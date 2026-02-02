ADVERTISEMENT

We love a fashion risk, but sometimes it misses the mark entirely, leaving us blinking at our screens in disbelief.

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, some stars nailed the drama, but others treated the red carpet like a costume rehearsal and became part of the night’s entertainment.

Fans said Miley Cyrus looked like a “zombie extra in a horror film,” while Heidi Klum’s outfit seemed inspired by Bianca Censori’s infamous birthday suit moment from last year.

Meanwhile, Chappell Roan's dress created the illusion of being held up by her chest piercings, making one fan ask, “Is this legal?”

Here are the looks from the 2026 Grammys red carpet that stood out for all the wrong reasons.

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan delivered her most jaw-dropping look yet at the Grammys 2026, wearing a dress that appeared to be held up mostly by just confidence.

The singer wore a sheer, burgundy Mugler dress that showed off her temporary tattooos, including one that said “princess” on her lower back.

“Is this legal?” one asked, while another wrote, “Gross... i just ate dinner.”

“Anything to get attention even for second,” one said.

Another wrote, “There’s no way that dress from Chappell Roan doesn’t hurt.”

    Samantha Dang

    Woman with long blonde hair wearing a revealing red beaded dress with fringe at the 2026 Grammys red carpet fashion fails.

    Susan Wolf
    What happened to her face?

    Heidi Klum

    At this point, Halloween isn’t just a holiday for Heidi Klum. It’s a lifestyle choice.

    The 52-year-old model, known as the official queen of Halloween, wore a flesh-colored latex gown that looked like second skin. 

    Accessories were minimal, but the impact was maximal with the anatomically embossed outfit.

    “Ummm…” a confused-netizen commented on social media, while another said, “Heidi comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

    “A lifetime in fashion, yet not a shred of fashion sense. Honestly impressive,” read another comment.

    “Halloween Heidi always even at the #GRAMMYs red carpet,” said one. 

    “Bianca Censori, 2026 edition,” said another, referring to the Bianca Censori’s scandalous birthday suit moment from last year.

    Izabella Metz

    Woman wearing a sheer black gown with cutouts on the 2026 Grammys red carpet, showcasing one of the biggest fashion fails.

    Colleen Glim
    Many people been shopping at Ho’s R Us again. Just why? Why?

    Kesha

    After a seven-year Grammys hiatus, Kesha appeared to be wrapped in a very expensive snowstorm for her return to the 2026 Grammys red carpet. 

    The 38-year-old singer wore a white Atelier Biser dress, with feathers and a dramatically long train. 

    Also, shoes? Nowhere to be found. Kesha walked barefoot on the red carpet, making one social media user ask, “Did she just get out of the shower?”

    “She arrived to vacuum the carpet,” one said about her dramatically long train, while another quipped, “The janitor arrived!”

    “What’s my tampon doing there?” one asked.

    “She’s so proud to have greasy looking hair,” one said.

    Another wrote, “Kesha’s Grammys white feathers look like a modern-day wedding crash bomb.”

    “Does she have enough gel in her hair?” asked yet another.

    Zara Larsson

    Blonde woman in a revealing gold sequin dress posing on the red carpet among photographers and attendees at the Grammys.

    Zara Larsson came with an early-2000s pop princess vibe, wearing a golden-yellow bra and maxi-skirt set. custom-made by Germanier. 

    “She looks like a vintage Barbie omg,” one commented on her outfit, while another straight up called it “a mess.”

    “Not the best,” one said.

    Another wrote, “She looks uncomfortable.”

    “I wish she had a dramatic train or something though,” one said.

    Karol G

    Yungblud

    Male celebrity in leather pants and a fur-collared jacket posing on the red carpet fashion fails Grammys 2026.

    Yungblud hit the Grammys 2026 red carpet early and, once again, largely shirt-free. 

    The British rocker, joined by his girlfriend Jesse Jo Stark, wore leather trousers and an open leather shirt, topped with an animal-print, fur-lined collar.

    While he may have scored big points in the fashion department, he did win his first ever Grammy for Best Rock Performance and dedicated it to the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne.

    “I don’t think I’ve ever seen this dude with a shirt on,” one commented on his outfit.

    “Why does he look like that?” one asked.

    Another chimed in saying, “I see 6-7 homeless guys a day that look like him.”

    “Everytime is see Yungblud it’s CRINGE!!! This dude outfit is not all that,” said another.

    Chris the Bobcat
    He looks like he stole that outfit from a younger Taylor Momsen.

    Kelsey Merritt

    Taylor Srirat

    Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus stepped on the red carpet, looking like leather and confusion had a complicated meeting.

    Nominated again for Best Pop Vocal Album, the 33-year-old singer wore a monochromatic custom Celine look, complete with a white collared shirt, a leather jacket adorned, trousers, black stilettos, and a gold brooch that could probably be spotted from a football field away.

    Her fiancé Maxx Morando appeared alongside her like a supportive sidekick in all-black. 

    “It’s giving Hunger Games,” one commented on Miley’s look, while another said, “It’s giving Hannah Montana 2026.”

    “I really don't like her black era everything,” said another.

    “Miley looks like a zombie extra in a horror film!!! Ugh,” one said.

    Another wrote, “They all look terrible… it’s just puzzling.”

    Ari Lennox

    Cindy Medley
    She should have taken it all the way out of the wrapper...

    Duckwrth

    Kerry Borthwick
    Looks like the medieval times was inspiration for the outfit

    Rhea Raj

    Rose Gray

    Lady Gaga

    For anyone who thought a bird had wandered onto the red carpet, don’t worry. It was just Lady Gaga.

    Feathers, feathers, and more feathers seemed to be the theme, as she wore a black feathered look from Matières Fécales.

    The gown framed the 39-year-old singer’s face, and she had a long train following her around on the red carpet

    The Disease singer didn’t have her fiancé Michael Polansky by her side, but her massive oval-cut engagement ring shone brightly on her finger.

    “Cute, but how many ostrich [sic]?” one asked, while another wrote, “Looking like a dusty a** black emu!”

    “A satanic witch,” one said.

    “Gaga, what happened?” another asked. “This is just her bare minimum, we know she can do WAY better…”

    PrettyJoyBird
    Would expect nothing less from her.

    Gesaffelstein

    Rei Ami

    PrettyJoyBird
    Its fun. Hair piece prob tad too much.

    Bleona

    Amanda Ekery

    Woman at Grammys red carpet wearing black and white floral dress paired with colorful patterned boots, fashion fails of 2026 event.

    Kelly H. Wilder
    I like the dress and I like the shoes, but not together.

    Joy Villa

    Woman in bright blue bodysuit and floral hat posing with pink fur coat covered in notes on the 2026 Grammys red carpet fashion fails.

    Panda McPandaface
    Hate the outfit but an upvote for criticism of Scientology.

    Teddy Swims

    Bearded man on the Grammys red carpet wearing a studded black outfit, featuring distressed edges and layered necklaces fashion fails.

    PrettyJoyBird
    He looks comfy and happy, let him be. Gorgeous voice. We love his music.

    Jana Craig

    Woman wearing a revealing black lace dress on the red carpet highlighting fashion fails at the 2026 Grammys event.

    Chris the Bobcat
    I wish I had a girlfriend who would wear this in the bedroom. Then again, I wish I had a girlfriend.

    Julia Mattison

    Woman in black mermaid gown with pearl accents holding matching clutch on Grammys red carpet fashion fails 2026.

    Chippy Chap
    Maybe it's an homage to the movie Marty Supreme.

    Kara Craig

    Woman on Grammys red carpet wearing a pastel blue floral dress with pink boots and matching accessories, showcasing a fashion fail.

    Tallia Storm

    Woman posing on red carpet wearing colorful dress with dramatic sleeves featuring stylized face prints at 2026 Grammys fashion fails.

    Chris the Bobcat
    The cut of the dress is absurd, but I love the Roy Lichtenstein print going on here.

    Allison Charney

    Woman in a pink and yellow floral gown posing on the red carpet showcasing 2026 Grammys fashion fails style.

    Colleen Glim
    Grandma wants her curtains back tomorrow

    Deborah Silver

    Woman posing in a red dress with black feather details and floral patterns on the 2026 Grammys red carpet fashion fails.

    Deuandra T. Brown

    Woman with elaborate pink braided hair and green embellished gown posing on the 2026 Grammys red carpet fashion fails.

    Kelly H. Wilder
    Gorgeous dress, but the pink bulky hair draws all the attention--in a negative way.

    Pinkpantheress

    Woman in a colorful abstract print gown posing on the 2026 Grammys red carpet fashion fails segment.

    PrettyJoyBird
    I actually like it. Her face does not agree.

    Fernanda Giménez

    Gem Auset

    Woman wearing a glittery green gown with extended fabric on the Grammys red carpet, highlighting fashion fails 2026 event.

    Gail Lott
    I like it but the cut is not the best and it needs some contrast

    Lava La Rue

    Person on the Grammys red carpet wearing asymmetrical distressed top and patchwork pants, showcasing bold fashion fails.

    Chris the Bobcat
    They let strung out meÞheads into awards ceremonies?

    Candace Wakefield

    Person wearing a yellow leopard print outfit and white cowboy hat posing on the red carpet at 2026 Grammys fashion fails.

    Ciara Miller

    Woman in a black revealing dress with high slits posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys fashion fails event.

    Mc Lyte

    Chelsea Sik

    PrettyJoyBird
    Not the shoes. Dress isn't horrible. Maybe hair up woulda been better for neckline part but she appears comfortable .

    Paco Amoroso And CA7riel

    Billie Eilish

    Markos D1

    Person posing on the red carpet wearing a cropped fur jacket and cropped pants, a notable fashion fail from the 2026 Grammys.

    Kelly H. Wilder
    Gives a whole new meaning to "belly shirt"

    Melissa Maskan

    Audrey Nuna

    Mnek

    Kendra G

    Andrea Echeverri

