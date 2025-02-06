Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kylie Jenner Accused Of Imitating Bianca Censori After X-Rated Grammys Stunt
Celebrities, News

Kylie Jenner Accused Of Imitating Bianca Censori After X-Rated Grammys Stunt

And the conversation regarding Bianca Censori’s shocking stunt at the 2025 Grammys continues — but now, it’s directed toward Kylie Jenner.

The makeup founder, whose sister, Kim Kardashian, was married to Kanye West for nearly seven years, took to social media on Monday night to share a video of herself in an outfit that has fans comparing her to the 30-year-old architect.

Highlights
  • Kylie Jenner's recent post on TikTok sparked comparisons to Bianca Censori.
  • Bianca shocked the 2025 Grammys with a sheer dress that did nothing to cover the rest of her body.
  • Kanye reportedly orchestrated Bianca's daring Grammys stunt in an effort to gain publicity.

With her black hair slicked back into a tight ponytail, her body bare in nothing but a short black bra and what appear to be matching leather pants, the sleuths of the Internet were quickly reminded of a certain look Bianca wore when out with her husband in LA last year.

    Kylie Jenner’s recent post on TikTok has fans comparing her outfit to that of Bianca Censori

    Kylie Jenner in a see-through black dress with long dark hair, standing against a plain wall.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    The post was Kylie’s attempt at promoting a “hot new set” by Khy, a clothing brand founded and launched by the Internet personality, but those on TikTok and Reddit didn’t hesitate to compare the two fits.

    “The way I thought this was Bianca censori,” read the top comment on the initial video, with more than 2,000 likes.

    “They all want to be Bianca so bad now,” replied another, while a third noted, “She looks creepily like Bianca.”

    But of course, not all the comments were related to the rapper’s wife, as the support was overwhelming.

    “Kylie the woman you are WOW,” gushed one fan.

    Kylie Jenner in a black dress sitting in a car, wearing gold bracelets.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Kylie Jenner in black outfit taking a selfie in a modern living room with a mirror.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    “Day one of asking Kylie Jenner to come to my nephew graduation so I can be the cool auntie 🥲,” joked a TikToker.

    A third wrote, “She looks so beautiful. 😍.”

    “Obsessed with this new set! 🔥Khy by Kylie is killing it! 💖,” another applauded.

    Conversation and clicks surrounding Bianca are at an all-time high following Sunday’s award show, and it seems that this was Kanye’s plan all along, according to the Daily Mail.

    “They all want to be Bianca so bad now,” read a comment

    Kanye West in black clothing walks with Bianca Censori in lace outfit and heels.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    At the 67th annual Grammys, the Australian designer had just about every jaw on the floor when she walked the red carpet in a long, black fur coat. Later, she turned around and the paparazzi took multiple pictures as she dramatically shed her outer layer.

    Or perhaps — her only layer. Because the dress she wore underneath was made of a short, skin-colored, sheer fabric that did absolutely nothing to hide her body underneath. 

    It’s no surprise that a fair amount of social media users were enraged.

    “If someone doesn’t consent to seeing you naked… That is called INDECENT EXPOSURE and it is a CRIME,” one person exclaimed on X

    “I never consented to seeing this woman naked and I’m sure a lot of people with their children watching didn’t either. This is really disturbing.”

    Bianca Censori in a black graphic T-shirt and furry boots sits cross-legged on a sofa, smiling.

    Image credits: ye

    Bianca Censori in a nude sheer outfit at the Grammys red carpet.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    Disturbing or not, Kanye knew the discourse the moment would cause. 

    A lip reader decoded what the rapper said to his wife moments before she dropped the curtain. 

    “Make a scene; it’ll make so much sense,” he said before ordering the model to turn around. “Drop it behind you and then turn. I got you.”

    The stunt caused such a ruckus that well-known figures also joined in on the conversation, mostly pointing accusatory fingers at Kanye for acting abusive.

    Bianca’s most recent “outfit” at the 2025 Grammys left everyone in shock

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Jimmy Kimmel also voiced his own concern on February 4, saying, “Another rodent came out of his hole to hit the red carpet at the Grammys last night — none other than Kanye West, who showed up to take photos. He showed up for the red carpet only with his wife, who caused quite a stir. She was wearing… nothing.”

    He concluded his statement with, “Also on the red carpet at the Grammys last night, Will Smith, who is banned from the Oscars for 10 years. The Grammys, they had him onstage honoring Quincy Jones. And you know what’s a shame?

    “Will Smith, all he had to do was run out on that red carpet and slap Kanye. I think all would be forgiven. He would be hosting the Oscars next year,” the TV host said, referring to the infamous “The slap heard around the world.”

    Kylie Jenner in a sparkly outfit posing against a neutral background.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    @kyliejenner hot new set by @Khy by Kylie Jenner ♬ Sports car – Tate McRae

    And Kanye is loving all this talk — whether it’s negative or not.

    On Instagram, he wrote, “For clarity, February 4, 2025, my wife is the most Googled person on the planet called earth.” 

    He then followed up by saying, “We beat the Grammys,” before posting numerous Google Trends posts that showed Bianca’s name being the most searched term after the show.

    The discourse around Kanye and Bianca continues to rise

    Comment expressing disapproval on Kylie Jenner's Grammys stunt, calling it disgusting and disrespectful.

    Comment about Grammys stunt, questioning why participants don't keep clothes on.

    Comment by Belinda Lee on Kylie Jenner and Bianca Censori similarities, suggesting a need for mental help, with a smiley emoji.

    Comment by Maria Panagiotidis: "They think it's glamorous, but they are all whacky," referencing Kylie imitation buzz.

    Text message comment discussing lifestyle choices, with keywords: Kylie Jenner, Grammys.

    A comment on a social media post about Kylie Jenner accused of imitation, expressing concern with a broken heart emoji.

    Comment criticizing Kylie Jenner for lacking originality after Grammys stunt.

    Comment on Kylie Jenner accused of imitating Bianca Censori's look.

    Text message criticizing Bianca Censori and the Kardashian/Jenner family.

    Comment on Kylie Jenner imitating Bianca Censori, suggesting therapy instead of extravagant outfits.

    Comment criticizing appearance with text: "WHY would anyone want to look like that?? Totally CLASSLESS 😷🤢.

    Cynthia Powers' comment criticizing alleged imitation by Kylie Jenner.

    Comment disapproving of a celebrity's behavior related to Bianca Censori.

    Comment on Kylie Jenner imitating Bianca Censori after Grammys stunt.

    Comment discussing Bianca Censori's beauty and actions.

    Comment from a user stating, "Bianca done it 1st!" with a fiery emoticon, related to Kylie Jenner imitating Bianca Censori.

    Comment discussing Kylie Jenner's appearance in the context of a Grammys event.

    "Comment about Kylie being hot with fire emoji in a chat box.

    Comment saying "Kylie is way prettier." Main SEO keywords: Kylie Jenner, Bianca Censori.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    We need more Bianca Censori stories please, like fifteen a day or more even. We need to change the name of this place to Bianca Panda and put black strips over the panda.

    Bean Driller
    Bean Driller
    Community Member
    One day soon when the Kartrashians start to age, they will realize their appearance is only temporary and they will be left with nothing but an empty shell.

    Chickie
    Chickie
    Community Member
    Bianca looks like she is under some type of a spell. On one hand, I am sad for her that she is unable to be herself. On the other hand, it's infuriating that a woman allows a man to munipulate her and use her for the sake of his own dilusional "reality". Shame on him...his mother would be shocked by his behavior.

