Parenting Influencer’s 22-Month-Old Son Loses His Life After Tragic Mirror Accident
Family, News

Parenting Influencer’s 22-Month-Old Son Loses His Life After Tragic Mirror Accident

Parenting influencer Lindsay Dewey opened up about the accident that tragically cut short her adorable 22-month-old son’s life.

“All he knew was love, and all he gave was love,” wrote the bereaved mother.

She was grateful that she and her husband, Eric Dewey, had “22 sweet months” of being his “parents and protectors.”

The influencer told her 63.5k followers that her toddler, Reed, passed away after an unsecured mirror fell on top of him in their Idaho home.

    Lindsay Dewey opened up about the tragic accident that claimed her son’s life

    Family of parenting influencer in their home with children, capturing a mirror selfie.

    Image credits: lindsaymdewey

    In an Instagram Story that she recently reshared, Lindsay revealed that her toddler son was playing with one of his suction cup bowls by sticking it on the mirror and pulling it “‘back and forth’ to pry it off (we’re assuming).”

    He wound up pulling the mirror down on himself while the mother of three was about 10 feet away in another room, cooking dinner.

    Family photo with parenting influencer and children, including 22-month-old son, standing against a white wall.

    Image credits: lindsaymdewey

    When she heard the “heavy duty” mirror fall on her child, she immediately rushed to him and managed to lift the household item off of her son within five seconds.

    “I figured out EXACTLY how it happened,” after picking up the mirror and noticing the bowl stuck to it, she said.

    The parenting influencer narrated the incident where her son accidentally pulled a mirror down on himself

    Toddler in checkered shirt on grass, related to parenting influencer's tragic mirror accident.

    Image credits: lindsaymdewey

    The mother said she initially thought her son was okay as he lay with his eyes open and wasn’t crying. But within moments, she realized something was “very wrong.”

    “[I knew] it was serious but never did we expect it to be so serious that he wouldn’t survive it,” she told her followers.

    “The mirror hit his head in the most precise way and fractured his skull – obviously causing a severe TBI (traumatic brain injury).”

    The mother-of-three realized something was “very wrong” when she found her son lying with his eyes open but not crying

    Family grieving after tragic mirror accident involving 22-month-old son.

    Image credits: lindsaymdewey

    Reed was rushed to the hospital and fell into a coma.

    He was found to have limited pupil response, breathing autonomy, and brain functionality due to the swelling.

    Doctors determined he was brain dead, and his organs were donated to five patients.

    Firefighters assist at the scene of a tragic mirror accident involving a toddler, highlighting parenting influencer safety.

    Image credits: lindsaymdewey

    Lindsay firmly believed that if Reed didn’t get his miracle recovery, then he would become a miracle for other sick children.

    His story has spread awareness about the importance of keeping furniture safe and secure in a house with children.

    Lindsay revealed she was sharing Reed’s story to spread awareness among other parents

    Text warning parents about mirror safety after tragic accident involving influencer's child.

    Image credits: lindsaymdewey

    Radio stations have also picked up her story to inform people about securing their mirrors and other furniture for their children’s safety.

    “Even though his wasn’t saved, he is saving lives,” Lindsay said.

    Toddler smiling in a red wagon, wearing a black hat.

    Image credits: lindsaymdewey

    The heartbroken mother said she had their mirror anchored correctly after the incident to prevent similar accidents.

    Normally, she is a “psycho-protective mom” and showed pictures of child locks placed on her windows, gates, and doors while the dressers in the house are anchored to walls.

    The mother shared clips of the suction bowl her toddler was playing with before the incident

    A hand holds the green bowl involved in the tragic mirror accident of parenting influencer's son.

    Image credits: lindsaymdewey

    “It hurts even more when it happens to a family (us) who tries so hard to protect our kids,” she said.

    The influencer revealed that it would have been easy for the family to have kept the news to themselves to avoid backlash.

    Text conversation about internal injuries of a parenting influencer’s son after tragic mirror accident.

    Image credits: lindsaymdewey

    “But I truly couldn’t keep it from other parents anymore. But truly, I shared this only for awareness purposes,” Lindsay explained.

    “This could potentially save another child, and that makes all the backlash worth it,” she added.

    Lindsay said she is normally a “psycho-protective mom” who has child locks and baby-proofing all over the house

    Memorial shelf for parenting influencer's son with toys, handprint art, and framed pictures.

    Image credits: lindsaymdewey

    In an emotional Instagram post, she spoke about the pride she felt in her “hero” baby saving the lives of other children.

    “The worst day of our lives became the best day of someone else’s, and for that, I will forever be grateful for our little hero baby,” she wrote in the caption.

    22-month-old child in a pumpkin patch, wearing a black hat, with text about a tragedy involving a parenting influencer.

    Image credits: lindsaymdewey

    “You’re someone’s miracle, Reed Michael. 5 little kids’ miracle, to be exact. I couldn’t stop thinking about the families who got the best call of their life, their answered prayer.”

    Although she felt the situation was “not fair on every single level,” she said she was proud of her little one.

    “Little hero baby” Reed’s organs were donated to five other patients

    Child's hand holding stuffed animals, representing a parenting influencer's son.

    Image credits: lindsaymdewey

    “A piece of my heart will always be missing until I’m in Heaven loving on you again,” she continued. “I love you so much, son … Your legacy is going to live on as these other babies get to live their lives whole and healthy.”

    “I kissed him goodbye and whispered, ‘Go save some lives, baby,’” she added. “I’ll never forget.”

    Netizens shared their grief over the loss of their 22-month-old son

    Comment on a tragic mirror accident story, expressing emotional reaction while holding a 13-month-old child.

    Comment on the tragic loss of a parenting influencer's son due to a mirror accident, urging furniture safety.

    Message expressing sympathy for the parenting influencer's loss after tragic mirror accident.

    Comment about a near accident involving a child, shared by a parenting influencer.

    Comment on tragic mirror accident stressing need for caution by parenting influencer.

    Comment about understanding and empathy after a tragic accident involving a parenting influencer's son.

    Condolence message for parenting influencer's tragic mirror accident loss.

    Comment on parenting influencer's tragic loss, highlighting hidden dangers and parenting challenges.

    Comment expressing heartbreak and mentioning the miracle provided for families, related to parenting influencer.

    User comments on tragic mirror accident, expressing heartbreak and prayers for a parenting influencer's son.

    Message of sympathy for parenting influencer's loss, highlighting gratitude for organ donation.

    Comment expressing sympathy after tragic mirror accident involving a child.

    Emotional comment on tragic accident involving parenting influencer's son.

    Comment expressing sadness over tragic mirror accident involving a parenting influencer's son.

    Message showing sympathy for a family after a tragic accident involving a parenting influencer's child.

    Comment on parenting influencer's tragic loss, expressing sorrow and empathy with a sad emoji.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My heart bleeds for that child, but my sympathy for his mother is somewhat tempered by the fact that taking pictures of the EMT's working on her child for her next parenting post was uppermost in her mind. Gotta keep those views coming any way you can. Fúcking influencer culture at it's most heartless. And if you're going to let your vanity rule your life, fix the mirror to the wall or be prepared for reckless endangerment charges. Such a senseless tragedy, but I'm utterly disgusted at the lack of sense from this 'parenting influencer'.

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. My thoughts too along with the sheer ignorance of not toddler proofing the house. A heavy mirror that isn't fixed is very unwise.

    krystledeschene avatar
    Krystle Deschene
    Krystle Deschene
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the child can stick a suction cup bowl to it, and pull it over then there was nothing stopping him from putting his little fingers behind it, and pulling it over on himself. The "it's so big and so heavy i didn't expect it to need an anchor" is a little bit of a stretch to believe. And I agree with other posters. Why in the FLYING F would you take pictures of the EMT's working on your lifeless son? I've been in a situation woth my 14 month old who had a terrible seizure, no warning, no prior occurrences and when medics showed up, THE last thing I thought of was taking pictures

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who told her it was a good idea to *not* secure the mirror to the wall?

