After Surgeon Suggests Bianca Censori Got “Designer Genitals,” Women Share What Procedure Is Like

ADVERTISEMENT

Outrage was not the only outcome of Bianca Censori’s latest Grammy controversy. The jaw-dropping viral moment unexpectedly turned into an invitation for women to come forward and have healthy discussions about what’s going on between their legs.

After claims about Bianca possibly having gone under the knife for a “designer vagina,” discussions about undergoing a labiaplasty have also been gaining attention online.

Highlights Bianca Censori's Grammy appearance led to labiaplasty discussions.

Dr. Fuat told Bored Panda that a labiaplasty “reduces the size of the labia minora or the inner folds/lips.”

Some patients said they lost “sensitivity” while others said they had no such complications after the procedure.

One claimed a “hard lump” after the surgery had “grown together with [her] clitoris.”

Some claimed they “regret” the procedure, while another admitted that “s*x isn’t enjoyable” anymore.

“When I urinate it sprays everywhere and it looks so ugly!” lamented another.

RELATED:

Bianca Censori’s latest Grammy controversy has shed a spotlight on discussions about labiaplasty

Share icon

Image credits: Faruk Tokluoğlu/unsplash.com (Not the actual photo)

Speculation about Bianca undergoing labiaplasty arose after her red carpet debut with her husband Kanye West at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The Australian-born model stepped onto the Grammys red carpet in an enormous fur coat. She then dramatically took the coat off and posed in nothing but a see-through sheer dress.

With no lingerie underneath, she gave the flashing cameras a front-row seat to her entire body.

The viral red carpet moment led to speculation about whether Bianca had undergone a labiaplasty.

Experts claimed it’s not uncommon for celebrities to go under the knife for this “new Barbie look”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Urologist Dr. Fenwa Milhouse said celebrities undergo this procedure to achieve this “new Barbie look” and make their vulva look flush, ensuring no labia minora is visible.

If Bianca underwent surgery to alter the look of her genitals, it most likely was a labiaplasty, Dr. Milhouse told The Sun.

“Put simply, labiaplasty is a surgical procedure that aims to get rid of excess tissue from the labia minora,” Dr. Fuat of Longevita told Bored Panda via email.

“This procedure reduces the size of the labia minora or the inner folds/lips that surround the vaginal opening,” he added.

Share icon

Image credits: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

The plastic surgeon noted that it wouldn’t be possible to confirm whether Bianca underwent a labiaplasty from just her pictures.

“The visibility of this area of the body can generally vary and it’s impossible to tell if Bianca was operated on based on her red-carpet appearance alone,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, the surgery involves small incisions that can be easily hidden by the folds of the body,” he added. “Therefore, there is no way to be sure whether she did or didn’t have this procedure done.”

Amid the speculation, conversations about labiaplasty and CHR (clitoral hood reduction) have been gaining more attention online. Social media threads dedicated to such conversations have seen women sharing their experiences in the last few days as well.

Dr. Fuat explained that a labiaplasty “reduces the size of the labia minora or the inner folds/lips”

Share icon

Image credits: anatoliy_gleb/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

In a post shared a couple of days ago, one Reddit user desperately said she was “losing hope” because she wasn’t seeing the results she expected.

“One side looks bigger than the other and [the doctor] said that it’s normal for asymmetry while healing,” the Reddit user said.

Revealing she paid 10K from her pocket for the procedure, she admitted she wasn’t feeling like a “baddie” as expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m wondering if I’m botched now if I need to be patient,” the user added.

Some patients said they lost “sensitivity” while others said they had no such complications

Share icon

Image credits: Candid_Assignment393

Share icon

Image credits: QuantityRich6150

Another patient revealed that they came home to find a “small mistake” after a labiaplasty and a perineoplasty.

The mistake led to bleeding and a hard lump at the top of one of her labia, and she was sure of needing another operation to rectify the mistake. However, nine days after the procedure, the user said the lump “fused” with her clitoris.

“It has literally grown together with my clitoris,” the user said. “Now I can never remove it without fearing that I might lose sensation in my clitoris?! It has the same small, round shape as the clitoris and is positioned right next to it…”

One claimed a “hard lump” after the surgery had “grown together with [her] clitoris”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova/unsplash.com (Not the actual photo)

“This is seriously ruining my future s*x life!” the worried user shared. “I had this surgery to feel confident enough during s*x, but as the days go by, I regret it more and more because more complications keep appearing!”

Another woman claimed her surgeon might have removed her clitoris altogether after her labiaplasty and CHR.

“I’ve had a very good recovery so far—I don’t feel very swollen, although I’m sure I still am a little bit,” the Reddit user said. “However, I feel like my surgeon might have cut my clitoris somehow. When I try to find it by pulling on my clitoral hood, I can’t seem to locate it.”

“Do you regret your labiaplasty?” a woman asked in a resurfaced Reddit thread

Share icon

Image credits: Weak-Role-7199

A Reddit thread titled “Do you regret your labiaplasty?” also resurfaced online after Bianca’s red carpet stunt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The thread began with an almost-24-year-old woman saying she was considering a labiaplasty because she was tired of feeling self-conscious about her “vaginal anatomy.”

“One side [is] ‘normal’ and the other side is SO large and distended and hangs outside of my labia majora,” the Reddit user wrote last year.

The post, asking for advice, sparked mixed reviews, with some expressing regret while others said it was “one of the best decisions” they have made.

Share icon

Image credits: Weak-Role-7199

“This is one of the best decisions I’ve made. I would literally keep myself from doing normal things because it felt so uncomfortable,” read one response.

Another wrote, “Mine was minor, just snipped 3 inches of the inner labia on one side. Nothing done to the hood at all. I don’t regret it for one single second. Recovery wasn’t bad at all and I have never felt more confident in myself or the bedroom.”

One called it “life changing!!” and said, “I wish I did it 10 years ago, but am so happy I finally. 100% recommend.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, one said they regret it because they lost sensation and chose the wrong technique.

“I regret it because I lost sensation and I dove deep into depression, anxiety, fear, and panic,” the Reddit user said. “I also choose [sic] the wrong technique for the results that I wanted. If I had my sensation and liked my results this would be a different story.”

Share icon

Image credits: Alexander Grey/unsplash.com (Not the actual photo)

Dr. Fuat said that patients may opt for a labiaplasty “to improve the appearance of their labia and feel more comfortable in their skin for aesthetic reasons,” and also “for functional reasons to resolve certain physical discomforts.”

There are a few things patients considering the surgery should keep in mind, the surgeon went on to say.

“People considering this surgery need to know that if they have a fungal infection or similar problem in the area, they must have it treated before the operation,” he told Bored Panda.

He also noted that the surgery cannot be performed while the patient is menstruating.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once you’re cleared for surgery, undergoing a labiaplasty won’t be painful since the procedure is performed under general anaesthesia,” he went on to say. “Pain can be experienced afterwards, but it’s easily managed with painkillers.”

The recovery period can take time, and the final result may only be seen after three months, Dr. Fuat noted. During the recovery time, he advised that sexual activities be strictly avoided for two months, and said the first few times might be painful even afterwards.

Patients who opted for a labiaplasty had mixed opinions about their post-operation experience

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon