Expert Decodes “Hidden Meaning” Behind Barron Trump’s Strange Hand Gesture At Inauguration

ADVERTISEMENT

Barron Trump, the President’s youngest son, caught the attention of many viewers after they noticed the peculiar gesture he made with his hands during his father’s inauguration.

Putting his fingers together while sitting, the 18-year-old reminded viewers of “Mr. Burns,” the infamous The Simpsons character who made the gesture famous.

Highlights Barron made a peculiar hand gesture resembling 'Mr. Burns' from The Simpsons.

The gesture is meant to express authority and confidence.

Experts say Barron's serious demeanor is a defense mechanism against media scrutiny.

“It’s called the ‘politician’s steeple,’” explained body language expert Darren Stanton.

The gesture, Stanton said, is usually made by people who feel they are in a position of authority at a particular moment. It is not, he added, meant to convey a sense of superiority, but an evaluation of one’s surroundings and the implications they have on one’s goals.

Viewers have long been paying attention to Barron’s behavior, noting how he seemed remarkably serious and unenthused at his father’s celebration.

RELATED:

Body language experts analyzed Barron Trump’s body language, revealing the hidden messages behind his “serious” attitude

Share icon

Image credits: Tom Brenner/Getty Images

“He never smiles or talks. Did Elon build him?” one user joked.

For instance, when Donald Trump announced his intention to “plant a flag on mars,” SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, jumped and applauded in excitement while Barron, who was seated in front of him, looked completely unimpressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the expert, his attitude doesn’t stem from a lack of interest in the events transpiring around him, it’s instead a defense mechanism to protect his image.

Share icon

Image credits: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Barron Trump has spent most of his life in the spotlight, and has been made keenly aware of the effect the media has on a politician’s day-to-day activities.

Standing at 6’7, the 18-year-old can’t help but draw the attention of people and cameras wherever he goes. According to the expert, his body language is both a show of quiet confidence, and an acknowledgement that his every move is constantly scrutinized.

Share icon

Image credits: CV__Politics

With his role continuing to grow within the Trump family’s public life, seemingly small gestures will continue to be analyzed, offering clues to his demeanor and the man he is growing up to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s hope he literally grows up to be a decent guy,” a netizen wrote.

Public figures, such as politicians and celebrities, must constantly monitor their body language, as it can unintentionally convey unwanted messages

Share icon

Image credits: INEOS Hygienics

“Public personalities at highly televised events such as an inauguration are not seen as people, but as characters,” Ruby Figueroa, a theater actress and body language teacher with more than 20 years of experience, told Bored Panda.

Share icon

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

“We are constantly communicating with our bodies whether we like it or not, and the same is true for politicians and celebrities,” she said. “The difference is that their moves are being recorded, televised, and scrutinized.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sky News Australia

For Figueroa, Barron’s stoic and reserved demeanor diminishes the chances of him becoming meme-fodder, a fact that’s been evidenced by figures such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Lauren Sánchez during the ceremony.

Musk, in particular, got into trouble after a particular gesture he made—bumping the side of his chest where his heart was and then extending his arm—which was interpreted as a World War 2 salute by his detractors.

“Just as public speakers are careful with their words, so must they be with their movements,” the actress added.

“He seems so serious.” Netizens continued to be intrigued by Barron Trump’s stoic and composed persona

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon