Vanessa Trump Reveals Harrowing Diagnosis With Emotional Statement: “This Isn’t The News Anyone Expects”

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Vanessa Trump opened up about her ongoing health battles, saying, “This isn’t news anyone expects.”

The ex-wife of the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., spoke about her medical diagnosis for the first time in an emotional message.

Her update came amid recent headlines about her boyfriend Tiger Woods.

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Vanessa Trump shared an emotional message, opening up about her ongoing health battles for the first time

Image credits: Rich Storry/TGL/Getty Images

Highlights Vanessa Trump opened up about her ongoing health battles for the first time.

She shared an emotional message, which drew comments from her daughter and from Ivanka Trump.

Her announcement came days after her boyfriend Tiger Woods returned to the US after a six-week stint at rehab.

“Vanessa and Tiger are in love,” a source said.

In a candid message, Vanessa Trump spoke about her breast cancer diagnosis and a procedure she underwent earlier this month.

The 48-year-old mother, who was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, said she was surrounded by her family during this trying time.

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“I want to share a personal health update,” she wrote on Instagram.

Image credits: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer,” she continued. “While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.”

The mother-of-five went on to thank her doctors for “performing a procedure earlier this week.”

“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me,” she said.

“Thank you for your kindness and support,” she added, “it truly means more than I can express.”

She concluded by asking for privacy as she focuses on her health and recovery.

The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, left a message in the comments section of the post

Image credits: officialvanessatrump

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The comments section of her post was flooded with love and support, including messages from her family members.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, left a message, saying, “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.”

Vanessa’s daughter Kai also commented, saying, “Love you! Strongest person ever.”

Image credits: officialvanessatrump

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Vanessa and Donald Jr. first met when his father introduced them at a New York City fashion show in 2003.

“Donald Trump comes up to me with his son: ‘Hi, I’m Donald Trump. I wanted to introduce you to my son Donald Trump Jr.,’” she said about their first encounter during a chat with the New York Times in 2006.

Their second meeting was six weeks later at a birthday party, and they began dating shortly after.

President Donald Trump was the one who introduced his son to Vanessa the first time they met

Image credits: kaitrumpgolfer

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In November 2004, Donald Jr. got down on one knee with a 4-carat diamond engagement ring in hand, asking her to marry him. They exchanged wedding vows the following year at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The former couple announced their split in 2018 and continue co-parenting their five children: Kai, 19; Donald, 17; Tristan, 14; Spencer, 13; and Chloe, 11.

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“Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship,” President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office in March 2025.

“They have incredible children, five incredible children. All good athletes, all great students alike. Right?” he continued. “And, they broke up, you know, quite a while ago. And, which was to me very sad because I think they’re both great.”

Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When asked about Vanessa’s blossoming romance with Tiger Woods, he said the golf icon had called him a few months earlier to discuss it.

“I love Tiger, and I love Vanessa,” the president said at the time.

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“He and I have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger,” he added, describing him as a “fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete.”

“He told me about it, and I said, ‘Tiger, that’s good, that’s good.’ I’m very happy for both,” he continued. “Just let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They’re both great.”

Tiger Woods called Donald Trump Sr. to discuss his blossoming romance with Vanessa, the president said

Image credits: kaitrumpgolfer

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Vanessa’s recent update about her breast cancer diagnosis came after Tiger returned to the US on May 14, following a six-week stint at a rehab facility in Switzerland.

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He opted for treatment after being arrested and charged with a DUI following a rollover car crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on March 27.

Sources claimed he was “happy” to reunite with his girlfriend Vanessa after returning from rehab last week.

“Tiger took his trip seriously and is all about continuing his recovery and putting this chapter behind him,” a source told People, adding that he was in “good spirits” and ready to “put the legal issues to rest.”

The golfer had stayed in touch with Vanessa while he was away, and nothing has changed between them, the insider added.

Image credits: kaitrumpgolfer

“Vanessa and Tiger are in love, still serious, and happy to see each other,” they said.

She is “eager to help him continue with his progress and move beyond any more public scandals — which they both dislike intensely.”

While Vanessa is “super supportive” of the five-time Masters champion, she also has a busy life and has responsibilities outside of their relationship, the insider said.

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“Vanessa is a busy mom, which for the most part does not get in the way of the overall vibe of her relationship with Tiger, [who is] also busy with his life, golf, charity, video game work projects and kids,” they added.

Tiger has a daughter Sam Alexis, 18, and a son Charlie, 17, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Both Vanessa and Tiger “have responsibilities outside of their personal lives and that factors [into] how much time they can spend together,” the source told the outlet. “But each has an ex to share the kids with, so they have had enough time to keep the romance going.”

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“Regular mammograms are the key. Go once a year or by your physician’s requirement,” read one comment on Vanessa’s breast cancer announcement

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