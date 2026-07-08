ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who's ever raised kids knows that everyday family life is full of unexpected situations. Fortunately for us, cartoonist Adrienne Hedger observes those moments and turns them into funny, relatable comics through her long-running series, Hedger Humor.

Inspired by her own experiences, the illustrator transforms everything from parenting mishaps to children's hilarious observations into her cartoons. You might already be familiar with the series, as we've featured Adrienne's work several times before. But if you missed our earlier posts or would like to see more of her comics, be sure to check them out.

Now, scroll down to enjoy some of her latest comics and see how many of these moments feel a little too familiar!

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

adriennehedger Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #7

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    35 Relatable Comics About Parenting That Perfectly Capture The Chaos, Love, And Laughter (New Pics )

    adriennehedger Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow