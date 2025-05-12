Amber Heard Faces Brutal Response After Announcing Twins’ Birth And Revealing Their Names

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Heard dropped some bombshell baby news to mark the beginning of a new chapter in motherhood.

The actress, 39, became a mother of three after welcoming a pair of twins to her brood. She also revealed the names she picked out for them.

While fans welcomed the good news, others gave plenty of sass and side-eye online. “She ruined her reputation. I feel bad for those kids, when they get older,” one harshly said.

Amber Heard announced that she welcomed a pair of twins to her family

Image credits: amberheard

The Aquaman actress introduced the world to her two tiny bundles of joy on Mother’s Day, May 11.

She shared a glimpse of her newborn twins with their 4-year-old big sister, Oonagh Paige, seated between them.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget,” she wrote in the caption.

Image credits: Jose Ramon Hernando/Europa Press

Image credits: amberheard

The Rum Diary actress then mentioned she welcomed “twins into the Heard gang” and revealed the names of her newborn daughter and son.

“This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years,” she said.

“My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full,” she added.

The actress named her daughter Agnes and her son Ocean

Image credits: amberheard

Amber also took a moment to reflect on first becoming a mother with the 2021 birth of Oonagh, who turned four years old in April.

“My world changed forever,” she said about her firstborn’s arrival. “I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy.”

“Well, now I am bursting times three!!!” she added.

The Aquaman star welcomed her firstborn daughter Oonagh Paige in 2021

Image credits: amberheard

Image credits: amberheard

Despite her own “fertility challenges,” Amber said becoming a mother by herself, “on [her] own terms,” was “the most humbling experience of [her] life.”

“I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully,” she said.

“To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x,” she concluded.

Critics online turned up the sass while commenting on the news.

“I guess Amber Heard wanted to double down on the drama,” one said.

“So you name your kids after an old lady and water?” one sarcastically asked after she shared the below post

Image credits: amberheard

Several others teased Amber for her notorious past allegations about defecating on the bed she shared with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The allegations emerged during their defamation trial, which became a highly publicized media spectacle in 2022.

“Jesus Christ – I hope someone else does the potty training, she’s clearly not mastered it herself…” read one comment.

Image credits: amberheard

Another quipped, “Hope she teaches them not to use the bathroom in the bed…”

On the other hand, fans were delighted by the news of the twins, with one saying, “I’m glad she is moving on and trying to live her life.”

“Congratulations to Amber Heard on the new additions to her family. Wishing her and her children health and happiness this Mother’s Day,” wrote another.

Amber moved to Madrid in search of a quieter life following her highly publicized trial with Johnny Depp

Image credits: amberheard

Image credits: Venturelli/WireImage

Amber left the US after the trial with Johnny concluded in 2022.

The court battle was the result of an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018.

Even though the piece did not directly mention Johnny, the actor’s legal team said it indirectly referred to their 2016 divorce.

The actor also said some of her statements in the op-ed were false and defamatory.

Image credits: John Phillips/Getty Images

The trial concluded with a seven-person jury unanimously ruling in favor of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

He was awarded $5 million in punitive damages and $10 million in compensatory damages, while Amber was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

The actress then relocated to Madrid, Spain, in search of a quieter life.

“Mama and babies are enjoying every minute,” a spokesperson said after she welcomed her newborn twins

Image credits: amberheard

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I get to be a mom, like, full-time, you know where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers,” she told Savannah Guthrie in 2022.

Following the recent birth of her twins, a spokesperson for the actress said she “is delighted to welcome the twins and complete her family.”

“Mama and babies are enjoying every minute. And Oonagh is happily running the show,” they told People.

“How can she afford three children…?” one social media user asked

