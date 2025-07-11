Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Chilling Eulogy Of 17YO Girl Made Cops Suspect She Slayed Her Own Parents In Their Sleep
Crime, Society

Chilling Eulogy Of 17YO Girl Made Cops Suspect She Slayed Her Own Parents In Their Sleep

“You never know when it’s somebody’s time to go.”

Those were Sarah Grace Patrick’s words as she sobbed through her eulogy at her parents’ funeral.

The very same speech has now become a key piece of evidence in the violent execution of Kristen Brock, 41, and James Brock, 45, whose bodies were discovered in bed by their 5-year-old daughter, officials said.

  • Sarah Grace Patrick’s eulogy at her parents’ funeral was a ploy to cover up her tracks, officials said.
  • She was charged for the slayings of Kristen and James Brock, who were found lifeless in bed in February.
  • “You never know when it’s somebody’s time to go,” she said at the funeral.
  • Netizens who watched the eulogy online felt it was “clue #1” that she was the one who pulled the trigger.

Even netizens called 17-year-old Sarah’s eulogy the “clue #1” that she was the one who pulled the trigger.

    Sarah Grace Patrick’s eulogy at her parents’ funeral was a ploy to cover up her tracks, officials said 

    Mugshot of a 17-year-old girl suspected by cops after a chilling eulogy linked to the slaying of her parents in their sleep

    Image credits: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

    Kristen and James were allegedly gunned down inside their home in Tyus, Georgia.

    On the morning of February 20, their 5-year-old daughter woke up and walked into her parents’ bedroom to find their lifeless bodies in bed.

    She immediately told Sarah about the gruesome discovery, and the teenager then called 911.

    Kristen and James Brock were found lifeless in bed by their 5-year-old daughter 

    Middle-aged man with beard and woman with blonde hair smiling outdoors near a sunny green area in casual clothes.

    Image credits: James Brock/Facebook

    Months later, Sarah turned herself in at the Carroll County jail on July 8. She is currently facing charges for the cold-blooded crime and will be tried as an adult.

    “From the very moment the 911 call was received, a relentless investigation began, one that would span months…,” Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey said during a press conference.

    Portrait of a 17-year-old girl linked to chilling eulogy that made cops suspect she slayed her parents in their sleep

    Image credits: Sarah Grace Patrick/Facebook

    There were no signs of forced entry, but one door in the house had been left slightly ajar. No items were taken from the house, Ashley said.

    She also noted that Sarah’s tearful eulogy at the funeral was a key piece of evidence and is believed to be part of her plot to help cover her tracks.

    Two urns and a framed photo of a couple with flowers, related to chilling eulogy and suspicion in a murder case.

    Image credits: sgrace0482_

    “I just wanted to say goodbye to my mama and James since we never got the chance to … I never once thought you wouldn’t be here,” she said in the now-haunting eulogy.

    The teenager quoted from the Bible and called her mother a “star from up above.”

    “You never know when it’s somebody’s time to go,” the teen said as she sobbed through the eulogy

    Teen girl delivering a chilling eulogy that led cops to suspect she slayed her own parents in their sleep.

    Image credits: kayla_may8

    Comment by Nicholas Billotti expressing emotional struggle and confession in chilling eulogy case involving 17-year-old girl.

    “To James: Your heart will finally be healed in heaven, and neither of y’all will be in pain anymore … For my mother, everything you went through does not define what kind of person you were or what kind of mother you were,” she said.

    “I’m glad they will save a seat for me in heaven like they saved a seat for me in this very church,” she added.

    Smiling couple inside a car, related to chilling eulogy of 17YO girl made cops suspect she slayed her parents in sleep.

    Image credits: Kristin Brock/Facebook

    Screenshot of a chilling eulogy text suggesting a 17-year-old girl may have killed her own parents in their sleep.

    Speaking about life’s unpredictability, Sarah went on to say, “You never know when it’s somebody’s time to go. You can say goodnight and wake up in a few hours just to find out they aren’t there.”

    “I love you guys and so do they, I’m sorry,” she added.

    Netizens felt her eulogy was “clue #1” that she pulled the trigger on her mother and stepfather

    Teen girl delivers eulogy that made cops suspect she slayed her own parents in their sleep at a memorial event.

    Image credits: kayla_may8

    Screenshot of a chilling eulogy text that made cops suspect a 17-year-old girl of slaying her parents in their sleep.

    Viewers said her eulogy now echoes with disturbing irony and sounded more like a confession than grief.

    “The speech seems like a full on apology rather than a eulogy,” one said, while another wrote, “To end the speech with IM SORRY is wild.”

    “The length of her speech is INSANE , that was clue #1 . Nobody talks so much when you are in pain,” read another comment.

    @sgrace0482_ Listen to 17 year old Sarah Grace give a eulogy at her parents funeral. ( KNOWING she’s the one that K!LLED them )😳 #fyp#sarahgrace#crimestories#sgrace04282#truecrime#crimetok#sarahgracecase#viral#viraltiktok#crime♬ original sound – Sarah grace

    Comment by Tyrone Littles expressing uncertainty but noting the 17-year-old girl looks at peace amid chilling eulogy suspicions.

    Sarah seemingly avoided suspicion in the initial days after the slayings.

    She posted several videos of herself on TikTok, asking her audience for prayers.

    Viewers also saw her crying with mascara streaming down her face on social media.

    The teenager posted TikTok videos of herself crying and asking for prayers 

    Teen girl posing outdoors in ripped jeans and black crop top, linked to chilling eulogy sparking police suspicions.

    Image credits: Sarah Grace Patrick/Facebook

    Sarah even shared old clips of Kristen and James, with the text: “They don’t know it but a year from now me and my 5 year old sister would find them wrongfully shot de*d in our home and won’t get to watch me graduate high school, see me walk down the isle, and couldn’t even say goodbye.”

    After gathering evidence, police reportedly informed Sarah that they had warrants for her arrest.

    She then turned herself in this week while accompanied by her biological father.

    Young girl holding a doll, sharing a chilling eulogy that made cops suspect she killed her parents.

    Image credits: sgrace0482_

    The motive behind the slayings remains unknown.

    “We don’t know what goes through the mind of a child who wants to harm their parents,” Ashley said.

    “It is a very horrific and sad case.”

    Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of other family members being involved 

    Teen girl crying and holding a red t-shirt in a dimly lit room, related to chilling eulogy and police suspicion.

    Image credits: sgrace0482_

    Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of other family members being involved in the crime or its coverup.

    “Additional arrests are possible,” Ashley said.

    @sgrace0482_ Here is a live screen recording of Sarah Grace TikTok page minutes before it got taken down. #fyp#sarahgrace#crimestories#sgrace04282#truecrime#crimetok#sarahgracecase#viral#viraltiktok#crime♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box – takaya

    During the press conference, Ashley noted that the “saddest victim” in the case is the 5-year-old girl, who was robbed of the chance to grow up under her parents’ care.

    “A little girl who was in the home, to me, she is probably the saddest victim in all of this,” she said.

    “She is a straight psychopath!” one commented online

    Comment by Ashley Victoria Bussell calling a girl a psychopath, linked to chilling eulogy and suspicions of slaying her own parents.

    Chat comment by Melissa Brinkley speculating on boyfriend’s involvement in chilling eulogy that made cops suspect 17YO girl.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising an actress, linked to a chilling eulogy of 17-year-old girl suspicion.

    Social media comment by Becky Jett stating pure hate and evil, related to chilling eulogy suspecting 17YO girl in parents' death.

    Comment by Travis Lamarche expressing shock and hoping guilt affects 17-year-old girl suspect in parents' slaying case.

    Comment from Sabine Fleming expressing sorrow about the little sister having haunting image of her parents for life.

    Comment from Savannah Ballenger describing the chilling eulogy that made cops suspect 17YO girl killed her parents.

    Comment from Misty Zapata expressing relief about solid evidence against a girl suspected of slaying her parents in their sleep.

    Comment from Crystal Lynn suggesting a 17-year-old girl's TikTok lip sync hints she killed her parents in their sleep.

    Comment from Debbie Lynn suggesting the situation could be a future Dateline episode involving a chilling eulogy and suspected slaying.

    Comment text on a social media post, expressing suspicion about a 17-year-old girl possibly harming her own parents.

    Comment by Brandon Hammer saying she doesn't look guilty, relating to a 17-year-old girl suspected of slaying parents.

    Comment by Jessica Allee expressing suspicion about a 17-year-old girl linked to chilling eulogy and murder case.

    Comment by Mariah Salaam urging charging the teen as an adult to prevent release after suspected parent slaying case

    Comment from Sunshine Moon expressing concern about youth influenced to murder parents, sparking police suspicion in a chilling eulogy case.

    Comment from Demetrius Martin about a 17-year-old girl's eulogy raising suspicion she killed her parents in their sleep.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

