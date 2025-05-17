“Like He’s God’s Gift”: Elon Musk Slammed For Reacting To Taylor Swift Body-Shaming Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk has decided to join in on the conversation between Donald Trump and Taylor Swift.

Just yesterday, May 16, the president of the United States went online to throw an unflattering comment at one of the world’s most famous pop stars.

The two haven’t exactly been on the friendliest of terms, given their differing political viewpoints, with Swift very publicly supporting and donating campaigns that oppose Trump. When he was made aware of this, the politician said he liked her music “25 percent less” in 2018.

Elon Musk decided to chime in on Donald Trump’s message, saying Taylor Swift was “no longer hot”

Image credits: Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

Earlier this year, he had also brought attention to the singer getting aggressively “booed out of” the stadium after a Chiefs game, and another jab about her Superbowl appearance.

And this time, the Tesla Motors CEO is right by his side.

Trump said in a post to Truth Social, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Image credits: elonmusk

A few comments thought the abrupt tweet was humorous, adding memes and sharing the screenshot of the text on their platform.

Musk was one of these, as he responded with a crying laughing emoji.

While his message is certainly short, a figure like Musk is anything but invisible. Netizens immediately noticed his comment and called him out for acknowledging Trump’s tweet.

Netizens slammed the billionaire for his acknowledgement

One person on Reddit scoffed at him for “body-shaming” the singer.

Another said, “They need to leave her the f–ck alone what’s their obsession with her.”

People thought the “obsession” was getting out of hand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

A third put in the theory that Musk and Trump are so “obsessed” with the singer because “she’s their class peer as a billionaire and they hate it.”

“Same guy who threatened to put a baby in her last year? Dude is disgusting,” a user slammed.

After all, it certainly isn’t the first time Musk has brought up Swift.

The two Republicans have brought up Swift numerous times

Image credits: taylorswift

Image credits: realDonaldTrump

this is 10000% about elon https://t.co/UU5RJc70BN — mr trapple (@bigsnugga) May 12, 2025

Just last year when tensions were high as Trump and Kamala Harris went head-to-head to become the 47th president of the US, Swift very clearly vocalized who she’d be casting her vote to.

She took to Instagram to support Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, and brought up an AI image of her suggesting that she was endorsing Trump.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she said. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

The All Too Well singer signed the message as ‘childless cat lady’ — a reference to JD Vance’s remarks that prominent Democrats were being a “bunch of childless cat ladies.”

Image credits: taylorswift

Musk responded to this on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said, “Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cars with my life.”

As Bored Panda previously reported, despite Trump’s very obvious displeasure with the singer, it seems the 14 time Grammy winning artist’s popularity has only risen in recent years.

During the election, her presence was very culturally relevant and interest in both her person and music continues to skyrocket.

An analysis by Chartmetric showed the 35-year-old has consistently gained new Spotify listeners every month in 2025.

Image credits: The White House

Off the beloved Lover album, her song Cruel Summer remains her most popular track at 2.9 billion streams in just the last 14 days. August, off of her album folklore, saw 1.5 billion streams in the same time period.

Not only that, but Swift has a net worth of $1.6 billion and her most recent world tour, The Eras Tour, is the highest-grossing tour in history, with iHeart Radio Music Awards honoring it with the name “Tour of the Century” — even though we are only a quarter of the way there.

She is widely regarded by critics as the most financially successful musician of her generation, with her commercial success increasing over time.

Comments didn’t hesitate to poke fun at Musk

