid its respects to Pope Francis this Saturday, April 26 as the leader of 1.4 billion Catholics was laid to his final resting place in Rome following an hours-long funeral rite at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

The former sovereign had passed away earlier this week from a stroke and cardiac arrest.

It was a bright, sunny day in Rome, with tens of thousands of people showing up to honor the Argentinian pontiff, with queues beginning during the early hours of the day. The ceremony was officiated by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

Highlights
  • Pope Francis' funeral drew tens of thousands to St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.
  • Security was tight, with 2,500 police and 1,500 soldiers present.
  • World leaders like Trump and Macron attended the ceremony.
  • Pope Francis was remembered for advocating peace and helping refugees.
RELATED:

    Countless people gathered to honor Pope Francis as he was laid to rest

    Pope Francis smiling and waving, dressed in white papal attire with a silver cross, greeting attendees in St. Peter’s Square.

    Image credits: Korea.net / Korean Culture and Information Service

    Unsurprisingly, security surrounding the Vatican was plentiful and on high alert. As local media reported, Italian authorities had made sure more than 2,500 police officers and 1,500 soldiers were present.

    Planes were also prohibited from flying in the airspace above Vatican City, while a torpedo ship was stationed off the coast.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And as Pope Francis’ wooden coffin, inlaid with a large cross in its center, was carried out by 14 pallbearers through the main doors of St Peter’s Basilica, a deafening applause could be heard by those in the area.

    As per Aljazeera, countless world leaders and royals were in attendance, such as United States President Donald Trump, whose views on immigration differed greatly with the Pope’s.

    Thousands in St. Peter’s Square as pallbearers carry Pope Francis' coffin during final farewell.

    Image credits: Dan Kitwood / Getty

    Thousands gather in St. Peter’s Square, giving a final farewell to Pope Francis with thunderous applause.

    Image credits: Marco Ravagli / Getty

    French President Emmanuel Macron, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres, European Union leaders, Prince William from the United Kingdom, and members of the Spanish royal family had also shown up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had previously informed he could not be present due to the ongoing Russian attacks, but was seen paying his respects. He had reportedly held a meeting with Trump before the commencement of the ceremony, which marked their first face-to-face since their tense encounter at The Oval Office in February.

    Joe Biden, the States’ former President and other leaders such as Argentina president Javier Mileil and Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were additionally among the mourners.

    Multiple world leaders attended the ceremony, with security at unprecedented levels

    Thousands gather in St. Peter's Square for Pope Francis's farewell.

    Image credits: Dan Kitwood / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re delivered a moving speech so that those who didn’t personally know the Pope could get a glimpse of the person he was.

    “Faced with the raging wars of recent years, with their inhuman horrors and countless deaths and destruction, Pope Francis incessantly raised his voice imploring peace and calling for reason and honest negotiation to find possible solutions,” Battista Re announced.

    St. Peter's Square at dusk, lights illuminating as thousands gather for Pope Francis's final farewell.

    Image credits: lafiguradelpadre Congreso

    Francis’ papal letter on climate change as well as his visits to places like Lampedusa and Lesbos were praised in advance, the meetings with migrants and refugees in detention camps a great reflection of his character.

    “His gestures and exhortations in favour of refugees and displaced people are countless,” as he was known as someone who bore an “open heart towards everyone.”

    A reporter via the outlet named Jonah Hull said the entire ceremony was an “utterly beautiful service” as the historic moment was witnessed by an “enormous crowd.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Pope was described as someone who had an affinity for peace

    Thousands gather in St. Peter’s Square for Pope Francis's final farewell.

    Image credits: EWTN Vatican

    Thousands gather in St. Peter’s Square for a final farewell to Pope Francis, amidst applause and solemn ceremonies.

    Image credits: EWTN Vatican

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After the service came to an end, the Pope’s coffin made a 2.5 mile journey to the center of Rome where he was finally laid to rest in his burial site at St Mary Major Basilia, rather than St Peter’s — a deeply personal decision that was made by Francis himself in his last will.

    “It was a deep personal significance to Pope Francis and the Jesuit faith, which he was part of,” Hull stated.

    White roses now decorate the steps of St Mary Major Basilica, laid down by a group of 40 people that included migrants, homeless individuals, prisoners, and transgender people.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tributes from all over the world poured in

    Tweet paying tribute to Pope Francis with "Rest in peace" message, featuring heart and dove emojis.

    Image credits: dinhoaugustto

    Tweet expressing sadness over Pope Francis' farewell, praising his impact.

    Image credits: MaheshaSamarat2

    Social media post expressing farewell to Pope Francis with the words "We already miss you our holy father.

    Image credits: ayebabilly98

    Tweet reply praises Pope Francis as "One of the greatest," dated April 26, 2025.

    Image credits: PLongoTonilas

    Tweet expressing prayerful wishes for Pope Francis with emojis of folded hands and a heart.

    Image credits: PhilHen29918920

    Tweet honoring Pope Francis as "the best pope ever" after farewell at St. Peter's Square.

    Image credits: firdosefathimaa

    A tweet by José mentioning "Francisco's season is over," with heart and flag emojis.

    Image credits: josepassarosp

    Twitter user pays tribute to Pope Francis with heartfelt message.

    Image credits: Emekaelenwoke

    Tweet expressing condolences about Pope Francis with a message: "May his memory be a Blessing.

    Image credits: ParisSorel

    Tweet expressing sadness over Pope Francis's farewell, with a crying emoji reaction.

    Image credits: DtBonar

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    3533283479 avatar
    Aufajm
    Aufajm
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    我讨厌的事情太小，不好意思和你吐槽。睡不着，不知道吃什么，没下雨，都好烦躁。我缺点太多，我枯燥，和我在一起的时间太单调。吃饭还要看动漫。我执拗，你漏回一条消息我都计较。我要好多陪伴，对你的想念按秒计算。等待发呆，叹口气。委屈装进口袋说没关系，你一个拥抱眼泪就被冲淡。

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    3533283479 avatar
    Aufajm
    Aufajm
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    我讨厌的事情太小，不好意思和你吐槽。睡不着，不知道吃什么，没下雨，都好烦躁。我缺点太多，我枯燥，和我在一起的时间太单调。吃饭还要看动漫。我执拗，你漏回一条消息我都计较。我要好多陪伴，对你的想念按秒计算。等待发呆，叹口气。委屈装进口袋说没关系，你一个拥抱眼泪就被冲淡。

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda