“Like He’s God’s Gift”: Elon Musk Slammed For Reacting To Taylor Swift Body-Shaming Post
Elon Musk in a dark suit and tie speaking to a person, reacting to Taylor Swift body-shaming post controversy.
News, US

“Like He’s God’s Gift”: Elon Musk Slammed For Reacting To Taylor Swift Body-Shaming Post

Elon Musk has decided to join in on the conversation between Donald Trump and Taylor Swift.

Just yesterday, May 16, the president of the United States went online to throw an unflattering comment at one of the world’s most famous pop stars.

The two haven’t exactly been on the friendliest of terms, given their differing political viewpoints, with Swift very publicly supporting and donating campaigns that oppose Trump. When he was made aware of this, the politician said he liked her music “25 percent less” in 2018.

Highlights
  • Elon Musk reacted with a laughing crying emoji to Donald Trump's tweet about Taylor Swift, sparking backlash online.
  • Netizens slammed Musk for joining Trump and called out the billionaire for body-shaming the singer.
  • Taylor Swift's popularity continues to soar with rising Spotify listeners and a historic $1.6B net worth in 2025.
RELATED:

    Elon Musk decided to chime in on Donald Trump’s message, saying Taylor Swift was “no longer hot”

    Elon Musk in a dark suit and tie engaged in conversation, facing another person in a formal indoor setting.

    Image credits: Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

    Earlier this year, he had also brought attention to the singer getting aggressively “booed out of” the stadium after a Chiefs game, and another jab about her Superbowl appearance.

    And this time, the Tesla Motors CEO is right by his side.

    Trump said in a post to Truth Social, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

    Taylor Swift in a red sequined dress at an event, related to Elon Musk body-shaming post reaction controversy.

    Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

    Elon Musk reacts with laughing emoji to Taylor Swift body-shaming meme featuring Pepe the Frog and Taylor Swift on stage.

    Image credits: elonmusk

    A few comments thought the abrupt tweet was humorous, adding memes and sharing the screenshot of the text on their platform.

    Musk was one of these, as he responded with a crying laughing emoji.

    While his message is certainly short, a figure like Musk is anything but invisible. Netizens immediately noticed his comment and called him out for acknowledging Trump’s tweet.

    Netizens slammed the billionaire for his acknowledgement

    Comment reading same guy who threatened to put a baby, criticizing Elon Musk's reaction to Taylor Swift body-shaming post.

    Comment from thebetterbad criticizing typical behavior of rejected men in response to body-shaming discussions involving Elon Musk and Taylor Swift.

    Commenter expressing disgust over men body-shaming Taylor Swift and criticizing Elon Musk’s reaction online.

    User comment criticizing Elon Musk’s reaction to Taylor Swift body-shaming post as unethical and misogynistic behavior.

    One person on Reddit scoffed at him for “body-shaming” the singer.

    Another said, “They need to leave her the f–ck alone what’s their obsession with her.”

    People thought the “obsession” was getting out of hand

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

    A third put in the theory that Musk and Trump are so “obsessed” with the singer because “she’s their class peer as a billionaire and they hate it.” 

    “Same guy who threatened to put a baby in her last year? Dude is disgusting,” a user slammed.

    After all, it certainly isn’t the first time Musk has brought up Swift.

    The two Republicans have brought up Swift numerous times

    Taylor Swift posing in a blue dress with a patterned cup, related to Elon Musk body-shaming post reaction news.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    Screenshot of a tweet from Donald Trump mentioning Taylor Swift amid Elon Musk’s reaction to body-shaming controversy.

    Image credits: realDonaldTrump

    Just last year when tensions were high as Trump and Kamala Harris went head-to-head to become the 47th president of the US, Swift very clearly vocalized who she’d be casting her vote to. 

    She took to Instagram to support Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, and brought up an AI image of her suggesting that she was endorsing Trump.

    “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she said. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

    The All Too Well singer signed the message as ‘childless cat lady’ — a reference to JD Vance’s remarks that prominent Democrats were being a “bunch of childless cat ladies.”

    Close-up of a woman with blonde hair and blue eyes, in a casual indoor setting, related to Elon Musk and body-shaming controversy.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    Musk responded to this on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said, “Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cars with my life.”

    As Bored Panda previously reported, despite Trump’s very obvious displeasure with the singer, it seems the 14 time Grammy winning artist’s popularity has only risen in recent years. 

    During the election, her presence was very culturally relevant and interest in both her person and music continues to skyrocket.

    An analysis by Chartmetric showed the 35-year-old has consistently gained new Spotify listeners every month in 2025.

    Elon Musk wearing a red Gulf of America hat, sitting at a meeting table with a serious expression.

    Image credits: The White House

    Off the beloved Lover album, her song Cruel Summer remains her most popular track at 2.9 billion streams in just the last 14 days. August, off of her album folklore, saw 1.5 billion streams in the same time period.

    Not only that, but Swift has a net worth of $1.6 billion and her most recent world tour, The Eras Tour, is the highest-grossing tour in history, with iHeart Radio Music Awards honoring it with the name “Tour of the Century” — even though we are only a quarter of the way there.

    She is widely regarded by critics as the most financially successful musician of her generation, with her commercial success increasing over time.

    Comments didn’t hesitate to poke fun at Musk

    Comment on social media reacting to a post about Elon Musk and Taylor Swift body-shaming controversy.

    Comment on a social media post criticizing Elon Musk’s reaction to Taylor Swift body-shaming, questioning their right to shame others.

    Comment on social media criticizing Elon Musk’s reaction to Taylor Swift body-shaming post, highlighting public backlash.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment criticizing Elon Musk’s reaction to a Taylor Swift body-shaming post.

    Comment on social media criticizing Elon Musk's reaction to Taylor Swift body-shaming post.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reacting to a Taylor Swift body-shaming post mentioning Elon Musk.

    Comment from a social media user criticizing Elon Musk's reaction to a Taylor Swift body-shaming post discussion.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reacting humorously to a body-shaming post involving Elon Musk and Taylor Swift.

    Comment on social media criticizing Elon Musk's reaction to Taylor Swift body-shaming post, highlighting public backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Elon Musk for reacting to a Taylor Swift body-shaming post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Elon Musk’s reaction to a Taylor Swift body-shaming post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Taylor Swift body-shaming post mentioning Elon Musk’s response.

    Comment by Dominique Perez Estevez criticizing Elon Musk's reaction to Taylor Swift body-shaming post, with 529 reactions.

    Comment from Michael Bolton criticizing people fighting over Taylor Swift's appearance amid Elon Musk body-shaming controversy.

    Comment criticizing Elon Musk's reaction to a Taylor Swift body-shaming post, questioning his attitude.

    Comment on Elon Musk’s reaction to Taylor Swift body-shaming post, expressing criticism and dismissal.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am normally not someone to body shame, but there is just some flat out irony when two of the least attractive men I have ever seen denigrate the looks of someone they couldn't even pay for with all their money.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Least she, according to Musk, was hot. Musk was NEVER hot. (Edit: And is not, and will never be hot).

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deadrat avatar
    BlackCatWithWhiteSocks
    BlackCatWithWhiteSocks
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who cares what this cretin says about anyone. He obviously does not have a mirror despite his wealth

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
