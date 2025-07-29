Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Chilling Note Found With Man Responsible For Manhattan Massacre Might Shed Light On Motive
Young man standing on a sports field, related to Manhattan Massacre case with chilling note found about motive.
Crime, Society

Chilling Note Found With Man Responsible For Manhattan Massacre Might Shed Light On Motive

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A chilling note was tucked away in Shane Devon Tamura’s backpocket as he unleashed a violent rampage inside a swanky Midtown Manhattan skyscraper.

The handwritten note appeared to mention some of the  27-year-old gunman’s grievances. “I’m sorry,” he wrote before gunning down four victims and then himself in the luxury office building.

Highlights
  • Shane Devon Tamura kept a handwritten message in his pocket during the Manhattan skyscraper shooting.
  • He was captured carrying a large M4 assault rifle in hand while entering the luxury office building.
  • “They’ll squash you,” he wrote in his note, expressing his grievances against the NFL.
  • Shane was a star football player in high school and was described as a "class clown" by former high school mates.

Former classmates described the shooter as a “class clown” and “the biggest goofball in the world.”

RELATED:

    A chilling note was tucked away in Shane Devon Tamura’s backpocket during the Manhattan skyscraper shooting

    Police vehicles and officers gathered on a Manhattan street during investigation of massacre, chilling note found with suspect.

    Image credits: Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service

    Shane had left his Las Vegas address on July 26, driving over 2,500 miles with a backpack, his rifle, a loaded revolver, a rifle case with rounds, ammunition and magazines, and his prescribed medication. He passed through Colorado and New Jersey before entering Manhattan.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    During the rush-hour on July 28, he parked his BMW outside the targeted office building at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The headquarters of the NFL and Blackstone are located in the same building.

    Man walking on sidewalk wearing dark jacket and sunglasses, linked to Manhattan massacre with a chilling note found.

    Image credits: BNODesk

    With a large M4 assault rifle in hand, the shooter entered the lobby alone and opened fire at around 6:40 p.m. He gunned down four victims, including an NYPD officer, before shooting himself in the chest.

    His body was located on the 33rd floor with the blood-stained rifle next to him.

    The lone gunman was carrying a large M4 assault rifle when he entered the luxury office building, in which the NFL headquarters is located

    Map of Midtown East Manhattan highlighting location relevant to chilling note linked to Manhattan massacre motive.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter post discussing details about the man responsible for the Manhattan massacre and his firearm.

    Image credits: yoshithepatriot

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Authorities found a note in his back pocket that claimed he suffered from CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), a brain disease linked to head trauma.

    The disease is most commonly associated with football players, who are diagnosed with the condition after repetitive hits to the head during the game.

    Close-up photo of a man linked to Manhattan massacre with a chilling note that might shed light on motive.

    Image credits: FreshGoal4500/Reddit

    Tweet from Acke Sports Talk condemning the Manhattan massacre and questioning the motive behind senseless violence.

    Image credits: AckeSportsTalk

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Study my brain please I’m sorry Tell Rick I’m sorry for everything,” read the note.

    Shane also mentioned former football player Terry Long in the handwritten message.

    Terry, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player, was diagnosed with CTE and ended his own life by drinking antifreeze in 2005.

    “Terry Long football gave me CTE and it caused me to drink a gallon of antifreeze,” read Shane’s note. “You can’t go against the NFL, they’ll squash you.”

    The NFL headquarters are located on the fifth floor of the building, but Shane did not go there.

    Authorities are yet to confirm the motive behind the shooting. He had a “documented mental health history,” officials said.

    “Study my brain please … Tell Rick I’m sorry for everything,” read the handwritten note

    Young man in football uniform on field at night linked to Manhattan massacre chilling note investigation

    Image credits: DailyNews PrepSports

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the flaws in concealed carry permit applications related to the Manhattan massacre motive.

    Image credits: AndyVrenditions

    ADVERTISEMENT

    CTE, an incurable degenerative brain disorder, can have multiple effects on one’s behavior.

    “Memory loss and cognitive changes are the most predictive symptoms of CTE, but other common symptoms include impulsivity, aggression, verbal and physical violence, having a short fuse, loss of control and depression,” Dr. Ann McKee, a neuropathologist and director at Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center, previously told Today.

    NFL player Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of ending the life of his friend Odin Lloyd in 2015, was diagnosed with CTE.

    Two years into his jail sentence, Aaron had taken his life in his prison cell, and his brain was later found to have signs of severe CTE.

    Shane gunned four victims down, including an NYPD officer awaiting the birth of his third child next month

    Image credits: FOX 11 Los Angeles

    Tweet by Jeffrey Scott discussing the chilling note linked to Manhattan massacre motive and its connection to selfishness at home.

    Image credits: sidehustleDIY

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shane was a star athlete in school and graduated from Golden Valley High School in 2016 as a standout running back.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His coach told the Los Angeles Times during his senior year that he expected “big things” from him.

    Police and emergency responders at Manhattan street scene, with civilians reacting near FDNY ambulance and police vehicle after massacre incident.

    Image credits: Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service

    Tweet by user Karen Orlando discussing a comment related to the Manhattan massacre and its chilling note.

    Image credits: KarenFOrlando

    Shane was described as a “class clown” by former classmate Caleb Clarke.

    “He was the biggest goofball in the world, just a ton of energy, class clown,” Caleb Clarke told NBC News. “Just one of those guys, he’s got so much going for him. Just figure out the whole school thing, and he could be somebody great.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People used furniture to block doors while trapped with the building with the shooter

    Man inspecting a barricade made of office furniture, linked to chilling note in Manhattan massacre investigation.

    Image credits: NBC News

    Tweet discussing a potential motive linked to LA fires for the man responsible for the Manhattan massacre, mentioning family impact.

    Image credits: theeninjette

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Caleb remembered Shane as the “fastest kid” he’s ever met. People in high school expected him to play in NFL games someday, he noted.

    “I don’t think he walked around to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll have NFL games one day,’” Caleb recalled.

    “I think it was more of everybody just telling him how great he was … And then, after high school, you know, didn’t see from him that much and didn’t hear from him that much, because he wasn’t on the field,” he continued.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young man in football gear standing on a field at night linked to chilling note about Manhattan massacre motive.

    Image credits: DailyNews PrepSports

    Tweet from Michele discussing high school stats of the man responsible for Manhattan massacre with a chilling note.

    Image credits: mlo_crmb

    Caleb said he lost touch with Shane but reconnected with him recently online. He said the former classmate was working at a Las Vegas casino at the time.

    “You never would have thought violence was something you’d associate with him,” he added. “Everything he said was a joke.”

    The assailant was described as a star athlete during his high school days

    Concealed firearms permit issued by Las Vegas Police for man linked to Manhattan massacre chilling note and motive investigation

    Image credits: FreshGoal4500/Reddit

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another former high school friend said Shane was “a great guy in general.”

    “He didn’t cause any problems, actually at all, in the locker room or on the field. He was just a guy that really enjoyed the sport, not problematic at all,” they told CNN affiliate KABC. “When I found out the news, I was really shocked and I just really couldn’t believe it.”

    Image credits: DailyNews PrepSports

    He was a “great player,” former football coach Walter Roby said about the deceased assailant.

    “He came in, worked hard, kept his nose down,” the coach said. “He was a quiet kid, well-mannered, very coachable. Whatever needed to be done, he would do.”

    If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or thoughts of ending their own life, help is available:International Hotlines

    “He must have traumatized a lot of people just to get up on that floor with a weapon,” one commented online

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Las vegas
    mental health
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    thinkofthelily avatar
    GrowingThruConcrete
    GrowingThruConcrete
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I cared for a former Cleveland browns player with this type of brain injury. He could go from laughing to enraged in the same breath- and he was huge

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    thinkofthelily avatar
    GrowingThruConcrete
    GrowingThruConcrete
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I cared for a former Cleveland browns player with this type of brain injury. He could go from laughing to enraged in the same breath- and he was huge

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT