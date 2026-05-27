Former Attorney General Pam Bondi Diagnosed With Cancer Shortly After Being Fired By Trump

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On the heels of being fired by US President Donald Trump, a more personal battle quietly took center stage in Pam Bondi’s life.

The ex-attorney general has been dealing with serious health battles since she left the Department of Justice.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche took over as interim AG until a permanent replacement for Bondi is found.

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Highlights Pam Bondi has been dealing with serious health battles since she left the Department of Justice.

She has reportedly been receiving treatment and is recovering.

The news of Bondi’s diagnosis came after an announcement about her joining a White House advisory committee focused on AI.

On the heels of being fired by US President Donald Trump, a more personal battle quietly took center stage in Pam Bondi’s life

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after leaving the Department of Justice in April, sources told Axios.

The 60-year-old has reportedly been receiving treatment and is recovering.

She has not publicly addressed her diagnosis yet.

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Image credits: Abe McNatt/Official White House

Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, shared a message about Bondi’s health battles.

“Pam has been quietly kicking cancer’s a** the last few weeks,” Miller said. “@PamBondi has a heart of gold.”

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after leaving the Department of Justice

Image credits: KatieMiller

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland that sits at the base of the neck and is responsible for producing hormones that regulate heart rate, blood pressure, weight, and body temperature.

Cancer that’s found in the thyroid gland would be called thyroid cancer, the symptoms of which include a lump felt through the skin on one’s neck, changes to the voice, difficulty swallowing, pain in the neck and throat, swollen lymph nodes in the neck, and more.

Thyroid cancer can spread to nearby lymph nodes or other parts of the body, including the lungs, bones, brain, liver, and skin.

The news of Bondi’s diagnosis came after an announcement about her joining a White House advisory committee focused on AI

Image credits: AGPamBondi

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The news of Bondi’s diagnosis came after an announcement about her joining the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST).

She is expected to be a part of the ​White House advisory committee that’s focused ​on ​artificial intelligence and will assist White House AI czar David Sachs.

“No one is better positioned to support PCAST in this mission and to advise the President on legal and regulatory barriers than @PamBondi,” Sachs wrote on social media. “Excited to have her on board!”

Image credits: PamBondi

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After Donald Trump axed Bondi last month, he shared a social media message calling her a “loyal friend” and a “great American patriot.”

He claimed the ex-Justice Department chief did a “tremendous job” overseeing the crackdown on crime.

“We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much-needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future,” the reality TV star-turned-president wrote on Truth Social.

Donald Trump called Bondi a “loyal friend” and a “great American patriot” after firing her last month

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Her firing stemmed from Trump’s growing frustration with her leadership at the Justice Department, especially over her handling of the Epstein files, a controversy that has overshadowed the Trump administration since day one.

Sources claimed that Bondi pleaded with the president for more time as attorney general.

“She was unhappy and tried to change his mind,” the source told the Daily Mail.

Image credits: Molly Riley/Official White House

Bondi vowed to “continue fighting for President Trump” even after she was sacked.

“Leading President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime,” she wrote in a tweet, “and easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history.”

She said she was “eternally grateful” for Trump’s trust in her to “Make America Safe Again.”

The former AG vowed to “continue fighting for President Trump” even after she was sacked

Image credits: Tia Dufour/DHS

Image credits: AGPamBondi

In her post, Bondi said she would “work tirelessly” to transition the office of Attorney General to the “amazing Todd Blanche.”

The ousted DOJ figure also said she was “thrilled” about moving on to “an important private sector role,” where she can “continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration.”

She also called it the “honor of a lifetime” to lead Trump’s “historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure.”

“God works in mysterious ways,” one netizen commented