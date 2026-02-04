MAGA’s Bizarre Super Bowl Halftime Show Lineup Gets Brutally Roasted Online

ADVERTISEMENT

The lineup for the “All-American Halftime Show” has been unveiled for the 2026 Super Bowl, and the internet can’t decide if it’s sad, funny, or somehow both at the same time.

This weekend, millions will be tuning in to watch the Super Bowl, but a full-blown controversy has already unfolded, and it has nothing to do with football.

Highlights The halftime show for the 2026 Super Bowl is already steeped in controversy.

Turning Point USA unveiled its lineup for the alternative, “patriotic” All-American Halftime Show.

The lineup of artists, competing against Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl performance, was brutally mocked online.

“This is somehow sadder than I thought it would be,” one said.

NFL helmets and the Vince Lombardi Trophy displayed on a table at a Super Bowl event with logos in the background.

Image credits: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Turning Point USA, the organization founded by the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, has unveiled its lineup for the “All-American Halftime Show,” which will be an alternate performance to the official Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, headlined by Latin music superstar Bad Bunny.

The rival show will be running in parallel with the Latin superstar’s 2026 Super Bowl performance on February 8.

Smiling man in a tuxedo holding multiple Grammy awards amid discussions of MAGA's Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup online backlash

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The All-American Halftime Show was organized to be a “family-friendly, values-driven” event.

Four artists were chosen to perform and offer “uplifting, patriotic entertainment” to viewers.

Kid Rock is set to be the main act, joined by country musicians Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

Turning Point USA unveiled the lineup for the MAGA-friendly “All-American Halftime Show”

Crowd of MAGA supporters wearing red hats and clothing at a large event, reflecting the controversial Super Bowl halftime show lineup.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny, who is fresh off his victorious Grammy night, is going straight to the Super Bowl stage as the official headliner of the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

Green Day—whose anti-Trump frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda. I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda” during a concert last month—will warm up the Super Bowl with their opening ceremony performance.

Musician onstage with electric guitar during bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup performance under bright stage lights.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kid Rock didn’t mince words when he spoke about “competing” with the Grammy-winning reggaeton rapper from Puerto Rico.

“We’re approaching this show like David and Goliath. Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible…or is it?” Kid Rock said in a press release.

The All Summer Long singer seemingly took a dig at Bad Bunny in his statement.

“He’s said he’s having a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish? Cool,” Kid Rock continued. “We plan to play great songs for folks who love America.”

“We’re approaching this show like David and Goliath,” said Kid Rock, the main performer for the rival show

MAGA’s bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup with Kid Rock and country artists on a red background with event details.

Image credits: TPUSA

Screenshot of a tweet discussing the MAGA Super Bowl halftime show lineup with over 27,000 likes and mentions of TPUSA and Dept of War.

Image credits: PeteHegseth

Turning Point USA branded the All-American Halftime Show as a “unique, patriotic event proudly celebrating American culture, freedom, and faith.”

The performance will be streaming on the MAGA-friendly organization’s social media channels, including YouTube, X, and Rumble.

“Never heard of three of them, but, enjoy,” a social media user quipped

Man in a patriotic red, white, and blue outfit and hat posing indoors related to MAGA's Super Bowl halftime show lineup.

Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Tweet by Coach Tommy Tuberville criticizing MAGA's Super Bowl halftime show lineup, calling it anti-American propaganda.

Image credits: SenTuberville

Tweet criticizing MAGA's bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup with crying emojis, posted at 8:03 PM on Feb 2, 2026.

Image credits: brndxix

Andrew Kolvet, the spokesperson for Turning Point USA, said the show will be an opportunity for “all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom.”

“We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game,” he added.

The patriotic branding of the “competing” show received a lot of side-eye online

Comparison of Super Bowl halftime show performers highlighting MAGA's unusual lineup getting roasted online.

Image credits: TheDemocrats

Screenshot of a social media post discussing multilingualism and American identity, related to MAGA's Super Bowl halftime lineup controversy.

Image credits: SeHablaRob

The patriotic branding and the line up of the All-American Halftime Show received a lot of side-eye online.

“I’ve seen random street festivals with better lineups,” one commented online, while another said, “Y’all couldn’t even get like a b-list celebrity?”

Another asked, “MAGA’s obsession with Kid Rock? Like? I don’t get it????”

“Ain’t nobody watching that sh**,” one said.

On the other hand, MAGA heavyweights like US Vice President JD Vance and Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., praised the lineup for the All-American Halftime Show.

The former called it a “fantastic lineup,” while the latter said, “I’ll take this over Woke Bunny any day of week [sic].”

MAGA heavyweights cheered what they called a “fantastic lineup” for the All-American Halftime Show

Screenshot of a tweet praising the TPUSA halftime show lineup featuring Bob Ritchie aka Kid Rock, linked to MAGA's Super Bowl halftime.

Image credits: JDVance

Tweet by Donald Trump Jr. reacting to MAGA's bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup with a patriotic emoji and strong opinion.

Image credits: DonaldJTrumpJr

Close-up of a box of Open Nature entertaining crackers on a tiled surface, related to MAGA Super Bowl lineup roast.

Image credits: emiranda_writes

After Bad Bunny was announced as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl performance, MAGA supporters were vocal about their disdain for the DtMF artist.

Bad Bunny spoke against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers at the Grammy Awards last Sunday, and said, “ICE out” during his acceptance speech for Best Música Urbana Album.

“ICE out,” Latin superstar Bad Bunny said during his acceptance speech at the Grammys

Image credits: NFL

Tweet mocking MAGA's bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup with humorous commentary and social media reactions.

Image credits: LordNeil50

“We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens – we’re humans,” he declared on music’s biggest stage.

Rock band Green Day has also been openly critical of the Trump administration and the MAGA agenda.

Green Day band members posing on their Hollywood Walk of Fame star amid Super Bowl halftime show lineup controversy.

Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

No amount of hatred for Puerto Rican musicians should make you pretend this is goodpic.twitter.com/zTmd6K1Okt — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) February 4, 2026

Donald Trump berated both Bad Bunny and Green Day last month and showed his displeasure in seeing them perform at the upcoming Super Bowl.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” the US president told the New York Post.

Donald Trump berated the choice of Bad Bunny and Green Day as performers for the upcoming Super Bowl

Former President Donald Trump in a navy suit and red tie speaking at an event amid Super Bowl halftime show lineup controversy.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

He however insisted that he wasn’t skipping the game because of the artists.

“It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me,” he added. “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

Netizens had plenty to say about the two halftime shows running in parallel with each other

Tweet criticizing MAGA's bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup featuring controversial Kid Rock lyrics causing online backlash.

Image credits: PapaShowtime

Tweet mocking bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup with fake American names resembling a Japanese baseball game screen.

Image credits: RunkusMunkus

Tweet discussing political divisions and advice to simply watch the Super Bowl halftime show amid MAGA’s bizarre lineup controversy.

Image credits: KyWhitney

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing MAGA's bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup amid online roasting and backlash.

Image credits: Best4Liberty

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing MAGA's bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup online.

Image credits: Daisy1956944

Tweet criticizing MAGA's Super Bowl halftime show lineup, highlighting its controversial and widely roasted nature online.

Image credits: bonhoefferchild

Tweet criticizing MAGA’s Super Bowl halftime show lineup, highlighting the online backlash and mixed reactions to the performers.

Image credits: DragonflyJonez

Tweet discussing confusion over conservatives watching NFL halftime amidst controversial topics and MAGA's bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup.

Image credits: IlliniGuy69

Tweet by Mike Drucker humorously listing fictional names as part of MAGA's bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup reactions.

Image credits: MikeDrucker

Man reading and singing into a microphone with a paper, illustrating MAGA Super Bowl halftime show lineup roast online.

Image credits: PanasonicDX450

Man reacting with discomfort wearing headset, illustrating reactions to MAGA's bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup online.

Image credits: 434DefensePod

Tweet by Travis Yost stating tens of people will be tuning in, referencing MAGA's bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup.

Image credits: travisyost

Online reaction to MAGA's Super Bowl halftime show lineup mocks the bizarre and controversial entertainment choices.

Image credits: nienna121

Tweet mocking the bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup linked to MAGA, posted on February 3, 2026.

Image credits: DecreeB

Tweet criticizing MAGA's Super Bowl halftime show lineup, referencing personal music taste and online reactions.

Image credits: itscaptjohn

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on MAGA's bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup being roasted online.

Image credits: ANGELNMBR48

Tweet criticizing MAGA's Super Bowl halftime show lineup, highlighting online roasting and jokes about artist absence.

Image credits: yawningemoji

Tweet mocking MAGA's bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup, questioning which songs officials are excited to hear from featured artists.

Image credits: fcknliisa

Tweet by user Morgan expressing a humorous view on the bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup, popular online reaction.

Image credits: morganbolts

Tweet criticizing MAGA's Super Bowl halftime show lineup, sarcastically questioning representation of family values by Kid Rock.

Image credits: Kips_Big_Boy

Tweet on MAGA's bizarre Super Bowl halftime show lineup proposing public humiliation for those involved, posted February 2026.

Image credits: Saquon_szn_

Tweet from The Liverpool Groove mocking MAGA's Super Bowl halftime show lineup with a laughing emoji and sarcastic comment.

Image credits: LFCGroove

Tweet criticizing MAGA's Super Bowl halftime show lineup for featuring unknown performers, sparking online backlash and brutal roasting.

Image credits: djowithers