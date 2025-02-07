Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Resurfaced Grammys Dress Code Raises Eyebrows For Banning “Bare Fleshy Under Curves”
Celebrities, News

Resurfaced Grammys Dress Code Raises Eyebrows For Banning “Bare Fleshy Under Curves”

The dress code for the 2013 Grammys is going viral after Bianca Censori appeared completely un-Censoried at the awards show.

This year, the dress code was “artistic black-tie,” according to Raj Kapoor, the executive producer behind this year’s Grammys.

“But in the music industry, I guess that’s up for interpretation,” Kapoor, who will also produce the Oscars, told People.

Highlights
  • The 2013 Grammys dress code is going viral following Bianca Censori's shocking stunt at the awards show.
  • CBS advised guests to avoid exposing their buttocks and wearing sheer clothing.
  • The dress code states that "obscenity or partially seen obscenity is unacceptable."
  • After the stunt, Kanye West said Bianca wouldn't have worn the revealing look without "his approval."

Bianca’s revealing look may have violated multiple rules established by the CBS Program Practices’ Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory, in addition to potentially breaking public indecency laws.

    The dress code for the 2013 Grammys was the exact opposite of what Bianca Censori wore to the recent ceremony
    Grammys stage set for Album of the Year, highlighting dress code issues with "bare fleshy under curves" restriction.

    Image credits: RecordingAcad

    In an email shared by Deadline in 2013, the network asked “all talent appearing on camera” to “please be sure that buttocks and female breasts are adequately covered.”

    “Thong type costumes are problematic. Please avoid exposing bare fleshy under curves of the buttocks and buttock crack,” CBS noted.

    The network asked guests to “avoid sheer see-through clothing that could possibly expose female breast nipples” and not to reveal “bare sides or under curvature of the breasts,” which is described as “problematic.”

    CBS asked guests to “adequately cover” their genital region and “avoid sheer see-through clothing that could possibly expose female breast nipples”

    Elegant attendee wearing a black sheer dress on the Grammys red carpet, highlighting the controversial dress code.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    Additionally, guests should ensure that their “genital region is adequately covered so that there is no visible ‘puffy’ bare skin exposure.”

    The dress code further emphasizes in all-caps that “OBSCENITY OR PARTIALLY SEEN OBSCENITY ON WARDROBE IS UNACCEPTABLE FOR BROADCAST.”

    The last rule pertains both to performers and “audience members that appear on camera.“

    Bianca made jaws drop when she removed her fur coat on the red carpet, revealing a see-through mesh dress

    Two people on the red carpet, one in a black outfit, the other in a revealing outfit reflecting dress code discussion.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    Moreover, CBS requested that attendees “avoid commercial identification of actual brand name products on T-shirts” and noted that “foreign language on wardrobe will need to be cleared.”

    Last Sunday (February 2, 2025), Bianca and her husband, controversial rapper Kanye West, pulled a red carpet stunt that sparked outrage across social media. Facing the photographers, the architect unexpectedly removed her black fur coat, revealing a dress that left her nearly bare, while Ye stood beside her, fully clothed.

    The idea is believed to be a recreation of the rapper’s album cover for Vultures 1, which depicts a topless woman in a thong and boots with her back to the camera while a man stands next to her, covered from head to toe in a black ensemble and a white mask.

    “OBSCENITY OR PARTIALLY SEEN OBSCENITY ON WARDROBE IS UNACCEPTABLE FOR BROADCAST,” the dress code emphasized in all-caps

    Person on red carpet wearing a sheer outfit, highlighting Grammys dress code focus on "bare fleshy under curves.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    “Obviously, there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices. But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy [presents the Grammys] would have to answer,” added Kapoor.

    According to the Federal Communications Commission’s website, obscene content is not protected by the First Amendment and is “prohibited on cable, satellite and broadcast TV and radio.”

    In California, where the Grammys were held, indecent exposure is considered an issue when someone intentionally exposes their private parts “in any public place, or in any place where there are present other persons to be offended or annoyed.”

    State law also notes that anyone who “procures, counsels, or assists any person to expose themselves” is guilty of a misdemeanor.

    Woman in a glittering gown at the Grammy event, highlighting dress code ban on "bare fleshy under curves.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

    Following the shocking stunt, the couple, who married in 2022, left the event and headed to an after-party in Los Angeles, despite reports that they had been kicked out due to the 30-year-old’s outfit.

    Kanye posted and then deleted photos from the red carpet on Instagram, captioning one of them with “love story.”

    He also claimed that he has “dominion” over his wife, stating, “THIS AIN’T NO WOKE A** FEMINIST S***. SHE’S WITH A BILLIONAIRE, WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB*** BROKE B*****. 

    In California, indecent exposure is considered an issue when someone intentionally exposes their privates in front of someone who could be “offended or annoyed”

    Woman in black dress on the red carpet, in light of Grammys dress code ban on bare fleshy under curves.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    The rapper continued: “PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON’T MAKE HER DO NOTHING. SHE DOESN’T WANT TO, BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.”

    The 47-year-old rapper, who attended his first awards show in a decade, was nominated with ¥$, Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid for Best Rap Song for Carnival.

    His last red carpet appearance was in 2015 when he was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Rap Song for Bound 2 from his 2013 LP Yeezus. At that time, he attended the ceremony with his then-wife, Kim Kardashian.

    Despite reports that they had been kicked out, Ye and Bianca left the Grammys after the stunt and headed to an after-party

    Grammys trophy displayed outside the venue, highlighting dress code controversy over "bare fleshy under curves" ban.

    Image credits: RecordingAcad

    Bianca is an architectural designer for Kanye’s fashion brand, Yeezy. Since first being spotted together in January 2023, the couple has received a large amount of public attention, in part due to her bold fashion choices. One of her most talked-about looks was when she stepped out in a pair of translucent tights and covered her breasts with a purple pillow in Florence, Italy.

    At the after party, the Australian model turned heads in another barely-there outfit consisting of a completely sheer bodysuit with a low neckline and spaghetti straps.

    No charges have been filed against Bianca or Kanye as of Friday (February 7).

    Many disapproved of the risqué fashion choices at this year’s Grammys

    Text comment addressing dress code, emphasizing self-respect and modesty on red carpet.

    Comment on resurfaced Grammys dress code banning "bare fleshy under curves.

    Comment by Jude Sargent on Grammys dress code discussing 'bare fleshy under curves' with shocked emoji reaction.

    Shawn Sickinger commenting on Grammys dress code, expressing shock and disapproval.

    Comment reacts to Grammys dress code on "bare fleshy under curves," questioning its enforcement and expressing surprise.

    Comment on dress code, suggesting children dress better than adults.

    Comment on Grammys dress code raising eyebrows, expressing disapproval of an outfit.

    Comment discussing resurfaced Grammys dress code and banning of "bare fleshy under curves.

    Comment about a Grammys dress code, mentioning difficulty moving in a dress, referencing banned "bare fleshy under curves.

    Jay Fox's comment on dress code, raising eyebrows and referencing red carpet appearance.

    Comment criticizing a dress resembling sheer curtains, amid Grammys dress code controversy over "bare fleshy under curves.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    ABC NrNine FCK CENSORISM
    ABC NrNine FCK CENSORISM
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we PLEASE stop giving this wannabe-nazi and his pet a stage? As soon as we all start to forget about that twat, the problem will solve itself - at least for us, I'm really sorry for Censori.

    Livingwithcfs
    Livingwithcfs
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    being proud of your body is all very well and good, but that doesn't mean you need to show all of it to the whole world. there are times when naked or near enough to it is just not appropriate

    ToGo
    ToGo
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It started off as empowerment with the whole "free the nipple" (if men can show nipples why can't women type thing) but, as usual, the sheep like humans of the world rip the a**e out of it (no pun intended) and set us back yet again. It's no longer about equality or choosing what to do with our own bodies, it's about how much attention they can get and how they can outdo others for that attention.

    ABC NrNine FCK CENSORISM
    ABC NrNine FCK CENSORISM
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we PLEASE stop giving this wannabe-nazi and his pet a stage? As soon as we all start to forget about that twat, the problem will solve itself - at least for us, I'm really sorry for Censori.

    Livingwithcfs
    Livingwithcfs
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    being proud of your body is all very well and good, but that doesn't mean you need to show all of it to the whole world. there are times when naked or near enough to it is just not appropriate

    ToGo
    ToGo
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It started off as empowerment with the whole "free the nipple" (if men can show nipples why can't women type thing) but, as usual, the sheep like humans of the world rip the a**e out of it (no pun intended) and set us back yet again. It's no longer about equality or choosing what to do with our own bodies, it's about how much attention they can get and how they can outdo others for that attention.

