“American Way Of Thinking”: Billie Eilish’s Response To ICE Controversy Blasted By Fans
Celebrities, Entertainment

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Billie Eilish cranked up the pressure on her big-shot friends, subtly criticizing them for their silence.

The 24-year-old artist has been vocal amid the rising outrage over a federal agent firing at Alex Pretti and claiming his life in Minneapolis.

Her message sparked a wider debate about the “American way” of turning towards celebrities during difficult times.

Highlights
  • Billie Eilish subtly criticized fellow celebrities for their silence online.
  • She expressed outrage after the fatal encouter that cost the life of 37-year-old ICE nurse Alex Pretti.
  • Her post sparked mixed reactions online, with critics appreciating her for joining important discussions about ICE operations.
  • Critics took a different tone, saying: “She has too much opinions!”
    Billie Eilish cranked up the pressure on her big-shot friends and subtly criticized them for their silence

    Image credits: Mark Von Holden/NBC

    Billie Eilish wearing glasses and a black vest, posing in front of a green backdrop, reflecting American way of thinking.

    Image credits: Mark Von Holden/NBC

    Billie Eilish shared several messages on her Instagram Stories in the wake of Alex Pretti losing his life in an encounter with federal agents.

    One of the posts she shared called the 37-year-old ICU nurse “a real American hero.”

    The Grammy-winner even blasted her fellow celebrities for remaining silent amid nationwide outrage.

    Image credits: billieeilish

    Billie Eilish wearing striped shirt and necklace posing against a vintage pin-up poster background.

    Image credits: billieeilish

    “Hey, my fellow celebrities, u gonna speak up? Or…” she said, giving the camera a confrontational, what-are-you-going-to-do-about-it look.

    The Birds of a Feather singer went on to share videos of ICE agents seemingly using brute force with individuals who do not seem to pose a threat.

    Her posts reflected the current mood in the US, where there has been rippling fury over the manner in which Alex lost his life. His sudden loss came days after Renee Good was fatally struck by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on January 7.

    The Grammy winner slammed celebrities for staying silent following Alex Pretti’s loss of life 

    Billie Eilish close-up selfie with text overlay asking fellow celebrities to speak up on American way of thinking controversy.

    Billie Eilish close-up selfie with text overlay asking fellow celebrities to speak up on American way of thinking controversy.

    Image credits: billieeilish

    Tweet by user Shy replying to PopBase, commenting performatively on Billie Eilish's response in American Way of Thinking controversy.

    Tweet by user Shy replying to PopBase, commenting performatively on Billie Eilish's response in American Way of Thinking controversy.

    Image credits: shydyor

    Billie’s message triggered loud reactions online, with one saying: “She has too much opinions! This girl just needs to concentrate on singing. We do not need to be rallied for more violence!”

    Fans showed support, saying, “Good job, Billie! And she’s right…. The others are cowards who need to use their platform.”

    Image credits: Jun Sato/WireImage

    Billie Eilish wearing glasses and a bandana, smiling and flashing peace signs in a casual outfit.

    Image credits: Jun Sato/WireImage

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing celebrity opinions, related to Billie Eilish's American Way Of Thinking and ICE controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing celebrity opinions, related to Billie Eilish's American Way Of Thinking and ICE controversy.

    Image credits: BeAlterEgos

    Others, meanwhile, questioned the need for American citizens to turn towards celebrities to tell them how they should think.

    “This is such a specific American way of thinking,” one said. “It’s so bloody bizarre to see your society breaking down and to start wondering where celebrities are.”

    Another asked, “Why do you need a celebrity to tell you ICE is bad? … [Grow] the f*** up, do some research yourself, make informed voting decisions, call your local representatives and tell them how you feel.”

    Billie previously called ICE a “federally funded and supported terr*rist group” 

    ICE controversy image showing agent using force on a pregnant woman and a family reunion after wrongful detention.

    ICE controversy image showing agent using force on a pregnant woman and a family reunion after wrongful detention.

    Image credits: billieeilish

    Tweet by Katherine Jayne criticizing Billie Eilish's American way of thinking on activism in the ICE controversy.

    Tweet by Katherine Jayne criticizing Billie Eilish's American way of thinking on activism in the ICE controversy.

    Image credits: katherinejaayne

    After Renee Good was fatally struck in Minneapolis earlier this month, Billie shared a post calling ICE a “federally funded and supported terr*rist group” that was “tearing apart families, terrorising citizens, and now m**dering innocent people.”

    She further called for the country to “abolish ICE.”

    Following Alex’s sudden loss, Billie’s brother Finneas O’Connell also joined the conversation and criticized conservatives, who claim school sh**tings are the price for protecting their Second Amendment rights but have an issue with Alex having a firearm on him during his last moments.

    Image credits: billieeilish

    Billie Eilish wearing a red cap and graphic t-shirt posing indoors reflecting on American way of thinking controversy.

    Image credits: billieeilish

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Billie Eilish's American way of thinking related to the ICE controversy and capitalism.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Billie Eilish's American way of thinking related to the ICE controversy and capitalism.

    Image credits: PhotoFrens_

    Alex was reportedly a lawful weapon owner with a permit and is believed to have had a firearm with him during the January 24 encounter with officers from Border Patrol, which is an immigration agency that works alongside ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency).

    The Department of Homeland Security (D.H.S) claimed they took a weapon from Alex’s possession and fired at him in self-defence.

    “The officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but the armed suspect violently resisted,” the D.H.S. said in its statement

    However, video footage and witness accounts suggest that Alex was not holding a firearm and wasn’t posing any threat to the agents. His family said he was holding a phone in one hand and shielding another woman from being pepper-sprayed when the agents fired about 10 bullets within a span of five seconds.

    Billie’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, also joined the conversation online

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    Billie Eilish wearing a headscarf and glasses posing with a man in plaid suit, reflecting the American way of thinking.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    Tweet criticizing American way of thinking about celebrity accountability amid Billie Eilish ICE controversy backlash.

    Tweet criticizing American way of thinking about celebrity accountability amid Billie Eilish ICE controversy backlash.

    Image credits: noblu2000

    “The conservative argument that allows school sh**tings to continue has always basically boiled down to: we have to protect the Second Amendment, we have to allow people to carry weapons,” Billie’s brother Finneas said in a social media message.

    “Every argument I’ve seen for why Alex Pretti’s de*th was justified yesterday is like, ‘Well, he had a g*n.’ Shut the f*** up! You’ve spent 30 years straight telling us that children have to d*e so that we’re allowed to legally carry weapons,” he added.

    Screenshot of social media post showing Billie Eilish addressing celebrities silent on ICE controversy amid fan backlash.

    Screenshot of social media post showing Billie Eilish addressing celebrities silent on ICE controversy amid fan backlash.

    Image credits: finneas

    Finneas also shared a fan response to his little sister’s post, calling celebrities out for their silence.

    “Here come certain fanbases calling her performative because that’s the only way they can justify their own favorite artists’ silence and complacency,” read a fan’s message underneath Billie’s post.

    Billie wrapped up her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour last November. Her 3D concert film based on the recent tour is expected to hit theaters on May 8.

    “Then promote her perfume the next day,” one commented on Billie Eilish’s message

    Tweet criticizing celebrity reactions to political issues, highlighting American way of thinking and Billie Eilish ICE controversy fans response.

    Tweet criticizing celebrity reactions to political issues, highlighting American way of thinking and Billie Eilish ICE controversy fans response.

    Image credits: BunsanXBT

    Tweet on social media criticizing Billie Eilish's response to ICE controversy and referencing American way of thinking.

    Tweet on social media criticizing Billie Eilish's response to ICE controversy and referencing American way of thinking.

    Image credits: YourXEmpress

    Tweet by user vamp questioning America's reliance on celebrities, reflecting on the American way of thinking about public opinion.

    Tweet by user vamp questioning America's reliance on celebrities, reflecting on the American way of thinking about public opinion.

    Image credits: vamptists

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Billie Eilish's American way of thinking regarding the ICE controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Billie Eilish's American way of thinking regarding the ICE controversy.

    Image credits: CUNTTIEST

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Billie Eilish’s American way of thinking on ICE controversy and her advocacy.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Billie Eilish’s American way of thinking on ICE controversy and her advocacy.

    Image credits: EditclipI

    Tweet by anon criticizing Billie Eilish's American way of thinking in response to ICE controversy, with 10K likes.

    Tweet by anon criticizing Billie Eilish's American way of thinking in response to ICE controversy, with 10K likes.

    Image credits: anonatrisk

    Tweet showing user praising Billie Eilish’s American way of thinking and response on social media controversy.

    Tweet showing user praising Billie Eilish’s American way of thinking and response on social media controversy.

    Image credits: miriamushka

    Tweet expressing mixed feelings about Billie Eilish's response to ICE controversy and American way of thinking criticism.

    Tweet expressing mixed feelings about Billie Eilish's response to ICE controversy and American way of thinking criticism.

    Image credits: DaisyBareNaked

    Tweet criticizing the American way of thinking and Billie Eilish's response to the ICE controversy from a Human Resources account.

    Tweet criticizing the American way of thinking and Billie Eilish's response to the ICE controversy from a Human Resources account.

    Image credits: RajNatorsHQ

    Screenshot of a social media post questioning Billie Eilish's American way of thinking related to the ICE controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media post questioning Billie Eilish's American way of thinking related to the ICE controversy.

    Image credits: 1c3dancer

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing celebrities and referencing American Way of Thinking in a heated discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing celebrities and referencing American Way of Thinking in a heated discussion.

    Image credits: xazfire

    Tweet from user ellie spicy urging focus on politicians and government regarding injustices related to American way of thinking controversy.

    Tweet from user ellie spicy urging focus on politicians and government regarding injustices related to American way of thinking controversy.

    Image credits: geneslut

    Tweet by user that_igbogirl praising Billie Eilish's response to ICE controversy, highlighting American way of thinking debate.

    Tweet by user that_igbogirl praising Billie Eilish's response to ICE controversy, highlighting American way of thinking debate.

    Image credits: _marachiii

    Tweet from Mist responding to PopBase about American way of thinking and Billie Eilish's ICE controversy reaction.

    Tweet from Mist responding to PopBase about American way of thinking and Billie Eilish's ICE controversy reaction.

    Image credits: Mistonchain

    Twitter post criticizing reactions to Billie Eilish's response on American way of thinking and ICE controversy.

    Twitter post criticizing reactions to Billie Eilish's response on American way of thinking and ICE controversy.

    Image credits: Snipershot30

    Tweet criticizing silence on controversial topics, reflecting American way of thinking about Billie Eilish’s ICE controversy response.

    Tweet criticizing silence on controversial topics, reflecting American way of thinking about Billie Eilish’s ICE controversy response.

    Image credits: camdngirl

    Tweet criticizing celebrities’ silence on ICE, questioning influence and American way of thinking on the issue.

    Tweet criticizing celebrities’ silence on ICE, questioning influence and American way of thinking on the issue.

    Image credits: tmoneydamaster4

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

