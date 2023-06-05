‘Super Young’ Mom: Emmy Rossum Shares Her Thoughts About Playing Tom Holland’s Mother And Being Only 9 Years Older
While Tom Holland’s beloved on-screen persona is doing pretty well in the alternative cartooney universe in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse without him, the 27-year-old actor isn’t taking a vacation exactly, either.
In the Apple TV+ upcoming limited series The Crowded Room, Holland stars as Danny Sullivan, “a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.” But what surprised fans the most is the fact that Sullivan’s mom is played by Shameless’ darling Emmy Rossum, 36, who is almost a decade Holland’s senior.
In the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Tom Holland’s on-screen persona will be accompanied by Shameless’ Emmy Rossum, who’s playing his mother
Many will be surprised to learn that Emmy is only 36 years old, almost 10 years senior her co-lead’s age
But Tom, who just turned 27 and also produces the show, seems more than okay with it
“Candy’s a super young mom, she’s almost a child in her own right when she becomes pregnant at age 16,” Rossum said in an ‘Entertainment Tonight’ interview
According to Rossum’s interview, viewers will be seeing how both characters gradually mature, despite there being a significant age gap between the actors
The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man actor will be playing Danny Sullivan, who was accused of a shocking crime in 1979
You can watch the preview of the The Crowded Room down below
Emmy Rossum is most well-known for her convincing role as a teenage mother in Shameless, which finished its 11-season run in 2021
“I was so taken with the series and really just loved all my scenes, especially with young Danny,” Rossum said of actor Zachary Golinger
During the filming of the show, Rossum learned that she was pregnant with her second child, “who was born 8 weeks ago”
Besides Spider-Man, Tom Holland is also known for more serious roles outside Marvel’s universe, like last year’s Uncharted
Viewers can expect to see where this relationship takes Tom Holland-led TV drama on June 9, when it will premiere on Apple TV+
Sean Connery was 56 when he played the father to Harrison Ford, 44, in the Last Crusade.
