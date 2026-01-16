Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Nobel Committee Breaks Silence After Peace Prize Recipient Gifts Her Medal To Trump
Former President Trump holding Nobel Peace Prize medal plaque with woman in formal setting, Nobel Committee response ongoing
Society, World

Nobel Committee Breaks Silence After Peace Prize Recipient Gifts Her Medal To Trump

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
14

26

14

The Nobel Committee issued a sharp rebuke before Maria Corina Machado decided to give her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Donald Trump.

The US president was seen beaming from ear-to-ear when he received the prestigious award from the Venezuelan opposition leader.

“Trump looks like he finally won the lottery lol,” one commented online.

Highlights
  • Donald Trump couldn't contain his glee as María Corina Machado gave him her Nobel Peace Prize.
  • The 18-karat gold medal was gifted to the US president during a White House meeting on Thursday, January 15.
  • “He deserves it,” María claimed, while Trump called it “a wonderful gesture.”
  • Netizens had wild reactions to the incident, saying it was "suspicious" and "disrespectful."
RELATED:

    Maria Corina Machado decided to give her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Donald Trump

    Peace Prize recipient speaking at a press conference amid discussions of gifting her Nobel medal to Trump.

    Peace Prize recipient speaking at a press conference amid discussions of gifting her Nobel medal to Trump.

    Image credits: Rune Hellestad/Getty Images

    María Corina Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, gifted the 18-karat gold medal to Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House on Thursday, January 15.

    In the past, Trump has openly expressed his desire to win the Nobel Prize and happily accepted Machado’s gesture.

    Nobel Peace Prize medal and certificate presented to Maria Corina Machado, highlighted in a close-up photo of hands holding them.

    Nobel Peace Prize medal and certificate presented to Maria Corina Machado, highlighted in a close-up photo of hands holding them.

    Image credits: Per Ole Hagen/Getty Images

    The Venezuelan opposition leader said she decided to present the medal to him “because he deserves it.”

    “I decided to present the Nobel Peace Prize medal on behalf of the people of Venezuela,” she said in an interview with Fox News.

    The Venezuelan opposition leader said she decided to present the medal to the US president “because he deserves it”

    Nobel Committee members engaged in discussion after peace prize recipient gifts her medal to Trump in formal setting.

    Nobel Committee members engaged in discussion after peace prize recipient gifts her medal to Trump in formal setting.

    Image credits: Tom Williams/Getty Images

    Machado spoke to reporters outside the White House following the meeting, saying: “We can count on President Trump.”

    “I presented the president of the United States the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize,” she added.

    Former President Trump holding framed Nobel Peace Prize medal gifted by recipient, with Nobel Committee response following the event.

    Former President Trump holding framed Nobel Peace Prize medal gifted by recipient, with Nobel Committee response following the event.

    Image credits: Daniel Torok/The White House/Getty Images

    Comment from Sophie Hanson questioning if receiving an Olympic gold medal makes her an Olympic gold medalist.

    Comment from Sophie Hanson questioning if receiving an Olympic gold medal makes her an Olympic gold medalist.

    Trump posted a message on social media and called the move “a wonderful gesture.”

    “It was my Great Honor to meet Machado Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much,” he wrote on Truth Social.

    “María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you Maria!” he added.

    The Nobel committee said the prestigious prize cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others

    Nobel Committee clarifies rules on Nobel Peace Prize medal ownership and title transfer following Peace Prize recipient's gift to Trump.

    Nobel Committee clarifies rules on Nobel Peace Prize medal ownership and title transfer following Peace Prize recipient's gift to Trump.

    Image credits: NobelPeaceOslo

    The Nobel Committee, however, issued a statement before the White House meeting.

    They asserted that the prize was not transferable, thus making Machado’s move purely symbolic.

    “Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others,” the committee said on social media last week. “The decision is final and stands for all time.”

    Nobel Committee member addressing reporters amid media crowd, phones, and microphones during press interaction.

    Nobel Committee member addressing reporters amid media crowd, phones, and microphones during press interaction.

    Image credits: Telemundo English

    Comment by Gábor Dunai suggesting the Nobel Committee withdraw the medal and issue another one after Peace Prize recipient gifts her medal to Trump.

    Comment by Gábor Dunai suggesting the Nobel Committee withdraw the medal and issue another one after Peace Prize recipient gifts her medal to Trump.

    Trump has lamented not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize on several occasions in the past. He has publicly campaigned for the honor, saying he has ended eight wars.

    Last October, he complained about former President Barack Obama for winning the Nobel Peace Prize shortly after taking office in 2009.

    “He got a prize for doing nothing,” he said from the Oval Office on October 9. “Obama got a prize, he didn’t even know what he got. He got elected and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country.”

    “He was not a good president,” he added.

    Trump has lamented not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize on several occasions in the past

    Close-up of a Nobel Peace Prize medal displayed against a dark background with intricate engravings.

    Close-up of a Nobel Peace Prize medal displayed against a dark background with intricate engravings.

    Image credits: NobelPeaceOslo

    Comment on social media discussing Nobel Committee and Peace Prize recipient gifting medal to Trump, with reactions shown.

    Comment on social media discussing Nobel Committee and Peace Prize recipient gifting medal to Trump, with reactions shown.

    During Trump’s first presidential term from 2017 to 2021, he said during a press conference that the then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

    “I think I can say this: Prime Minister Abe of Japan gave me the most beautiful copy of a letter that he sent to the people who give out a thing called the Nobel Prize,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House in February, 2019.

    “He said, ‘I have nominated you, or, respectfully, on behalf of Japan, I am asking them to give you the Nobel Peace Prize.’ I said, ‘Thank you,’” the outspoken leader continued.

    Protester holding Venezuelan flag with US Capitol in background amid Nobel Committee peace prize discussion.

    Protester holding Venezuelan flag with US Capitol in background amid Nobel Committee peace prize discussion.

    Image credits: Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

    Comment by Christian Richaud discussing a leading role opportunity in the new government of Venezuela.

    Comment by Christian Richaud discussing a leading role opportunity in the new government of Venezuela.

    The reality TV star-turned-President said he still probably will “never get” the prize, even though many “feel” he deserves it.

    “I’ll probably never get it. But that’s okay,” he said. “They gave it to Obama. He didn’t even know what he got it for. He was there for about 15 seconds and he got the Nobel Prize. He said, ‘Oh, what did I get it for?’ With me, I probably will never get it.”

    Image credits: Associated Press

    Netizens shared their thoughts on social media after Machado gifted her prize to Trump.

    “Sounds very suspicious doesn’t it,” read one comment, while another said, “She knows how to play him.”

    “How very disrespectful to everything the Nobel committee stands for. It’s as if they are both flipping the Nobel committee the bird!” read one comment.

    “Shhhh, just let him think he won something. Lol,” another said.

    One wrote, “Everyone needs to send their old participation trophies to him!”

    “She knows how to appeal to his ego,” read one comment online

    Nobel Committee statement amid controversy as Peace Prize recipient gifts her medal to Trump during public discussion.

    Nobel Committee statement amid controversy as Peace Prize recipient gifts her medal to Trump during public discussion.

    Comment by Eddy Louis discussing a prank with an unplugged controller, related to Nobel Committee and Peace Prize recipient news.

    Comment by Eddy Louis discussing a prank with an unplugged controller, related to Nobel Committee and Peace Prize recipient news.

    Comment by Raymond Townsley referencing Times Magazine 1938 Man of the Year vibes related to Nobel Committee Peace Prize Trump.

    Comment by Raymond Townsley referencing Times Magazine 1938 Man of the Year vibes related to Nobel Committee Peace Prize Trump.

    Comment from Paul Wood about receiving war medals from his grandad, referencing war veteran status with a casual tone.

    Comment from Paul Wood about receiving war medals from his grandad, referencing war veteran status with a casual tone.

    Facebook comment by Phil Satterley reacting humorously, referencing a Hot Topic shirt moment with emojis.

    Facebook comment by Phil Satterley reacting humorously, referencing a Hot Topic shirt moment with emojis.

    Comment by Jose Fernando Salcedo explaining toddler tantrums and parental understanding in a social media post.

    Comment by Jose Fernando Salcedo explaining toddler tantrums and parental understanding in a social media post.

    Comment by Linda Timberlake Flagg expressing feeling like living in the Twilight Zone after Nobel Committee and Peace Prize news.

    Comment by Linda Timberlake Flagg expressing feeling like living in the Twilight Zone after Nobel Committee and Peace Prize news.

    Comment discussing the Nobel Committee's silence after Peace Prize recipient gifts her medal to Trump, with mixed opinions.

    Comment discussing the Nobel Committee's silence after Peace Prize recipient gifts her medal to Trump, with mixed opinions.

    Comment by Greg Bruce questioning a group opposing participation trophies, featuring a laughing emoji.

    Comment by Greg Bruce questioning a group opposing participation trophies, featuring a laughing emoji.

    Comment from Richard L Smith joking about the Peace Prize medal being used as a drink coaster in Florida.

    Comment from Richard L Smith joking about the Peace Prize medal being used as a drink coaster in Florida.

    Comment by Jonathan L, shown in a blue text bubble discussing Steven Spielberg and Oscar statuette achievements.

    Comment by Jonathan L, shown in a blue text bubble discussing Steven Spielberg and Oscar statuette achievements.

    Comment by Dennis Keim quoting Aristotle on dignity and honors, posted on a social media platform.

    Comment by Dennis Keim quoting Aristotle on dignity and honors, posted on a social media platform.

    Comment by Cinnamon Morrow expressing skepticism about the Peace Prize recipient gifting her medal to Trump.

    Comment by Cinnamon Morrow expressing skepticism about the Peace Prize recipient gifting her medal to Trump.

    Comment stating "It's a paperweight now" in a social media post about Nobel Committee and Peace Prize medal gifted to Trump.

    Comment stating "It's a paperweight now" in a social media post about Nobel Committee and Peace Prize medal gifted to Trump.

    Comment box with user Stewart Grace saying she's still got her name on the award related to Nobel Committee peace prize recipient gifting medal to Trump.

    Comment box with user Stewart Grace saying she's still got her name on the award related to Nobel Committee peace prize recipient gifting medal to Trump.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment saying Holy participation trophy Batman after Nobel Committee breaks silence on Peace Prize.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment saying Holy participation trophy Batman after Nobel Committee breaks silence on Peace Prize.

    Comment about sister giving medical degree, related to Nobel Committee breaking silence after Peace Prize recipient gifts medal to Trump.

    Comment about sister giving medical degree, related to Nobel Committee breaking silence after Peace Prize recipient gifts medal to Trump.

    Comment on social media about Venezuela's presidency amid Nobel Committee, Peace Prize, and Trump discussion.

    Comment on social media about Venezuela's presidency amid Nobel Committee, Peace Prize, and Trump discussion.

    Comment by Susie Sims in a light blue speech bubble discussing a peace prize recipient gifting her medal to Trump.

    Comment by Susie Sims in a light blue speech bubble discussing a peace prize recipient gifting her medal to Trump.

    Comment by Shauni Lemmens expressing frustration about the situation, with 952 likes, related to Nobel Committee and Peace Prize.

    Comment by Shauni Lemmens expressing frustration about the situation, with 952 likes, related to Nobel Committee and Peace Prize.

    Person wearing glasses and a brown jacket, reacting with a comment about jokes writing themselves, social media style.

    Person wearing glasses and a brown jacket, reacting with a comment about jokes writing themselves, social media style.

    Comment by Terry West discussing the Peace Prize medal and certificate gifted to Trump after the Nobel Committee's silence.

    Comment by Terry West discussing the Peace Prize medal and certificate gifted to Trump after the Nobel Committee's silence.

    26

    14

    26

    14

    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was no silence to break, FFS, IT HAPPENED HOURS AGO!!!! Oh Binitha, you do love to title your pieces as rage bait! Trump is pathetic and he is getting sloppy seconds, yet again. The world knows and the world is laughing at the USA. Trump invaded a country because he was throwing a temper tantrum and she used her prize to mollify him in HOPES that he allows her to run her own dang country. It won't happen sadly

    4
    4points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    8% think it's a "meaningful tribute"? Seriously? If you voted for that, please justify it, I'd love to hear your reasoning.

    3
    3points
    reply
    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I figure 8% is a pretty low number in any environment for extremely stupid people, so I say we're ahead of the game.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Friggin' embarrassing. 🫢

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
