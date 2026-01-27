ADVERTISEMENT

Barron Trump’s late-night call to UK police has become a key point in a London trial, involving a woman whose ex-boyfriend allegedly attacked her.

The 19-year-old son of Donald Trump allegedly witnessed his female friend being attacked on a FaceTime call from the UK. He then made the 999 call, alerting cops in London about the violent situation.

Highlights Barron Trump’s late-night call to UK police was heard in a courtroom this month.

He was heard telling the emergency operator that his friend was “getting beat up” by her ex-boyfriend.

A judge told jurors during a Monday court session that Barron's account could be "biased."

However, a judge said Barron’s account might be “biased.”

“The whole incident is a bit strange…” one commented online.

Barron Trump in a navy suit looking concerned at a formal event with blurred people in the background.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Earlier this month, a London court heard the 999 call Barron Trump had made to British emergency operators after allegedly witnessing his friend “getting beat up” by her ex-boyfriend, Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, in January 2025.

The teenager reportedly made the 999 call after allegedly witnessing Matvei attacking his friend on a FaceTime call.

Judge striking wooden gavel on desk in courtroom, symbolizing a legal challenge or emergency call in a high-stakes case.

“I’m calling from the US, uh, I just got a call from a girl, you know, she’s getting beat up,” Barron said during the 999 call.

“…How do you know her?” the operator asked, to which Barron replied, “I don’t think these details matter; she’s getting beat up, but okay fine, also I met her on social media, I don’t think that matters.”

“She’s getting beat up,” Barron repeated.

When cops arrived at the scene, they were reportedly told by the woman that the 999 caller was Barron Trump.

Barron Trump wearing a black coat and blue tie, attending an event with a focused expression in dim lighting.

Comment defending Barron Trump amid late-night emergency call controversy challenged by judge, discussing political attacks.

Barron had later sent an email to cops, saying what he saw on the FaceTime call was “very brief indeed but indeed prevalent.”

“As per evidence, I do not have any,” he added.

About a year after the alleged attack took place, Barron’s 999 call was scrutinized in court this month.

Matvei, who denied all the charges against him, is undergoing trial after being accused of a**ault, actual bodily harm, two counts of r*pe, intentional strangulation, and perverting the course of justice by pressuring the woman to withdraw her complaints.

Young man in a black Puma jacket standing outdoors at night, related to Barron Trump emergency call challenged by judge.

Comment by top fan Nene Nweke-DeVries questioning the timing and authenticity of a Facetime story challenged by a judge.

Initial reports claimed that the ex-boyfriend may have allegedly attacked the woman because he was jealous of the woman’s friendship with the US president’s son.

But Matvei claimed during a January 23 hearing that the woman was leading Barron on.

“What I was really unhappy about was that she was frankly leading [Barron] on,” he was quoted as saying.

“I am being portrayed as a jealous person who can lose his temper due to jealousy,” he added. “I want to just make clear that her actions towards [Barron] were wrong, and it was not fair. I was jealous to some extent.”

Person holding smartphone with emergency call screen illustrating Barron Trump late-night emergency call challenged by judge.

Comment saying the whole thing sounds fishy, highlighting skepticism about Barron Trump's late-night emergency call.

On Monday, January 26, British High Court Justice Joel Bennathan told the jury to be wary of Barron’s account of the incident.

“Barron Trump has not given evidence on oath and been tested in cross-examination,” the judge said.

“If he had done so, no doubt he could have been asked about things such as whether he ever got a good view of what happened, whether he actually saw (the complainant) being a**aulted, or jumped to this conclusion on the basis of her screams,” he continued.

If a cross-examination had taken place, Barron could have also been asked whether his “perception was biased” because he was the complainant’s “close friend,” Justice Bennathan told the jury.

Barron Trump in formal suit looking serious during an event, related to late-night emergency call and judge challenge.

Commenter Cv Cv criticizes a judge for potentially damaging the case while influencing the jury in a legal discussion.

“The law allows you to receive and accept hearsay evidence, but you need to be careful because it has not been given on oath and the lawyers have not been able to test, challenge, or clarify it by asking questions,” the judge said.

He asked the jurors to be “cautious” if they were going to “rely” on Barron’s account.

“…Consider if it could be mistaken or biased by his friendship with (the complainant), and not convict the defendant mainly in reliance on it,” he said.

Yellow ambulance driving on a curved road surrounded by trees, symbolizing an emergency call situation at night.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Barron Trump's late-night emergency call and involvement with police.

During Monday’s hearing, Prosecutor Serena Gates said in her closing arguments that Matvei was jealous of the complainant’s friendship with Barron, possibly because of his “public profile.”

Lawyer Sasha Wass, who defended Matvei, claimed it was the woman who was “irrationally jealous” of her ex-boyfriend. She also called her a “wholly unreliable witness,” who shared a “relationship full of dramas” with her client.

Sasha further claimed that the complainant met Barron on social media and used their friendship as a “ruse” to provoke Matvei.

The trial is still underway.

Barron Trump raising fist at event, related to late-night emergency call challenged by judge.

