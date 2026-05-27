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Years ago, Amsterdam-based artist Cedric Laquieze first captivated Bored Panda readers with his now-iconic Fairies series: delicate, eerie sculptures assembled from ethically sourced insects, plants, bones, flowers, and natural materials that looked as though they had escaped directly from some forgotten mythological world.

But over the years, Laquieze’s creative world has expanded far beyond fairies alone. His growing body of work now includes elaborate floral skeletons, mythological busts, anatomical sculptures, surreal thrones, birds inspired by haute couture fashion, and experimental sculptural series exploring psychology, symbolism, mortality, and the architecture of organic forms. Whether working with silk flowers, taxidermy, bones, insects, marble-inspired forms, or unexpected found objects, Laquieze approaches sculpture almost like world-building, constructing creatures and artifacts that feel as though they belong to an entirely different civilization.

More info: cedriclaquieze.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

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Here Are 18 Surreal Bug Fairies Made From Dead Insects Made By This Amsterdam-Based Artist

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    Here Are 18 Surreal Bug Fairies Made From Dead Insects Made By This Amsterdam-Based Artist

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