Who Is Joe Biden? Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is an American politician and statesman, recognized for his extensive career in public service. He consistently advocated for working-class families and bipartisan cooperation in Washington. He gained national attention as one of the youngest senators elected to the US Senate in 1972. Serving for 36 years, his resilience in public office became a defining trait.

Full Name Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University Of Delaware, Syracuse University College Of Law Father Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. Mother Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden Siblings Valerie Biden, James Biden, Francis Biden Kids Joseph R. Beau Biden III, Robert Hunter Biden, Naomi Christina Biden, Ashley Biden

Early Life and Education A Catholic family in Scranton, Pennsylvania, welcomed Joseph Biden Jr., the oldest of four children. His father, Joseph Sr., instilled a strong work ethic despite financial setbacks, eventually moving the family to Delaware. Biden overcame a childhood stutter, a challenge he addressed by reciting poetry aloud. He later attended the University of Delaware before earning his Juris Doctor from Syracuse University College of Law.

Notable Relationships Currently married to educator Jill Jacobs Biden, Joseph Biden found enduring companionship following profound personal loss. He was previously married to Neilia Hunter, whom he met during college. Biden and Jill share one daughter, Ashley, and she helped raise his sons Beau and Hunter from his first marriage. He openly credits Jill for helping him recover after tragedy.

Career Highlights Joseph Biden’s extensive career includes serving as the 46th President of the United States, enacting significant infrastructure and climate legislation. Earlier, he served as Vice President for eight years under Barack Obama. As a senator from Delaware for 36 years, he championed the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act and the Violence Against Women Act. These legislative efforts shaped national policy for decades.