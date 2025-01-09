ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrities faced undue criticism for sharing harrowing videos of their million-dollar homes being burned to the ground in the LA wildfires.

As three flames tore through Southern California—one of which has become the most destructive fire in LA history—a number of celebrities were among the 150,000 people that were ordered to evacuate.

At least five people have been killed and many more hurt as the blaze wreaked havoc in the worst-hit areas.

The Palisades Fire scorched 17,000 acres to become the most destructive wildfire in LA history

Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Miles Teller, Eugene Levy, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester lost their homes as the blaze ripped through the swanky Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

The relentless Palisades Fire scorched 17,000 acres of land and has been titled the most destructive wildfire that LA has ever seen. The Eaton Fire, meanwhile, burned through 10,600 acres while the Sunset fire in Hollywood claimed 43 acres.

As celebrities fled for their lives, many shared their traumatic experiences on Instagram, but not all social media users were kind with their remarks about them.

“The craziest thing when you’re packing for a fire is that your brain just freaks out,” Heidi Montag, 38, said in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 8. “You’re like, ‘What do I need? What do I not need?’ It’s so overwhelming packing up a house. I mean, I only have, like, two pairs of jeans, two shirts. I got so much more clothes for the kids.”

Stars like Heidi Montag shared videos and messages about leaving their LA homes behind and scrambling for safety

Cameron Mathison, 55, shared a seemingly post-apocalyptic video that showed widespread devastation as fires continued to rage in the distance.

“We are safe,” the All My Children alum wrote in the caption of a video. “But this is what’s left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday.”

“Thanks to all who reached out and checked in. Can’t respond to all so wanted to give an update here,” he continued. Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires.”

As the celebrity posts came pouring in, social media users began criticizing them and refused to feel “sorry.”

“Who cares they’ve got enough money they wouldn’t have to worry about anything for a hundred lifetimes,” read one comment while another wrote, “Are we supposed to feel sorry for the 1% and celebrity population who lost their homes in this fire and can afford to buy 20 more?”

“Give me a break…they can afford to rebuild anywhere…most of the population Does Not !” another said.

“Sorry but they are still alive,still rich. So you lost things. I feel for the people that are poor and cant afford to rebuild or find and buy a new home. And the animals who lost their lives. The rich will move on and help each other, but the poor, lets see who helps them,” said another.

“We should be more focused on the people who lost everything and can’t afford to just buy another one and get new stuff,” one said. “The celebrities will be fine.”

The stars whose homes were burned to ashes included Billy Crystal, who said in a statement to People that it was the home he and his wife Janice lived in for 46 years and raised their family in.

Paris Hilton also said she had to watch her Malibu beachfront home being torched to the ground and reduced to a pile of rubble in the fires.

“We can house the rich but we can’t house the poor,” a netizen remarked when Kevin Hart shared a post about Airbnb.org “offering free, emergency housing”

“Heartbroken beyond words,” she wrote on X. “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.”

The waterfront home wasn’t the main residence for the family of four.

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she continued.

“My 11:11 Media Impact Team is already reaching out to nonprofit organizations today to figure out how we can best support the communities impacted by these fires,” she added. “We’re committed to offering help as soon as possible and making a meaningful difference for those who need it most.”

Paris Hilton shared the pain of watching her beachfront home burn to ashes on television

Social media users harshly said that her money would shield her, with one saying: “I have zero sad feelings for her or the other elite affected.”

“I like her but really she’s going to be just fine,” another wrote. “What about all the poor, homeless, and animals this has affected.”

“As sad as this is it is not like she doesn’t have the money to rebuild or other properties she can go to,” another said. “I feel for all involved in this situation because a loss is a loss BUT 100% feel more for those who DON’T have anywhere else to go, DON’T have the money to rebuild or DON’T insurance to cover the losses because they couldn’t afford it.”

“Not like she doesn’t have the money to rebuild or other properties she can go to,” a critic said about Hilton

In light of the ravaging fires, a millionaire CEO sparked outrage for asking if he could get help from “private firefighters” to protect his house and was willing to “pay any amount.”

“Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our home in Pacific Palisades? Need to act fast here. All neighbors houses burning. Will pay any amount. Thank you,” Keith Wasserman, co-founder of real estate investment firm Gelt Venture Partners, wrote on X.

His tweet was slammed online as one asked, “’So you’re suggesting that potentially lifesaving resources (even if ‘private’) should be diverted to save your house because you’re rich while tens of thousands of people try to evacuate?”

Millionaire CEO Keith Wasserman sparked outrage for inquiring about “private firefighters” to protect his Pacific Palisades home

“If you find yourself tweeting for private firefighters to protect your property, you should probably question what you have become as a human being,” one said.

“Incredible nerve. His family is evacuated and he’s trying to hire private firefighters to risk their lives to save a home he most certainly has insured. Incredibly tone deaf,” another wrote.

Another world-famous figure who received criticism online was Meghan Markle, who was slammed for sharing a tribute to her deceased rescue beagle, Guy, on Tuesday, January 7.

“Incredible nerve,” read a comment after the millionaire CEO said he was willing to “pay any amount”

“I have cried too many tears to count – the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too,” the Duchess of Sussex wrote in her caption.

“Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know,” she added.

But social media users thought she was trying to steal the spotlight while “California is burning”.

Meghan Markle was criticized for sharing a post about her deceased pet while “California is burning”

“Pretty sure there are more important issues facing California right now. Enough with the pr nonsense already,” one social media user said.

“Heartless MeGain! California is burning and you post about your dog that probably died months ago!” another wrote.

“So she posts this at the time where there are The worst fires in the Los Angeles area!” a third said. “ALWAYS, ALWAYS, ALWAYS ABOUT YOU MEG.”

“Pretty sure there are more important issues facing California right now,” one social media user said

Chrissy Teigen was also sharply criticized for posing in front of a camera while seemingly packing to evacuate.

“This is surreal. I’m very scared now. Packing,” she wrote.

In another Instagram story, she wrote: “I haven’t had the words, it is a hellscape. We are ok as of right now, and I felt weird saying that with so many people we know and don’t know who are not ok. Thank you for reaching out. Looking for any and all ways to help our community right now, please send anything you see. And God bless the firefighters and all first responders.

“This is surreal. I’m very scared now. Packing,” Chrissy Teigen wrote in an Instagram Story of herself posing in front of the mirror

Since the fire began on Tuesday, January 7, and raged on through Wednesday, January 8, a number of celebrities have been sharing their experiences of leaving behind their homes to find safety.

“One day you’re swimming in the pool and the next day it’s all gone,” Vampires star James Woods told CNN.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis had made an appearance on the The Tonight Show on Wednesday and spoke about the catastrophe that struck Southern California.

“As you know, where I live is on fire right now. Literally, the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning. I flew here last night. I was on the plane and started getting texts. It’s f–king gnarly, you guys,” she said on the show.

“I have no words. Only prayers … as I can for our home and our kids while we watch everything burn,” said actress Jennifer Love Hewitt

“It’s a catastrophe in Southern California. Obviously there has been horrific fires in many places. This is literally where I live. Everything.”

“It’s a really awful situation,” she said as she noted how “many, many, many” of her friends lost their homes.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Love Hewitt shared an image of a car driving past the massive flames and said she had only prayers to offer as she and her kids watched “everything burn.”

“I have no words. Only prayers and holding as much hope as I can for our home and our kids while we watch everything burn,” she wrote in the caption.

Sandra Lee said she cried all night as she told her fans that her house “is gone”

“Thank you to every first responder fighting so hard for all of us. Thank you to every friend who reached out and new person I have hugged in tears in the last 24 hours,” she added.

Sandra Lee shared an up-close view of the fire as it inched closer to her doorstep. She later posted an emotional video about losing her home and everything she owned inside it.

“My house is gone-I cried all night and thought about every room, nook, and cranny. It was perfection and now it’s just Ash. Please keep our community, the firefighters and the first responders in your prayers. This is not over-not even close,” she wrote in one caption.

