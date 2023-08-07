Kamala Harris Attends Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Show In A Themed Outfit, Makes People React

It doesn’t take being a fan of Beyoncé or her music to know that one of the biggest events of this summer, The Renaissance World Tour, is in full swing. And as with every anticipated musical event, starting from Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour to The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn concert tour, it attracted many celebs who did not forget to read the dress code memo.

Distinguished personalities seen among the audience at different tour venues included Sir Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Madonna, Tom Holland, Frank Ocean, and remarkably, Kamala D. Harris, the current Vice President of the United States.

Wearing a dazzling gold sequined shirt designed by LaQuan Smith, the 48-year-old Vice President was observed enjoying an evening alongside her husband at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, where Beyoncé was playing. After the show, Harris thanked Beyoncé for a “fun date night” on her Instagram, sporting the same fabulous combo.

People were surprised after Kamala Harris thanked Beyoncé for “a fun date night” in her flashy yet chic outfit

Most people were in awe of Harris’ shiny outfit

Although, there were some that weren’t as entertained by the vice president’s glamorous date night

Since starting her Renaissance Tour in May, Beyoncé’s show has attracted many well-known celebrities all over the world

Madonna, donning a vibrant ensemble from Dua Lipa’s Versace collection, along with her daughters, was among the many celebs who didn’t hide their excitement

The Beatles’ Sir Paul McCartney was also spotted at Beyoncé performance in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

During the London show, Grande sported a Glinda the Good Witch-inspired appearance, donning an all-pink ensemble paired with oversized white sunglasses

Of course, what’s a Beyoncé show without the presence of Dua Lipa who’s seen waving to fans

Concertgoers also caught sight of Daniel Kaluuya and Frank Ocean among the audience

Sacha Baron Cohen, as well as Selena Gomez, were also spotted among the Queen B fans

“We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor,” Lizzo said in her Instagram post, after seeing Beyoncé in Warsaw

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Megan Thee Stallion were also among the spotted ones, with the former couple singing their hearts out during Beyoncé’s “Love On Top”

