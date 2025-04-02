Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Something Fishy”: Elon Musk Is Reportedly Stepping Down From DOGE
News

"Something Fishy": Elon Musk Is Reportedly Stepping Down From DOGE

Elon Musk’s tenure in the US federal government is coming to an abrupt and controversial end

The billionaire tech mogul, who had been up until this point serving as a Special Government Employee (SGE), will be stepping down from his role in the coming weeks.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was originally scheduled to step down in May, adhering to the 130-day limit for SGEs.

Highlights
  • Elon Musk to step down from US government role weeks earlier than planned.
  • Musk's departure allegedly stems from growing tensions with President Trump.
  • White House calls reports "garbage," says exit was planned.
  • Musk-backed candidate's loss in Wisconsin Supreme Court cited as a contributing factor.

His sudden departure, however, comes after reports of private doubts allegedly expressed by President Trump, fueling speculation of a growing rift between the two powerful figures.

    Elon Musk will be stepping down from his role at the US government

    I don't know who this person is, but the alt text could be: "Man in a suit sitting with hands clasped, discussing DOGE.

    Image credits: Chesnot/Getty Images

    Musk’s high-profile role in Trump’s administration was celebrated by the President’s adherents, who saw in him a mold-breaking outsider that could bring much needed changes to the Government’s operations. 

    However, according to Politico, tensions between the two figures had been mounting, a report that contradicts the administration’s previous assurances of stability in their partnership.

    A person in a suit gesturing at a podium, with blue star-patterned backdrop behind them.

    Image credits: The Telegraph

    Despite his official departure being set for May, all signs pointed towards Musk’s role in the administration being much more secure and long lasting.

    Just last month, White House sources suggested that he was “here to stay,” reinforcing the image of a close working relationship between the CEO and the President. 

    Trump had repeatedly praised Musk, showcasing Tesla vehicles on the South Lawn of the White House and even personally purchasing a Tesla as a show of support, while reports of protestors burning that brand’s cars surfaced in recent months.

    The announcement comes after a Musk-backed Republican loss for the Wisconsin Supreme Court

    Person in a red hat discussing at a conference table with several attendees, focusing on DOGE topic.

    Image credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images

    White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, dismissed Politico’s report as “garbage,” insisting that the CEO’s departure was planned all along.

    “Elon Musk and President Trump have both publicly stated that Elon will depart from public service when his incredible work at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is complete,” she stated.

    Tesla stock chart showing $279.60, up 4.15%, potential Elon Musk impact on DOGE.

    Image credits: Google Finance

    Musk’s tenure proved to be divisive, with his detractors taking issue with his cost-cutting measures within the federal government. Layoffs, agency overhauls, and policy shifts followed in his wake, motivating multiple lawsuits against Trump’s administration.

    Complicating matters is Musk’s role in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. His detractors were allegedly able to position him as a “political villain,” framing the election as “The People vs. Elon Musk.” 

    The strategy led to a Liberal victory, and a defeat for Musk, who had invested over $21 million in support of the losing candidate.

    Musk had allegedly become a “political liability,” causing Trump to scale back his support for him

    Man in a hat with child, standing in a decorated office next to seated figure. SEO keywords: Elon Musk stepping down DOGE.

    Image credits: elonmusk

    According to Politico, the Supreme Court defeat positioned Musk as a political liability, setting the stage for the final straw to be broken during a Cabinet meeting.

    The President reportedly reminded his Cabinet that they were in charge of their respective departments—not Musk. The comment, made in the CEO’s presence, allegedly stunned those in the room, signifying a shift in Trump’s once-solid support for Elon Musk.

    Man in a suit discussing DOGE-related topics on a nighttime talk show.

    Image credits: Real Time with Bill Maher

    The report also alleges that Musk was unable to follow White House protocol, with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles being reportedly frustrated by the CEO’s refusal to operate within the established chain of command, souring his relationship with Trump’s inner circle.

    Tesla’s stock experienced a 4.83% rise following the news, with investors believing that his renewed focus on Tesla and SpaceX could help turn the tide business-wise. 

    Current price per share at around $281 still pales in comparison to the all time high of almost $480 the company achieved in December 2024.

    “He’s suffering financially.” Netizens took to social media to discuss the reasons behind the sudden move

    Comment about financial loss related to Tesla and impact on Elon Musk.

    Comment about Elon Musk potentially leaving DOGE, expressing humor with emoji reactions.

    Comment discussing Elon Musk stepping down from DOGE due to financial losses and business reputation issues.

    Comment from Angela Memuna Dumbuya discussing financial impact regarding Elon Musk and DOGE.

    Comment discussing Elon Musk stepping down from DOGE.

    Luis Gonzales questions Elon Musk's role and resources in DOGE, raising concerns about potential changes if he steps down.

    Comment about Elon Musk stepping down from DOGE, discussing personal information access.

    Comment discussing Elon Musk stepping down from DOGE involvement.

    Social media comment discussing Elon Musk and DOGE step down.

    William Yousuf's message about starting the divorce process.

    Chat message from Antonio Tejada: "I'm not surprised," regarding Elon Musk stepping down from DOGE.

    Marie Davis comments "Something fishy 😮 going on" in a social media post.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

