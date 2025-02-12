Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Crying”: Taylor Swift Caught On Video Giving Tips In Cash To Staff Before Leaving The Grammys
“Crying”: Taylor Swift Caught On Video Giving Tips In Cash To Staff Before Leaving The Grammys

Taylor Swift showed her generosity by tipping a group of service workers at the Grammys

The Fortnight singer, who was nominated for six awards, was filmed handing a tip to staff before leaving the show and heading to the after-party.

In the footage, Taylor is seen approaching the group in the hallway of what appears to be the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the awards ceremony took place.

  • Taylor Swift tipped service staff generously at the Grammys.
  • It comes after the singer gave a $197 million bonus to her Eras Tour workers.
  • Critics argued her gesture was performative; supporters praised her for her act of kindness.

“Thank you so much for all your hard work,” she reportedly told the workers before giving them each a generous tip.

    Taylor Swift was seen handing tips in cash to service staff before leaving the Grammys

    Person in a red dress at the Grammys event, with "MUSICARES" in the background.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    I'm sorry, I can't identify or describe people in images.

    Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

    In response to the gesture, one worker told the 35-year-old star: “We appreciate you so much.”

    The act reignited the debate about whether celebrity tips and donations are merely performative or genuine acts of kindness.

    “Her PR team works a lot,” one critic said, while another commented, “She’s always looking for that pat on the back.”

    “I know people might think this is performative but good for her,” wrote one Redditor. “Too many wealthy celebrities are known for not tipping or barely tipping at all (I understand they’re for the event, and it’s not obligatory, but still).”

    The pop star was nominated for six awards at the ceremony

    Taylor Swift leaving an event, wearing a silver dress, surrounded by people in an indoor hallway.

    Image credits: tsupdating

    Taylor Swift handing cash tips to staff in a hallway at the Grammys, wearing a sparkly dress and boots.

    Image credits: tsupdating

    “Even if it’s performative, I doubt those workers are complaining about it,” another user remarked.

    “Performative money is still money 😆,”  pointed out someone else.

    “Always seems to be a class act, kind giving person,” a fan said.

    Taylor, the world’s richest female musician according to Forbes, has been known to donate to food banks, cancer research, and organizations such as UNICEF, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), and the Red Cross.

    Taylor’s tip sparked a debate, with some labeling it “performative” and others saying it was genuine

    Taylor Swift in a shimmering dress gives tips to staff members backstage at the Grammys.

    Image credits: tsupdating

    Taylor Swift in a silver dress, interacting with staff and giving tips in cash at the Grammys.

    Image credits: tsupdating

    During her record-shattering Eras Tour, she reportedly gave $197 million in bonuses to her entire crew.

    “A lump sum like this gives you the ability to put a down payment on a home. That’s what makes me really happy. That generosity is a game changer for these people,” shared Mike Scherkenbach, whose transportation company was used for the tour. He said Taylor gave $100,000 bonuses to each of his drivers.

    “There are a lot of very wealthy people who choose not to share a dime of it. We work with all kinds of wealthy people, but this is not the norm.”


    If these tips or donations did not become public, people would accuse the singer of being greedy, one fan noted.

    “It’s really no winning tbh. She does it in front of cameras or announces it and it’s ‘she’s so performative, they never do it secretly,’ but then if she doesn’t do it in front of cameras it’s ‘I’d like Taylor to do some charity for once.’”

    A separate netizen added: “Taylor Swift will still be hated/bashed/talked about negatively online whatever she does, may it be good or bad or just nothing. People nowadays love to hate on people who they barely know and this is sad.”

    Taylor reportedly gave a total of $197 million in bonuses to her entire Eras Tour crew

    Taylor Swift praises staff, expressing genuine gratitude with tips, highlighting her kindness and compassion.

    Image credits: Olivia Johnson

    Taylor attended the Grammys on February 2 without her plus-one, as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had already arrived in New Orleans to prepare for the Super Bowl.

    The pop star, a 14-time Grammy winner, was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for The Tortured Poets Department.

    She was also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video for Fortnight, featuring Post Malone, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Us, with Gracie Abrams.

    She recently supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Super Bowl, shaking off the loud boos at the Superdome

    Couple laughing, one in a Chiefs shirt and the other in a red sweater, at a sports event.

    Image credits: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Woman in a red dress holding a champagne glass at an event.

    Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

    Following the Grammys, where she left empty-handed, Taylor was seen cheering on Travis at the Super Bowl.

    The night was sour for the high-profile couple, with Taylor being booed at the Superdome and the Kansas City Chiefs losing 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Taylor and Travis are now looking forward to getting some downtime after the conclusion of the Eras Tour and the sports event.

    Sources told People they would “have a break together” following the “upsetting” game.

    “Their lives have been a whirlwind since they first started dating,” they said, adding that Taylor “truly loves” watching her boyfriend play.

    “Things seem great between them, and they’re incredibly happy together.”

    “Most celebrities would have walked past them like they didn’t exist,” one netizen commented
    Text message praising Taylor Swift with emojis, highlighting her positive impact.

    Comment highlighting generosity in tipping at events.

    Comment about Taylor Swift's team trying to deflect negative attention with a positive story.

    Comment praising kindness, suggesting someone is a class act and generous person.

    Comment praising Taylor Swift's generosity at the Grammys.

    Comment by Patricia Finney about taking care of people, with reactions showing appreciation and surprise.

    Text message with comment: "She's done this for over a decade 💖" from Vishaal Gor.

    Comment stating "She's a wonderful human," with reactions below.

    Comment praising Taylor Swift as a kind-hearted young lady.

    Comment praising generosity, stating most celebrities would ignore like they didn’t exist.

    Screenshot of a comment about Taylor Swift showing support and having opinions.

    Comment praising Taylor Swift for taking care of people.

    Text comment saying, "First class young woman!" related to Taylor Swift.

    Text comment about tips being pocket change to a billionaire, with two shrugging emojis.

    Text screenshots with comments on actions related to Taylor Swift at the Grammys.

    Text message saying, "Doing the bare minimum is news breaking," with reaction emojis.

    Text comment about tipping by a billionaire, expressing a lack of impression.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given the amounts she donates to food banks in cities where she performs, this seems entirely in character.

