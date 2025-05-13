People Are Convinced Elon Musk Fathered Amber Heard’s New Twins Years After Embryos Dispute

Amber Heard proudly announced to the world on Mother’s Day that she welcomed a pair of newborn twins, leading to a wave of baby theories involving Elon Musk.

The speculation was related to their romance from the past, which included rumors of them freezing their embryos before their contentious breakup.

Amber dated the billionaire tech founder before their split in 2018. She described her romance with Elon as a “beautiful relationship,” while Elon said, “It was brutal.”

Highlights Amber Heard announced the birth of daughter Agnes and son Ocean on Mother's Day.

Speculation swirled online that Elon Musk might be the father of the twins due to their past romance and reports of frozen embryos.

Amber and Elon dated on and off between 2016 and 2018, and he has fathered at least 14 children with multiple women.

RELATED:

Amber Heard’s announcement about her twins sparked a wave of baby theories involving Elon Musk

Share icon

Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

Amber first became a mother to daughter Oonagh Paige in 2021 via surrogacy.

Her recent bombshell announcement on Mother’s Day revealed that she is now a mother-of-three. She named her newborn twin daughter Agnes and son Ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT

The identity of the father remains a mystery, but several netizens wondered, “Is it another Elon implantation?”

Share icon

Image credits: amberheard / Instagram

“Maybe Elon Mask is their father,” one said, while another asked, “Elon is still having babies at record speed.”

“So that’s how many for Elon?” asked another.

“OMG!!! More damaged DNA spreading…” commented one.

“Elon probably fathered these two as well,” one said. “Yet another wrote, ELON you better NOT be the Daddy… Don’t do that again.”

“It’s no one else’s business who Elon Musk wants to impregnate,” read one comment

Share icon

Image credits: amberheard / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber and Elon dated briefly, but their romance seemed to have its ups and downs.

Reports claimed that the former couple froze their embryos while they were together.

The billionaire wanted the embryos destroyed after their breakup, but Amber allegedly fought to continue preserving them.

Share icon

Image credits: amberheard / Instagram

The speculation about their frozen embryos came after a statement from Jennifer Howell, a colleague of Amber Heard’s sister Whitney.

Amber had “a legal battle with [Musk] over embryos they had created together… He wanted to destroy them, and Amber tried to keep them to have a baby,” Jennifer alleged in a signed testimony.

However, Whitney later claimed that Jennifer’s allegations were “completely fiction.”

The Aquaman star revealed the names of her newborn twin daughter and son in her Mother’s Day post

Share icon

Image credits: amberheard / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: xhyuck

The Tesla founder first got to know about Amber from the 2013 film Machete Kills, which starred the actress and featured a cameo by Elon.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear whether they actually met on the movie’s set. Nevertheless, the SpaceX CEO was infatuated by her and wanted the director, Robert Rodriguez, to arrange for them to meet.

Share icon

Image credits: amberheard / Instagram

“If there is a party or event with Amber, I’d be interested in meeting her just out of curiosity,” Elon wrote in emails to the director.

Robert apparently did arrange for them to have dinner. But Amber, who was dating ex-husband Johnny Depp at the time, reportedly did not show up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon and Amber are believed to have dated on and off between 2016 and 2018

Actress Amber Heard with Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/9CpFwzi2Yd — Movie Loverr (@LoverrofMovies) December 18, 2024

Amber heard and Elon musk nice pic of Elon I must say pic.twitter.com/gJVRBTvEt2 — Ashleigh (@ashleigh_fittis) May 3, 2025

Share icon

Image credits: colonelkurtz99

“Can you send her a note saying I would like to get together for lunch in LA?” he wrote to Robert in another email. “Am not angling for a date. I know she’s in a long-term relationship, but … Amber just seems like an interesting person to meet.”

Elon did eventually end up hanging out with Amber and Johnny a few times.

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2016, both Elon and Amber went through their own separate divorces at around the same time.

The Aquaman actress was legally separating from Johnny, while the tech mogul had split from his former wife Talulah Riley.

The actress once described her relationship with Elon as “beautiful” while he called it “brutal”



Share icon

Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

It is believed Elon and Amber dated on and off from 2016 and 2018. They went official with their romance in 2017.

“Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values,” Amber told The Hollywood Reporter a while after their breakup.

“Intellectual curiosity, ideas and conversation, a shared love for science,” she continued. “We just bonded on a lot of things that speak to who I am on the inside. I have so much respect for him.”

德普前妻艾梅伯宣布生下双胞胎，孩子父亲或是世界首富马斯克

Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard announced the birth of twins. The father of the children might be the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/pV4QQPTCaY — 杯莫停 (@kynkyn73670170) May 13, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

It is believed the former couple had a tumultuous relationship before finally breaking up.

They once had a fight while vacationing in South America in December 2017 with family members. Elon’s brother Kimbal Musk was also holidaying with them at the time.

Kimbal seemed to disapprove of their relationship, saying he found it “really sad” that his brother “falls in love with these people who are really mean to him.”

The tech mogul’s brother Kimbal Musk claimed Elon often ends up in “toxic” relationships

Share icon

Image credits: amberheard / Instagram

“They’re beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side and Elon knows that they’re toxic,” he told Walter Isaacson for the biography titled Elon Musk.

In the same 2023 book, Amber said she still loves her ex “very much” but said, “Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon, meanwhile, called the relationship “brutal” in the book.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked by the author about why he falls for a certain type of people, he said, “Because I’m just a fool for love. I am often a fool, but especially for love.”

Share icon

Image credits: amberheard / Instagram

The billionaire has welcomed at least 14 children over the years. He and his first wife, Justine Wilson, lost their firstborn, Nevada Alexander, at 10 weeks old due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

The next five children with Justine—twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian—were all born via IVF.

Elon has fathered more than a dozen children with at least four different women

Share icon

Image credits: The White House / Flickr

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to his three children with Grimes, he also welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Shivon Zilis, an employee at his company Neuralink.

Elon and Shivon went on to welcome their third child Arcadia in 2024.

Last month, Shivon announced on X that they welcomed their fourth son, Seldon Lycurgus.

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair made a public announcement last month, saying she gave birth to Elon’s child last year.

“Elon strikes again?” the internet asked after Amber’s recent announcement about her twins

Share icon

Image credits: ExorcisingErica

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: RaquelDobson

Share icon

Image credits: BooChilling

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: KristinGraz83

Share icon

Image credits: HollowSV

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: DialgaMarine92

Share icon

Image credits: SheKnowsScience

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: heartofau197

Share icon

Image credits: Hollyjeeny

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: vengefulamb

Share icon

Image credits: eliooshal

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ireneee27

Share icon

Image credits: selovelenaa

ADVERTISEMENT