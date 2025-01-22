Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Expert Decodes “Hidden Meaning” Behind Barron Trump’s Strange Hand Gesture At Inauguration
News

Expert Decodes “Hidden Meaning” Behind Barron Trump’s Strange Hand Gesture At Inauguration

Interview With Expert
Barron Trump, the President’s youngest son, caught the attention of many viewers after they noticed the peculiar gesture he made with his hands during his father’s inauguration.

Putting his fingers together while sitting, the 18-year-old reminded viewers of “Mr. Burns,” the infamous The Simpsons character who made the gesture famous.

Highlights
  • Barron made a peculiar hand gesture resembling 'Mr. Burns' from The Simpsons.
  • The gesture is meant to express authority and confidence.
  • Experts say Barron's serious demeanor is a defense mechanism against media scrutiny.

“It’s called the ‘politician’s steeple,’” explained body language expert Darren Stanton.

The gesture, Stanton said, is usually made by people who feel they are in a position of authority at a particular moment. It is not, he added, meant to convey a sense of superiority, but an evaluation of one’s surroundings and the implications they have on one’s goals.

Viewers have long been paying attention to Barron’s behavior, noting how he seemed remarkably serious and unenthused at his father’s celebration.

    Body language experts analyzed Barron Trump’s body language, revealing the hidden messages behind his “serious” attitude

    Young man in a suit making a hand gesture at a formal event, surrounded by people.

    Image credits: Tom Brenner/Getty Images

    “He never smiles or talks. Did Elon build him?” one user joked. 

    For instance, when Donald Trump announced his intention to “plant a flag on mars,” SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, jumped and applauded in excitement while Barron, who was seated in front of him, looked completely unimpressed.

    According to the expert, his attitude doesn’t stem from a lack of interest in the events transpiring around him, it’s instead a defense mechanism to protect his image.

    A young man sits on a white chair at an event, making a hand gesture.

    Image credits: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    Barron Trump has spent most of his life in the spotlight, and has been made keenly aware of the effect the media has on a politician’s day-to-day activities.

    Standing at 6’7, the 18-year-old can’t help but draw the attention of people and cameras wherever he goes. According to the expert, his body language is both a show of quiet confidence, and an acknowledgement that his every move is constantly scrutinized.

    A person in a suit making a significant hand gesture during an inaugural event.

    Image credits: CV__Politics

    With his role continuing to grow within the Trump family’s public life, seemingly small gestures will continue to be analyzed, offering clues to his demeanor and the man he is growing up to be.

    “Let’s hope he literally grows up to be a decent guy,” a netizen wrote.

    Public figures, such as politicians and celebrities, must constantly monitor their body language, as it can unintentionally convey unwanted messages

    Illustration of a hand gesture, fingers touching, symbolizing hidden meaning in a red outfit on a pink background.

    Image credits: INEOS Hygienics

    “Public personalities at highly televised events such as an inauguration are not seen as people, but as characters,” Ruby Figueroa, a theater actress and body language teacher with more than 20 years of experience, told Bored Panda.

    A person in a dark suit sitting and speaking in front of a cityscape backdrop on a talk show set.

    Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    “We are constantly communicating with our bodies whether we like it or not, and the same is true for politicians and celebrities,” she said. “The difference is that their moves are being recorded, televised, and scrutinized.”

    Young man in formal attire stands at an event, surrounded by applauding attendees.

    Image credits: Sky News Australia

    For Figueroa, Barron’s stoic and reserved demeanor diminishes the chances of him becoming meme-fodder, a fact that’s been evidenced by figures such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Lauren Sánchez during the ceremony.

    Musk, in particular, got into trouble after a particular gesture he made—bumping the side of his chest where his heart was and then extending his arm—which was interpreted as a World War 2 salute by his detractors.

    “Just as public speakers are careful with their words, so must they be with their movements,” the actress added.

    “He seems so serious.” Netizens continued to be intrigued by Barron Trump’s stoic and composed persona

    Comment on Barron Trump's hand gesture and its hidden meaning during inauguration.

    Text reads: "it was really interesting watching him and his hand movements," related to hidden meaning and gesture decoding.

    Text from Nothing_2__C about young men being serious and no-nonsense.

    Text discussing Barron Trump's hand gesture at the inauguration, referencing a power pose.

    Comment expressing opinion on a gesture, mentioning American Psycho.

    Kathey Parker comments on a hand gesture, expressing understanding and defending behavior at an inauguration.

    Comment on Barron Trump's hand gesture, suggesting body movements often mean nothing.

    Social media comment discussing subconscious habits related to hand gestures and meanings at significant events.

    Comment about hand gestures, mentioning they are often subconscious actions.

    Comment defends against analyzing Barron Trump's hand gesture for hidden meaning at inauguration.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    wendymalespinbendana avatar
    Shary Bobbings
    Shary Bobbings
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor kid, leave him alone, he is just a teenager. I feel sorry for him for having those parents.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel sorry for him too. He looks like his dad, which isn't a good thing. I keep hoping he'd just bail and get away from that family.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
