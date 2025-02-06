Kylie Jenner Accused Of Imitating Bianca Censori After X-Rated Grammys Stunt

ADVERTISEMENT

And the conversation regarding Bianca Censori’s shocking stunt at the 2025 Grammys continues — but now, it’s directed toward Kylie Jenner.

The makeup founder, whose sister, Kim Kardashian, was married to Kanye West for nearly seven years, took to social media on Monday night to share a video of herself in an outfit that has fans comparing her to the 30-year-old architect.

Highlights Kylie Jenner's recent post on TikTok sparked comparisons to Bianca Censori.

Bianca shocked the 2025 Grammys with a sheer dress that did nothing to cover the rest of her body.

Kanye reportedly orchestrated Bianca's daring Grammys stunt in an effort to gain publicity.

With her black hair slicked back into a tight ponytail, her body bare in nothing but a short black bra and what appear to be matching leather pants, the sleuths of the Internet were quickly reminded of a certain look Bianca wore when out with her husband in LA last year.

Image credits: kyliejenner

The post was Kylie’s attempt at promoting a “hot new set” by Khy, a clothing brand founded and launched by the Internet personality, but those on TikTok and Reddit didn’t hesitate to compare the two fits.

“The way I thought this was Bianca censori,” read the top comment on the initial video, with more than 2,000 likes.

“They all want to be Bianca so bad now,” replied another, while a third noted, “She looks creepily like Bianca.”

But of course, not all the comments were related to the rapper’s wife, as the support was overwhelming.

“Kylie the woman you are WOW,” gushed one fan.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Image credits: kyliejenner

“Day one of asking Kylie Jenner to come to my nephew graduation so I can be the cool auntie 🥲,” joked a TikToker.

A third wrote, “She looks so beautiful. 😍.”

“Obsessed with this new set! 🔥Khy by Kylie is killing it! 💖,” another applauded.

Conversation and clicks surrounding Bianca are at an all-time high following Sunday’s award show, and it seems that this was Kanye’s plan all along, according to the Daily Mail.

Image credits: BACKGRID

At the 67th annual Grammys, the Australian designer had just about every jaw on the floor when she walked the red carpet in a long, black fur coat. Later, she turned around and the paparazzi took multiple pictures as she dramatically shed her outer layer.

Or perhaps — her only layer. Because the dress she wore underneath was made of a short, skin-colored, sheer fabric that did absolutely nothing to hide her body underneath.

It’s no surprise that a fair amount of social media users were enraged.

“If someone doesn’t consent to seeing you naked… That is called INDECENT EXPOSURE and it is a CRIME,” one person exclaimed on X.

“I never consented to seeing this woman naked and I’m sure a lot of people with their children watching didn’t either. This is really disturbing.”

Image credits: ye

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Disturbing or not, Kanye knew the discourse the moment would cause.

A lip reader decoded what the rapper said to his wife moments before she dropped the curtain.

“Make a scene; it’ll make so much sense,” he said before ordering the model to turn around. “Drop it behind you and then turn. I got you.”

The stunt caused such a ruckus that well-known figures also joined in on the conversation, mostly pointing accusatory fingers at Kanye for acting abusive.

Bianca’s most recent “outfit” at the 2025 Grammys left everyone in shock

Image credits: kyliejenner

Jimmy Kimmel also voiced his own concern on February 4, saying, “Another rodent came out of his hole to hit the red carpet at the Grammys last night — none other than Kanye West, who showed up to take photos. He showed up for the red carpet only with his wife, who caused quite a stir. She was wearing… nothing.”

He concluded his statement with, “Also on the red carpet at the Grammys last night, Will Smith, who is banned from the Oscars for 10 years. The Grammys, they had him onstage honoring Quincy Jones. And you know what’s a shame?

“Will Smith, all he had to do was run out on that red carpet and slap Kanye. I think all would be forgiven. He would be hosting the Oscars next year,” the TV host said, referring to the infamous “The slap heard around the world.”

Image credits: kyliejenner

And Kanye is loving all this talk — whether it’s negative or not.

On Instagram, he wrote, “For clarity, February 4, 2025, my wife is the most Googled person on the planet called earth.”

He then followed up by saying, “We beat the Grammys,” before posting numerous Google Trends posts that showed Bianca’s name being the most searched term after the show.

The discourse around Kanye and Bianca continues to rise

