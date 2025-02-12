“Crying”: Taylor Swift Caught On Video Giving Tips In Cash To Staff Before Leaving The Grammys

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift showed her generosity by tipping a group of service workers at the Grammys.

The Fortnight singer, who was nominated for six awards, was filmed handing a tip to staff before leaving the show and heading to the after-party.

In the footage, Taylor is seen approaching the group in the hallway of what appears to be the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the awards ceremony took place.

Highlights Taylor Swift tipped service staff generously at the Grammys.

It comes after the singer gave a $197 million bonus to her Eras Tour workers.

Critics argued her gesture was performative; supporters praised her for her act of kindness.

“Thank you so much for all your hard work,” she reportedly told the workers before giving them each a generous tip.

Taylor Swift was seen handing tips in cash to service staff before leaving the Grammys

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

In response to the gesture, one worker told the 35-year-old star: “We appreciate you so much.”

The act reignited the debate about whether celebrity tips and donations are merely performative or genuine acts of kindness.

“Her PR team works a lot,” one critic said, while another commented, “She’s always looking for that pat on the back.”

“I know people might think this is performative but good for her,” wrote one Redditor. “Too many wealthy celebrities are known for not tipping or barely tipping at all (I understand they’re for the event, and it’s not obligatory, but still).”

The pop star was nominated for six awards at the ceremony

Image credits: tsupdating

Image credits: tsupdating

“Even if it’s performative, I doubt those workers are complaining about it,” another user remarked.

“Performative money is still money 😆,” pointed out someone else.

“Always seems to be a class act, kind giving person,” a fan said.

Taylor, the world’s richest female musician according to Forbes, has been known to donate to food banks, cancer research, and organizations such as UNICEF, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), and the Red Cross.

Taylor’s tip sparked a debate, with some labeling it “performative” and others saying it was genuine

Image credits: tsupdating

Image credits: tsupdating

During her record-shattering Eras Tour, she reportedly gave $197 million in bonuses to her entire crew.

“A lump sum like this gives you the ability to put a down payment on a home. That’s what makes me really happy. That generosity is a game changer for these people,” shared Mike Scherkenbach, whose transportation company was used for the tour. He said Taylor gave $100,000 bonuses to each of his drivers.

“There are a lot of very wealthy people who choose not to share a dime of it. We work with all kinds of wealthy people, but this is not the norm.”

🚨| Taylor Swift tipping the workers as she’s leaving the GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/eVT69wU6ob — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) February 11, 2025



If these tips or donations did not become public, people would accuse the singer of being greedy, one fan noted.

“It’s really no winning tbh. She does it in front of cameras or announces it and it’s ‘she’s so performative, they never do it secretly,’ but then if she doesn’t do it in front of cameras it’s ‘I’d like Taylor to do some charity for once.’”

A separate netizen added: “Taylor Swift will still be hated/bashed/talked about negatively online whatever she does, may it be good or bad or just nothing. People nowadays love to hate on people who they barely know and this is sad.”

Taylor reportedly gave a total of $197 million in bonuses to her entire Eras Tour crew

Image credits: Olivia Johnson

Taylor attended the Grammys on February 2 without her plus-one, as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had already arrived in New Orleans to prepare for the Super Bowl.



The pop star, a 14-time Grammy winner, was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for The Tortured Poets Department.

She was also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video for Fortnight, featuring Post Malone, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Us, with Gracie Abrams.

She recently supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Super Bowl, shaking off the loud boos at the Superdome

Image credits: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Following the Grammys, where she left empty-handed, Taylor was seen cheering on Travis at the Super Bowl.

The night was sour for the high-profile couple, with Taylor being booed at the Superdome and the Kansas City Chiefs losing 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taylor and Travis are now looking forward to getting some downtime after the conclusion of the Eras Tour and the sports event.

Sources told People they would “have a break together” following the “upsetting” game.

“Their lives have been a whirlwind since they first started dating,” they said, adding that Taylor “truly loves” watching her boyfriend play.

“Things seem great between them, and they’re incredibly happy together.”

