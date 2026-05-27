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Former Attorney General Pam Bondi Diagnosed With Cancer Shortly After Being Fired By Trump
Pam Bondi speaking at White House podium with US flags in background, former Attorney General news event.
Society, World

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi Diagnosed With Cancer Shortly After Being Fired By Trump

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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On the heels of being fired by US President Donald Trump, a more personal battle quietly took center stage in Pam Bondi’s life.

The ex-attorney general has been dealing with serious health battles since she left the Department of Justice.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche took over as interim AG until a permanent replacement for Bondi is found.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Pam Bondi has been dealing with serious health battles since she left the Department of Justice.
    • She has reportedly been receiving treatment and is recovering.
    • The news of Bondi’s diagnosis came after an announcement about her joining a White House advisory committee focused on AI.

    On the heels of being fired by US President Donald Trump, a more personal battle quietly took center stage in Pam Bondi’s life

    Former Attorney General Pam Bondi smiling and waving at political conference event

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after leaving the Department of Justice in April, sources told Axios.

    The 60-year-old has reportedly been receiving treatment and is recovering.

    She has not publicly addressed her diagnosis yet.

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    Pam Bondi speaking at White House press briefing podium

    Image credits: Abe McNatt/Official White House

    Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, shared a message about Bondi’s health battles.

    “Pam has been quietly kicking cancer’s a** the last few weeks,” Miller said. “@PamBondi has a heart of gold.”

    Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after leaving the Department of Justice

    Tweet mentioning Pam Bondi's thyroid cancer diagnosis and treatment

    Image credits: KatieMiller

    Doctor performing thyroid ultrasound examination on patient

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    Social media comment doubting Pam Bondi's cancer diagnosis

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    The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland that sits at the base of the neck and is responsible for producing hormones that regulate heart rate, blood pressure, weight, and body temperature.

    Cancer that’s found in the thyroid gland would be called thyroid cancer, the symptoms of which include a lump felt through the skin on one’s neck, changes to the voice, difficulty swallowing, pain in the neck and throat, swollen lymph nodes in the neck, and more.

    Thyroid cancer can spread to nearby lymph nodes or other parts of the body, including the lungs, bones, brain, liver, and skin.

    The news of Bondi’s diagnosis came after an announcement about her joining a White House advisory committee focused on AI

    Former Attorney General Pam Bondi speaking at a podium with US and Department of Justice flags

    Image credits: AGPamBondi

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    Comment about stress and illnesses in social media post

    The news of Bondi’s diagnosis came after an announcement about her joining the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST).

    She is expected to be a part of the ​White House advisory committee that’s focused ​on ​artificial intelligence and will assist White House AI czar David Sachs.

    “No one is better positioned to support PCAST in this mission and to advise the President on legal and regulatory barriers than @PamBondi,” Sachs wrote on social media. “Excited to have her on board!”

    Donald Trump and Pam Bondi smiling and posing together indoors

    Image credits: PamBondi

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    Social media comment about court and reasons for absence

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    After Donald Trump axed Bondi last month, he shared a social media message calling her a “loyal friend” and a “great American patriot.”

    He claimed the ex-Justice Department chief did a “tremendous job” overseeing the crackdown on crime.

    “We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much-needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future,” the reality TV star-turned-president wrote on Truth Social.

    Donald Trump called Bondi a “loyal friend” and a “great American patriot” after firing her last month

    Pam Bondi in black outfit clapping at a public event

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Her firing stemmed from Trump’s growing frustration with her leadership at the Justice Department, especially over her handling of the Epstein files, a controversy that has overshadowed the Trump administration since day one.

    Sources claimed that Bondi pleaded with the president for more time as attorney general.

    “She was unhappy and tried to change his mind,” the source told the Daily Mail.

    Pam Bondi speaking at a presidential podium with Donald Trump listening nearby

    Image credits: Molly Riley/Official White House

    Social media comment emphasizing grace for anyone dealing with cancer

    Bondi vowed to “continue fighting for President Trump” even after she was sacked.

    “Leading President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime,” she wrote in a tweet, “and easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history.”

    She said she was “eternally grateful” for Trump’s trust in her to “Make America Safe Again.”

    The former AG vowed to “continue fighting for President Trump” even after she was sacked

    Pam Bondi smiling and seated inside a helicopter

    Image credits: Tia Dufour/DHS

    Screenshot of Pam Bondi's tweet about transitioning Attorney General office

    Image credits: AGPamBondi

    Social media comment reflecting on reactions and karma

    In her post, Bondi said she would “work tirelessly” to transition the office of Attorney General to the “amazing Todd Blanche.”

    The ousted DOJ figure also said she was “thrilled” about moving on to “an important private sector role,” where she can “continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration.”

    She also called it the “honor of a lifetime” to lead Trump’s “historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure.”

    “God works in mysterious ways,” one netizen commented

    Comment saying the Dow will save her related to Pam Bondi cancer diagnosis

    Comment suggesting redaction related to Pam Bondi cancer news

    Comment referencing karma in relation to Pam Bondi cancer diagnosis

    Comment about guilt in context of Pam Bondi cancer diagnosis

    Comment on mysterious ways of God related to Pam Bondi cancer diagnosis

    Comment discussing thyroid cancer as a chronic condition and personal experience

    Comment on thyroid cancer being treatable if caught early and expressing concern

    Negative comment about Pam Bondi's character and actions

    Comment noting the timeliness and mentioning stock market performance

    Comment speculating about Pam Bondi's health insurance coverage

    Comment about cancer diagnosis reported before Pam Bondi testimony

    Comment on cancer stories tied to resignations mentioning Pam Bondi

    Comment expressing disbelief about Pam Bondi cancer story

    Comment wishing compassion for Pam Bondi and her cancer diagnosis

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gosh, I hope the Dow will not be affected by this!

    5
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    wheeksnthumps avatar
    WHEEKS N THUMPS
    WHEEKS N THUMPS
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's a piece of s**t just like the rest of the admin. Corrupt, lying absolute disgrace. Remember the photo of her in the courtroom deliberately ignoring the victims and acting like they don't matter? F**k her. I hope she does have cancer and suffers. Trump and the rest too. Absolute most disgusting regime ever. F**k you pam.

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    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gosh, I hope the Dow will not be affected by this!

    5
    5points
    reply
    wheeksnthumps avatar
    WHEEKS N THUMPS
    WHEEKS N THUMPS
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's a piece of s**t just like the rest of the admin. Corrupt, lying absolute disgrace. Remember the photo of her in the courtroom deliberately ignoring the victims and acting like they don't matter? F**k her. I hope she does have cancer and suffers. Trump and the rest too. Absolute most disgusting regime ever. F**k you pam.

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    4points
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