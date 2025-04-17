Elon Musk Allegedly Offered To Impregnate Right-Wing Influencer, Retaliated When She Turned Him Down

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk reportedly offered to impregnate right-wing influencer Tiffany Fong as part of his quest to create a “legion” of children to save civilization.

The tech billionaire, 53, has allegedly been scouting women online to join his baby-making efforts, and Tiffany was one of them.

Sources claimed in a bombshell report that the SpaceX CEO targets women based on whether he thinks they are smart enough to help seed the future of the human race.

Elon Musk has been scouting women online to create a “legion” of babies with high intelligence

The world’s richest man has so far welcomed at least 14 children with four different women. But multiple sources close to him claim that the actual number of Elon’s children is likely to be much higher than publicly known, according to a new Wall Street Journal report.

Revelations about Elon’s “harem drama” were also shared in the bombshell report.

The billionaire tech founder offered to impregnate right-wing influencer Tiffany Fong

Sources claimed Elon slid into Tiffany’s DMs and offered to father a child with her.

Tiffany is a cryptocurrency influencer with more than 335K followers on X and over 48K subscribers on YouTube.

She gained popularity for her coverage of disgraced crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for orchestrating a fraud scheme related to his cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

While Tiffany was covering the downfall of the imprisoned crypto tycoon, Elon started liking and replying to her posts.

He even gave her a follow when she started sharing political content in support of the current US president.

Fellow social media users took notice of his interactions with her posts and helped boost her online following.

Elon began following Tiffany when she began posting content in favor of the current US president

With a higher following and engagement, Tiffany was raking in money as part of a revenue-sharing program for creators on X. She shared a screenshot of her $21,000 earnings, which she made over a two-week period in November.

Around this time, Elon allegedly made her a proposition to impregnate her, even though they had never met in person before.

Tiffany not only turned him down but also confided in a few friends about the tech founder’s unusual offering.

Fellow right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair, who recently announced that she gave birth to Elon’s baby, was one of the friends Tiffany spoke to.

When Elon caught wind of the situation, he confronted Tiffany for not maintaining secrecy and eventually unfollowed her.

This led to a downfall in the crypto influencer’s engagement and earnings.

The Tesla founder shared the following tweet after the bombshell WSJ article

In February this year, Tiffany addressed claims of her being pregnant with Elon’s child.

“Wow, according to the Internet I’m ‘pregnant,’” she wrote on social media. “Congrats to me, this is huge news!!!”

“As far as I know, I am not pregnant, but thank you!!!” she added in a follow-up message.

Ashley St. Clair was also allegedly offered millions of dollars not to disclose the identity of her baby’s father

According to claims made in the WSJ report, Elon offered Ashley millions of dollars to keep the identity of her child’s father a secret. The deal reportedly included a $15 million lump sum and $100,000 per month until the child turned 21 years old.

Ashley refused to sign the agreement that barred her from speaking negatively about Elon and expected her to pay back the $15 million lump sum if she broke the deal. The agreement did not forbid Elon from speaking negatively about her.

“We will need to use surrogates” to reach “legion-level before the apocalypse,” the world’s richest man said in a text

The Tesla founder had texted Ashley about creating an empire of offspring before the baby drama began to unfold.

“To reach legion-level before the apocalypse,” they would “need to use surrogates,” he said in one text.

He claimed in another text that he was approached by Japanese officials in 2023 to donate his sperm to a high-profile woman.

“They want me to be a sperm donor. No romance or anything, just sperm,” he said in the text before sharing that he followed through.

Elon has long been vocal about the need for more babies in the world.

“If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words,” he said at an event in 2021.

The tech mogul is a father to at least 14 children. He and his first wife Justine lost their first child, son Nevada Alexander, at 10 weeks old.

His next five children with Justine—twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian—were all born via IVF.

The Neuralink CEO has fathered at least 14 babies with four different women

Elon and singer Grimes welcomed three children together, X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus.

He went on to welcome twins Strider and Azure with Shivon Zilis, an employee at his company Neuralink. They welcomed their third child, Arcadia, in 2024.

Shivon announced on X earlier this year that they welcomed their fourth son, Seldon Lycurgus.

Ashley, who said she was forced to share a tweet to get Elon to acknowledge their child, named him Romulus.

