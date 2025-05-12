Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Amber Heard Faces Brutal Response After Announcing Twins’ Birth And Revealing Their Names
Amber Heard wearing a straw hat and black top, waving outdoors amid public reactions to potty training and twins birth.
Celebrities, News

Amber Heard Faces Brutal Response After Announcing Twins’ Birth And Revealing Their Names

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

12

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Heard dropped some bombshell baby news to mark the beginning of a new chapter in motherhood.

The actress, 39, became a mother of three after welcoming a pair of twins to her brood. She also revealed the names she picked out for them.

While fans welcomed the good news, others gave plenty of sass and side-eye online. “She ruined her reputation. I feel bad for those kids, when they get older,” one harshly said.

Highlights
  • Amber Heard announced that she welcomed a pair of twins to her family.
  • The actress revealed the names of her newborn daughter and son in an Instagram post.
  • “Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget,” she said.
  • She also shared a glimpse of her 4-year-old daughter sitting between the twin siblings.
RELATED:

    Amber Heard announced that she welcomed a pair of twins to her family

    Amber Heard with natural makeup and loose hair, facing public response after twins' birth and potty training news

    Image credits: amberheard

    The Aquaman actress introduced the world to her two tiny bundles of joy on Mother’s Day, May 11.

    She shared a glimpse of her newborn twins with their 4-year-old big sister, Oonagh Paige, seated between them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget,” she wrote in the caption.

    Amber Heard wearing a straw hat and black dress, walking outdoors while waving with a neutral expression.

    Image credits: Jose Ramon Hernando/Europa Press

    Image credits: amberheard

    The Rum Diary actress then mentioned she welcomed “twins into the Heard gang” and revealed the names of her newborn daughter and son.

    “This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years,” she said.

    “My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full,” she added.

    The actress named her daughter Agnes and her son Ocean

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Newborn twins' feet peeking out from soft blankets, symbolizing challenges of potty training after birth.

    Image credits: amberheard

    Comment on social media expressing hope someone else handles potty training, referencing Amber Heard and her twins' birth.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Amber also took a moment to reflect on first becoming a mother with the 2021 birth of Oonagh, who turned four years old in April.

    “My world changed forever,” she said about her firstborn’s arrival. “I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy.”

    “Well, now I am bursting times three!!!” she added.

    The Aquaman star welcomed her firstborn daughter Oonagh Paige in 2021

    Amber Heard holding her child at home with pink water bottles in the foreground relating to potty training.

    Image credits: amberheard

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment questioning Amber Heard’s ability to afford three children amid financial issues after twins’ birth.

    Image credits: amberheard

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Amber Heard facing brutal response after twins' birth and potty training.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite her own “fertility challenges,” Amber said becoming a mother by herself, “on [her] own terms,” was “the most humbling experience of [her] life.”

    “I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully,” she said.

    “To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x,” she concluded.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Critics online turned up the sass while commenting on the news.

    “I guess Amber Heard wanted to double down on the drama,” one said.

    “So you name your kids after an old lady and water?” one sarcastically asked after she shared the below post

    Amber Heard shares joy of twins' birth while facing brutal response about potty training challenges.

    Image credits: amberheard

    Several others teased Amber for her notorious past allegations about defecating on the bed she shared with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

    Comment by Ivan Un Cervantes saying she can never get upset if they wet the bed, referencing potty training challenges.

    The allegations emerged during their defamation trial, which became a highly publicized media spectacle in 2022.

    “Jesus Christ – I hope someone else does the potty training, she’s clearly not mastered it herself…” read one comment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Amber Heard posing indoors in a stylish brown belted blazer and shorts, amid discussions on potty training after twins' birth.

    Image credits: amberheard

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern about Amber Heard’s children living in the shadow of scandals and needing psychological help.

    Another quipped, “Hope she teaches them not to use the bathroom in the bed…”

    On the other hand, fans were delighted by the news of the twins, with one saying, “I’m glad she is moving on and trying to live her life.”

    “Congratulations to Amber Heard on the new additions to her family. Wishing her and her children health and happiness this Mother’s Day,” wrote another.

    Amber moved to Madrid in search of a quieter life following her highly publicized trial with Johnny Depp

    Amber Heard playing with toddler at home, facing public reaction after twins' birth and potty training challenges.

    Image credits: amberheard

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Venturelli/WireImage

    Amber left the US after the trial with Johnny concluded in 2022.

    The court battle was the result of an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018.

    Even though the piece did not directly mention Johnny, the actor’s legal team said it indirectly referred to their 2016 divorce.

    The actor also said some of her statements in the op-ed were false and defamatory.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Amber Heard with long blonde hair, wearing a white top and black jacket, waving while facing response after twins' birth.

    Image credits: John Phillips/Getty Images

    Comment by Shaileen Carney criticizing rent a womb and baby buying, related to Amber Heard potty training response discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The trial concluded with a seven-person jury unanimously ruling in favor of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

    He was awarded $5 million in punitive damages and $10 million in compensatory damages, while Amber was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

    The actress then relocated to Madrid, Spain, in search of a quieter life.

    “Mama and babies are enjoying every minute,” a spokesperson said after she welcomed her newborn twins

    Amber Heard in a sparkling dress sitting inside a car, facing public reaction after twins' birth and potty training news.

    Image credits: amberheard


    “I get to be a mom, like, full-time, you know where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers,” she told Savannah Guthrie in 2022.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Following the recent birth of her twins, a spokesperson for the actress said she “is delighted to welcome the twins and complete her family.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Mama and babies are enjoying every minute. And Oonagh is happily running the show,” they told People.

    “How can she afford three children…?” one social media user asked

    Comment on social media questioning Amber Heard's pregnancy amidst hope someone else does the potty training after twins' birth.

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously referencing potty training and kids growing older after Amber Heard faces response.

    Social media comment reacting to Amber Heard facing backlash related to potty training after twins' birth.

    Comment on social media post discussing Amber Heard facing backlash related to twins' potty training after birth.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about Amber Heard facing backlash related to potty training and twins' birth.

    Social media comment criticizing Amber Heard's parenting, reflecting public reaction to potty training after twins' birth.

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to Amber Heard facing brutal reactions after twins' birth and potty training.

    Comment from Kecia Bautista expressing hope Amber Heard is a good mother after twins' birth amid potty training responses.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Seaneen Duke expressing support as Amber Heard faces brutal response after twins' birth and potty training struggles.

    Comment expressing joy for Amber Heard's twins and sending love and wishes on Mother's Day celebration.

    Comment about Amber Heard facing harsh reactions related to potty training after the birth of her twins.

    Comment expressing hope for Amber Heard’s healing after abuse amid potty training and twins’ birth controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Lisa Bulvas expressing frustration over public judgment during potty training of Amber Heard's twins.

    Comment from Amber Rose wishing Happy Mother’s Day to Amber Heard amid potty training and twins birth discussions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment defending Amber Heard as she faces criticism after the birth of her twins and potty training challenges.

    Comment by Dionne Jasmine Nikôl Green expressing hope someone else does the potty training after Amber Heard's twins' birth.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Klelia Hatzis wishing Amber Heard all the best in her new journey after twins' birth amid potty training discussions.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    12

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    12

    Open list comments

    3

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, what? "Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life." LOL, but she didn't become a mother "by herself" - Oonagh was born via a surrogate and the twins were as well. That's literally not "becoming a mother by yourself", that's needing someone else's help to become a mother. There's nothing wrong with that (I'm adopted, myself) but trying to be like "hurr I did it all by myself" when in fact you used a surrogate (and presumably needed someone's spérm as well...) that's very disingenuous.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    dhbuchanan avatar
    The Dave
    The Dave
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She will forever be Amber Túrd. Side note: BP sucks for censoring túrd.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, what? "Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life." LOL, but she didn't become a mother "by herself" - Oonagh was born via a surrogate and the twins were as well. That's literally not "becoming a mother by yourself", that's needing someone else's help to become a mother. There's nothing wrong with that (I'm adopted, myself) but trying to be like "hurr I did it all by myself" when in fact you used a surrogate (and presumably needed someone's spérm as well...) that's very disingenuous.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    dhbuchanan avatar
    The Dave
    The Dave
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She will forever be Amber Túrd. Side note: BP sucks for censoring túrd.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda