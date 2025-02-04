Kanye And Bianca Continue Grammys Controversy With NSFW Afterparty Outfit And Public Licking

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori wasn’t done turning heads with her almost-naked outfit.

After stepping onto the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a completely see-through mesh dress, she once again put her body on full display at an afterparty in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2. The couple were also seen kissing and licking each other during the afterparty. Highlights Bianca Censori hadn't had enough of walking around nearly-naked on the night of the 2025 Grammys.

After a scandalous outfit on the Grammys red carpet, she wore another see-through outfit for the afterparty, sparking similar reactions.

Cameras captured the couple having a wild night with some PDA-packed moments.

Ye described his wife as “the most beautiful woman ever” in a now-deleted post. “He’s got the attention he was after. Pity he had to exploit his wife to do it,” a netizen remarked following the scandalous looks.

Bianca Censori marked the 2025 Grammys night with two nearly-naked looks

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The 30-year-old Australian wore a sheer black bodysuit and a pair of black suede boots while her husband, Kanye West, 47, kept in tune with his usual style of wearing black from head to toe.

The couple, married since 2022, seemed to have had a wild time at the afterparty, reportedly hosted by the rap mogul himself, and his longtime friend and podcast host, Justin Laboy.

Sources claimed a number of people walked out of what was described as a cult-like gathering that began at 10 p.m. and went on until 2 a.m.

Image credits: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

The Grammy winner and the Yeezy architectural designer appeared glued to each other at some moments of the party, offering the phones and cameras around them a heavy PDA performance. The couple was also seen licking each other in some clips.

The crowd partying with them was mostly youngsters, a source claimed to the US Sun.

“People were mostly just standing around holding their cell phones trying to video Ye,” the source claimed, noting that few partygoers even left after a while.

The Australian model created a scene on the Grammy red carpet by wearing a see-through mini-dress

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

“Some people left saying it was whack and not worth staying,” the source added.

During the party, the Gold Digger rapper had his interview with Justin displayed on a big screen and played at least one track—featuring his daughter North West—from his upcoming album Bully.

The album is slated to be released on his rapping daughter’s 12th birthday on June 15.

Censori wore a sheer black bodysuit and a pair of black suede boots to a Grammys after-party

Image credits: BACKGRID

Hours before hitting the Grammys afterparty, the couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the Crypto.com Arena, where the award show took place.

Their time at the Grammys was short, but that was enough to become one of the most scandalous moments during music’s biggest night of the year.

Censori initially stepped onto the red carpet in an enormous black fur coat. While all the cameras at the venue were on her, she let the coat slide off her to reveal a sheer mini dress.

Cameras captured the couple having a wild night with some PDA-packed moments

Image credits: BACKGRID

The moment marked Ye’s return to the Grammys after a decade. His last appearance at the annual award show was in 2015, and by his side was his then-wife Kim Kardashian, mother of their four children: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 6; and Psalm, 5.

This year, Ye was nominated in the best rap song category for Carnival off his album Vultures 1.

Despite returning to the Grammys after a 10-year hiatus, Ye and his wife did not stay for the awards show, leaving right after the Australian model’s outfit left onlookers in shock

Reports also claimed that Censori’s red carpet outfit (or lack thereof) was meant to be a recreation of the Ye’s Vultures 1 album cover.

“Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My love, my best friend, My wife,” the Grammy-winning rapper captioned a now-deleted post on the controversial outfit.

Ye described his wife as “the most beautiful woman ever” in a now-deleted post

Image credits: ye

Not long after Ye and Censori tied the knot, speculation about him controlling his wife became rampant online. The recent red carpet outrage has now cemented that belief for some.

Nicola Hickling, the founder and lead analyst at LipReader, claimed that the Heartless rapper gave instructions to the model before she took off her fur coat.

Image credits: bianca.censori

“You’re making a scene now,” he said, according to the lip-reading expert.

“Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense,” she quoted him saying.

Censori appeared to submissively nod, after which he apparently said, according to Hickling, “Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you.”

“Alright, let’s go,” the expert quoted Censori.

Sources compared the afterparty to a cult-like celebration, with some people saying it was “whack” and “not worth staying”

The red carpet moment triggered speculation about whether Censori had undergone a labiaplasty to get what is dubbed a “designer vagina.”

Urologist Dr. Fenwa Milhouse said it wasn’t uncommon for celebrities to get such cosmetic procedures to achieve a specific kind of look.

Celebrities may opt for a labiaplasty for this “new Barbie look” and to wear “tiny bikinis,” Milhouse claimed to The Sun.

If Censori underwent any cosmetic procedure, it is likely a labiaplasty, a urologist said

Image credits: ye

Image credits: ye

If Censori underwent any cosmetic procedure, it is likely a labiaplasty to change the look and shape of the labia and make it look “flush,” the expert said.

“If they did any work, they likely made a minor reduction in labiaplasty,” Milhouse told the outlet.

The procedure involves reducing or reshaping the inner and outer lips of the vagina, and it may also be conducted for non-cosmetic reasons as well.

“Aesthetically, people prefer the labia minora to be minimal and not protrude beyond the labia majora,” the expert said.

“Finally, a Grammy outfit I can afford,” one commented on Censori’s outfit

