ADVERTISEMENT

A wholesome Easter photo posted by the Biden family went viral for a reason completely unrelated to the festivities—the identity of one mystery man who captured the hearts of many netizens.

The image, shared last Sunday (April 20), sees former President Joe Biden surrounded by his extended family, posing for a group photo on the stairs of a building in Delaware. 

Highlights
  • The Biden family's Easter photo went viral due to interest in a mystery man.
  • The young man's identity was sought after amidst widespread online curiosity.
  • The man is a student at the University of Pennsylvania, focusing on AI and robotics.

While the gathering was meant to celebrate the holiday, many viewers had their attention fixated on one young man in particular: wearing a blue shirt, round glasses, and boasting a head of curly brown hair.

Who’s this?” a user asked on a post with 8.6 million views. “My husband, obviously,” another replied.

RELATED:

    A Biden family’s Easter photo went viral as netizens tried to figure out the identity of an “attractive” young man

    Family gathering by the sea, showcasing the Biden family in a joyful Easter moment with scenic ocean views.

    Image credits: naomibiden

    First reactions varied from curiosity to exasperation, as some users were irritated by what they labeled as “yet another thirst thread” becoming popular.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Y’all thirst over the same genre of man constantly on this app,” one netizen replied. “White guy with curly brown hair. Every single time.”

    Beyond blunt comments like “he can top me,” and other explicit statements, the post also ignited a flurry of speculation, memes, and compliments.

    Joe Biden's family Easter photo on steps, featuring a group of relatives, sparking online interest and buzz.

    Image credits: JoeBiden

    “That’s the side character who steals the whole show,” one person wrote. “He looks straight out of Harry Potter!” another said.

    “He looks like he writes poetry in a coffee shop and smells like cedarwood,” a user said.

    But no reply was able to answer the original question. As the mystery deepened, amateur internet sleuths got to work—and they didn’t take long to find the answer.

    The man in question is Rafael Hajjar, the boyfriend of Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Natalie

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to several replies and later confirmed reports, the man in question is Rafael Hajjar, boyfriend of Natalie Biden, the former President’s 19-year-old granddaughter and eldest daughter of the late Beau Biden.

    Tweet reacting humorously to a guy's appearance in Joe Biden's family Easter picture.

    Image credits: abhi_codes02

    Tweet expressing admiration for a handsome guy related to Joe Biden's family easter picture.

    Image credits: everylastpetal

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a social media post expressing curiosity about a guy in Joe Biden's family Easter photo.

    Image credits: jenniegaribay

    “He is from a rich family and Lebanese,” one post read, while others confirmed his identity outright. “Rafael Hajjar. Biden’s granddaughter’s boyfriend. Son of Fares Hajjar who heads Global Trading.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young man in a suit with curly hair, capturing attention online related to Joe Biden's family Easter pic.

    Image credits: LinkedIn

    As the user correctly surmised, Hajjar was publicly identified for the first time during a White House state dinner in May 2024, when he and Natalie made their debut as a couple. 

    Photos captured the couple looking relaxed and poised, dressed in formal attire with Hajjar donning a tuxedo and Natalie a white gown.

    Rafael’s father, Fares Hajjar, is a successful electrical engineer and head of Credit Trading

    Young couple in formal attire at a glamorous event, posing by vibrant floral arrangements.

    Image credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

    Hajjar is a former student at London’s Wetherby Senior School and Latymer Upper School. He’s accomplished in the field of mathematics, earning gold awards in math and physics Olympiads (annual worldwide competitions in various scientific areas).

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two people on a beach, one in a cream sweater and the other in a pink striped sweater, embracing with the ocean behind.

    Image credits: naomibiden

    According to his LinkedIn profile, he is currently pursuing a degree in engineering at the University of Pennsylvania, with a specialization in artificial intelligence and data science.

    He is also enrolled in a master’s program in robotics, with an expected graduation date of June 2027.

    Natalie Biden is attending the same university as well, majoring in a yet unreported field.

    Group of five women sitting together indoors, dressed in formal and casual attire.

    Image credits: TODAY

    His father, Fares Hajjar, is the global head of Credit Trading, part of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. He previously worked as an engineer at The Lincoln Electric Company and as a Staff Scientist at Picker International.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Joe Biden smiles with a young woman, creating buzz online over his Easter family photo.

    Image credits: latinus_us

    Despite the family’s long list of academic and professional accomplishments, it’s Hajjar’s appearance—not his résumé—that has captivated the internet, with social media users entranced by his curly hair and “nerdish” charm.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Wholesome dude.” Netizens took to social media to “gush” over Natalie Biden’s boyfriend

    Tweet expressing admiration for the appearance of Joe Biden’s family during Easter.

    Image credits: ocotgonalize2

    Tweet screenshot expressing admiration, mentions someone is "so cute" related to Joe Biden's family Easter picture.

    Image credits: honeycomb_xo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing admiration for a person, calling him a wholesome dude, with crying emoji.

    Image credits: suanistt

    Tweet commenting on a family Easter pic, with interest in a man related to Joe Biden.

    Image credits: ysarfoboafo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post about a guy in Joe Biden's family Easter picture going viral.

    Image credits: r0my4lyf

    Tweet response saying 'he kinda bad tho' in Joe Biden family Easter pic discussion.

    Image credits: wwwDotWhimsyWeb

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by vivica saying "I want him..." related to massive 'thirst' over Joe Biden's family pic.

    Image credits: purgeprincess07

    Tweet reply expressing affection and possessiveness related to a viral Easter post from Joe Biden’s family.

    Image credits: Office_Andy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing interest over a guy in Joe Biden's Easter photo.

    Image credits: turquoisepogos

    Comment questioning identity with reference to Clark Kent in response to viral Easter pic.

    Image credits: themarileblanc

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reaction to "thirst" over Biden family Easter pic discovery.

    Image credits: ginadarlingxox

    Social media post showing interest in a man from Biden's Easter photo.

    Image credits: cvnttwister

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Aaron Davis mentioning a 90s movie character, related to Joe Biden's family Easter pic.

    Image credits: Aaron_____Davis

    Tweet about 'thirst' over men, highlighting a preference for white guys with curly brown hair on social media.

    Image credits: royal_bobby24

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet humorously discussing attractiveness, mentioning curly brown hair and glasses.

    Image credits: deftonesgirl12

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!