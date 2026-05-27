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Through minimalist cat illustrations and short comics, Portuguese illustrator Luis Coelho captures the strange psychology of modern life: overthinking, loneliness, affection, social exhaustion, comfort, anxiety, attachment, and the small rituals people use to emotionally survive the day. His cats are expressive without being overly exaggerated, often communicating entire moods through posture, silence, or one understated line of dialogue. The result feels less like traditional gag comics and more like tiny emotional observations disguised as cute drawings.

Rather than turning cats into purely comedic mascots, Coelho uses them almost as emotional translators, little creatures capable of expressing feelings people themselves often struggle to put into words. His comics move effortlessly between humor, vulnerability, emotional fatigue, affection, and the oddly comforting absurdity of everyday life.

More info: Instagram | behance.net 

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Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho
Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho
Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho
Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho
Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho
Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho
Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho
Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho
Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho

Luis Coelho Report

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Sometimes a single panel is enough to capture the exact mood of an exhausted evening, the need for closeness, or the strange comfort of simply existing beside someone who understands you without explanation. Scroll down to see some of Luis Coelho’s most relatable cat comics which are soft, funny, emotionally honest, and occasionally, a little too accurate.
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    Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho

    Luis Coelho Report

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Applies also for humans, I'd say.

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    Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho

    Luis Coelho Report

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    Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho

    Luis Coelho Report

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish I could purr, too, so I could return the favour in a proper manner. Well, hugs, kisses, belly rubs and tuna have to suffice (for now; DuoLingo???).

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    Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho

    Luis Coelho Report

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    Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho
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    Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho
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    Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho
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    Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho
    Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho
    Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho
    Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho
    Cat Illustrations Luis Coelho

    Luis Coelho Report

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    Luis Coelho Report

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