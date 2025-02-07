Resurfaced Grammys Dress Code Raises Eyebrows For Banning “Bare Fleshy Under Curves”

ADVERTISEMENT

The dress code for the 2013 Grammys is going viral after Bianca Censori appeared completely un-Censoried at the awards show.

This year, the dress code was “artistic black-tie,” according to Raj Kapoor, the executive producer behind this year’s Grammys.

“But in the music industry, I guess that’s up for interpretation,” Kapoor, who will also produce the Oscars, told People.

CBS advised guests to avoid exposing their buttocks and wearing sheer clothing.

The dress code states that "obscenity or partially seen obscenity is unacceptable."

After the stunt, Kanye West said Bianca wouldn't have worn the revealing look without "his approval."

Bianca’s revealing look may have violated multiple rules established by the CBS Program Practices’ Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory, in addition to potentially breaking public indecency laws.

In an email shared by Deadline in 2013, the network asked “all talent appearing on camera” to “please be sure that buttocks and female breasts are adequately covered.”

“Thong type costumes are problematic. Please avoid exposing bare fleshy under curves of the buttocks and buttock crack,” CBS noted.

The network asked guests to “avoid sheer see-through clothing that could possibly expose female breast nipples” and not to reveal “bare sides or under curvature of the breasts,” which is described as “problematic.”

Additionally, guests should ensure that their “genital region is adequately covered so that there is no visible ‘puffy’ bare skin exposure.”

The dress code further emphasizes in all-caps that “OBSCENITY OR PARTIALLY SEEN OBSCENITY ON WARDROBE IS UNACCEPTABLE FOR BROADCAST.”

The last rule pertains both to performers and “audience members that appear on camera.“

Moreover, CBS requested that attendees “avoid commercial identification of actual brand name products on T-shirts” and noted that “foreign language on wardrobe will need to be cleared.”

Last Sunday (February 2, 2025), Bianca and her husband, controversial rapper Kanye West, pulled a red carpet stunt that sparked outrage across social media. Facing the photographers, the architect unexpectedly removed her black fur coat, revealing a dress that left her nearly bare, while Ye stood beside her, fully clothed.

The idea is believed to be a recreation of the rapper’s album cover for Vultures 1, which depicts a topless woman in a thong and boots with her back to the camera while a man stands next to her, covered from head to toe in a black ensemble and a white mask.

“Obviously, there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices. But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy [presents the Grammys] would have to answer,” added Kapoor.

According to the Federal Communications Commission’s website, obscene content is not protected by the First Amendment and is “prohibited on cable, satellite and broadcast TV and radio.”

In California, where the Grammys were held, indecent exposure is considered an issue when someone intentionally exposes their private parts “in any public place, or in any place where there are present other persons to be offended or annoyed.”

State law also notes that anyone who “procures, counsels, or assists any person to expose themselves” is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Following the shocking stunt, the couple, who married in 2022, left the event and headed to an after-party in Los Angeles, despite reports that they had been kicked out due to the 30-year-old’s outfit.

Kanye posted and then deleted photos from the red carpet on Instagram, captioning one of them with “love story.”

He also claimed that he has “dominion” over his wife, stating, “THIS AIN’T NO WOKE A** FEMINIST S***. SHE’S WITH A BILLIONAIRE, WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB*** BROKE B*****.

The rapper continued: “PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON’T MAKE HER DO NOTHING. SHE DOESN’T WANT TO, BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.”

The 47-year-old rapper, who attended his first awards show in a decade, was nominated with ¥$, Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid for Best Rap Song for Carnival.

His last red carpet appearance was in 2015 when he was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Rap Song for Bound 2 from his 2013 LP Yeezus. At that time, he attended the ceremony with his then-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Bianca is an architectural designer for Kanye’s fashion brand, Yeezy. Since first being spotted together in January 2023, the couple has received a large amount of public attention, in part due to her bold fashion choices. One of her most talked-about looks was when she stepped out in a pair of translucent tights and covered her breasts with a purple pillow in Florence, Italy.

At the after party, the Australian model turned heads in another barely-there outfit consisting of a completely sheer bodysuit with a low neckline and spaghetti straps.

No charges have been filed against Bianca or Kanye as of Friday (February 7).

