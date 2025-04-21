ADVERTISEMENT

A wholesome Easter photo posted by the Biden family went viral for a reason completely unrelated to the festivities—the identity of one mystery man who captured the hearts of many netizens.

The image, shared last Sunday (April 20), sees former President Joe Biden surrounded by his extended family, posing for a group photo on the stairs of a building in Delaware.

While the gathering was meant to celebrate the holiday, many viewers had their attention fixated on one young man in particular: wearing a blue shirt, round glasses, and boasting a head of curly brown hair.

“Who’s this?” a user asked on a post with 8.6 million views. “My husband, obviously,” another replied.

A Biden family’s Easter photo went viral as netizens tried to figure out the identity of an “attractive” young man

Image credits: naomibiden

First reactions varied from curiosity to exasperation, as some users were irritated by what they labeled as “yet another thirst thread” becoming popular.

“Y’all thirst over the same genre of man constantly on this app,” one netizen replied. “White guy with curly brown hair. Every single time.”

Beyond blunt comments like “he can top me,” and other explicit statements, the post also ignited a flurry of speculation, memes, and compliments.

Image credits: JoeBiden

“That’s the side character who steals the whole show,” one person wrote. “He looks straight out of Harry Potter!” another said.

“He looks like he writes poetry in a coffee shop and smells like cedarwood,” a user said.

But no reply was able to answer the original question. As the mystery deepened, amateur internet sleuths got to work—and they didn’t take long to find the answer.

The man in question is Rafael Hajjar, the boyfriend of Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Natalie

According to several replies and later confirmed reports, the man in question is Rafael Hajjar, boyfriend of Natalie Biden, the former President’s 19-year-old granddaughter and eldest daughter of the late Beau Biden.

Image credits: abhi_codes02

Image credits: everylastpetal

Image credits: jenniegaribay

“He is from a rich family and Lebanese,” one post read, while others confirmed his identity outright. “Rafael Hajjar. Biden’s granddaughter’s boyfriend. Son of Fares Hajjar who heads Global Trading.”

Image credits: LinkedIn

As the user correctly surmised, Hajjar was publicly identified for the first time during a White House state dinner in May 2024, when he and Natalie made their debut as a couple.

Photos captured the couple looking relaxed and poised, dressed in formal attire with Hajjar donning a tuxedo and Natalie a white gown.

Rafael’s father, Fares Hajjar, is a successful electrical engineer and head of Credit Trading

Share icon

Image credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Hajjar is a former student at London’s Wetherby Senior School and Latymer Upper School. He’s accomplished in the field of mathematics, earning gold awards in math and physics Olympiads (annual worldwide competitions in various scientific areas).

Image credits: naomibiden

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is currently pursuing a degree in engineering at the University of Pennsylvania, with a specialization in artificial intelligence and data science.

He is also enrolled in a master’s program in robotics, with an expected graduation date of June 2027.

Natalie Biden is attending the same university as well, majoring in a yet unreported field.

Image credits: TODAY

His father, Fares Hajjar, is the global head of Credit Trading, part of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. He previously worked as an engineer at The Lincoln Electric Company and as a Staff Scientist at Picker International.

Image credits: latinus_us

Despite the family’s long list of academic and professional accomplishments, it’s Hajjar’s appearance—not his résumé—that has captivated the internet, with social media users entranced by his curly hair and “nerdish” charm.

“Wholesome dude.” Netizens took to social media to “gush” over Natalie Biden’s boyfriend

Image credits: ocotgonalize2

Image credits: honeycomb_xo

Image credits: suanistt

Image credits: ysarfoboafo

Image credits: r0my4lyf

Image credits: wwwDotWhimsyWeb

Image credits: purgeprincess07

Image credits: Office_Andy

Image credits: turquoisepogos

Image credits: themarileblanc

Image credits: ginadarlingxox

Image credits: cvnttwister

Image credits: Aaron_____Davis

Image credits: royal_bobby24

Image credits: deftonesgirl12