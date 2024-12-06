Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”
Celebrities, News

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard faced a wave of criticism following the news of her expanding her family.

The 38-year-old actress is expecting her second child and was said to be “delighted” to be a mother of two.

While details are still being kept under wraps, a spokesperson for Amber said she and her three-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, can’t wait to welcome the new bundle of joy.

Highlights
  • Amber Heard is expecting her second child and is said to be "delighted."
  • Social media critics questioned Amber's personal choices following the announcement.
  • “Lord, help that child,” read one comment while another asked, “Has dad got a restraining order yet?”
  • The 38-year-old actress previously advocated for women not needing "a ring" to have "a crib."
What People Think

  • Pro-Amber Supporter: Supports Amber's decision to expand her family and pursue personal happiness.

  • Skeptical Critic: Questions Amber's motives, viewing her actions as attention-seeking and irresponsible.

  • Feminist Advocate: Defends Amber's right to motherhood without societal judgment or outdated norms.

Amber Heard is expecting her second child and is “delighted” to be growing her family alongside her three-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

“It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage,” a rep told People.

“Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige,” they added.

Despite the excitement surrounding Amber’s pregnancy announcement, not everyone shared in the joy.

A wave of criticism flooded social media, reflecting how Amber’s public scrutiny continues following her tumultuous marriage and highly publicized legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Social media lit up with harsh criticism following the pregnancy news, with detractors questioning her personal choices

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Image credits: amberheard

“Lord, help that child,” read one comment, while another asked, “Has dad got a restraining order yet?”

“Those poor children,” wrote another. “Being raised by such an emotionally immature parent does a lifetime of damage and trauma.”

Another said, “Don’t worry, she’ll get child support payments from somewhere.”

“She’s not pregnant! She’s too much of a narcissist for that!” said one enraged critic. “She’s paying someone to have the baby for her. Just like she did with the first child! I feel sorry for those kids.”

The 38-year-old actress has advocated for women not needing “a ring” to have “a crib”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Image credits: amberheard

Amber has previously revealed how she wants to take on motherhood on her own terms. She welcomed Oonagh in April 2021 and shared a heartfelt post three months after her birth.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” she told her fans.

The Aquaman actress advocated for women not needing “a ring” to have “a crib.”

“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she said. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

“My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” she said while announcing the birth of her first daughter

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Image credits: amberheard

“A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business,” she continued. “I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”

“My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” concluded the proud mama.

Despite the challenges she has faced in the public eye, Amber has kept a positive outlook on her role as a mother. She has often shared glimpses of her life with Oonagh, proudly embracing the role of both “mom and dad.”

“I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss,” she wrote in the caption of a 2021 post with her little one.

After her highly publicized defamation trial involving ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber moved to Madrid, Spain, for a fresh start

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Image credits: amberheard

In the wake of her highly publicized defamation trial in Virginia during the summer of 2022, the actress made the conscious decision to step away from the spotlight and start fresh.

She left the US and sought a quieter life in Madrid, Spain, with her daughter Oonagh.

A source previously told People that Amber “couldn’t wait to leave the U.S. with her daughter” after the trial.

“She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy. The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country,” the source told the outlet.

“I love Spain so much,” she said last year in a widely circulated video online. “I love living here”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Image credits: Gage Skidmore

“She is excited about working and filming again,” the insider continued. “She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated.”

A video that was widely circulated online last year captured the actress answering questions from local reporters on the sidewalk.

“I love Spain so much,” she was captured saying.

When asked if she planned to continue staying in Madrid, she responded with, “Yes, I hope so. Yes, I love living here.”

She was also asked whether she had plans to appear in front of the camera again.

“I move on,” she replied. “That’s life.”

“Narcissists and sociopaths should not have children,” one social media user said following Amber’s baby news

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Amber Heard’s Baby No. 2 Announcement Sparks Renewed Public Scrutiny: “Too Much Of A Narcissist”

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

