And sometimes, all it takes is a forgotten relic collecting dust in a drawer or a secret note your predecessor left in the server room. To show that the highlight of your week can hide in the simplest of places, we put together a list of moments when employees discovered mildly interesting stuff at work they didn’t know existed!

Spreadsheets, emails, meetings, more spreadsheets, more emails, more meetings... The workday can get dull very quickly. Sure, there’s the occasional coffee break, but even those eventually blend into the routine unless something surprising breaks up the monotony.

#1 My Coworker And I Found A Praying Mantis At Work And Took A Picture With It. It Turned Out More Like A Couple's Engagement Photo

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#2 Found This Little Guy At Work Wasn’t safe where I found him, so I let him go outside of the job.



#3 This Mushroom I Found At Work, Never Seen Anything Like It

#4 I Found A Little Baggy Of Coca Cola At Work

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#5 Found A Chainmail Today On My Lunch Break At Work Outside Of Walmart Very very heavy so I know it's not an aluminum suit like larpers wear. The photo is the original state I found it in.



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#6 Found This Little Guy Scurrying Around At Work! At Least Someone Was Having A Good Monday

#7 Whenever We Clean The Ball Pit At Work, The Most Broken Balls We Find Are Always Orange

#8 Found This In The Ceiling At Work. Great Job Chris

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#9 This Mini Laptop I Found At Work

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#10 This Mouse I Found At My Work Has A Calculator On It

#11 I Found A Rather Tiny Salamander At Work Today, Chilling In The Morning Rain

#12 iBook I Found In Cultural Archives From Museum Im Working

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#13 Look What I Found At Work Tomorrow

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#14 I Found A Ridiculously Large Chair At Work

#15 A Friend Of Mine Found A Mammoth Tusk While Working Up North

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#16 Found This Phone At Work

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#17 We Got These Giant Screws In At Work For Mounting Solar Panels

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#18 These Knives At My Work Have Been Used So Much They're Almost Gone

#19 What’s Your Best “Who Closed Last Night Situation?” Was working at this place doing morning prep. I walk in the building and go to clock in before turning on the lights and I notice a faint blue glow from the kitchen. Come to find out the torch had somehow been left lit on a shelf overnight. The last crème brûlée was an hour before close as well. I want someone to show me something that’ll top this please.



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#20 Secret Recording Device Under Break Room Table At Work

#21 Found A Heart Shaped Tomato At Work

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#22 Found A Receipt For A Boeing 737 Purchase At Work Today

#23 What My Dad Found When Working On Someone's Mower Person dropped this mower off for my dad to take a look at. This is what he found when he removed the engine cover. Dad did get it running after clearing the debris and gave it some TLC.



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#24 Found A Safe At Work And Opened It

#25 Found A Bible From 1882 Today While Cleaning Out A Storage Unit At Work

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#26 A Work Colleague Found This Behind A Hot Water Heater He Replaced Today

#27 Found This Guy In The Bathroom At Work Today

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#28 A Coworker Said There Was A Walk-In Fridge In The Break Room…… Wasn’t Disappointed

#29 My Brother Found This Fossil While Doing Construction For Work

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#30 I Found My Doppelganger At Work

#31 Mineral Named Turgite - Found This While Working In An Iron Ore Mine, Remote Western Australia

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#32 I Found A Piece Of Chrome At Work That Looks Cool

#33 This Guy At Work's Huge "Dad Wallet"

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#34 Years Of Paint Build Up I Chipped Of An Old Trestle At Work

#35 I Work In It, Finding This In The Server Room Made My Day

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#36 I Work In A Building Built In The Early 1900’s. While Running Cables Through The Ceiling, I Found This Old Dr. Pepper Can, Late 60’s Early 70’s? It cleaned up nice and in almost perfect condition!



#37 This Cool Moth I Saw At Work Today

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#38 I Saw This At Work Today And I Was Crying

#39 Spotted This Amazing Door Stop At Work

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#40 Found This At Work. Any Idea What It May Be Used For? We Are Stumped And No One Knows Where It Came From

#41 Found This In The Break Room

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#42 Left On The Break Room Table At Work

#43 A Beautiful Giant Silkworm Moth That I Found At Work

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#44 My Husband Found This Tucked Behind Some Shrubs At His Office Complex

#45 I Work At A School And We Just Cut All The Left Over Locks Of The Lockers. We Got To Keep Anything We Found So Long Story Short This Is My New Corset

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#46 I Found Some Pepto-Bismol That Was Bottled In 1959 In The Bathroom At Work

#47 Found An Indented Penny At Work

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#48 Work In Food Production, Found A Baby Carrot We All Thought Was A Human Finger At First

#49 Found This 100$ Bill On The Floor At Work. Im Guessing The Melting Ben Franklin Means Its Fake

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#50 What It's Like Working With All Women And Their Lunch Purses

#51 This Is An Actual Package Found At Work

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#52 My Boyfriend Found An Ammonite Fossil While Using An Excavator At Work. Ammonites Went Extinct About 66 Million Years Ago

#53 Found This While Working At Mcdonalds

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#54 Found This Box At Work. I Am A Robot

#55 Found In The Break Room Restroom . Someone Must Have Had A Bad Overnight Shift

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#56 Found This Gem In A Bag Of Work Rags

#57 Found A Thor’s Hammer At Workdesk I Booked Had booked a desk online for my office visit (we have to book desks every time we work from office), and found this Thor’s hammer on the desk. Now the question is - should I leave it as is when I leave work, or is it mine to take now? Please note that the desks are not allotted to any individuals and there is no way to identify the owner of this hammer.



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#58 A Note I Found In The Utensils Cabinet At My Work

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#59 Found In Tip Jar At Work, Us

#60 An Iridovirus Infected Isopod (Roly-Poly) I Found At Work

#61 Cleaning Out Our Schools Teacher Lounge And Found This

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#62 I Know This Is More Of A Goofy Thing, But We Keep Finding Random Toys Around The Workplace And It's Pretty Funny

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#63 I Work In Low-Income/Mental Health Housing, And A Tenant Fixed Our Hallway Trash Bin After Accidentally Breaking It Great example of the odd ways people show me appreciation at work.



#64 Soviet Union Coin I Got At Work, Dated 1961

#65 My Supervisor Went To See Deadpool 2 Over The Weekend. I Came Into Work Today And Found This

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#66 So I Found Out That My Shoes Have A Hole In Them... At The Urinal At Work