ADVERTISEMENT

Portugese artist Luis Coelho is rather well known all over social media for his charming illustrations/comics featuring kittens and cats that seem to communicate with humans... in rather peculiar ways. These cute and amusing drawings easily capture the quirkiness of cats, allowing viewers to envision them actually posing these questions or phrases.

If you'd love to see some of Coelho's work on Bored Panda, then check out his own post he submitted on our platform, and if you are looking for the newest comics, well, this post might be just for you!

More info: Instagram | behance.net