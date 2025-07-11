Chilling Eulogy Of 17YO Girl Made Cops Suspect She Slayed Her Own Parents In Their Sleep

“You never know when it’s somebody’s time to go.”

Those were Sarah Grace Patrick’s words as she sobbed through her eulogy at her parents’ funeral.

The very same speech has now become a key piece of evidence in the violent execution of Kristen Brock, 41, and James Brock, 45, whose bodies were discovered in bed by their 5-year-old daughter, officials said.

She was charged for the slayings of Kristen and James Brock, who were found lifeless in bed in February.

“You never know when it’s somebody’s time to go,” she said at the funeral.

Netizens who watched the eulogy online felt it was “clue #1” that she was the one who pulled the trigger.

Kristen and James were allegedly gunned down inside their home in Tyus, Georgia.

On the morning of February 20, their 5-year-old daughter woke up and walked into her parents’ bedroom to find their lifeless bodies in bed.

She immediately told Sarah about the gruesome discovery, and the teenager then called 911.

Kristen and James Brock were found lifeless in bed by their 5-year-old daughter

Months later, Sarah turned herself in at the Carroll County jail on July 8. She is currently facing charges for the cold-blooded crime and will be tried as an adult.

“From the very moment the 911 call was received, a relentless investigation began, one that would span months…,” Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey said during a press conference.

There were no signs of forced entry, but one door in the house had been left slightly ajar. No items were taken from the house, Ashley said.

She also noted that Sarah’s tearful eulogy at the funeral was a key piece of evidence and is believed to be part of her plot to help cover her tracks.

“I just wanted to say goodbye to my mama and James since we never got the chance to … I never once thought you wouldn’t be here,” she said in the now-haunting eulogy.

The teenager quoted from the Bible and called her mother a “star from up above.”

“To James: Your heart will finally be healed in heaven, and neither of y’all will be in pain anymore … For my mother, everything you went through does not define what kind of person you were or what kind of mother you were,” she said.

“I’m glad they will save a seat for me in heaven like they saved a seat for me in this very church,” she added.

Speaking about life’s unpredictability, Sarah went on to say, “You never know when it’s somebody’s time to go. You can say goodnight and wake up in a few hours just to find out they aren’t there.”

“I love you guys and so do they, I’m sorry,” she added.

Netizens felt her eulogy was “clue #1” that she pulled the trigger on her mother and stepfather

Viewers said her eulogy now echoes with disturbing irony and sounded more like a confession than grief.

“The speech seems like a full on apology rather than a eulogy,” one said, while another wrote, “To end the speech with IM SORRY is wild.”

“The length of her speech is INSANE , that was clue #1 . Nobody talks so much when you are in pain,” read another comment.

Sarah seemingly avoided suspicion in the initial days after the slayings.

She posted several videos of herself on TikTok, asking her audience for prayers.

Viewers also saw her crying with mascara streaming down her face on social media.

The teenager posted TikTok videos of herself crying and asking for prayers

Sarah even shared old clips of Kristen and James, with the text: “They don’t know it but a year from now me and my 5 year old sister would find them wrongfully shot de*d in our home and won’t get to watch me graduate high school, see me walk down the isle, and couldn’t even say goodbye.”

After gathering evidence, police reportedly informed Sarah that they had warrants for her arrest.

She then turned herself in this week while accompanied by her biological father.

The motive behind the slayings remains unknown.

“We don’t know what goes through the mind of a child who wants to harm their parents,” Ashley said.

“It is a very horrific and sad case.”

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of other family members being involved

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of other family members being involved in the crime or its coverup.

“Additional arrests are possible,” Ashley said.

During the press conference, Ashley noted that the “saddest victim” in the case is the 5-year-old girl, who was robbed of the chance to grow up under her parents’ care.

“A little girl who was in the home, to me, she is probably the saddest victim in all of this,” she said.

“She is a straight psychopath!” one commented online

