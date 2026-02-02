ADVERTISEMENT

We love a fashion risk, but sometimes it misses the mark entirely, leaving us blinking at our screens in disbelief.

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, some stars nailed the drama, but others treated the red carpet like a costume rehearsal and became part of the night’s entertainment.

Fans said Miley Cyrus looked like a “zombie extra in a horror film,” while Heidi Klum’s outfit seemed inspired by Bianca Censori’s infamous birthday suit moment from last year.

Meanwhile, Chappell Roan's dress created the illusion of being held up by her chest piercings, making one fan ask, “Is this legal?”

Here are the looks from the 2026 Grammys red carpet that stood out for all the wrong reasons.