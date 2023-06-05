‘Super Young’ Mom: Emmy Rossum Shares Her Thoughts About Playing Tom Holland’s Mother And Being Only 9 Years Older

While Tom Holland’s beloved on-screen persona is doing pretty well in the alternative cartooney universe in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse without him, the 27-year-old actor isn’t taking a vacation exactly, either.

In the Apple TV+ upcoming limited series The Crowded Room, Holland stars as Danny Sullivan, “a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.” But what surprised fans the most is the fact that Sullivan’s mom is played by Shameless’ darling Emmy Rossum, 36, who is almost a decade Holland’s senior.

In the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Tom Holland’s on-screen persona will be accompanied by Shameless’ Emmy Rossum, who’s playing his mother

Image credits: Apple TV

Many will be surprised to learn that Emmy is only 36 years old, almost 10 years senior her co-lead’s age

Image credits: thecrowdedroomseries

But Tom, who just turned 27 and also produces the show, seems more than okay with it

Image credits: thecrowdedroomseries

Image credits: emmy

“Candy’s a super young mom, she’s almost a child in her own right when she becomes pregnant at age 16,” Rossum said in an ‘Entertainment Tonight’ interview

Image credits: thecrowdedroomseries

Image credits: thecrowdedroomseries

Image credits: tomholland2013

According to Rossum’s interview, viewers will be seeing how both characters gradually mature, despite there being a significant age gap between the actors

Image credits: Apple TV

Image credits: Apple TV

Image credits: tomholland2013

The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man actor will be playing Danny Sullivan, who was accused of a shocking crime in 1979

Image credits: Apple TV

You can watch the preview of the The Crowded Room down below

Image credits: Apple TV

Emmy Rossum is most well-known for her convincing role as a teenage mother in Shameless, which finished its 11-season run in 2021

Image credits: emmy

Image credits: emmy

“I was so taken with the series and really just loved all my scenes, especially with young Danny,” Rossum said of actor Zachary Golinger

Image credits: emmy

Image credits: emmy

During the filming of the show, Rossum learned that she was pregnant with her second child, “who was born 8 weeks ago”

Image credits: emmy

Image credits: tomholland2013

Image credits: tomholland2013

Besides Spider-Man, Tom Holland is also known for more serious roles outside Marvel’s universe, like last year’s Uncharted

Image credits: tomholland2013

Image credits: tomholland2013

Image credits: tomholland2013

Image credits: tomholland2013

Viewers can expect to see where this relationship takes Tom Holland-led TV drama on June 9, when it will premiere on Apple TV+

Image credits: thecrowdedroomseries

Image credits: thecrowdedroomseries

People didn’t seem to mind the age gap, citing similar cases in well-received classics