Parenting Influencer’s 22-Month-Old Son Loses His Life After Tragic Mirror Accident

Parenting influencer Lindsay Dewey opened up about the accident that tragically cut short her adorable 22-month-old son’s life.
“All he knew was love, and all he gave was love,” wrote the bereaved mother.
She was grateful that she and her husband, Eric Dewey, had “22 sweet months” of being his “parents and protectors.”
The influencer told her 63.5k followers that her toddler, Reed, passed away after an unsecured mirror fell on top of him in their Idaho home.
Image credits: lindsaymdewey
In an Instagram Story that she recently reshared, Lindsay revealed that her toddler son was playing with one of his suction cup bowls by sticking it on the mirror and pulling it “‘back and forth’ to pry it off (we’re assuming).”
He wound up pulling the mirror down on himself while the mother of three was about 10 feet away in another room, cooking dinner.
When she heard the “heavy duty” mirror fall on her child, she immediately rushed to him and managed to lift the household item off of her son within five seconds.
“I figured out EXACTLY how it happened,” after picking up the mirror and noticing the bowl stuck to it, she said.
The mother said she initially thought her son was okay as he lay with his eyes open and wasn’t crying. But within moments, she realized something was “very wrong.”
“[I knew] it was serious but never did we expect it to be so serious that he wouldn’t survive it,” she told her followers.
“The mirror hit his head in the most precise way and fractured his skull – obviously causing a severe TBI (traumatic brain injury).”
Reed was rushed to the hospital and fell into a coma.
He was found to have limited pupil response, breathing autonomy, and brain functionality due to the swelling.
Doctors determined he was brain dead, and his organs were donated to five patients.
Lindsay firmly believed that if Reed didn’t get his miracle recovery, then he would become a miracle for other sick children.
His story has spread awareness about the importance of keeping furniture safe and secure in a house with children.
Radio stations have also picked up her story to inform people about securing their mirrors and other furniture for their children’s safety.
“Even though his wasn’t saved, he is saving lives,” Lindsay said.
The heartbroken mother said she had their mirror anchored correctly after the incident to prevent similar accidents.
Normally, she is a “psycho-protective mom” and showed pictures of child locks placed on her windows, gates, and doors while the dressers in the house are anchored to walls.
“It hurts even more when it happens to a family (us) who tries so hard to protect our kids,” she said.
The influencer revealed that it would have been easy for the family to have kept the news to themselves to avoid backlash.
“But I truly couldn’t keep it from other parents anymore. But truly, I shared this only for awareness purposes,” Lindsay explained.
“This could potentially save another child, and that makes all the backlash worth it,” she added.
In an emotional Instagram post, she spoke about the pride she felt in her “hero” baby saving the lives of other children.
“The worst day of our lives became the best day of someone else’s, and for that, I will forever be grateful for our little hero baby,” she wrote in the caption.
“You’re someone’s miracle, Reed Michael. 5 little kids’ miracle, to be exact. I couldn’t stop thinking about the families who got the best call of their life, their answered prayer.”
Although she felt the situation was “not fair on every single level,” she said she was proud of her little one.
“A piece of my heart will always be missing until I’m in Heaven loving on you again,” she continued. “I love you so much, son … Your legacy is going to live on as these other babies get to live their lives whole and healthy.”
“I kissed him goodbye and whispered, ‘Go save some lives, baby,’” she added. “I’ll never forget.”
My heart bleeds for that child, but my sympathy for his mother is somewhat tempered by the fact that taking pictures of the EMT's working on her child for her next parenting post was uppermost in her mind. Gotta keep those views coming any way you can. Fúcking influencer culture at it's most heartless. And if you're going to let your vanity rule your life, fix the mirror to the wall or be prepared for reckless endangerment charges. Such a senseless tragedy, but I'm utterly disgusted at the lack of sense from this 'parenting influencer'.
Yes. My thoughts too along with the sheer ignorance of not toddler proofing the house. A heavy mirror that isn't fixed is very unwise.
That. Why would you put your dying child on the internet?
As soon as I see the word "influencer" I automatically assume that nothing they say is an accurate and truthful account of the events. Everything in the post screams main character syndrome, or narcissist, or whatever the phrase of the month may be. Scoring internet points (and presumably money, although I'm not sure exactly how that works) about your own child's déath is just sick.
If the child can stick a suction cup bowl to it, and pull it over then there was nothing stopping him from putting his little fingers behind it, and pulling it over on himself. The "it's so big and so heavy i didn't expect it to need an anchor" is a little bit of a stretch to believe. And I agree with other posters. Why in the FLYING F would you take pictures of the EMT's working on your lifeless son? I've been in a situation woth my 14 month old who had a terrible seizure, no warning, no prior occurrences and when medics showed up, THE last thing I thought of was taking pictures
Who told her it was a good idea to *not* secure the mirror to the wall?
