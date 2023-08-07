 Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React | Bored Panda
Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React
16points
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Ignas Vieversys and
Gabija Palšytė

It doesn’t take being a fan of Beyoncé or her music to know that one of the biggest events of this summer, The Renaissance World Tour, is in full swing. And as with every anticipated musical event, starting from Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour to The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn concert tour, it attracted many celebs who did not forget to read the dress code memo.

Distinguished personalities seen among the audience at different tour venues included Sir Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Madonna, Tom Holland, Frank Ocean, and remarkably, Kamala D. Harris, the current Vice President of the United States.

Wearing a dazzling gold sequined shirt designed by LaQuan Smith, the 48-year-old Vice President was observed enjoying an evening alongside her husband at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, where Beyoncé was playing. After the show, Harris thanked Beyoncé for a “fun date night” on her Instagram, sporting the same fabulous combo.

People were surprised after Kamala Harris thanked Beyoncé for “a fun date night” in her flashy yet chic outfit

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: KamalaHarris

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: KamalaHarris

Most people were in awe of Harris’ shiny outfit

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: BillyM2k

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: PhobosRealty

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: ericaaaaevans

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: princceq

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: _uncle_gworl

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: AdamLake

Although, there were some that weren’t as entertained by the vice president’s glamorous date night

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: nixcklm

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: amyjc92

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: kareemjeanjr

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: CheekyBrandy

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: LauraL2126

Since starting her Renaissance Tour in May, Beyoncé’s show has attracted many well-known celebrities all over the world

Image credits: gettyimages.com

Madonna, donning a vibrant ensemble from Dua Lipa’s Versace collection, along with her daughters, was among the many celebs who didn’t hide their excitement

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: madonna

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: madonna

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: madonna

The Beatles’ Sir Paul McCartney was also spotted at Beyoncé performance in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Image credits: paulmccartney

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: B7Album

During the London show, Grande sported a Glinda the Good Witch-inspired appearance, donning an all-pink ensemble paired with oversized white sunglasses

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: PopBas

Of course, what’s a Beyoncé show without the presence of Dua Lipa who’s seen waving to fans

Image credits: dualipa

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: B7Album

Image credits: priyankachopra

Concertgoers also caught sight of Daniel Kaluuya and Frank Ocean among the audience

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: RenaissanceWT

Image credits: selenagomez

Sacha Baron Cohen, as well as Selena Gomez, were also spotted among the Queen B fans

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: ajturner30

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: beyoncepress

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: iiswhoiis

“We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor,” Lizzo said in her Instagram post, after seeing Beyoncé in Warsaw

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Image credits: zendaya

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Megan Thee Stallion were also among the spotted ones, with the former couple singing their hearts out during Beyoncé’s “Love On Top”

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: ariannea_minaj

Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

Image credits: msvfox

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

What do you think ?
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

cool ig. maybe i’m dumb, but i don’t really get the point of this article?

14
14points
reply
tuzdayschild
tuzdayschild
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Neither do I. For the people complaining about the cost of the event, remember, she was a very successful lawyer before becoming VP, so she could afford it anyway.

2
2points
reply
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thought I was on Fox News website for a minute. Cut this c**p out BP. You've forgotten your roots.

7
7points
reply
LokisLilButterknife
LokisLilButterknife
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BoredPanda forgot their “roots” over four years ago when they started with the idiotic censorship and the countless AITA and angry Karen posts.

3
3points
reply
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still haven't spotted Waldo in these pics, I give up

4
4points
reply
