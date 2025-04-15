Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Wish Cancel Culture Was Real”: Johnny Depp “Returns To Hollywood” With New Look, Sparks Debate
Celebrities, News

“I Wish Cancel Culture Was Real”: Johnny Depp “Returns To Hollywood” With New Look, Sparks Debate

With a drink in hand and gray in his hair, Johnny Depp was captured sporting a brand-new look for his return to the Hollywood spotlight.

Lionsgate released an intriguing first look for his upcoming thriller Day Drinker, featuring an older, grayer Depp looking fully immersed in his role.

While fans expressed excitement, critics felt he was “back by unpopular demand.”

Highlights
  • Lionsgate released the first look of Johnny Depp from his upcoming thriller 'Day Drinker.'
  • Fans saw an older, grayer Depp with a drink in his hand.
  • The Marc Webb-directed film will also star Penélope Cruz and Madelyn Cline.
  • This is Depp's first major role in an American production following the defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“No thanks,” one social media user said.

    Johnny Depp’s new look in his upcoming film Day Drinker was released this week 

    Actor in a black suit and sunglasses at a Hollywood event, showcasing a new look amidst cancel culture discussions.

    Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

    The 61-year-old actor plays a mysterious guest aboard a private yacht in the upcoming movie directed by Marc Webb, who was the director of the internet-dividing Disney live-action film Snow White.

    In the movie, Depp’s character has a fateful encounter with the yacht’s bartender, played by Glass Onion actress Madelyn Cline. As one thing leads to another, the two find themselves caught up in the web of a criminal figure, played by Penélope Cruz.

    Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto and Anika Boyle will also share the film’s credits.

    The upcoming thriller stars Penélope Cruz, Madelyn Cline, and more

    Actor with new look at event, sparking Hollywood debate on cancel culture.

    Image credits: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

    Some netizens weren’t too happy to see Depp take on his first major role in an American production following the defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

    “Johnny Depp comes back to Hollywood for a movie about drinking. Makes sense,” one said.

    “Oof this is making me respect Madelyn and Penelope less,” read a second comment.

    “Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt, Armie Hammer, Jonathan Majors. They still keep getting a hundred chances. CAN WE JUST NOT??” a third comment said.

    “I wish cancel culture was real,” one said.

    With the first look, fans saw an older and grayer Depp, fully immersed in his character

    Actor in blue suit holding a glass, representing Hollywood's evolving dynamics.

    Image credits: Niete/Courtesy of Lionsgate

    Another wrote, “He looks better with grey hair, still hate him.”

    “Is it an autobiography?” one asked.

    On the other hand, fans expressed excitement and are eagerly awaiting the movie’s release.

    “Johnny Depp is a true artist, always giving his all to every role he takes on!” said one fan.

    “Oh my God! What a beautiful man he is in any role he plays! Oh my God! I love him! I admire him!!!” another wrote.

    Man with sunglasses sits cross-legged on a bench in an art gallery, embodying a fresh Hollywood image.

    Image credits: johnnydepp

    Comment on Johnny Depp's grey hair and hopes for his redemption.

    Many agreed that he “looks great with gray hair!”

    “He still looks hot with gray hair,” one said, while another wrote, “This man just can’t look bad… I’m now convinced.”

    “Best he’s looked in years,” said another.

    “Wow I didn’t recognize him, he looks so handsome with Grey hair,” one said.

    As the production for Day Drinker is underway in Spain, fans will see Depp and Cruz reunite on screen in the upcoming yacht-set thriller.

    Depp and Cruz previously shared the screen for different films, including Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

    Pirate characters with new look in a lush setting, highlighting Johnny Depp's Hollywood return.

    Image credits: Disney+

    They previously starred opposite each other in Blow (2001), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and Murder on the Orient Express (2017).

    Depp’s role in the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) was his last film with a major distributor before his 2022 Virginia defamation trial, which included allegations of domestic violence and mistreatment.

    The highly publicized courtroom drama culminated with Johnny being awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard received $2 million in her counterclaim.

    I don't know who this is, but they have shoulder-length hair and glasses, wearing a suit and white shirt, in a formal setting.

    Image credits: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

    After the trial largely ended in Depp’s favor, Heard moved to Spain and is currently living a quiet life with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

    Reports revealed last December that she is expecting a second child.

    Meanwhile, the Edward Scissorhands actor retreated from mainstream Hollywood but has remained active otherwise.

    He starred in the French historical drama Jeanne du Barry, which opened the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. He also directed the film Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, which is based on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

    The 2022 Virginia defamation trial largely ended in Depp’s favor, after which Heard moved to Spain

    Man with sunglasses and a dark suit at a Vivienne Westwood event, linked to Hollywood return discussion.

    Image credits: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

    During the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the Oscar nominee insisted he “didn’t go nowhere” to have a “comeback.”

    “I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn’t go anywhere,” he said during a press conference at the film festival.

    “… Maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But no, I didn’t go nowhere,” he added. “I’ve been sitting around.”

    Man in stylish outfit with hat and scarf, possibly linked to Hollywood and cancel culture discussions.

    Image credits: Stefania M. D’Alessandro/Getty Images

    At the premiere of Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness at the 72nd Sebastian Film Festival last September, he seemingly referenced his defamation trial and how it turned his life into a “soap opera.”

    “I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately. Maybe yours wasn’t, didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised, in fact,” said the onscreen veteran.

    “But we all experience and go through what we go through. And those things that we are able to live and remember and use, these are your stripes,” he continued. “You never forget them.”

    The internet was divided over the actor’s return to mainstream Hollywood

    Comment on Johnny Depp's new look, referencing a vacationing Grindelwald.

    Comment from Sure_Cure praising Johnny Depp's acting skills.

    Comment by AngryGardenGnomes hoping for Johnny Depp's return to his classic magic.

    User commenting under the username Yung-Sheldon about a role preparation spanning nearly 30 years.

    Comment discussing Johnny Depp's appearance and age, praising his current look.

    Comment critique on new look sparks debate about celebrity’s Hollywood return.

    A comment comparing a person's appearance to George Clooney, mentioning age and alterations; sparks debate on look.

    Comment expressing disapproval about older actors in high-budget films, sparking a debate.

    Text image with the phrase, "Once again proving that cancel culture doesn’t exist," addressing cancel culture debate.

    Comment on Johnny Depp's new look sparks debate about realism in makeup.

    Comment referencing Johnny Depp's return to Hollywood and cancel culture debate, questioning repeated opportunities for actors.

    He's back by unpopular demand, related to Johnny Depp's Hollywood return and cancel culture debate.

    Text comment about Madelyn Cline's role, mentioning Outer Banks, and comparing her decision to Sydney Sweeney’s.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Amber Heard was the abus!ve partner in their relationship. There are audio clips where she literally admits to hitting Depp (Quote: "You didn't get punched. You got hit. I'm sorry I hit you like this, but I did not punch you." Yeah, because "hitting" someone is so much "better" than "punching" them ???) As someone who was physically abúsed by a female parent (who also physically abúsed my father) I am disgusted by anyone who believes Heard isn't the "abúser" simply because she's female/a woman. Sorry, friends and neighbors, but women CAN be the physically abúsive partner in a relationship. It may not be AS common, but it happens. I'm not sure why everyone still demands/thinks that Depp is the one who should be "canceled". He's always been a great actor (original 21 Jump Street, Edward Scissorhands, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, etc.) and I'm not sure why everyone hates him now. He's a "nightmare to work with"? So are tons of other actors/actresses.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

