“American Way Of Thinking”: Billie Eilish’s Response To ICE Controversy Blasted By Fans
Billie Eilish cranked up the pressure on her big-shot friends, subtly criticizing them for their silence.
The 24-year-old artist has been vocal amid the rising outrage over a federal agent firing at Alex Pretti and claiming his life in Minneapolis.
Her message sparked a wider debate about the “American way” of turning towards celebrities during difficult times.
- Billie Eilish subtly criticized fellow celebrities for their silence online.
- She expressed outrage after the fatal encouter that cost the life of 37-year-old ICE nurse Alex Pretti.
- Her post sparked mixed reactions online, with critics appreciating her for joining important discussions about ICE operations.
- Critics took a different tone, saying: “She has too much opinions!”
Billie Eilish cranked up the pressure on her big-shot friends and subtly criticized them for their silence
Billie Eilish shared several messages on her Instagram Stories in the wake of Alex Pretti losing his life in an encounter with federal agents.
One of the posts she shared called the 37-year-old ICU nurse “a real American hero.”
The Grammy-winner even blasted her fellow celebrities for remaining silent amid nationwide outrage.
“Hey, my fellow celebrities, u gonna speak up? Or…” she said, giving the camera a confrontational, what-are-you-going-to-do-about-it look.
The Birds of a Feather singer went on to share videos of ICE agents seemingly using brute force with individuals who do not seem to pose a threat.
Her posts reflected the current mood in the US, where there has been rippling fury over the manner in which Alex lost his life. His sudden loss came days after Renee Good was fatally struck by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on January 7.
The Grammy winner slammed celebrities for staying silent following Alex Pretti’s loss of life
Billie’s message triggered loud reactions online, with one saying: “She has too much opinions! This girl just needs to concentrate on singing. We do not need to be rallied for more violence!”
Fans showed support, saying, “Good job, Billie! And she’s right…. The others are cowards who need to use their platform.”
Image credits: BeAlterEgos
Others, meanwhile, questioned the need for American citizens to turn towards celebrities to tell them how they should think.
“This is such a specific American way of thinking,” one said. “It’s so bloody bizarre to see your society breaking down and to start wondering where celebrities are.”
Another asked, “Why do you need a celebrity to tell you ICE is bad? … [Grow] the f*** up, do some research yourself, make informed voting decisions, call your local representatives and tell them how you feel.”
Billie previously called ICE a “federally funded and supported terr*rist group”
Image credits: katherinejaayne
After Renee Good was fatally struck in Minneapolis earlier this month, Billie shared a post calling ICE a “federally funded and supported terr*rist group” that was “tearing apart families, terrorising citizens, and now m**dering innocent people.”
She further called for the country to “abolish ICE.”
Following Alex’s sudden loss, Billie’s brother Finneas O’Connell also joined the conversation and criticized conservatives, who claim school sh**tings are the price for protecting their Second Amendment rights but have an issue with Alex having a firearm on him during his last moments.
Alex was reportedly a lawful weapon owner with a permit and is believed to have had a firearm with him during the January 24 encounter with officers from Border Patrol, which is an immigration agency that works alongside ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency).
The Department of Homeland Security (D.H.S) claimed they took a weapon from Alex’s possession and fired at him in self-defence.
“The officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but the armed suspect violently resisted,” the D.H.S. said in its statement
However, video footage and witness accounts suggest that Alex was not holding a firearm and wasn’t posing any threat to the agents. His family said he was holding a phone in one hand and shielding another woman from being pepper-sprayed when the agents fired about 10 bullets within a span of five seconds.
Billie’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, also joined the conversation online
Image credits: noblu2000
“The conservative argument that allows school sh**tings to continue has always basically boiled down to: we have to protect the Second Amendment, we have to allow people to carry weapons,” Billie’s brother Finneas said in a social media message.
“Every argument I’ve seen for why Alex Pretti’s de*th was justified yesterday is like, ‘Well, he had a g*n.’ Shut the f*** up! You’ve spent 30 years straight telling us that children have to d*e so that we’re allowed to legally carry weapons,” he added.
Finneas also shared a fan response to his little sister’s post, calling celebrities out for their silence.
“Here come certain fanbases calling her performative because that’s the only way they can justify their own favorite artists’ silence and complacency,” read a fan’s message underneath Billie’s post.
Billie wrapped up her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour last November. Her 3D concert film based on the recent tour is expected to hit theaters on May 8.
“Then promote her perfume the next day,” one commented on Billie Eilish’s message
EVERYONE should speak up about this. BP is my only form of social media, and I say, and have been saying, ICE is a bunch of untrained, fascist goons that needs to be disbanded immediately and then most of them prosecuted for what they have done, along with their fascist leader Kristi (Puppy Killer) Noem and her boss, the Orange Shit-faced Baboon. We are talking a basic breakdown in society here, nothing less, and to remain silent puts you on the same side as the fascists. P.S. This is so important that I even posted on an article about celebrities, and that is not generally where you will find me on BP. (Ed.) I even gave this article an upvote and I generally HATE articles on celebrities.
