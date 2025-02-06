Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Suggestion Of “Designer Genitals,” Doctor Reveals The Surgeries Bianca Censori May Have Had
Celebrities, News

After Suggestion Of “Designer Genitals,” Doctor Reveals The Surgeries Bianca Censori May Have Had

Interview With Expert
No price can be put on Bianca Censori’s tenacity to stand on the red carpet with (almost) no clothes on. But for her headline-spurring looks? There might just be a price tag.

After the Australian model, 30, made her Grammy red carpet debut with husband Kanye West, there has been rampant speculation about whether she has gone under the knife to alter her looks.

Highlights
  • A surgeon put a number on how much Bianca Censori may have spent on plastic surgeries.
  • Prof. Dr Fuat said she may have undergone breast augmentation and buccal fat removal, among other procedures.
  • “To me, her nostrils also look a bit different than they did a while back,” the plastic surgeon told Bored Panda.
  • He also addressed the speculation about whether she underwent a labiaplasty.

An expert plastic surgeon who has treated more than 25,000 patients said Bianca may have spent thousands of dollars on numerous cosmetic surgeries in the past.

RELATED:

    Bianca Censori may have spent thousands of dollars on cosmetic surgery, an expert said

    A person standing with hands on hips, showcasing effects of a plastic surgery makeover.

    Image credits: kanyewest

    Based on her photos, Prof. Dr Fuat told Bored Panda via email that she may have undergone breast augmentation, for starters.

    “She might’ve undergone breast augmentation with a lift, though her breasts do seem to sag a little. It is possible that this alone could have cost her roughly $20,000,” said the Longevita.co.uk plastic surgeon.

    Moreover, “her sleek, contoured cheeks” could be an indicator of having undergone “buccal fat removal” surgery.

    During this procedure, fat is removed from both sides of the face to achieve a more contoured look.

    Prof. Dr. Fuat told Bored Panda that she may have undergone breast augmentation and buccal fat removal

    Man smiling with arms crossed, wearing glasses and a white shirt, related to Bianca Censori's plastic surgery makeover topic.

    Image credits: Fuat Yuksel

    “The price for this surgery can range from $6,000 to $8,000, especially in places like Beverly Hills,” Dr. Fuat said.

    Further procedures on her face may include a nose job and a brow lift, or botox to alter the top half of her face.

    “To me, her nostrils also look a bit different than they did a while back, and this could be the result of a surgical nose job — the price for which can reach $15,000,” said the surgeon with over three decades of experience.

    Young woman taking a mirror selfie, highlighting features possibly enhanced by a $70k plastic surgery makeover.

    Image credits: biancacensorigram

    “Her eyebrows also appear lifted, which could be the result of a brow lift, however, Botox can also help do the same, so it’s hard to say what she had,” he added.

    Dr. Fuat said the Yeezy architect may have opted to surgically give more volume to her look.

    “She has rounder buttocks and more volume, which may indicate a Brazilian butt lift (BBL). High-end clinics may charge as much as $20,000 for this surgery,” he said.

    “All in all, she could have spent somewhere between $65-70K,” Dr. Fuat said

    A person in a car wearing a torn top, related to Bianca Censori plastic surgery makeover.

    Image credits: angelinacensori

    “All in all, she could have spent somewhere between $65-70K — not to mention the cost of any non-surgical injections like Botox or fillers she might be getting,” deemed the skilled surgeon.

    The staggering amount does not include the price for a possible labiaplasty. This procedure has been widely talked about since Bianca’s red carpet stunt at the Grammys.

    The so-called “designer vagina” surgery is done to reduce the size of the labia minora or the inner folds, or lips, that surround the vaginal opening.

    A woman with long hair and makeup, highlighting plastic surgery changes, in front of a curtain backdrop.

    Image credits: CFS Media

    “Put simply, labiaplasty is a surgical procedure that aims to get rid of excess tissue from the labia minora,” Dr. Fuat explained.

    He also noted that it would be impossible to tell with certainty from her photos whether she had undergone a labiaplasty.

    “The visibility of this area of the body can generally vary and it’s impossible to tell if Bianca was operated on based on her red-carpet appearance alone,” the doctor said.

    Bianca’s Grammy stunt led to widespread speculation about whether she underwent a labiaplasty

    Woman in a black outfit stands in front of a large white cake, related to Bianca-Censori plastic surgery makeover.

    Image credits: biancacensorigram

    “Also, the surgery involves small incisions that can be easily hidden by the folds of the body,” he went on to say. “Therefore, there is no way to be sure whether she did or didn’t have this procedure done.”

    There is widespread buzz surrounding labiaplasty at the moment, and Dr. Fuat clarified that the procedure may be done “to improve the appearance of their labia and feel more comfortable in their skin for aesthetic reasons” and for “functional reasons to resolve certain physical discomforts.”

    “She needs treatment for her mind,” one social media user remarked

    Comment regarding Bianca Censori's makeover and mental health needs.

    "Comment criticizing Bianca Censori plastic surgery makeover.

    Comment on Bianca-Censori's $70k plastic surgery makeover, mentioning facial muscles.

    Comment discussing Bianca Censori's plastic surgery with humorous tone.

    Comment praising beauty amidst Bianca Censori plastic surgery makeover rumors.

    Comment on Bianca Censori's $70k plastic surgery makeover, suggesting a change in clothing style.

    Comment discussing Bianca Censori and plastic surgery makeover speculation.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Tevye
    Tevye
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is this trash on this site? It does not belong here

    Tevye
    Tevye
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is this trash on this site? It does not belong here

