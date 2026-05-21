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Vanessa Trump Reveals Harrowing Diagnosis With Emotional Statement: “This Isn’t The News Anyone Expects”
Vanessa Trump smiling with two people at an event, wearing a white shirt and event lanyard on red background.
Society, World

Vanessa Trump Reveals Harrowing Diagnosis With Emotional Statement: “This Isn’t The News Anyone Expects”

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Vanessa Trump opened up about her ongoing health battles, saying, “This isn’t news anyone expects.”

The ex-wife of the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., spoke about her medical diagnosis for the first time in an emotional message.

Her update came amid recent headlines about her boyfriend Tiger Woods.

RELATED:

    Vanessa Trump shared an emotional message, opening up about her ongoing health battles for the first time

    Vanessa Trump with a harrowing diagnosis expression in a silver sweater, beside a child with blonde hair.

    Image credits: Rich Storry/TGL/Getty Images

    Highlights
    • Vanessa Trump opened up about her ongoing health battles for the first time.
    • She shared an emotional message, which drew comments from her daughter and from Ivanka Trump.
    • Her announcement came days after her boyfriend Tiger Woods returned to the US after a six-week stint at rehab.
    • “Vanessa and Tiger are in love,” a source said.

    In a candid message, Vanessa Trump spoke about her breast cancer diagnosis and a procedure she underwent earlier this month.

    The 48-year-old mother, who was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, said she was surrounded by her family during this trying time.

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    “I want to share a personal health update,” she wrote on Instagram.

    Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and their daughter, smiling, as Vanessa Trump reveals her harrowing diagnosis.

    Image credits: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

    “I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer,” she continued. “While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.”

    The mother-of-five went on to thank her doctors for “performing a procedure earlier this week.”

    “I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me,” she said.

    “Thank you for your kindness and support,” she added, “it truly means more than I can express.”

    She concluded by asking for privacy as she focuses on her health and recovery.

    The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, left a message in the comments section of the post

    Screenshot of Vanessa Trump's emotional statement on her harrowing diagnosis, expressing gratitude for support.

    Image credits: officialvanessatrump

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    A social media comment regarding Vanessa Trump's harrowing diagnosis and cancer research funding.

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    The comments section of her post was flooded with love and support, including messages from her family members.

    Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, left a message, saying, “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.”

    Vanessa’s daughter Kai also commented, saying, “Love you! Strongest person ever.”

    Vanessa Trump in a black top, holding a phone and bag, with a trophy, after revealing her harrowing diagnosis.

    Image credits: officialvanessatrump

    A social media comment offering prayers for Vanessa Trump following her harrowing diagnosis.

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    Vanessa and Donald Jr. first met when his father introduced them at a New York City fashion show in 2003.

    “Donald Trump comes up to me with his son: ‘Hi, I’m Donald Trump. I wanted to introduce you to my son Donald Trump Jr.,’” she said about their first encounter during a chat with the New York Times in 2006.

    Their second meeting was six weeks later at a birthday party, and they began dating shortly after.

    President Donald Trump was the one who introduced his son to Vanessa the first time they met

    Vanessa Trump with her five children, gathered in a living room, after revealing her harrowing diagnosis.

    Image credits: kaitrumpgolfer

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    In November 2004, Donald Jr. got down on one knee with a 4-carat diamond engagement ring in hand, asking her to marry him. They exchanged wedding vows the following year at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

    The former couple announced their split in 2018 and continue co-parenting their five children: Kai, 19; Donald, 17; Tristan, 14; Spencer, 13; and Chloe, 11.

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    “Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship,” President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office in March 2025.

    “They have incredible children, five incredible children. All good athletes, all great students alike. Right?” he continued. “And, they broke up, you know, quite a while ago. And, which was to me very sad because I think they’re both great.”

    Vanessa Trump with Donald Trump Jr. and their daughter, smiling at an event, despite her harrowing diagnosis.

    Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    A social media comment emphasizing regular mammograms after Vanessa Trump's harrowing diagnosis.

    When asked about Vanessa’s blossoming romance with Tiger Woods, he said the golf icon had called him a few months earlier to discuss it.

    “I love Tiger, and I love Vanessa,” the president said at the time.

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    “He and I have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger,” he added, describing him as a “fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete.”

    “He told me about it, and I said, ‘Tiger, that’s good, that’s good.’ I’m very happy for both,” he continued. “Just let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They’re both great.”

    Tiger Woods called Donald Trump Sr. to discuss his blossoming romance with Vanessa, the president said 

    Vanessa Trump and her daughter smiling in a car, after Vanessa Trump reveals her harrowing diagnosis.

    Image credits: kaitrumpgolfer

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    A social media comment discussing Vanessa Trump's harrowing diagnosis and access to healthcare due to wealth.

    Vanessa’s recent update about her breast cancer diagnosis came after Tiger returned to the US on May 14, following a six-week stint at a rehab facility in Switzerland.

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    He opted for treatment after being arrested and charged with a DUI following a rollover car crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on March 27.

    Sources claimed he was “happy” to reunite with his girlfriend Vanessa after returning from rehab last week.

    “Tiger took his trip seriously and is all about continuing his recovery and putting this chapter behind him,” a source told People, adding that he was in “good spirits” and ready to “put the legal issues to rest.”

    The golfer had stayed in touch with Vanessa while he was away, and nothing has changed between them, the insider added.

    Vanessa Trump and her daughter pose outdoors, as news of her harrowing diagnosis surfaces.

    Image credits: kaitrumpgolfer

    “Vanessa and Tiger are in love, still serious, and happy to see each other,” they said.

    She is “eager to help him continue with his progress and move beyond any more public scandals — which they both dislike intensely.”

    While Vanessa is “super supportive” of the five-time Masters champion, she also has a busy life and has responsibilities outside of their relationship, the insider said.

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    “Vanessa is a busy mom, which for the most part does not get in the way of the overall vibe of her relationship with Tiger, [who is] also busy with his life, golf, charity, video game work projects and kids,” they added.

    Tiger has a daughter Sam Alexis, 18, and a son Charlie, 17, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

    Both Vanessa and Tiger “have responsibilities outside of their personal lives and that factors [into] how much time they can spend together,” the source told the outlet. “But each has an ex to share the kids with, so they have had enough time to keep the romance going.”

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    “Regular mammograms are the key. Go once a year or by your physician’s requirement,” read one comment on Vanessa’s breast cancer announcement 

    A social media comment wishing Vanessa Trump well with her diagnosis, highlighting healthcare access disparities.

    A social media comment from a cancer survivor offering support to Vanessa Trump during her diagnosis.

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    A social media comment expressing solidarity and support for Vanessa Trump's battle with her diagnosis.

    A social media comment sending healing prayers to Vanessa Trump during her harrowing diagnosis.

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    A social media comment offering prayers and well wishes for Vanessa Trump's healing from her diagnosis.

    A social media comment stating that thoughts and prayers are always good for Vanessa Trump's diagnosis.

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    A social media comment with a sarcastic remark about Vanessa Trump's diagnosis and medical support.

    A social media comment acknowledging other women facing similar health challenges as Vanessa Trump's diagnosis.

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    A social media comment about Vanessa Trump's diagnosis: I guess that great healthcare will really come in handy.

    A social media comment on Vanessa Trump's diagnosis: Will he find a way to blame a democrat?

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    A social media comment on Vanessa Trump's diagnosis: Hard to feel empathy towards a family who thinks only of themselves.

    A social media comment about Vanessa Trump's diagnosis: Tiger got enough problems atm.

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    A social media comment about Vanessa Trump's diagnosis: Welcome to the real world.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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