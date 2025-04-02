Parenting Influencer’s 22-Month-Old Son Loses His Life After Tragic Mirror Accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting influencer Lindsay Dewey opened up about the accident that tragically cut short her adorable 22-month-old son’s life.

“All he knew was love, and all he gave was love,” wrote the bereaved mother.

She was grateful that she and her husband, Eric Dewey, had “22 sweet months” of being his “parents and protectors.”

The influencer told her 63.5k followers that her toddler, Reed, passed away after an unsecured mirror fell on top of him in their Idaho home.

RELATED:

Lindsay Dewey opened up about the tragic accident that claimed her son’s life



Share icon

Image credits: lindsaymdewey

In an Instagram Story that she recently reshared, Lindsay revealed that her toddler son was playing with one of his suction cup bowls by sticking it on the mirror and pulling it “‘back and forth’ to pry it off (we’re assuming).”

He wound up pulling the mirror down on himself while the mother of three was about 10 feet away in another room, cooking dinner.

Share icon

Image credits: lindsaymdewey

When she heard the “heavy duty” mirror fall on her child, she immediately rushed to him and managed to lift the household item off of her son within five seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I figured out EXACTLY how it happened,” after picking up the mirror and noticing the bowl stuck to it, she said.

The parenting influencer narrated the incident where her son accidentally pulled a mirror down on himself

Share icon

Image credits: lindsaymdewey

The mother said she initially thought her son was okay as he lay with his eyes open and wasn’t crying. But within moments, she realized something was “very wrong.”

“[I knew] it was serious but never did we expect it to be so serious that he wouldn’t survive it,” she told her followers.

“The mirror hit his head in the most precise way and fractured his skull – obviously causing a severe TBI (traumatic brain injury).”

The mother-of-three realized something was “very wrong” when she found her son lying with his eyes open but not crying

Share icon

Image credits: lindsaymdewey

Reed was rushed to the hospital and fell into a coma.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was found to have limited pupil response, breathing autonomy, and brain functionality due to the swelling.

Doctors determined he was brain dead, and his organs were donated to five patients.

Share icon

Image credits: lindsaymdewey

Lindsay firmly believed that if Reed didn’t get his miracle recovery, then he would become a miracle for other sick children.

His story has spread awareness about the importance of keeping furniture safe and secure in a house with children.

Lindsay revealed she was sharing Reed’s story to spread awareness among other parents

Share icon

Image credits: lindsaymdewey

Radio stations have also picked up her story to inform people about securing their mirrors and other furniture for their children’s safety.

“Even though his wasn’t saved, he is saving lives,” Lindsay said.

Share icon

Image credits: lindsaymdewey

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The heartbroken mother said she had their mirror anchored correctly after the incident to prevent similar accidents.

Normally, she is a “psycho-protective mom” and showed pictures of child locks placed on her windows, gates, and doors while the dressers in the house are anchored to walls.

The mother shared clips of the suction bowl her toddler was playing with before the incident

Share icon

Image credits: lindsaymdewey

“It hurts even more when it happens to a family (us) who tries so hard to protect our kids,” she said.

The influencer revealed that it would have been easy for the family to have kept the news to themselves to avoid backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: lindsaymdewey

“But I truly couldn’t keep it from other parents anymore. But truly, I shared this only for awareness purposes,” Lindsay explained.

“This could potentially save another child, and that makes all the backlash worth it,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsay said she is normally a “psycho-protective mom” who has child locks and baby-proofing all over the house

Share icon

Image credits: lindsaymdewey

In an emotional Instagram post, she spoke about the pride she felt in her “hero” baby saving the lives of other children.

“The worst day of our lives became the best day of someone else’s, and for that, I will forever be grateful for our little hero baby,” she wrote in the caption.

Share icon

Image credits: lindsaymdewey

“You’re someone’s miracle, Reed Michael. 5 little kids’ miracle, to be exact. I couldn’t stop thinking about the families who got the best call of their life, their answered prayer.”

Although she felt the situation was “not fair on every single level,” she said she was proud of her little one.

“Little hero baby” Reed’s organs were donated to five other patients

Share icon

Image credits: lindsaymdewey

ADVERTISEMENT

“A piece of my heart will always be missing until I’m in Heaven loving on you again,” she continued. “I love you so much, son … Your legacy is going to live on as these other babies get to live their lives whole and healthy.”

“I kissed him goodbye and whispered, ‘Go save some lives, baby,’” she added. “I’ll never forget.”

Netizens shared their grief over the loss of their 22-month-old son

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT