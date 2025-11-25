ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is full of funny, chaotic, and heartwarming moments — and no one captures them quite like Adrienne Hedger, the cartoonist behind Hedger Humor. Through her relatable comics, Adrienne shows what everyday family life is really like, from kids’ hilarious logic to the challenges (and joys) of keeping things together.

As Adrienne says, “When things happen that annoy me or frustrate me, I think, ‘Wait, this is a comic!’ And then my anger turns to excitement because now I have a new cartoon idea.” Her lighthearted take on parenting has brought laughter to families everywhere — and these comics might do the same.

More info: Instagram | hedgerhumor.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic showing relatable parenting moments with a mother reminding a child to brush teeth, capturing joys and struggles.

adriennehedger Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic showing the relatable joys and struggles of raising kids as a mom reacts to her child's learner's permit news.

    adriennehedger Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Relatable comics illustrating the joys and struggles of raising kids with humor and honest parenting moments.

    adriennehedger Report

    5points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many problems don't ruin the day as much as worrying about them does.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    Cartoon showing relatable comics about the joys and struggles of raising kids with humor and daily life moments.

    adriennehedger Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Relatable comic showing the joys and struggles of raising kids with a humorous talk about eating cheese anytime.

    adriennehedger Report

    5points
    POST
    #6

    Comic strip showing relatable moments of raising kids with humor about family and pet dynamics in a lighthearted home setting.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dumb question.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #7

    Comic showing relatable struggles of raising kids with humor, featuring a child impatiently waiting for a dress to restock online.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Cartoon of a frustrated child struggling with math homework, highlighting relatable struggles of raising kids.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic showing relatable struggles of raising kids with a child in a bath and parent on the toilet discussing emotions.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #10

    Relatable comic showing the joys and struggles of raising kids with a parent feeling accomplished after laundry.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Comic illustrating classic sibling arguments, capturing the relatable joys and struggles of raising kids in daily life.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Relatable comic about the struggles and joys of raising kids, showing a mom and daughter in a humorous exchange.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Relatable comic showing the joys and struggles of raising kids with humorous family conversation about picking up a child.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Woman frustrated at laptop expressing relatable struggles of raising kids and managing tasks in a humorous comic panel.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Couple exhausted on couch exchanging Valentine’s Day greetings, capturing relatable joys and struggles of raising kids in comic style.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Two women humorously discuss aging in a comic illustrating relatable joys and struggles of raising kids.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Comic strip showing relatable moments and jokes about the joys and struggles of raising kids in everyday life.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Relatable comic showing joys and struggles of raising kids with pajamas, family time, and weekend goals humor.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Parent struggling to remember important online task, capturing relatable joys and struggles of raising kids in comic style.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Comic panel showing a woman explaining daylight saving time to a dog, capturing joys and struggles of raising kids.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Comic strip showing relatable moments about the joys and struggles of raising kids with humor and love.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Couple sharing a humorous moment on the couch illustrating relatable comics about the joys and struggles of raising kids.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Mother asks daughter about running a half marathon, daughter relaxes and says they chose a music festival instead, relatable kids comic.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Comic showing a parent brushing teeth, talking to bed, capturing relatable joys and struggles of raising kids.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Comic depicting the relatable struggles of raising kids, showing forgetfulness right after a phone conversation.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Comic strip showing siblings struggling to work together while drying dishes, capturing relatable parenting moments.

    adriennehedger Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Comic illustrating relatable struggles of raising kids, comparing strict first child curfew to relaxed second child rules.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Comic illustrating relatable kid moments showing joys and struggles of raising kids through playful and tired expressions.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Comic strip showing relatable moments and struggles of raising kids with humor and family conversations.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Comic showing parents humorously discussing messy handwriting, capturing relatable struggles of raising kids and daily family life.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Comic strip showing a mom reminding her child about dish duty, highlighting relatable joys and struggles of raising kids.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Parent mind melding with dog in a relatable comic about the joys and struggles of raising kids and family life.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Comic about the struggles of keeping a clean living area, highlighting relatable parenting and kid raising humor.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Cartoon depicting relatable struggles of aging with people humorously complaining about pain from everyday activities and sleeping.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Relatable comic strip showing two women excited about an incredible sale, highlighting joys and struggles of raising kids.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Comic about the joys and struggles of raising kids showing different ways to handle a missing sock in daily life.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have all socks the same size and colour.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #37

    Comic showing a parent saying no to a child, illustrating relatable struggles of raising kids in humorous style.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Comic showing the struggles of raising kids as a mother discovers cookies have few chocolate chips left.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Family comic strip showing relatable moments of joy and struggles of raising kids with humor and everyday chaos.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Comic panels showing a character freaking out after walking into a spider web, illustrating relatable struggles of raising kids.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Comic strip showing the relatable struggles of raising kids with a mom confusing early evening for midnight.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Comic showing relatable parenting humor about kids eating pre-chips before lunch, highlighting joys and struggles of raising kids.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Comic strip showing relatable moments of the joys and struggles of raising kids during early dinner time conversation.

    adriennehedger Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Two people sharing an awkward hug in a relatable comic about the joys and struggles of raising kids.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Parent in relatable comic wishing for a superpower to instantly be ready for bed, highlighting struggles of raising kids.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Comic strip showing mom and daughter struggling to take a selfie, highlighting relatable moments of raising kids.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Comic strip showing the joys and struggles of raising kids with changing weather and parenting challenges.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Comic depicting relatable moments about raising kids, showing a child's confusion over spelling a simple word.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Relatable comic showing two women celebrating Leap Day, capturing joys and struggles of raising kids with humor.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Two women animated in a comic discussing plans and notes, highlighting relatable struggles of raising kids with humor.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Comic showing relatable kids' summer moments including putting on swimsuits, flip flops, and wearing big sunglasses.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Comic panels showing relatable joys and struggles of raising kids, featuring campfire moments and family interactions outdoors.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Cartoon parents celebrating New Year early on couch, showing relatable struggles of raising kids and staying up late.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Comic strip showing a mom and child struggling with bedtime during daylight saving time in relatable parenting moments.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Comic strip showing relatable family moments with a dog, highlighting the joys and struggles of raising kids through humor.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Comic panels showing relatable dad talents with kids, highlighting joys and struggles of raising kids in humorous scenes.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Child struggling to choose a donut at a bakery, illustrating relatable struggles of raising kids in daily life.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Comic about the joys and struggles of raising kids showing a mom cutting doughnuts to share but ends up eating them all.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Comic showing a relatable parenting moment of a husband quickly falling asleep while the wife struggles to stay awake.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Relatable comics showing the joys and struggles of raising kids through everyday funny moments and parenting humor.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Relatable comic panels showing everyday moments and humor in the joys and struggles of raising kids.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Comic showing relatable struggles of raising kids with kids dramatically collapsing to the ground when told to do chores or schoolwork.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Comic strip showing a humorous conversation between a mother and child about misunderstandings when raising kids.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Comic about memory issues between two women, highlighting relatable struggles of raising kids and remembering recent events.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Comic showing relatable kids and a tired parent struggling with early Halloween excitement before waking up.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Cartoon of a mother humorously describing kids flossing with no mercy, depicting relatable struggles of raising kids.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Relatable comic illustrating the joys and struggles of raising kids through humorous running stages and pain.

    adriennehedger Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Comic depicting relatable kids' joys and struggles with winter snow days, skiing, and constant changes between going out and coming in.

    adriennehedger Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    Comic panels showing a relatable moment about parenting struggles with a mom drinking a mojito and finding mint leaves in her teeth.

    adriennehedger Report

    1point
    POST
    #70

    Comic panels showing funny and relatable moments about bubblegum, capturing struggles of raising kids humorously.

    adriennehedger Report

    1point
    POST
    #71

    Woman relaxing on couch, overwhelmed by messages, humorously replying with kissy face emojis in relatable parenting comic.

    adriennehedger Report

    1point
    POST
    #72

    Comic showing relatable struggles of raising kids as a child resists waking up early for school in morning.

    adriennehedger Report

    1point
    POST
    #73

    Comic strip showing relatable struggles of raising kids with a child refusing to walk and asking to be dragged instead.

    adriennehedger Report

    1point
    POST
    #74

    Comic about the joys and struggles of raising kids showing a child's funny misunderstanding at preschool graduation.

    adriennehedger Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!