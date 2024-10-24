How Barron Trump’s Height Is Quietly Stealing The Spotlight

ADVERTISEMENT

At 18 years old, Barron Trump is capturing the spotlight for reasons beyond being the former President’s child. With an impressive height that turns heads, at 6’7”, the youngest son of Donald and Melania Trump is starting to carve out his own identity in the public eye.

Despite keeping a low profile compared to other Trump family members, Baron attracts curiosity and interest from around the nation. Many wonder how the youngest Trump son grew to be so tall.

We went behind the private screens to uncover more details about the story that recently has been making the headlines. Whether viewed as a striking feature or simply an intriguing topic for speculation, Barron Trump’s height undeniably sets him apart — and quite literally above the backdrop of public fascination.

How Barron Trump’s Height Became the Talk of the Town

Due to the spotlight on the country’s highest office, presidential children are often caught in the glaring streams of fame. Their actions are scrutinized, and their looks are closely observed.

While his father, former President Donald Trump, attracted headlines, Barron William Trump largely managed to stay out of the spotlight. Recently, however, people have begun to notice the 18-year-old boy, thanks to his impressive height.

Many people have remarked on Barron’s striking height; it’s nearly impossible to miss. His public appearances and photos show that he stands out noticeably, often towering over those around him.

In 2019, a photo taken on the South Lawn of the White House shows Barron Trump standing as tall as or taller than his parents, Donald Trump and Melania Trump. At that time, Barron was only around 13 years old and was still going through a growth spurt associated with puberty.

Image credits: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

In another photo, Barron is seen with his mother, Melania, leaving Trump Tower on July 7, 2022. The image clearly shows that he was significantly taller than her, even though she was wearing high heels. At 16, it’s likely he was still growing.

Image credits: James Devaney / Getty Images

At the funeral of Trump’s first wife, Ivana, in 2022, Barron was hard to miss in the family photos, standing tall above his half-siblings, who are also quite tall.

Image credits: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

In recent clips, the youngest son of the former President was seen in some campaign sorties, and the public was quick to put his stature at the forefront of all the Barron Trump height buzz.

Image credits: Bloomberg / Getty Images

Outgrowing the Trump Legacy

Barron is Donald and Melania Trump’s only child. He is the youngest kid in the family, with other half-siblings older than him by at least 13 years.

Barron stands an impressive 6 feet 7 inches tall, although some reports say he’s taller than that at nearly 6 feet 8 inches. Either way, his height is a substantial stretch above his father, Donald Trump, who stands at an already towering 6 feet and 3 inches, and his mother, Melania, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Barron is also the tallest among his half-brothers and half-sisters. Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivanka, had pretty tall kids, with Eric Trump at 6 feet 4 inches and Donald Trump Jr. at 6 feet 1 inch. Meanwhile, Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples, had an above-average-height child: Tiffany Trump, who stood 5 feet 6 inches.

Trump’s children are all pretty tall compared to the average American, who, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, stands at 5 feet 3 inches for women and around 5 feet 7 inches for men (2).

It’s All in the Genes

DNA is crucial in determining a person’s height, with heritability accounting for about 80% (Medical News Today, 2023) (3). Given this, it’s likely that the youngest son of Former President Trump possesses the genetic traits that contribute to his notable stature.

The average height for males and females has also increased over the past century. A child would expectedly stand taller than his grandparents or great-grandparents.

Medical News Today notes that improvements to genetic height influences are more prevalent for those living in environments with quality nutrition and little exposure to disease (4). Granted, Barron has led a pretty comfortable life since childhood, so it isn’t surprising that he is substantially taller than his 6-foot grandpa, Fred Trump.

While there is no proven scientific way to precisely predict height, geneticists say that a child’s height can be more or less determined by computing the mid-parental height (Medicover Genetics, 2022) (5).

The mid-parental height is calculated by adding the mother’s and father’s height, adding 5 inches for boys or subtracting 5 inches for girls, and then dividing the number by 2.

As the son of Donald and Melania, who stand at 6 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 11 inches, respectively, Barron has a projected mid-parental height of 6 feet 3.5 inches — a figure he has clearly surpassed.

Tall, But Not for Basketball

With his impressive height, it is easy to assume that Barron would entertain a career in professional basketball. After all, in the 2021-2022 NBA season, the average basketball player was 6 feet 6 inches tall, and the youngest Trump would surely make the cut (The Hoops Geek, 2022) (6). But even at 6-foot-7, Barron wasn’t keen on basketball because he was interested in other sports.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Barron publicly preferred soccer as a child (Palm Beach Post, 2024) (7). In fact, in 2017, he played for DC United’s U-12 Team, and Paul Maurer of MLSSoccer tweeted a screenshot of a game’s leaderboard in 2017 with Barron Trump’s name listed.

Image credits: @MLSist

During a speech in January 2024 after his win in the caucuses, former President Trump paid tribute to his children, again mentioning how tall his son Baron is. The former President said Barron is 6 feet 7 inches tall because he ate all of Melania’s late mother’s food, adding, “I said you’re gonna be a basketball player. He said, well, I like soccer, Dad, actually. I thought… at your height I like basketball better, but you can’t talk them into everything” (Daily Mail, 2024) (8).

Barron might be considering other sports and hobbies, and reports say he’s revived his love for golf. Newsweek reported that young Trump often accompanies his father on golf courses, bellying golf as a hobby that the two have in common (9).

Academic and Private Life

The young Trump has always been close to his mother. Thanks to her, who constantly protected his privacy, Barron had a relatively “normal” childhood — or, at least, as normal as it could be.

In an interview with People in 2022, former First Lady Melania said she has always been a hands-on mom (10). She used to help her son Barron with his homework (he loved science and math), take him to after-school activities, and encourage him to dream. Melania also mentioned that her son had wanted to be a golfer, a businessman, and a pilot.

Melania was intent on shielding Barron from the harsh spotlight of politics, especially in his early years, keeping his affairs private despite living at the Trump Tower of fast-paced Manhattan.

Barron attended Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on the Upper West Side of Manhattan until fifth grade. He then moved to St. Andrew’s Episcopal, a prep school in Maryland, and attended there when the Trumps were seated in Washington, DC.

When his father left office and moved to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Barron enrolled at Oxbridge Academy in suburban West Palm Beach. The 18-year-old’s graduation in May 2024 marked his official initiation into adulthood.

The youngest Trump recently started college at the Stern School of Business at NYU, and the Secret Service is flanking him as he shuffles off to classes.

Barron’s Growing Political Presence

With the upcoming elections, there’s naturally renewed interest in the former President’s family. Barron’s finally an adult and seems more visible now. He’s joined the campaign circuit and even posts more often in his X account about his father and the campaign. He attended his first Republican national rally on July 9, 2024, in Doral, Florida.

During that first campaign rally that Barron attended, Former President Trump alluded to his son and joked: “You’re pretty popular, he might be more popular than Don and Eric.” (Business Insider, 2024) (11).

The former President has previously said that his youngest son is interested in politics and will occasionally give campaign advice. So, we’ll likely be seeing more of the towering Trump in the coming years.

