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Anyone who's ever raised kids knows that everyday family life is full of unexpected situations. Fortunately for us, cartoonist Adrienne Hedger observes those moments and turns them into funny, relatable comics through her long-running series, Hedger Humor.

Inspired by her own experiences, the illustrator transforms everything from parenting mishaps to children's hilarious observations into her cartoons. You might already be familiar with the series, as we've featured Adrienne's work several times before. But if you missed our earlier posts or would like to see more of her comics, be sure to check them out.

Now, scroll down to enjoy some of her latest comics and see how many of these moments feel a little too familiar!

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