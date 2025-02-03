Boy Caught Sneaking A Peek At Bianca Censori’s Grammys Look, Sparks Fury Over “Indecent Exposure”

ADVERTISEMENT

A boy has gone viral for his reaction to Bianca Censori’s outfit—or lack thereof—at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday evening (February 2). While the Australian model’s provocative appearance drew considerable attention on the red carpet, the unnamed spectator is the one on his way to the “Meme Hall of Fame,” according to online commenters.

Highlights A boy went viral for sneaking a peek at Bianca Censori's dress at the Grammys.

The model's provocative outfit sparked online outrage.

Netizens took to social media to express their disapproval at Kanye West and Censori's "indecent" behavior.

Bianca and her husband Ye, also known as Kanye West, are no strangers when it comes to controversy over their dress choices. The couple has been making headlines for over a year due to Censori’s increasingly revealing outfits and the rapper’s usual all-black attire accompanying her.

The couple’s antics have led to accusations of abuse and speculation that the 47-year-old “Gold Digger” singer forces his former employee to expose herself. Fans and commenters around the world have accused the two of public indecency and demanded authorities take legal action against them.

A young boy has gone viral after he was seen sneaking a glance at Bianca Censori’s revealing outfit at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

That was certainly the case Sunday night. Bianca Censori stepped onto the red carpet in a long fur coat escorted by Ye wearing all black.

As photographers called out to the pair, the 21-time Grammy winner whispered in his wife’s ear, after which she turned away from the camera and let the coat slip away, revealing nothing but a nearly completely sheer dress underneath.

The couple then posed in a recreation of Ye’s Vultures 1 album cover.

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Social media users were quick to decry the incident.

“Not sure why they keep allowing her to enter public places like this. She should be jailed for indecent exposure!” exclaimed one netizen.

“Okay can someone tell me how this isn’t illegal?” asked another. “If I did that I’d be in jail so damn fast.”

Image credits: nottutucass

Others questioned the couple’s relationship dynamics.

“Has anyone actually checked if she is ok?” wrote one concerned commenter. “This type of behavior can be coerced.”

“I genuinely feel so bad for her,” said another. “This just doesn’t feel right.”

Accompanied by her husband Ye, Bianca took off her fur coat on the red carpet to reveal nothing more than a see-through dress beneath

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Others, however, noticed a young boy looking on from the background. Visible in the official video and captured by photographers, he can be seen peeking from behind the MusiCares step-and-repeat banner with a curious look on his face.

Many in the online community found the boy’s glance amusing and an image with a lot of meme potential.

“Who tf son is dis LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO,” wrote a user on X.

“Hes 100% tellin his friends on fortnite when he gets home,” replied another.

“Bro has engraved himself in the Meme Hall of Fame,” quipped another.

“Can’t even blame him,” chimed in a fourth.

Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Not everyone found the situation funny, though, and several netizens criticized the outfit as “inappropriate” considering the child standing nearby.

“Gross af that she walking around like that w kids around Omg,” put one user bluntly.

“Can’t imagine what she’s done to the mental health of this kid,” speculated another.

“Literal children in the back….she should get charged with public indecency and exposure in the presence of minors,” someone commented on the official video.

Some online commenters found the situation comical, while others felt it was inappropriate attire with children present

Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Another blamed the Grammys as an institution: “The Grammys should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this kind of distasteful thing to happen on the red carpet every year. There were kids present. I blame the Grammys!!!!”

Initial reports claimed that the Yeezy designer and his 30-year-old wife were escorted out of the awards event by police after showing up uninvited, but these were later corrected.

The couple did reportedly leave the event without attending the actual ceremony, though of their own accord. They were also reportedly officially invited.

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Held in the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, the 67th Grammys was hosted by comedian Trevor Noah and paid considerable tribute to the wildfires that had ravaged the city in the weeks prior.

Several artists put on performances of songs celebrating the region, such as Dawes’ rendition of “I Love L.A.” by Randy Newman and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ cover of “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & the Papas.

Kendrick Lamar dominated the night with his diss track “Not Like Us” and took home five awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video.

Beyoncé won Album of the Year with her debut country album Cowboy Carter. In a shock to fans around the globe, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish both finished the night with zero awards.

Here’s the complete list of Grammy winners

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Billboard

Album of the year: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter



Record of the year: Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Song of the year: Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Best new artist: Chappell Roan

Best pop vocal album: Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Best pop solo performance: Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Best pop duo/group performance: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Best dance/electronic recording: Justice and Tame Impala – “Neverender”

Best dance/electronic album: Charli XCX – Brat

Best dance/pop recording: Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”

Best traditional pop vocal album: Norah Jones – Visions

Best Latin pop album: Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Best rock performance: The Beatles – “Now And Then”

Best rock song: St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

Best rock album: The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Best alternative music album: St. Vincent – All Born Screaming

Best alternative music performance: St. Vincent – Flea

Best metal performance: Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne – “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”

Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Best melodic rap performance: Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu – “3:AM”

Best rap song: Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Best rap album: Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

Best country solo performance: Chris Stapleton – “It Takes A Woman”

Best country duo/group performance: Beyoncé ft. Miley Cyrus – “II Most Wanted”

Best country songs: Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Best country album: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Best R&B performance: Muni Long – “Made For Me (Live On BET)”

Best R&B song: SZA – “Saturn”

Best progressive R&B album: Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You / NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) – Why Lawd?

Best R&B album: Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Best African music performance: Tems – “Love Me JeJe”

Producer of the year, non-classical: Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the year, non-classical: Amy Allen

Best comedy album: Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Ségun, Bradley Cooper – Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein

Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television): Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Best score soundtrack written for video games and other interactive media: Winifred Phillips – Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord

Best song written for visual media: Jon Batiste – “In Never Went Away (From American Symphony)”

Best audiobook narration: Jimmy Carter – Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration

Best music video: Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Best music film: American Symphony

Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy – A Joyful Holiday

Best jazz instrumental album: Chick Corea & Béla Fleck – Remembrance

Best alternative jazz album: Meshell Ndegeocello – No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin

Best jazz performance: Samara Joy ft. Sullivan Fortner – “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me”

Best musical theater album: Hell’s Kitchen

Best opera recording: Kaija Saariaho, composer, Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Master Chorale – Adriana Mater

Best orchestral performance: Gabriela Ortiz, composer, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor, Los Angeles Philharmonic – Revolución Diamantina

“Bro couldn’t believe his eyes”: the kid’s reaction sparked a heated debate online

Image credits: upblissed

Image credits: narcanedd

Image credits: Diamondbabi9

Image credits: w1kipediaa

Image credits: TI_Voice

Image credits: Evamendes_Act

Image credits: widdy_eth

Image credits: R3alPa1n

Image credits: bringswagbackk

Image credits: six_papi

Image credits: Traumacre

Image credits: kwekusuwiidey

Image credits: 5whiteyj5

Image credits: xienarexo

Image credits: Ifudiya