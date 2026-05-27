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Spreadsheets, emails, meetings, more spreadsheets, more emails, more meetings... The workday can get dull very quickly. Sure, there’s the occasional coffee break, but even those eventually blend into the routine unless something surprising breaks up the monotony.

And sometimes, all it takes is a forgotten relic collecting dust in a drawer or a secret note your predecessor left in the server room. To show that the highlight of your week can hide in the simplest of places, we put together a list of moments when employees discovered mildly interesting stuff at work they didn’t know existed!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Coworker And I Found A Praying Mantis At Work And Took A Picture With It. It Turned Out More Like A Couple's Engagement Photo

My Coworker And I Found A Praying Mantis At Work And Took A Picture With It. It Turned Out More Like A Couple's Engagement Photo

preston_f Report

16points
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    #2

    Found This Little Guy At Work

    Found This Little Guy At Work

    Wasn’t safe where I found him, so I let him go outside of the job.

    Boyinthecorn Report

    14points
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    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is Pan. Lyra must be close.

    1
    1point
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    #3

    This Mushroom I Found At Work, Never Seen Anything Like It

    This Mushroom I Found At Work, Never Seen Anything Like It

    Louie_White Report

    14points
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    #4

    I Found A Little Baggy Of Coca Cola At Work

    I Found A Little Baggy Of Coca Cola At Work

    benwhosometimesdraws Report

    13points
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    #5

    Found A Chainmail Today On My Lunch Break At Work Outside Of Walmart

    Found A Chainmail Today On My Lunch Break At Work Outside Of Walmart

    Very very heavy so I know it's not an aluminum suit like larpers wear. The photo is the original state I found it in.

    stankyblumpkin Report

    13points
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    #6

    Found This Little Guy Scurrying Around At Work! At Least Someone Was Having A Good Monday

    Found This Little Guy Scurrying Around At Work! At Least Someone Was Having A Good Monday

    SMaddox50 Report

    13points
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    #7

    Whenever We Clean The Ball Pit At Work, The Most Broken Balls We Find Are Always Orange

    Whenever We Clean The Ball Pit At Work, The Most Broken Balls We Find Are Always Orange

    lucasearlgray Report

    12points
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    #8

    Found This In The Ceiling At Work. Great Job Chris

    Found This In The Ceiling At Work. Great Job Chris

    texacer Report

    12points
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    #9

    This Mini Laptop I Found At Work

    This Mini Laptop I Found At Work

    Sloth_Luvs_Chunk Report

    12points
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    #10

    This Mouse I Found At My Work Has A Calculator On It

    This Mouse I Found At My Work Has A Calculator On It

    Mtndewed6814 Report

    12points
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    #11

    I Found A Rather Tiny Salamander At Work Today, Chilling In The Morning Rain

    I Found A Rather Tiny Salamander At Work Today, Chilling In The Morning Rain

    PhoxBoxr Report

    12points
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    #12

    iBook I Found In Cultural Archives From Museum Im Working

    iBook I Found In Cultural Archives From Museum Im Working

    AlternativeLiving823 Report

    12points
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    #13

    Look What I Found At Work Tomorrow

    Look What I Found At Work Tomorrow

    kttice Report

    12points
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    #14

    I Found A Ridiculously Large Chair At Work

    I Found A Ridiculously Large Chair At Work

    Waylonzo Report

    12points
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    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For Americans. *puts on flack jacket*

    1
    1point
    reply
    #15

    A Friend Of Mine Found A Mammoth Tusk While Working Up North

    A Friend Of Mine Found A Mammoth Tusk While Working Up North

    reddit.com Report

    12points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Found This Phone At Work

    Found This Phone At Work

    MissMoo7716 Report

    12points
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    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude dont be alarmed but i think u may have found the phone of...Batman!! 😳😳😳

    0
    0points
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    #17

    We Got These Giant Screws In At Work For Mounting Solar Panels

    We Got These Giant Screws In At Work For Mounting Solar Panels

    anonymous Report

    12points
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    #18

    These Knives At My Work Have Been Used So Much They're Almost Gone

    These Knives At My Work Have Been Used So Much They're Almost Gone

    wadeboggs127 Report

    12points
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    #19

    What’s Your Best “Who Closed Last Night Situation?”

    What’s Your Best “Who Closed Last Night Situation?”

    Was working at this place doing morning prep. I walk in the building and go to clock in before turning on the lights and I notice a faint blue glow from the kitchen. Come to find out the torch had somehow been left lit on a shelf overnight. The last crème brûlée was an hour before close as well. I want someone to show me something that’ll top this please.

    Bignosenick Report

    11points
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    #20

    Secret Recording Device Under Break Room Table At Work

    Secret Recording Device Under Break Room Table At Work

    Egomzez Report

    11points
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    #21

    Found A Heart Shaped Tomato At Work

    Found A Heart Shaped Tomato At Work

    candles_in_the_dark Report

    11points
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    #22

    Found A Receipt For A Boeing 737 Purchase At Work Today

    Found A Receipt For A Boeing 737 Purchase At Work Today

    Met76 Report

    11points
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    #23

    What My Dad Found When Working On Someone's Mower

    What My Dad Found When Working On Someone's Mower

    Person dropped this mower off for my dad to take a look at. This is what he found when he removed the engine cover. Dad did get it running after clearing the debris and gave it some TLC.

    Empire7173 Report

    11points
    POST
    aliciawan avatar
    LALALand
    LALALand
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is it?

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    #24

    Found A Safe At Work And Opened It

    Found A Safe At Work And Opened It

    username81706 Report

    11points
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    #25

    Found A Bible From 1882 Today While Cleaning Out A Storage Unit At Work

    Found A Bible From 1882 Today While Cleaning Out A Storage Unit At Work

    succubussiren Report

    11points
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    #26

    A Work Colleague Found This Behind A Hot Water Heater He Replaced Today

    A Work Colleague Found This Behind A Hot Water Heater He Replaced Today

    reddit.com Report

    11points
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    #27

    Found This Guy In The Bathroom At Work Today

    Found This Guy In The Bathroom At Work Today

    CommercialDrop816 Report

    11points
    POST
    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably tightening the screws of the seat. One of the hardest jobs in world.

    1
    1point
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    #28

    A Coworker Said There Was A Walk-In Fridge In The Break Room…… Wasn’t Disappointed

    A Coworker Said There Was A Walk-In Fridge In The Break Room…… Wasn’t Disappointed

    Pwnspoon Report

    11points
    POST
    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That may just be the coolest fridge EVER ! 😎😎

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    My Brother Found This Fossil While Doing Construction For Work

    My Brother Found This Fossil While Doing Construction For Work

    leightonlyric Report

    11points
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    #30

    I Found My Doppelganger At Work

    I Found My Doppelganger At Work

    GlasgowComa Report

    11points
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    #31

    Mineral Named Turgite - Found This While Working In An Iron Ore Mine, Remote Western Australia

    Mineral Named Turgite - Found This While Working In An Iron Ore Mine, Remote Western Australia

    tony_the_greatest Report

    11points
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    #32

    I Found A Piece Of Chrome At Work That Looks Cool

    I Found A Piece Of Chrome At Work That Looks Cool

    skatermario3 Report

    11points
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    #33

    This Guy At Work's Huge "Dad Wallet"

    This Guy At Work's Huge "Dad Wallet"

    deleted Report

    11points
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    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Man that will hurt the ole back! 🫤🫤

    0
    0points
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    #34

    Years Of Paint Build Up I Chipped Of An Old Trestle At Work

    Years Of Paint Build Up I Chipped Of An Old Trestle At Work

    AusShroomer Report

    10points
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    #35

    I Work In It, Finding This In The Server Room Made My Day

    I Work In It, Finding This In The Server Room Made My Day

    Kimentor Report

    10points
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    #36

    I Work In A Building Built In The Early 1900’s. While Running Cables Through The Ceiling, I Found This Old Dr. Pepper Can, Late 60’s Early 70’s?

    I Work In A Building Built In The Early 1900’s. While Running Cables Through The Ceiling, I Found This Old Dr. Pepper Can, Late 60’s Early 70’s?

    It cleaned up nice and in almost perfect condition!

    sleuthycuban Report

    10points
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    #37

    This Cool Moth I Saw At Work Today

    This Cool Moth I Saw At Work Today

    ramathorn152 Report

    10points
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    #38

    I Saw This At Work Today And I Was Crying

    I Saw This At Work Today And I Was Crying

    K-DUGZ Report

    10points
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    #39

    Spotted This Amazing Door Stop At Work

    Spotted This Amazing Door Stop At Work

    ryankrameretc Report

    10points
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    #40

    Found This At Work. Any Idea What It May Be Used For? We Are Stumped And No One Knows Where It Came From

    Found This At Work. Any Idea What It May Be Used For? We Are Stumped And No One Knows Where It Came From

    cherry-cheeseburger Report

    10points
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    #41

    Found This In The Break Room

    Found This In The Break Room

    Important_Welcome_64 Report

    10points
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    #42

    Left On The Break Room Table At Work

    Left On The Break Room Table At Work

    reddit.com Report

    10points
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    #43

    A Beautiful Giant Silkworm Moth That I Found At Work

    A Beautiful Giant Silkworm Moth That I Found At Work

    The_Goop2526 Report

    10points
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    #44

    My Husband Found This Tucked Behind Some Shrubs At His Office Complex

    My Husband Found This Tucked Behind Some Shrubs At His Office Complex

    chitowntopugetsound Report

    10points
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    #45

    I Work At A School And We Just Cut All The Left Over Locks Of The Lockers. We Got To Keep Anything We Found So Long Story Short This Is My New Corset

    I Work At A School And We Just Cut All The Left Over Locks Of The Lockers. We Got To Keep Anything We Found So Long Story Short This Is My New Corset

    ParkoPolo Report

    9points
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    #46

    I Found Some Pepto-Bismol That Was Bottled In 1959 In The Bathroom At Work

    I Found Some Pepto-Bismol That Was Bottled In 1959 In The Bathroom At Work

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #47

    Found An Indented Penny At Work

    Found An Indented Penny At Work

    banghart00 Report

    9points
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    #48

    Work In Food Production, Found A Baby Carrot We All Thought Was A Human Finger At First

    Work In Food Production, Found A Baby Carrot We All Thought Was A Human Finger At First

    AlwaysAlpharius Report

    9points
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    #49

    Found This 100$ Bill On The Floor At Work. Im Guessing The Melting Ben Franklin Means Its Fake

    Found This 100$ Bill On The Floor At Work. Im Guessing The Melting Ben Franklin Means Its Fake

    Jack-Loves-Minecraft Report

    9points
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    #50

    What It's Like Working With All Women And Their Lunch Purses

    What It's Like Working With All Women And Their Lunch Purses

    Nyrfan82 Report

    9points
    POST
    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    U mean...PREPARED?! 🤣 us men are never this prepared unless a woman prepares it for us! Lol

    0
    0points
    reply
    #51

    This Is An Actual Package Found At Work

    This Is An Actual Package Found At Work

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #52

    My Boyfriend Found An Ammonite Fossil While Using An Excavator At Work. Ammonites Went Extinct About 66 Million Years Ago

    My Boyfriend Found An Ammonite Fossil While Using An Excavator At Work. Ammonites Went Extinct About 66 Million Years Ago

    mrssnrub Report

    9points
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    #53

    Found This While Working At Mcdonalds

    Found This While Working At Mcdonalds

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #54

    Found This Box At Work. I Am A Robot

    Found This Box At Work. I Am A Robot

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #55

    Found In The Break Room Restroom . Someone Must Have Had A Bad Overnight Shift

    Found In The Break Room Restroom . Someone Must Have Had A Bad Overnight Shift

    euph1996 Report

    9points
    POST
    aliciawan avatar
    LALALand
    LALALand
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor Doug

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #56

    Found This Gem In A Bag Of Work Rags

    Found This Gem In A Bag Of Work Rags

    Spitfire138 Report

    9points
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    #57

    Found A Thor’s Hammer At Workdesk I Booked

    Found A Thor’s Hammer At Workdesk I Booked

    Had booked a desk online for my office visit (we have to book desks every time we work from office), and found this Thor’s hammer on the desk. Now the question is - should I leave it as is when I leave work, or is it mine to take now? Please note that the desks are not allotted to any individuals and there is no way to identify the owner of this hammer.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #58

    A Note I Found In The Utensils Cabinet At My Work

    A Note I Found In The Utensils Cabinet At My Work

    Majahzi Report

    8points
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    #59

    Found In Tip Jar At Work, Us

    Found In Tip Jar At Work, Us

    BoiIEd Report

    8points
    POST
    #60

    An Iridovirus Infected Isopod (Roly-Poly) I Found At Work

    An Iridovirus Infected Isopod (Roly-Poly) I Found At Work

    reddit.com Report

    8points
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    #61

    Cleaning Out Our Schools Teacher Lounge And Found This

    Cleaning Out Our Schools Teacher Lounge And Found This

    deleted Report

    7points
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    #62

    I Know This Is More Of A Goofy Thing, But We Keep Finding Random Toys Around The Workplace And It's Pretty Funny

    I Know This Is More Of A Goofy Thing, But We Keep Finding Random Toys Around The Workplace And It's Pretty Funny

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #63

    I Work In Low-Income/Mental Health Housing, And A Tenant Fixed Our Hallway Trash Bin After Accidentally Breaking It

    I Work In Low-Income/Mental Health Housing, And A Tenant Fixed Our Hallway Trash Bin After Accidentally Breaking It

    Great example of the odd ways people show me appreciation at work.

    king_eve Report

    7points
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    #64

    Soviet Union Coin I Got At Work, Dated 1961

    Soviet Union Coin I Got At Work, Dated 1961

    Swifterpostinmemes Report

    7points
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    #65

    My Supervisor Went To See Deadpool 2 Over The Weekend. I Came Into Work Today And Found This

    My Supervisor Went To See Deadpool 2 Over The Weekend. I Came Into Work Today And Found This

    Cogsmith13 Report

    7points
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    #66

    So I Found Out That My Shoes Have A Hole In Them... At The Urinal At Work

    So I Found Out That My Shoes Have A Hole In Them... At The Urinal At Work

    AFallingWall Report

    6points
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