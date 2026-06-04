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A wedding coordinator is there to make sure that your big day goes as smoothly as possible. According to The Knot, about 37% of couples hire day-of wedding planners. But what happens when the coordinator cancels and you’re left all on your own?

That’s what happened to this couple, and they found out about the cancellation 24 hours before their vows. Luckily, all went well and the newlyweds had an unforgettable day, but were surprised by the coordinator’s letter claiming they would only refund half and not the entire sum. Suspecting a scam, the bride sought advice online about what her legal options were for resolving the matter.

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A couple hired a wedding day-of coordinator, but she canceled 24 hours before the wedding

Image credits: vasilij33 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When they requested a refund, she agreed to refund only 50% and demanded their silence

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Image credits: wayhomestudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: treefrog1090

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The bride recalled more fishy behavior from the coordinator: “Suspicious in retrospect”

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Commenters offered the bride advice and shared similar stories about their own weddings

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In an update, the bride detailed how she was able to resolve the dispute with the coordinator

Image credits: bokodi / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Kaitlyn Baker / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Tech Daily / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: treefrog1090

Readers were glad it all worked out, but many were curious about the real reason the coordinator bailed

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