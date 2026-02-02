45 Biggest Fashion Fails From The 2026 Grammys Red Carpet
We love a fashion risk, but sometimes it misses the mark entirely, leaving us blinking at our screens in disbelief.
At the 2026 Grammy Awards, some stars nailed the drama, but others treated the red carpet like a costume rehearsal and became part of the night’s entertainment.
Fans said Miley Cyrus looked like a “zombie extra in a horror film,” while Heidi Klum’s outfit seemed inspired by Bianca Censori’s infamous birthday suit moment from last year.
Meanwhile, Chappell Roan's dress created the illusion of being held up by her chest piercings, making one fan ask, “Is this legal?”
Here are the looks from the 2026 Grammys red carpet that stood out for all the wrong reasons.
This post may include affiliate links.
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan delivered her most jaw-dropping look yet at the Grammys 2026, wearing a dress that appeared to be held up mostly by just confidence.
The singer wore a sheer, burgundy Mugler dress that showed off her temporary tattooos, including one that said “princess” on her lower back.
“Is this legal?” one asked, while another wrote, “Gross... i just ate dinner.”
“Anything to get attention even for second,” one said.
Another wrote, “There’s no way that dress from Chappell Roan doesn’t hurt.”
Samantha Dang
Heidi Klum
At this point, Halloween isn’t just a holiday for Heidi Klum. It’s a lifestyle choice.
The 52-year-old model, known as the official queen of Halloween, wore a flesh-colored latex gown that looked like second skin.
Accessories were minimal, but the impact was maximal with the anatomically embossed outfit.
“Ummm…” a confused-netizen commented on social media, while another said, “Heidi comfortable with being uncomfortable.”
“A lifetime in fashion, yet not a shred of fashion sense. Honestly impressive,” read another comment.
“Halloween Heidi always even at the #GRAMMYs red carpet,” said one.
“Bianca Censori, 2026 edition,” said another, referring to the Bianca Censori’s scandalous birthday suit moment from last year.
Izabella Metz
Many people been shopping at Ho’s R Us again. Just why? Why?
Kesha
After a seven-year Grammys hiatus, Kesha appeared to be wrapped in a very expensive snowstorm for her return to the 2026 Grammys red carpet.
The 38-year-old singer wore a white Atelier Biser dress, with feathers and a dramatically long train.
Also, shoes? Nowhere to be found. Kesha walked barefoot on the red carpet, making one social media user ask, “Did she just get out of the shower?”
“She arrived to vacuum the carpet,” one said about her dramatically long train, while another quipped, “The janitor arrived!”
“What’s my tampon doing there?” one asked.
“She’s so proud to have greasy looking hair,” one said.
Another wrote, “Kesha’s Grammys white feathers look like a modern-day wedding crash bomb.”
“Does she have enough gel in her hair?” asked yet another.
Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson came with an early-2000s pop princess vibe, wearing a golden-yellow bra and maxi-skirt set. custom-made by Germanier.
“She looks like a vintage Barbie omg,” one commented on her outfit, while another straight up called it “a mess.”
“Not the best,” one said.
Another wrote, “She looks uncomfortable.”
“I wish she had a dramatic train or something though,” one said.
Karol G
Yungblud
Yungblud hit the Grammys 2026 red carpet early and, once again, largely shirt-free.
The British rocker, joined by his girlfriend Jesse Jo Stark, wore leather trousers and an open leather shirt, topped with an animal-print, fur-lined collar.
While he may have scored big points in the fashion department, he did win his first ever Grammy for Best Rock Performance and dedicated it to the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen this dude with a shirt on,” one commented on his outfit.
“Why does he look like that?” one asked.
Another chimed in saying, “I see 6-7 homeless guys a day that look like him.”
“Everytime is see Yungblud it’s CRINGE!!! This dude outfit is not all that,” said another.
He looks like he stole that outfit from a younger Taylor Momsen.
Kelsey Merritt
Taylor Srirat
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus stepped on the red carpet, looking like leather and confusion had a complicated meeting.
Nominated again for Best Pop Vocal Album, the 33-year-old singer wore a monochromatic custom Celine look, complete with a white collared shirt, a leather jacket adorned, trousers, black stilettos, and a gold brooch that could probably be spotted from a football field away.
Her fiancé Maxx Morando appeared alongside her like a supportive sidekick in all-black.
“It’s giving Hunger Games,” one commented on Miley’s look, while another said, “It’s giving Hannah Montana 2026.”
“I really don't like her black era everything,” said another.
“Miley looks like a zombie extra in a horror film!!! Ugh,” one said.
Another wrote, “They all look terrible… it’s just puzzling.”
Ari Lennox
She should have taken it all the way out of the wrapper...
Duckwrth
Looks like the medieval times was inspiration for the outfit
Rhea Raj
Rose Gray
Lady Gaga
For anyone who thought a bird had wandered onto the red carpet, don’t worry. It was just Lady Gaga.
Feathers, feathers, and more feathers seemed to be the theme, as she wore a black feathered look from Matières Fécales.
The gown framed the 39-year-old singer’s face, and she had a long train following her around on the red carpet
The Disease singer didn’t have her fiancé Michael Polansky by her side, but her massive oval-cut engagement ring shone brightly on her finger.
“Cute, but how many ostrich [sic]?” one asked, while another wrote, “Looking like a dusty a** black emu!”
“A satanic witch,” one said.
“Gaga, what happened?” another asked. “This is just her bare minimum, we know she can do WAY better…”
Rei Ami
Bleona
Amanda Ekery
Joy Villa
Hate the outfit but an upvote for criticism of Scientology.
Teddy Swims
He looks comfy and happy, let him be. Gorgeous voice. We love his music.
Jana Craig
I wish I had a girlfriend who would wear this in the bedroom. Then again, I wish I had a girlfriend.
Julia Mattison
Tallia Storm
The cut of the dress is absurd, but I love the Roy Lichtenstein print going on here.
Allison Charney
Deborah Silver
Deuandra T. Brown
Gorgeous dress, but the pink bulky hair draws all the attention--in a negative way.
Pinkpantheress
Fernanda Giménez
Gem Auset
Lava La Rue
Candace Wakefield
Ciara Miller
Mc Lyte
Chelsea Sik
Not the shoes. Dress isn't horrible. Maybe hair up woulda been better for neckline part but she appears comfortable .
Paco Amoroso And CA7riel
Billie Eilish
Markos D1
Melissa Maskan
Audrey Nuna
Mnek
Kendra G
Andrea Echeverri
I think I knew three of these people; I'm too old for this s**t.
I think I knew three of these people; I'm too old for this s**t.