People Are Convinced Elon Musk Fathered Amber Heard’s New Twins Years After Embryos Dispute
Amber Heard and Elon Musk sitting together at a restaurant, with wine glasses on the table at night.
Celebrities, News

People Are Convinced Elon Musk Fathered Amber Heard’s New Twins Years After Embryos Dispute

Amber Heard proudly announced to the world on Mother’s Day that she welcomed a pair of newborn twins, leading to a wave of baby theories involving Elon Musk.

The speculation was related to their romance from the past, which included rumors of them freezing their embryos before their contentious breakup.

Amber dated the billionaire tech founder before their split in 2018. She described her romance with Elon as a “beautiful relationship,” while Elon said, “It was brutal.”

Highlights
  • Amber Heard announced the birth of daughter Agnes and son Ocean on Mother's Day.
  • Speculation swirled online that Elon Musk might be the father of the twins due to their past romance and reports of frozen embryos.
  • Amber and Elon dated on and off between 2016 and 2018, and he has fathered at least 14 children with multiple women.
    Amber Heard’s announcement about her twins sparked a wave of baby theories involving Elon Musk

    Amber Heard in black dress holding microphone, amid rumors about Elon Musk and new twins paternity claims.

    Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

    Amber first became a mother to daughter Oonagh Paige in 2021 via surrogacy.

    Her recent bombshell announcement on Mother’s Day revealed that she is now a mother-of-three. She named her newborn twin daughter Agnes and son Ocean.

    The identity of the father remains a mystery, but several netizens wondered, “Is it another Elon implantation?”

    Amber Heard holding her child outdoors with a hat, linked to Elon Musk and twins embryos dispute rumors.

    Image credits: amberheard / Instagram

    “Maybe Elon Mask is their father,” one said, while another asked, “Elon is still having babies at record speed.”

    “So that’s how many for Elon?” asked another.

    “OMG!!! More damaged DNA spreading…” commented one.

    “Elon probably fathered these two as well,” one said. “Yet another wrote, ELON you better NOT be the Daddy… Don’t do that again.”

    “It’s no one else’s business who Elon Musk wants to impregnate,” read one comment

    Amber Heard holding a baby indoors with orange water bottles in the foreground, related to Elon Musk twins speculation.

    Image credits: amberheard / Instagram

    Amber and Elon dated briefly, but their romance seemed to have its ups and downs.

    Reports claimed that the former couple froze their embryos while they were together.

    The billionaire wanted the embryos destroyed after their breakup, but Amber allegedly fought to continue preserving them.

    Newborn twins feet lying on a soft white blanket, symbolizing discussions around Elon Musk and Amber Heard embryos dispute.

    Image credits: amberheard / Instagram

    The speculation about their frozen embryos came after a statement from Jennifer Howell, a colleague of Amber Heard’s sister Whitney.

    Amber had “a legal battle with [Musk] over embryos they had created together… He wanted to destroy them, and Amber tried to keep them to have a baby,” Jennifer alleged in a signed testimony.

    However, Whitney later claimed that Jennifer’s allegations were “completely fiction.”

    The Aquaman star revealed the names of her newborn twin daughter and son in her Mother’s Day post

    Amber Heard announces birth of twins amid ongoing public speculation about Elon Musk paternity and embryos dispute.

    Image credits: amberheard / Instagram

    Social media post speculating Elon Musk fathered Amber Heard’s twins amid embryos dispute, with user comment about a boy.

    Image credits: xhyuck

    The Tesla founder first got to know about Amber from the 2013 film Machete Kills, which starred the actress and featured a cameo by Elon.

    It is unclear whether they actually met on the movie’s set. Nevertheless, the SpaceX CEO was infatuated by her and wanted the director, Robert Rodriguez, to arrange for them to meet.

    Amber Heard and Elon Musk sitting at a restaurant table with wine glasses, sparking twins paternity rumors.

    Image credits: amberheard / Instagram

    “If there is a party or event with Amber, I’d be interested in meeting her just out of curiosity,” Elon wrote in emails to the director.

    Robert apparently did arrange for them to have dinner. But Amber, who was dating ex-husband Johnny Depp at the time, reportedly did not show up.

    Elon and Amber are believed to have dated on and off between 2016 and 2018

    Tweet claiming Elon Musk fathered Amber Heard's new twins, sparking debates about embryos and paternity rumors.

    Image credits: colonelkurtz99

    “Can you send her a note saying I would like to get together for lunch in LA?” he wrote to Robert in another email. “Am not angling for a date. I know she’s in a long-term relationship, but … Amber just seems like an interesting person to meet.”

    Elon did eventually end up hanging out with Amber and Johnny a few times.

    Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at a red carpet event, linked to Elon Musk embryo dispute and twins rumors.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty Images

    In 2016, both Elon and Amber went through their own separate divorces at around the same time.

    The Aquaman actress was legally separating from Johnny, while the tech mogul had split from his former wife Talulah Riley.

    The actress once described her relationship with Elon as “beautiful” while he called it “brutal”

    Elon Musk wearing sunglasses and a cap, smiling during a public speaking event with a blue background.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

    It is believed Elon and Amber dated on and off from 2016 and 2018. They went official with their romance in 2017.

    “Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values,” Amber told The Hollywood Reporter a while after their breakup.

    “Intellectual curiosity, ideas and conversation, a shared love for science,” she continued. “We just bonded on a lot of things that speak to who I am on the inside. I have so much respect for him.”

    It is believed the former couple had a tumultuous relationship before finally breaking up.

    They once had a fight while vacationing in South America in December 2017 with family members. Elon’s brother Kimbal Musk was also holidaying with them at the time.

    Kimbal seemed to disapprove of their relationship, saying he found it “really sad” that his brother “falls in love with these people who are really mean to him.”

    The tech mogul’s brother Kimbal Musk claimed Elon often ends up in “toxic” relationships

    Amber Heard playing with her toddler indoors surrounded by pink balloons, related to Elon Musk twins speculation.

    Image credits: amberheard / Instagram

    “They’re beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side and Elon knows that they’re toxic,” he told Walter Isaacson for the biography titled Elon Musk.

    In the same 2023 book, Amber said she still loves her ex “very much” but said, “Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him.”

    Elon, meanwhile, called the relationship “brutal” in the book.

    When asked by the author about why he falls for a certain type of people, he said, “Because I’m just a fool for love. I am often a fool, but especially for love.”

    Woman holding child outdoors, playfully lifting leg, representing people convinced Elon Musk fathered Amber Heard's twins.

    Image credits: amberheard / Instagram

    The billionaire has welcomed at least 14 children over the years. He and his first wife, Justine Wilson, lost their firstborn, Nevada Alexander, at 10 weeks old due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

    The next five children with Justine—twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian—were all born via IVF.

    Elon has fathered more than a dozen children with at least four different women

    Elon Musk smiling indoors with bookshelves in the background, linked to discussions about Amber Heard's twins and embryo dispute.

    Image credits: The White House / Flickr

    In addition to his three children with Grimes, he also welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Shivon Zilis, an employee at his company Neuralink.

    Elon and Shivon went on to welcome their third child Arcadia in 2024.

    Last month, Shivon announced on X that they welcomed their fourth son, Seldon Lycurgus.

    Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair made a public announcement last month, saying she gave birth to Elon’s child last year.

    “Elon strikes again?” the internet asked after Amber’s recent announcement about her twins

    Twitter user congratulating Elon Musk on adding two more children amid Amber Heard embryo dispute rumors.

    Image credits: ExorcisingErica

    Tweet from Raquel Dobson mentioning a money deal with Musk signed, relating to Elon Musk fathered Amber Heard twins rumor.

    Image credits: RaquelDobson

    Twitter post discussing Elon Musk's alleged involvement in fathering Amber Heard's twins amid embryos dispute.

    Image credits: BooChilling

    Tweet about Elon Musk's involvement in IVF and birth decline, referencing a controversial embryos dispute and twins speculation.

    Image credits: KristinGraz83

    Screenshot of a social media post speculating Elon Musk fathered Amber Heard’s new twins amid embryos dispute discussion.

    Image credits: HollowSV

    Screenshot of a tweet by Dialga Marine humorously commenting on people not being toilet trained in a household.

    Image credits: DialgaMarine92

    Tweet about Amber Heard’s twins sparking speculation Elon Musk fathered them amid embryos dispute.

    Image credits: SheKnowsScience

    Tweet discussing Elon Musk potentially fathering Amber Heard's twins after embryo rights dispute in their relationship.

    Image credits: heartofau197

    Tweet by Holly F. reacting to Elon Musk and Amber Heard rumors, questioning if Elon strikes again, on social media platform.

    Image credits: Hollyjeeny

    Twitter user replying to PopBase with a humorous comment, sparking discussion about Elon Musk and Amber Heard twins.

    Image credits: vengefulamb

    Social media post questioning if Elon Musk fathered Amber Heard’s new twins amidst embryos dispute discussion.

    Image credits: eliooshal

    Tweet by Irene celebrating becoming a mother on Mother's Day with discussions around Elon Musk and Amber Heard's twins.

    Image credits: ireneee27

    Tweet expressing admiration for giving birth on Mother's Day, sparking speculation about Elon Musk fathering Amber Heard's twins.

    Image credits: selovelenaa

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
