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Through minimalist cat illustrations and short comics, Portuguese illustrator Luis Coelho captures the strange psychology of modern life: overthinking, loneliness, affection, social exhaustion, comfort, anxiety, attachment, and the small rituals people use to emotionally survive the day. His cats are expressive without being overly exaggerated, often communicating entire moods through posture, silence, or one understated line of dialogue. The result feels less like traditional gag comics and more like tiny emotional observations disguised as cute drawings.

Rather than turning cats into purely comedic mascots, Coelho uses them almost as emotional translators, little creatures capable of expressing feelings people themselves often struggle to put into words. His comics move effortlessly between humor, vulnerability, emotional fatigue, affection, and the oddly comforting absurdity of everyday life.

More info: Instagram | behance.net